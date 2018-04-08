Watch: Shooting - women's skeet final

Here's the start list for the floor final, with England's Max Whitlock going last.
1. Scott Morgan - Canada
2. Ethan Dick - New Zealand
3. Hamish Carter - Scotland
4. Nile Wilson - England
5. Daniel Purvis - Scotland
6. Jac Davies - Wales
7. Marios Georgiou - Cyrus
8. Max Whitlock - England
Will this be Max Whitlock’s day?
Men's floor final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Whitlock made a cameo to help out the English team to gold earlier in the event but
opted against competing in the all-around competition (in which he is the
Olympic bronze medallist) to focus on improving his scores in the floor and
pommel Events.
He
starts as the favourite in both, but Scotland’s Dan Purvis and England’s Nile
Wilson will also be contending for medals.
In
the pommel, keep an eye out for rising star Rhys McClenaghan of Northern
Ireland who will be ready to pounce should Whitlock make any mistakes.
Whitlock to the floor
Men's floor final
Yep, it's time. For those of you who set your alarms, Max Whitlock is about to take to the floor.
The double Olympic champion helped England to gold in the men's team final earlier this week after a rather modest performance.
But now he takes centre stage and is the overwhelming favourite for gold.
Team-mate Nile Wislon, Scotland's Hamish Carter and Dan Purvis and Jac Davies of Wales are also in the hunt for the medals.
You can watch Whitlock go for gold from 05:33 BST here.
Scotland two clear going into final end
Bowls - men's triples final
Yes done it! Scotland's Mark Burnett puts the Aussie wood into the ditch and Scotland do indeed take three. He had to wipe his palms two or three times before that bowl. The pressure is huge with a gold medal on the line.
Scotland lead 16-14 going into the final end.
Bowls - men's triples final
Huge pressure on Darren Burnett.
Scotland are 14-13 down to Australia in the penultimate end. Burnett has driven the jack into the ditch. With their final bowl Australia have rolled up about two metres away from it.
Burnett now needs to get closer than that last Aussie wood to take one BUT if he knocks it into the ditch Scotland could take three.
Here he comes...
Jamaica unbeaten
FT: Jamaica 79-40 Northern Ireland
Convincing from the Sunshine Girls. They had everyone out on court today, and no injuries to report.
That's three wins from three for Jamaica in pool A and they currently top the standings with Australia playing South Africa at 11:32 BST.
Northern Ireland are still without a victory in three on the Gold Coast, but they put in a decent enough showing this morning.
Australia take dramatic lead
Bowls - men's triples final
Out come the tape measures. Have Australia snatched three from Scotland here in the 16th end? Yes they have! That is huge.
The chants are back. The Aussies are going wild. They're 14-13 ahead with two ends to play.
Squeak, squeak
Jamaica 72-39 Northern Ireland
Alistair Watkins
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Northern Ireland are working hard to reduce the gap against Jamaica in the final quarter of their pool A match.
You can tell because their trainers are squeaking slightly more than their opponents.
But it's tough going against the in-form Jamaicans.
Philip eases through heat
Women's 100m heats
Easy peasy for Asha Philip. Despite a slow start she cruises to victory. Bigger tests to come.
Athletics
Women's 100m heats
As well as the men's hammer throw final we also have the women's 100m heats. England's Asha Philip is up now in heat three...
The top three qualify for the semi-finals.
Scotland lead in gold medal match
Bowls - men's triples final
Scenes! Brilliant bowls in this thrilling men's triples final. The Scottish trio are leaping into each other's arms after skip Darren Burnett leaves Scotland lying four with his final shot and now Australian skip Aron Sherriff has all the pressure on his shoulders.
If he fails to make an impact that'd surely be match over.
Up steps Sherriff... shot! He takes the jack with a powerful bowl and despite not taking a shot from the end he restricts Scotland to just one rather than the four it could have been.
Scotland lead 13-11 with three ends remaining.
Record under fire?
Hammer final
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
The hammer-throwers are introduced to the crowd. Wild cheering for Aussies Huw Peacock, Jack Dalton and Matthew Denny, polite applause for everyone else.
Even Scotland's Mark Dry donning a kilt doesn't really win over any converts from the green and gold.
Both Denny and England's Glasgow 2014 silver medalist Nick Miller extended their personal bests last month with throws of 74.77m and 78.29m respectively.
With Scotland's Chris Bennett also opening up 2018 with a 75.72m hurl expect the blue line above, marking the 77.53m Commonwealth Games record set in 2006, to come under fire.
