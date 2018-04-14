Lauren Smith (L) and Sarah Walker

Watch: Badminton - women's doubles

Schedule; Results; Medal Table; BBC Coverage; Day-by-day guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Women's doubles semi-finals - Smith/Walker (ENG) beat Mapasa/Somerville (AUS) 2-0 to reach final
  2. Men's doubles semi-finals follow including Goh/Tan (MAS) v Ellis/Langridge (ENG)
  3. Men's singles semi-finals later include Ouseph (ENG) v Kidambi (IND)
  4. Women's singles semi-finals include Gilmour (SCO) v Nehwal (IND)
  5. Mixed doubles semi-finals include Adcock/Adcock (ENG) v Chan/Goh (MAS) and Ellis/Smith (ENG) v Rankireddy/Ponnappa (IND)
  6. Live video from 02:00 BST to 06:03 BST and 09:25 BST to 13:33 BST with bronze medal matches later in the day

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko and Louise Gwilliam

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Rain coming on the Gold Coast?

Road cycling

Chris Boardman

Olympic cycling champion on the Gold Coast

I wouldn't be surprised if it rains. It has done so between the men's and women's race. It's floating around. But if it does the roads won't be too greasy because they get a lot of heavy rain in these parts and that clears them of oil.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rowe attacks in road race

Road cycling

Wales' Luke Rowe goes on a surprise attack on the opening lap. He quickly establishes a decent advantage but he is among the favourites to win the race so he won't be allowed too much rope.

And he is duly brought back.

But then his team-mate Jon Mould speeds off. "Could this be a tactic?" asks Chris Boardman on race commentary.

Wales are, of course, the defending champions after Geraint Thomas won this race in Glasgow in 2014.

155km remaining.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hockey

Gold medal match

It's Australia v New Zealand in the women's hockey final - a match that is just starting.

A familiar match-up at these Games.

The Kiwis reached the gold medal match after beating England, who won bronze by thrashing India 6-0, in a shootout in the semis.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 10-11 Selby/Waller (Eng)

We're watching this behind our fingers. That's how tense it is...

And Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller have clinched it! The pair saved two match points against their England team-mates before Selby wallops a low forehand at 10-10 which James Willstrop can't reach.

Selby looks emotional and physically drained as puffs out a sigh of relief/exhaustion. Handshakes all around on court before Selby and Waller share a warm embrace.

They're through to the men's doubles gold-medal match.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gold Medal - David Luckman (England)

Shooting - Queen's Prize Individual Finals

Drama at the Belmont Full Bore Range as England's David Luckman takes gold after he shoots better than Australian Jim Bailey in the 1,000 yards on day three of the Queen's Prize Individual Finals.

Luckman finishes with a new Games record score of 404-49v to Bailey's 403-50v. Luckman's England team-mate Parag Patel picks up the bronze with 403-45v.

David Luckman, Parag Patel
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Victory at last...

Women’s -51kg

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Lisa Whiteside
.

All those years of playing second fiddle while Nicola Adams swept up medals. Throw in the fractured skull. Lisa Whiteside is known as one of the hardest workers in the England boxing set up. She’s a commonwealth champion now too.

She puts it simply: “I am absolutely made up.”

This content only works in the UK.

England's Lisa Whiteside secures gold in the women's -51kg boxing bout

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Men's road race under way

Road cycling

The 168km men's road race is under way.

A total of 116 riders are heading out and the race is already more animated than the women's race, which was won by Australia's Chloe Hosking a little earlier - with Wales' Dani Rowe taking bronze.

Some of the bigger home nations names to look out for include Adam Blythe, Ian Bibby and Harry Tanfield for England and Wales' Luke Rowe - brother-in-law of Dani.

Mark Cavendish had targeted this race before injury ruined the Isle of Man rider's plans.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 10-8 Selby/Waller (Eng)

Twenty lets in this third and final game... oh, it is tense. James Willstrop and Declan James are teetering on the brink of victory at 10-8... a massive lunge from James keeping the ball alive... another let.

Phew. Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller pull it back to 10-9 and then... a racket clash between Willstrop and James allowing their English rivals to level.

Sudden-death in this semi-final!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

O'Hara 'proud' of victory

Women’s -51kg

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

India take gold medal number one of boxing’s Super Saturday. MC Mery Kom is too hot for Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara and lands a unanimous points win.

O’Hara tells us she is “proud” of her performance and offers “great respect” to the victor, who has her own fans embracing her right now.

India celebrate
.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Silver Medal - Carly McNaul (Northern Ireland)

Boxing - women's 51kg

'The Wrecking Ball' as she's known, has to settle for silver.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gold Medal - Lisa Whiteside (England)

Boxing - women's 51kg

Preston's Lisa Whiteside takes GOLD in the women's 51kg, following in the footsteps of Leeds boxer Nicola Adams.

The 32-year-old, who returned to the sport after fracturing her skull in 2015, edged through her semi-final on a split verdict but wins the final on a unanimous points decision.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Diving

Women's 3m springboard final (10:07 BST)

Nick Hope

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

After easing through to the individual 3m final England’s Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance are hoping for big improvements later on. They’ll be targeting second medals here at Gold Coast 2018 following their silver medal together earlier in the week.

