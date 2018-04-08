Watch: Badminton - England v Malaysia - Mixed Team semi-final

England took the lead against India after just 35 seconds and for much of the first period it looked like they'd comfortably beat India.
But, after a couple of wasted English chances, India hit back in the third quarter to equalise and scored the winner early in the final period.
Here are the goals...
Bill Heywood: That's a hard loss to take. We made far more chances - hit the bar, hit the post, twice didn't capitalise when India were down to three short corner defenders.
But I'm sure the England team will bounce back against Malaysia
England still top despite loss
Hockey
England still top Pool A after that defeat but they are now level on six points with second-placed India. A win against Malaysia. who are bottom of the group, will see England through but it could have all been wrapped up with victory today.
The top two teams progress from the two groups.
Full-time - England 1-2 India
Hockey
All over! England lose for the first time in the Commonwealth Games and that's a disappointing result. England are ranked number two in the world, India are 10th.
Walk interrupts breakfast chatter
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
That gold in the 20km walk for Australia’s Jemima Montag got these guys clapping and the bars which flanked this street also made some noise.
There’s a breakfast culture out here where folk congregate to put the world to rights while throwing down some bacon and egg.
The 21st gold for Australia of this Games briefly stopped the chatter.
Peaty wins heat
Swimming
Adam Peaty is a little behind after his start but once he gets into full flow he is just too quick.
He wins the heat and his time of 26.98 seconds means he is the only swimmer to post a time under 27 seconds in the heats.
England's James Wilby, Scots Euan Inglis, Craig Benson and Mark Campbell, Jamie Graham of Northern Ireland
The semi-finals are at 11:08 BST.
Swimming
Reigning champion Cameron van der Burgh smashes heat number four, winning comfortably. The South Africa beat Adam Peaty into silver in this event in Glasgow in 2014.
Peaty is coming up now in the next heat...
Wilby second, Campbell third
Swimming
Wilby finishes second, 0.05 seconds behind the winner, and Campbell comes third. Both times should be enough for semi-finals.
Wilby and Campbell coming up
Swimming
There were no British competitors in the first two heats of this 50m breaststroke but heat three features James Wilby, who won a shock gold for England in the 200m breaststroke earlier in the Games, and Scotland's Mark Campbell. The fastest 16 qualify for the semi-finals.
Bronze Medal - Bethan Davies (Wales)
Women's 20km race walk
It's a brilliant bronze medal for Wales' Bethan Davies in the women's 20km race walk.
Leader Claire Tallent of Australia was disqualified with just a couple of kilometres remaining and that handed Davies the bronze.
A gutsy performance and a successful morning for British race walking following Tom Bosworth's silver. Woohoo.
Jemima Montag of Australia takes the gold, with New Zealand's Alana Barber the silver.
Hockey
England 1-2 India
Ouch. England push forward in search of an equaliser and take a shot on goal but the ball rebounds up and into the mouth of an Indian defender. There's a bit of blood. She's going to have to have a spell on the sidelines. Back under way and this is getting feisty. 11 minutes left for England to equalise.
India ahead against England
England 1-2 India
England are in trouble now. India convert a penalty stroke and take the lead. We're into the final quarter now and England are going to have to come from behind to maintain their winning record.
You can watch the final stages on BBC One and at the top of this page.
Peaty coming up
Swimming
Up next is the men's 50m breaststroke and that means Adam Peaty will be in the pool again shortly. He's in the fifth and final heat.
Simmonds and Fullalove through
Swimming
As we have said a couple of times this pool is an open-air pool and that makes things a little difficult for these swimmers in the backstroke.
England Lizzie Simmonds won silver in the 100m backstroke at the European Champs and she progresses after finishing second in her heat. Her team-mate Jessica Fullalove is the only other British athlete through.
Results after the snatch...
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
So at the halfway stage in the women's -69kg, it's a shootout for gold between India's Punam Yadav and Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai, who both snatched 100kg.
Sarah Davies of England is in contention for a bronze medal, you would think, having lifted 95kg, along with Pip Malone of Australia.
Wales' Davies up to third!
Athletics - women's 20km race walk
DRAMA IN THE RACE WALK.
Race leader Claire Tallent of Australia has been disqualified! That's a third red paddle from the umpire and she is inconsolable on the course.
But that means Bethan Davies of Wales moves into the bronze medal position. Just don't get a DQ Bethan.
India equalise against England
England 1-1 India
I said England had been sloppy in this half and now they've been punished. Kaur has equalised for India. She is left in acres of space inside the circle and blasts the ball through Maddie Hinch's legs.
There are three minutes left in the third period. England need to find another goal to win this group stage match.
Davies snatches 95kg
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
SHE'S DONE IT. Sarah Davies makes her final attempt at 95kg and she goes into the clean and jerk pushing for a medal!
A great snatch from the English athlete.
