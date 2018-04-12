Catch-up: Squash - Men's Doubles round of 16
Summary
- Result: Creed/Making (Wal) 0-2 Alexander/Palmer (Aus)
- Result: Cuskelly/Pilley (Aus) 2-0 Khalil/Seth (Guy)
- Result: King/Coll (Nzl) 2-0 Chinappa/Pal Sandhu (Ind)
- Result: Grinham/Cuskelly (Aus) 0-2 Urquhart/Pilley (Aus)
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman and Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Action on day nine
There are 27 gold medals up for grabs on day nine of the Commonwealth Games.
You'll get all this on Friday:
Other medals for home nations
Wales: Olivia Breen - bronze (T38 100m); Curtis Dodge - bronze (74kg wrestling)
Northern Ireland: Leon Reid - bronze (Men's 200m)
Scotland's medals on day eight
Silver: Eilidh Doyle (women's 400m); women's triples lawn bowls;
Bronze: Seonaid McIntosh (50m rifle)
Watch: Johnson-Thompson retakes heptathlon lead after 200m
Athletics: Women's heptathlon
And England are in a great position to win another medal tomorrow as Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the way after four of seven events in the women's heptathlon.
She dropped to third after the shot put, but regained the lead with a fine performance in the 200m.
England medals on day eight
Gold (3): Annie Last (Mountain bike cross country); Sophie Hahn (T38 100m); Jack Laugher (men's 3m platform diving)
Silver (2): Evie Richards (Mountain bike cross country); Kyle Langford (200m)
Bronze (6): Shara Procter (long jump); Dina Asher-Smith (200m); Lois Toulson (women's 10m platform diving); women's triple bowls team; Georgina Nelthorpe (Women's 76kg wrestling); Luke Cutts (men's pole vault)
How it stands
So let's have a quick round up of day eight, a hectic, thrilling and controversial day at the Commonwealth Games that left the medal table looking like this.
England 'a class above the rest'
Boxing: Men's 56kg semi-final
In the men's 56kg semi-final tomorrow morning (10:47 BST), 2014 Youth Olympic bronze medallist Peter McGrail faces India's Hussamuddin Mohammed for a chance to claim Commonwealth gold.
The 21-year-old defeated opponent Samuel Yaw Addo of Ghana 5-0 on points and won't settle for anything less than gold.
Speaking on BBC TV, McGrail said: "I feel great. The vibe around the team is great and for nine of us I think it is to be through to the silver medal bout, all guaranteed a bronze, the coaches are buzzing and the supporters are buzzing and we just want to change the colour of our medals to gold.
"Its taken us back to when we went to the European Championships, where we got eight or nine medals, it's the same vibe as that and everyone is getting behind each other. We're all having a laugh and everyone's going out and putting the performances in.
"I just think I think team England, men and women, we're just a class above the rest and it's showing in the ring - even outside the ring we have people from other countries telling you that you were great and for everyone to appreciate your skills is great."
Duncalf 'gutted'
Squash: Mixed doubles quarter-final
In an all-England affair Alison Waters and Daryl Selby defeated Jenny Duncalf and team-mate Adrian Waller to reach the semi-finals of the mixed doubles squash competition.
The game was decided in a tight third set, which Waters and Selby edged 11-10.
BreakingHughes disqualification confirmed
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Confirmation from Team England that Zharnel Hughes has been disqualified and his appeal against that disqualification has been unsuccessful.
So it is gold for Jereem Richards of Trinidad, silver for Aaron Brown of Canada and bronze for Leon Reid of Northern Ireland.
Zharnel disqualification stands, says Reid
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Northern Ireland's Leon Reid has just posted on Twitter saying that Zharnel Hughes' disqualification stands.
Hughes had finished first, but was judged to have impeded Jereem Richards, who was given the gold.
If Reid is correct then he gets the bronze medal.
'Lovely to share the podium'
Mountain Biking
And here are the delighted mountain bike gold and silver-medal winning England competitors.
High praise
Women's cross country
Olympic cyclist and 2014 Commonwealth Games road race gold medallist Lizzie Deignan seems impressed with Annie Last and Evie Richards' achievements this morning that saw a gold medal for Last in the women's mountain bike event and a silver for Richards.
Deignan, the 2015 world champion, was forced to miss the Gold Coast Games as she is expecting her first child in September.
Mixed day for the home nations
Badminton round-up
England badminton star Chris Adcock lost his men's doubles round of 16 match alongside Ben Lane today, but did progress in the mixed doubles with partner Gabrielle Adcock.
In the women's doubles, English pair Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker beat Scotland's Julie MacPherson and Eleanor O'Donnell, while there was a men's doubles win for England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge over Canada.