Gold Medal - Dane Sampson (Australia)
Shooting - men's 10m air rifle
At the Belmont shooting centre gold has gone to home favourite Dane Sampson of Australia in the men's 10m air rifle.
He won with a score of 245.0 - a Commonwealth Games record.
Abdullah Hel Baki of Bangladesh takes the silver with India's Ravi Kumar the bronze.
Wales' Michael Bamsey placed fifth and Dean Bale of England came seventh.
Coming up
Athletics - men's hammer throw
The first athletics action in the Cararra Stadium is just getting under way.
The first event is the men's hammer throw final. England's Nick Miller is the favourite. He won silver back in 2014 while Scotland's Mark Dry won bronze. Another Scot, Chris Bennett, Welsh record holder Osian Jones, Northern Ireland's Dempsey McGuigan and Englishman Taylor Campbell are also representing the home nations.
Jamaica pulling away
Q1: Jamaica 56-33 Northern Ireland
Another good quarter from Jamaica and they've pulled away after a good first-half fight from Northern Ireland.
The Sunshine Girls are real medal contenders on the Gold Coast so this was always going to be a tough match for world number eight side Northern Ireland.
Break time - run for cover...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
When it’s so hot you may just melt so shade is your sanctuary...
What's coming up
It's about to get very hectic over the next few hours. This is what is coming up.
05:00- Athletics. Men's Hammer final. England's Nick Miller is the favourite.
05:00 - Squash. Wales' Tesni Evans against England's Sarah-Jayne Perry in the semi-final.
05:05 - Athletics. Women's 100m heats.
05:30 - Hockey. England men v Pakistan.
05:33 - Gymnastics. Men's floor final. Max Whitlock.
05:45 - Athletics. Men's 100m heats, Adam Gemili, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Yohan Blake.
06:00 - Squash. Englishman James Willstrop's semi-final.
06:40 - Shooting. Women’s Skeet Final featuring England’s Amber Hill and
Emily Hibbs.
06:47 - Athletics. Men's 400m first round.
07:00 - Table tennis. England women in team bronze medal match.
Bale and Bamsey in final
Men's 10m air rifle final
England's Dean Bale and Michael Bamsey of Wales are currently shooting in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle final.
Sport or party?
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
This is all just a bit mad is it not?
Australia’s men have just scored a second win of the group stage as fans lapped up the music between points. There were calls from the man on the microphone to surf in your seat and at one point, Games staff ran around the court and deployed water pistols towards the stands. It’s sport, just different.
Earlier, England’s women beat Fiji for their second win of the group stage. The result puts them through to the quarter-finals but they can top their Pool if they beat Canada tomorrow.
Victoria Palmer said: “We need to be realistic. They are top of the game, world champions. But nothing can’t be done. We are the underdogs so the pressure is on them.”
Palmer, 31, has played beach volleyball for 18 years, bringing her to this point - where the sport debuts at the Games. So has she picked up any rituals along the way?
“Putting my game face on and fixing my hair,” she says.
Sorted.
Scotland retake the lead
Bowls - men's triple final
Good response from Scotland in the men's triples final. They take two and go back in front, softening the blow of losing three to Australia in the previous end. A couple of times these bowlers are coming up short now. Nerves starting to kick in?
There are six ends left. 10-9 the score with a gold medal on the line.
England v Cameroon
Men's group matches
The basketball group stages continue, with England playing Cameroon in the men's competition.
The winners will finish in the top two in pool B and progress, with the losers likely to be knocked out.
A big swing in the 11th end. Australia take three and take the lead for the first time. The crowd chant "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" again.
Over on the other rink, Wales' Lauren Daniels is leading her semi-final 15-9 after 14 ends. She is on the brink of reaching the gold medal match.
Northern Ireland playing well
HT: Jamaica 35-22 Northern Ireland
Well, Jamaica aren't out of sight yet. Northern Ireland are putting in a solid performance here. The Sunshine Girls are resting a few key players, though.
Jamaica have dropped down to 97% shooting stats at half-time, we'll let them off, with Northern Ireland improving theirs to 67%.
Scotland ahead in gold medal match
Bowls - men's triple final
Darren Burnett take a bow. A fine final bowl sees Scotland nab another shot in the 10th end. Both sides are really pumped here and the crowd continue to get into it. Scotland lead 8-6. Eight ends remaining.
Mascot Borobi is not going to shatter an Australian stereotypes as he flips some chops on the barbie in front of the main stand.
The person inside the suit can probably just about see the funny aside amid their sweat and tears. The mercury has hit 30C trackside.
Still, good to have the floodlights on. Maybe I just missed the solar eclipse news on the weather forecast.
