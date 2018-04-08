Watch: Shooting - women's skeet final

.

This is all just a bit mad is it not?

Australia’s men have just scored a second win of the group stage as fans lapped up the music between points. There were calls from the man on the microphone to surf in your seat and at one point, Games staff ran around the court and deployed water pistols towards the stands. It’s sport, just different.

.

Earlier, England’s women beat Fiji for their second win of the group stage. The result puts them through to the quarter-finals but they can top their Pool if they beat Canada tomorrow. Victoria Palmer said: “We need to be realistic. They are top of the game, world champions. But nothing can’t be done. We are the underdogs so the pressure is on them.”

Palmer, 31, has played beach volleyball for 18 years, bringing her to this point - where the sport debuts at the Games. So has she picked up any rituals along the way?

“Putting my game face on and fixing my hair,” she says.

Sorted.