"I was really disappointed with the 1m last night and I’ve been a bit down about it which I need to snap out of for the final tonight," Blagg tells me.

"I just want to go out there enjoy it and hopefully score over 300 tonight."

Commonwealth debutant Torrance adds: "I’m still feeling really nervous before each dive, which has had an impact but it will be great to compete in the final later and hopefully I can deliver my best performance."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shooting

Queen's Prize Individual Finals

England's David Luckman is currently in the silver medal position on the final day in the Queen's Prize Individual Finals with just the 1000 yards shoot to go.

He is just behind Australia Jim Bailey with Jersey's Barry Le Cheminant in third spot.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Badminton

Men's doubles

Bad news for England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge... they've lost the first of their three-game semi-final.

Ellis and Langridge earned a shock bronze medal in Glasgow four years ago and are hoping to go even better this time.

There's a major problem though. Defending champions Tan Wee Kiong and Goh Shem stand in their way. The Malaysians wrap up the first game 21-15 in 19 minutes.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get involved

#bbcgoldcoast or text us on 81111 (UK Only)

Charlie Jones: Sophie Bray has had an incredible game.

BostridgePotter: BRONZE! 6-0 to England great match, especially the fourth quarter.

Ryan McGuirk: Loving the action tonight bin watching it since day one. Love it.

Good to hear it, Ryan

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 4-3 Selby/Waller (Eng)

Ouch! Declan James hits the deck inside the clear-perspex show court, drawing 'ooohs' and 'aaahs' from the watching crowd after he dives trying to reach a short ball.

Floor 1 James 0. There's concern from the three other players as play stops, think he's winded himself. He'll be fine.

After a quick break we're back under way in this perfectly-poised decider between the two English pairs.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Silver Medal - Kristina O'Hara (Northern Ireland)

Boxing - women's -48kg final

Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara is beaten on a unanimous points decision by the the legendary Mary Kom of India.

Seven months ago, 21-year-old O'Hara was beaten by 'Magnificent Mary' in an exhibition bout, and the 35-year-old member of the Indian parliament got the better again today.

Kom is expected to retire after these Games, so O'Hara could be her final conquest.

Kristina O'Hara
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gold Medal - Mary Kom (India)

Boxing - women's -48kg final

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 Selby/Waller (Eng)

Into a decider! James Willstrop batters a backhand back into the middle on game point, wrongfooting Adrian Waller who can only shank into the tin.

Willstop and Declan James led 6-1 at one stage, their English team-mates staging a brave fightback, only for the world bronze medallists to regain control.

Like an arcade game of Streetfighter it's winner takes all now...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

O’Hara’s shot at gold

Women’s -48kg final

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Boxing ring
.

Bout number 186 of the week. Let’s do this.

Kristina O’Hara is in there seeking gold for Northern Ireland.

“Let that backhand go Kristina,” is the shout from the Northern Ireland team-mates who have come to watch.

Round two begins, the first was tight. O’Hara was a few tough shots early in the second.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland open with a win

FT: Scotland 27-0 PNG

An easy opening victory for Scotland as they stop Papua New Guinea scoring a single point.

They now play Malaysia at 09:15 BST before a trickier match against pool favourites South Africa at 13:17 BST - the final one the day.

Max McFarland of Scotland
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England's Eslami to fight for bronze

Men's freestyle 86kg

England's Syerus Eslami has beaten New Zealand's Toby Fitzpatrick in the men's freestyle 86kg wrestling quarter-finals.

It was tight, Eslami taking it 9-8 on points, but he will fight David Conteh of Sierra Leone for bronze later today.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bronze Medal - Women (England)

FT: England 6-0 India

An emphatic win for England as they finish strongly to knock India for six!

Sophie Bray
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Badminton

England pair into women's doubles final

Racquet sports continue to be a source of medals for Team England today.

Badmintonistas (we're adding that word to the English lexicon) Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker, bronze medallists at the 2017 European Championships, are the latest pair to reach a gold-medal match.

They've just progressed with a 21-15 21-15 win over fancied Australian pair Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa, the reigning Oceania champions.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hockey

Q4: England 6- 0 India

They're winning at a canter now!

Laura Unsworth scored a beauty to make it 4-0.

Bray was awarded the fifth to score her hat-trick, despite the ball clearly coming off Danson's stick.

There was no dispute for then next goal as the captain then netted England's sixth.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boxing turns gold

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Just the 16 gold medals being decided at the boxing arena today and in all, 16 home nations’ hopes will try to top the podium.

Some home nations fighters face one another and throughout the group there are some great stories.

Lisa Whiteside - first up at 03:02 BST - has spent years in the shadow of Nicola Adams and then suffered a fractured skull in 2015. Then there’s siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh in separate finals for Northern Ireland. Still not enough?

There’s Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner Frazer Clarke in the final bout of the day at 13:17 BST. Clarke - the unofficial captain for England’s boxers - could bring the curtain on a fine week.