Scotland's McKechnie beaten
Men's 64kg last 16
Robbie McKechnie fought to the end in his last-16 bout after being knocked to the canvas but it's not to be for the Scottish fighter.
He's well beaten by Canada's Thomas Blumenfeld, who goes through to the quarter-finals with a unanimous points victory.
Scotland extend lead
Bowls - men's triple final
Scotland are absolutely delighted with skip Darren Burnett's final bowl in the eighth end of this gold medal match which is no surprise. He curls one beautifully around an Australian wood to land right on the jack. The other two members of this Scottish trio, Ronald Duncan and Derke Oliver, rush up the rink to give Burnett a hefty pat on the back. Australia try to blast everything into submission with their final bowl but fail. Scotland have a 7-4 lead after eight.
Scotland's McKechnie in the ring
Boxing - men's 64kg last 16
Struggling to sleep? Just give up. There's loads of sport going on at the Commonwealth Games.
There's a brutal bout just begun between Scotland's Robbie McKechnie and Canadian Thomas Blumenfeld.
They are just into the second round in this round of 16 fight. Watch here.
Jamaica on fire
Q1: Jamaica 17-11 Northern Ireland
Jamaica are out to a six-goal lead after the first quarter against Northern Ireland, with their shooters on a 100% success rate.
Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are shooting at 61% and will do well to stop this match running away from them.
England record first victory
FT: Mozambique 51-78 England
Hurrah!
That's a first victory for England women's basketball on the Gold Coast.
They see off Mozambique 78-51 and move to the top of pool A.
Azania Stewart led the way for England with 18 points and 12 rebounds, as her side only missed one free throw in the whole match.
Scotland lead triples final
Bowls
"Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi, oi, oi," chant the rowdy home fans at this entertaining lawn bowls men's triple final. Again it is neck-and-neck but Scotland take one shot from the seventh end to take a 5-4 lead.
Edwards beaten on points
Men's 64kg round of 16
Wales' Edwards loses to Silungwe of Zambia in a messy bout in the men's 64kg round on 16.
It's a unanimous points decision from the judges.
Edwards in action
Men's 64kg round of 16
Billy Edwards of Wales is in action now in the men's -64kg last 16.
He's fighting Zambia's Nkumbu Silungwe for a place in the quarter-finals and the Welsh fighter is having to take some risks.
Silungwe has been the busier of the two going into the final round.
'Borobi says'
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Mascot Borobi is smiling now, but I bet he wasn't when he had to explain the wet patch down his shorts for the hundredth time.
Northern Ireland against Jamaica
Netball - pool A
Northern Ireland are back in action in the netball from 04:02 BST.
They're still looking for their first win of the Games after defeats by Australia and South Africa, and their task doesn't get any easier this morning.
Caroline O'Hanlon and her side are up against an unbeaten Jamaican side, who will be looking to secure one of the top two places in the pool to make the semi-finals.
England lose table tennis semi-final
Table Tennis - women's team event
Bad news from the table tennis for England fans. The Indian team have proven to be too strong. They win 3-0 with two games to spare.
India will now play Singapore in the final while England play Australia for bronze at 07:00 BST.
England lead by 11
Q3: Mozambique 47-58 England
We're three-quarters down in the women's basketball and England are still ahead, but only by 11.
It will be a tight final quarter as both teams are on the hunt for their first win on the Gold Coast.
Even start in the gold medal match
Bowls
It's been a tight start in the men's triples bowls final as Scotland take on Australia.
There's a stereotype held by many about lawn bowlers but this Australian trio definitely don't match that. They're all dressed in their yellow Aussie caps, green shorts and coloured sunglasses. One even has some bright yellow suncream on his lips and they're all buzzing around the rink energetically, high-fiving eachother after a good shot.
Scotland have edge into a 3-2 lead after three ends. The highest-scoring team after 18 ends wins.
Bowls - men's triples final
Two bowls left each for Scotland and Australia in the final end of this men's triples gold medal final.
Scotland lead 16-14. They currently lead by one shot in this end.
Perry takes early lead
Squash
Action going on absolutely everywhere.
England's Sarah-Jayne Perry has taken a 2-0 lead over Wales' Tesni Evans in the squash singles semi-final. She needs one more game to book her place in the gold medal match.
Watch here.
Break time - run for cover...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
When it’s so hot you may just melt so shade is your sanctuary...
Earlier, England's women beat Fiji for their second win of the group stage. The result puts them through to the quarter-finals but they can top their Pool if they beat Canada tomorrow. Victoria Palmer said: "We need to be realistic. They are top of the game, world champions. But nothing can't be done. We are the underdogs so the pressure is on them."