Scotland's mixed doubles pair of Alexander Dunn and O'Donnell were beaten by Malaysian opposition, while Martin Campbell and Patrick Machugh lost in the men's doubles, but compatriots Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall enjoyed a win.
Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland reached the women's singles quarter-finals with victory over England's Chloe Birch, while Northern Ireland's Sinead Chambers and Rachael Darragh lost their round of 16 women's doubles match against Malaysia, plus the Isle of Mann's Jessica Li had to retire from her match.
Sibley reacts to table tennis exit
Table tennis: Women's singles
Earlier, England's Kelly Sibley - part of the women's team that won bronze earlier in the week - lost out to Singapore's Tianwei Feng in the quarter-final stage of the table tennis singles.
She posted on Instagram: After having a great win against a higher ranked player in the last 16 I faced No.1 seed and world no.4 in the quarter finals. After putting up a great fight my run in the commonwealth games have come to end.
"Overall I am very pleased we my performances here and very happy that I will be walking away with a bronze medal. Big thank you to everyone for all your support, it means a lot! Australia it’s been a pleasure!
English medallists 'so proud' of each other
Diving
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Diving’s power couple deliver big for England.
Who would have predicted boyfriend and girlfriend duo Jack Laugher and Lois Toulson would have both landed honours on the same day?
The English pair unsurprisingly tell me they’re “so proud” of one another, with Olympic champion Laugher predicting “huge things” for Toulson in the years ahead.
How to relax after a Commonwealth Games medal...
England's Ellie Faulkner took swimming bronze in the women's 400m freestyle but hasn't exactly gone and put her feet up since...
She posted on Instagram: "What an amazing experience to climb the Q1 building!"
'I just want to enjoy it'
Athletics: Heptathlon
England's 18-year-old heptathlete Niamh Emerson finished day one of the heptathlon in fourth place, narrowly outside of the medal positions.
"I'm really happy with today - it's just crazy performing in front of people," she said on BBC TV.
"It's my season opener so I was always expecting more but I'm really happy because everything is solid. I just want to enjoy it as much as I did today because I can get really nervous. I just want to put a solid performance in.
"Everyone wants to get a medal but no one expects it so in that sense I can be really chilled."
Watch: Is this the goal of the Games?
Hockey: Women's semi-final - Australia 1-0 India
If you have not seen this, check out this stunning goal from the Australian women's hockey team in their match against India.
That was the goal that won them their semi-final as the match ended 1-0. They meet New Zealand, who edged out England in a shootout, in the final on Saturday.
Simon Mahon: Would love to know where these English lads have been practicing for the beach volleyball. Pretty committed to be on the north shore at Blackpool in January...
Earlier today, England lost the bronze medal match in the men's beach volleyball against New Zealand.
BBC Radio 5 live
From 20:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 live will be discussing all things Gold Coast.
Steve Parry looks at how swimmer Adam Peaty will use defeat to motivate himself for the future.
We'll also be hearing from Ian Thorpe, Michael Johnson and Sir Chris Hoy, while Australian athletics legend Cathy Freeman explains why she thinks the Games still have a future, and Steve finds out what’s behind the resurgence in South African athletics.
It will also be available to download afterwards as a podcast.
Reid awaits his fate
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Mike Henson
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Spare a thought for this man amid the Zharnel Hughes incident.
Northern Ireland's Leon Reid finished fourth, was upgraded to bronze by Hughes' disqualification and is now waiting on the Englishman's reinstatement to find out if he can celebrate a medal.
What better way to pass the time while your fate hangs in the balance than to shoot the breeze with Olympic bronze medalist Katharine Merry, who herself benefited from Marie Jose Perec's abrupt and early departure from Sydney 2000.
Johnson thinks Hughes disqualification appeal will fail
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC TV
I don't believe Zharnel Hughes can win this appeal. It was not intentional but that is not the point. If you do it, intentional or not the other athlete is at a disadvantage.
I think the result will stand.
Watch: Asher-Smith wins bronze in world-class 200m final
Athletics: Women's 200m final
Dina Asher-Smith, a bronze medallist in the women's 200m, has been talking to the BBC.
She says: "I'm happy, whenever you come to the games you want to win, but when you see the time and the fact it is April you can't complain.
"Doing the 200 I knew I had to have good speed and endurance. I'm so happy to run a 22.2 in April, it is crazy."
Asked about doing the 400m in the future, she replies:" I would never say never as you never know what the future holds but I would be moaning all the way, a whole lap of the track."
And here is the race in question.
Australia through to the final
Hockey: Women's semi-final - Australia 1-0 India
It's all over in the second women's semi-final and it's Australia who are going through to play for the gold medal.