The home nations are guaranteed 22 medals as they’ve already got six bronze. That’s some return at an overseas Games.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scotland on for opening victory

HT: Scotland 17-0 PNG

Scotland look set to make it a third home nations victory of the day in the men's sevens competition.

They lead Papua New Guinea by 17 points at the half-way stage of their first pool match on the Gold Coast.

Three tries in the first half from Jamie Farndale, Darcy Graham and George Horne.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bray with her second!

Q4: England 3- 0 India

And Sophie Bray has a brace!

The English player scores another well-worked goal, after India's unsuccessful video referral.

Sophie Bray
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England double their lead

England 2-0 India

Hollie Pearne-Webb fired England ahead...

This content only works in the UK.

England score to make it 1-0 against India in the women's bronze medal hockey match

Before Sophie Bray doubled their lead...

This content only works in the UK.

England double their lead in the women's hockey against India

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sophie Bray fires England further ahead

Q3: England 2-0 India

India piled on the pressure after the break and had a glorious chance cleared off the line from a fierce penalty corner shot.

They couldn't capitalise on another trio of penalty corners, as England soaked up the waves of attack.

And their patience paid off as Sophie Bray powered in a shot to make it 2-0.

Sophie Bray
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 Selby/Waller (Eng)

First blood to the English. But which one? Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The underdogs nab the first rubber against the world bronze medallists.

Best of three remember.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good start for Scotland

Men's rugby sevens

It's time for the third home nation of the morning.

Scotland are up in pool A against Papua New Guinea.

And they've got a score on the clock already, after just 45 seconds!

Jamie Farndale with a powerful run to shrug off a tackle and shake off the Scottish nerves.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Basketball

Australia 103-46 Scotland

Scotland's winning run in the Commonwealth Games basketball tournament is over after a brave effort against Australia. The hosts were just too strong and they progress to the gold medal match following an emphatic victory. Jesse Wagstaff was the star performer for the Aussies with 17 points. Scotland will play the loser of the other semi-final between New Zealand and Canada on Sunday.

Jesse Wagstaff
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Diving

Women's 3m springboard

The clouds might be gloomy at the Optus Aquatic Centre but the spirits of the British divers aren't. They're all through to the final.

England's Katherine Torrance qualifies in fourth place with a score of 305.85, just in front of Scotland's Grace Reid's 305.15.

England's Alicia Blagg finishes seventh after chalking up 287.35. The top 12 of the 15 entrants will contest the final which starts at 10:07 BST.

Katherine Torrance of England in action.
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England's Eslami wins first bout

Men's freestyle 86kg

England's Syerus Eslami is through to the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg wrestling, with a 12-2 points victory over Kenya's Mark Inguyesi.

Eslami will now face New Zealand's Toby Fitzpatrick in the quarter-finals later today.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wales win opener

Men's rugby sevens

Wales with a huge 31-5 victory over Uganda in a one-sided match in pool D.

15-a-side specialist Hallam Amos got his first sevens try for Wales and his side dotted down five times in their opening encounter.

They now play Sri Lanka at 08:31 BST and Fiji - one of the favourites for the title on the Gold Coast - at 12:33 BST.

Hallam Amos of Wales
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Basketball

Australia 83-32 Scotland

Australia are completely in control of their match against a Scotland team that are starting to look tired at the Gold Coast Exhibition and Conference Centre. The host nation have a commanding lead at the end of the third quarter thanks to Jesse Wagstaff, who is the top scorer with 17 points for the Aussies. Scotland managed just 10 points in that quarter. It's a big ask for them to comeback from here.

Alasdair Fraser
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Table Tennis

Pitchford/Ho (Eng) 11-8 12-10 5-11 8-11 15-13 Gnanasekaran/Batra (Ind)

Oh my... more drama than an Eastenders omnibus in the table tennis.

England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho had momentum taken away from them in their semi-final, but dig deep to swing the pendulum back in their favour in the deciding match.

The reigning silver medallists spurn a couple of match points before eventually sealing victory. They're into the final!

Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin of England
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Squash

Willstrop/James (Eng) v Selby/Waller (Eng)

We know one thing for certain in Gold Coast - no, not that Usain Bolt is going to be spotted partying - there will be an English pair in the men's doubles gold-medal match.

That's because singles champion James Willstrop and his partner Declan James face team-mates Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in the last four.

All four are out warming up on court, a bit of Kylie pumping out of the speakers behind them. two of them will be saying 'I Should Be So Lucky, Lucky, Lucky, Lucky' to reach the gold-match match. Ahem.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pearne-Webbe puts England in front

HT: England 1-0 India

England started the second period with real intent, forcing India back in numbers.

Starved of the ball for long periods, India did manage to bring it out of defence to mount a couple of attacks, but England dealt with them easily.

Susannah Townsend and Alex Danson had looked the most dangerous players for England, but it was young Hollie Pearne-Webb with the goal for England.

It was her first of the tournament, from a penalty corner.

Hollie Pearne-Webb
Getty Images