Three to go
Athletics - women's 20km race walk
Wales' Beth Davies is in fourth place after 17km.
A fine race from Davies but she's over two minutes behind the third placed athlete - New Zealand's Alana Barber.
Australia are currently one and two with Jemima Montag and Claire Tallent battling it out for gold. This is going to be a tight finish!
England's Gemma Bridge is in sixth place, Wales' Heather Lewis in ninth and the Isle of Man's Erika Kelly in 11th place.
Swimming under way
Swimming
It's time to head back to the pool. Here's what's coming up in the first few heats.
SO CLOSE. Sarah Davies attempts 95kg in that snatch, there's a long pause after the throw but she can't hold onto it and the bar slowly falls backwards. Agonising.
One more attempt for Davies. She needs this to remain in contention for a medal.
Hinch keeps England in front
England 1-0 India
Save! Maddie Hinch keeps England in front early in the third quarter with an athletic dive to block a shot from the Indians.
England have started a little sloppy here. They give the ball away in a dangerous position but the attack comes to nothing.
Norfolk Island fight back
Bowls
It has been bugging me who Norfolk Island's second Haydn Evans looks like and I think it is actor Danny Trejo.
He has similarly slicked back hair in a pony tail.
Evans is playing well now. Having trailed 10-1, Norfolk Island are coming back into this with Scotland's lead cut to 11-6 after 10.
Davies on the board
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
Sarah Davies of England nails her first attempt in the snatch, lifting 92kg.
She's the current British Champion in the 63kg weight, but with fierce competition from Zoe Smith in that category, who won silver yesterday, she's been forced to move up a weight.
Two snatches left for Davies.
Half-time in hockey
England 1-0 India
A penalty corner chance comes and goes for England but they fail to add to their lead in the second period. That has turned into a half tinged with a bit of frustration for England. After they scored 35 seconds in they'd have hoped for more. Still, on paper India are England's biggest challenge in the group stage so they should be happy enough.
Wales' Kennerley qualifies
Shooting - women's 10m air pistol qualification
The shooting events are starting today and first up is the qualification in the women's 10m air pistol which has just come to a close.
Wales' Coral Kennerley is the only home nations' athlete to progress. She finished seventh with the top eight going through.
England's Victoria Mullin, Scotland's Jessica Liddon and Caroline Brownlie, Jersey's Nicola Holmes and Guernsey's Nikki Trebert are all out.
Pittman makes final lift
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
And she's done it! Wales' Faye Pittman snatches 78kg on her final attempt and she'll move onto the clean and jerk.
Phew. No signs of celebration though.
Pittman in last chance saloon
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
Up next in the weightlifting is Faye Pittman of Wales. She strains with her first effort at a 78kg snatch, and that's a no lift.
Off she trots back stage, some stern words from her coach, a quick sniff of the salts and she's back for a second effort... which again is a no go.
One lift left to save her competition.
Watch: England's 35-second opener
England 1-0 India
England are ahead and it took them just 35 seconds.
This is how Alex Danson put her team in front...
England lead after first quarter
England 1-0 India
Beeeeeeeeeep. The hooter signals the end of the first period and that's a good start for England. They haven't been able to add to that lead which was gained after 35 seconds but have looked pretty comfortable.
This match is on BBC One if you want to watch.
Thompson in the snatch
Weightlifting - women's 69kg
We're in the early stages of the women's 69kg weightlifting.
Northern Ireland's Rebekah Thompson has posted one lift in the snatch, of 67kg.
She seems happy enough as she waves at the crowd, but I don't think she'll be challenging for the medals today.
Harpist Kelly makes Isle of Man bow
Mark Edwards
Reporter, BBC Isle of Man
Good luck to race walking harpist Erika Kelly who is representing the Isle of Man for the first time today at the Commonwealth Games.
Since gaining her place on the Manx team, she has taken a career break from her job to focus on her Gold Coast dream.
The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a genetic eye disease aged 14, which has left her almost blind in her right eye.
I asked her not she felt on the start line and she said “hot.”
It is scorching at Currumbin Beachfront this morning. ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️
Go Erika ☀️
Scotland start well in semi-final
Bowls
There are some very jazzy woods being used in this bowls match. Norfolk Island bowl down one with yellow, blue and white stripes. Scotland's woods are a less colourful speckled purple. Just thought you'd like to know.
The Scottish trio have started this match like a train. They are 10-1 up after six ends.
Davies drops back
Athletics - women's 20km race walk
Meanwhile back on the Gold Coast, Wales' Bethan Davies has been dropped from the lead pack.
The only racer stopping this Australia one-two-three is now New Zealand's Alana Barber... or a disqualification.
And speaking of DGs, further back, India's Souymna Baby has gone. Three red paddles and she's been disqualified. At least she'll get an early rest in the shade.
Tekkers from Maddy.
Anyone else been giving race walking a go in the early hours of the morning?
#bbcgoldcoast
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast
