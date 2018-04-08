Watch: Badminton - England v Malaysia - Mixed Team semi-final

England took the lead against India after just 35 seconds and for much of the first period it looked like they'd comfortably beat India.

But, after a couple of wasted English chances, India hit back in the third quarter to equalise and scored the winner early in the final period.

Here are the goals...

This content only works in the UK. England score after 35 seconds to take 1-0 lead against India

This content only works in the UK. India make it 1-1 against England