India gave it all they had to try and find an equaliser in the final quarter but Grace Stewart's incredible volley in the third quarter proved the decider.
Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, meaning England will take on India for the bronze.
India came back from behind to beat England in the group stages of this competition so it promises to be a tight contest.
Hughes' finish is 'jerky'
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC TV
And here was Michael Johnson analysing Zharnel Hughes' semi-final before today's final got under way:
He looked really good yesterday, ran a really good bend, but I think that in order for him to ultimately get to sub-20 seconds, he's going to have to clean up his technique a little bit at the end.
He's a bit jerky there and there's some wasted motion, some rocking from side-to-side that comes with the arm swing.
Those are some things for his coach to work on to clean up.
Before the men's 200m race started, BBC pundit Michael Johnson, a four-time Olympic Games gold medallist, was worried about Zharnel Hughes' technique. This is what he had said...
Broadbeach rocking...
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Meanwhile, back near the beach, a seemingly popular band called ‘The Break’ have packed out the street. Police aplenty keeping it orderly.
They must be decent this lot as this is the busiest it’s been here. I’d check their My Space page if it was 2002.
Great days.
Hughes' coach 'should clean up technique'
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC TV
Zharnel Hughes has massive talent. The positive is that, at a major Championship, he was able to come and deliver and would have won but for his own mistake.
There's potential there and he certainly needs to clean up the form in his technique.
It's something that a coach should be able to look at and to see and should be working on it already.
It's difficult for an athlete at 22 to start running in a different way to how you've always sprinted. Running has to be second nature, something that just happens. It's a very difficult thing to change.
We're still waiting to hear whether Zharnel Hughes' disqualification stands.
Does Hughes need more core stability?
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Jonnie Peacock MBE
Paralympic gold medal sprint runner on BBC TV
It would be interesting to see Hughes in the gym because maybe he needs to be more stable around the glutes [gluteus maximus muscle].
Hughes' technique is 'sloppy'
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC TV
I'd like to see Zharnel Hughes clean up his form at the end of the race. It has actually cost him a gold medal. He was going to win the race.
He didn't lose the race because of the running on the inside of his lane, or for putting the arm up... [He lost it] because his form was a little ragged.
What that does is, when you have sloppy form down the home stretch, it carries you to the outside or the inside of your lane, you're not just running down the middle of your track.
The result is, he loses balance and then impedes another athlete. The technique is just the way that he runs. It's pretty sloppy, even on the bend. It's disappointing.
History repeating itself
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Trinidad's Ato Boldon, who won the Commonwealth Games 100m gold medal in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, says Zharnel Hughes' disqualification is similar to the incident in the 2011 World Championships that saw Dayron Robles of Cuba disqualfied to give the gold medal to American Jason Richardson in the 110m hurdles.
Will the Hughes disqualification be overturned?
Athletics: Men's 200m final
Two questions.
If the appeal lodged by England is to be successful they need both of the answers to be no. We are expecting a decision in 10 minutes. Don't go anywhere.
Gold or disqualification. We wait. Zharnel Hughes waits. And hopes.
Bronze Medal - Lois Toulson (England)
Women's 10m platform final
She's done it! Lois Toulson takes bronze for England!
Pandelela Rinong Pamg of Malaysia needed at least 68 in her final dive to topple her but she can only manage 64.
Toulson wins her first Commonwealth Games medal at the age of 18.
Gold Medal - Melissa Wu (Australia)
Women's 10m platform final
Melissa Wu's gold is confirmed! And defending champion Meaghan Benfeito takes silver for Canada.
We're waiting for the bronze to be confirmed...
England appeal against Hughes' disqualification
Athletics: Men's 200m final
There could well be another twist. England have appealed against the decision to disqualify Zharnel Hughes from the men's 200m. Could he actually get the gold he thought he had won, but then lost.
Diving
Women's 10m platform final
Melissa Wu has snatched the top spot from defending champion Meaghan Benfeito!
The Australian nails her final dive and goes top by 0.65 points.
One diver more to go. Can Pandelela Rinong Pamg can push Lois Toulson off the podium
Watch: Zharnel Hughes disqualified after winning men's 200m gold
Athletics: Men's 200m final
And this is the controversial end to the men's 200m. Zharnel Hughes of England finishes in the same time as Jereem Richards, but the Englishman is disqualified five minutes later for impeding Richards, who gets given the gold.
Northern Ireland's Leon Reid also benefits, by moving up into the bronze medal position.
Women's 10m platform final
England's Lois Toulson does all she can to try and snatch a medal.
She scores 76.80 to go up to 344.20 overall. There are three divers left to go...