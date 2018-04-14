Watch: Badminton - women's doubles
- Women's doubles semi-finals - Smith/Walker (ENG) beat Mapasa/Somerville (AUS) 2-0 to reach final
- Men's doubles semi-finals follow including Goh/Tan (MAS) v Ellis/Langridge (ENG)
- Men's singles semi-finals later include Ouseph (ENG) v Kidambi (IND)
- Women's singles semi-finals include Gilmour (SCO) v Nehwal (IND)
- Mixed doubles semi-finals include Adcock/Adcock (ENG) v Chan/Goh (MAS) and Ellis/Smith (ENG) v Rankireddy/Ponnappa (IND)
- Live video from 02:00 BST to 06:03 BST and 09:25 BST to 13:33 BST with bronze medal matches later in the day
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko and Louise Gwilliam
All times stated are UK
Rain coming on the Gold Coast?
Road cycling
Chris Boardman
Olympic cycling champion on the Gold Coast
I wouldn't be surprised if it rains. It has done so between the men's and women's race. It's floating around. But if it does the roads won't be too greasy because they get a lot of heavy rain in these parts and that clears them of oil.
Rowe attacks in road race
Road cycling
Wales' Luke Rowe goes on a surprise attack on the opening lap. He quickly establishes a decent advantage but he is among the favourites to win the race so he won't be allowed too much rope.
And he is duly brought back.
But then his team-mate Jon Mould speeds off. "Could this be a tactic?" asks Chris Boardman on race commentary.
Wales are, of course, the defending champions after Geraint Thomas won this race in Glasgow in 2014.
155km remaining.
Hockey
Gold medal match
It's Australia v New Zealand in the women's hockey final - a match that is just starting.
A familiar match-up at these Games.
The Kiwis reached the gold medal match after beating England, who won bronze by thrashing India 6-0, in a shootout in the semis.
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 10-11 Selby/Waller (Eng)
We're watching this behind our fingers. That's how tense it is...
And Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller have clinched it! The pair saved two match points against their England team-mates before Selby wallops a low forehand at 10-10 which James Willstrop can't reach.
Selby looks emotional and physically drained as puffs out a sigh of relief/exhaustion. Handshakes all around on court before Selby and Waller share a warm embrace.
They're through to the men's doubles gold-medal match.
Gold Medal - David Luckman (England)
Shooting - Queen's Prize Individual Finals
Drama at the Belmont Full Bore Range as England's David Luckman takes gold after he shoots better than Australian Jim Bailey in the 1,000 yards on day three of the Queen's Prize Individual Finals.
Luckman finishes with a new Games record score of 404-49v to Bailey's 403-50v. Luckman's England team-mate Parag Patel picks up the bronze with 403-45v.
Victory at last...
Women’s -51kg
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
All those years of playing second fiddle while Nicola Adams swept up medals. Throw in the fractured skull. Lisa Whiteside is known as one of the hardest workers in the England boxing set up. She’s a commonwealth champion now too.
She puts it simply: “I am absolutely made up.”
Men's road race under way
Road cycling
The 168km men's road race is under way.
A total of 116 riders are heading out and the race is already more animated than the women's race, which was won by Australia's Chloe Hosking a little earlier - with Wales' Dani Rowe taking bronze.
Some of the bigger home nations names to look out for include Adam Blythe, Ian Bibby and Harry Tanfield for England and Wales' Luke Rowe - brother-in-law of Dani.
Mark Cavendish had targeted this race before injury ruined the Isle of Man rider's plans.
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 10-8 Selby/Waller (Eng)
Twenty lets in this third and final game... oh, it is tense. James Willstrop and Declan James are teetering on the brink of victory at 10-8... a massive lunge from James keeping the ball alive... another let.
Phew. Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller pull it back to 10-9 and then... a racket clash between Willstrop and James allowing their English rivals to level.
Sudden-death in this semi-final!
O'Hara 'proud' of victory
Women’s -51kg
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
India take gold medal number one of boxing’s Super Saturday. MC Mery Kom is too hot for Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara and lands a unanimous points win.
O’Hara tells us she is “proud” of her performance and offers “great respect” to the victor, who has her own fans embracing her right now.
Silver Medal - Carly McNaul (Northern Ireland)
Boxing - women's 51kg
'The Wrecking Ball' as she's known, has to settle for silver.
Gold Medal - Lisa Whiteside (England)
Boxing - women's 51kg
Preston's Lisa Whiteside takes GOLD in the women's 51kg, following in the footsteps of Leeds boxer Nicola Adams.
The 32-year-old, who returned to the sport after fracturing her skull in 2015, edged through her semi-final on a split verdict but wins the final on a unanimous points decision.
Diving
Women's 3m springboard final (10:07 BST)
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
After easing through to the individual 3m final England’s Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance are hoping for big improvements later on. They’ll be targeting second medals here at Gold Coast 2018 following their silver medal together earlier in the week.
"I was really disappointed with the 1m last night and I’ve been a bit down about it which I need to snap out of for the final tonight," Blagg tells me.
"I just want to go out there enjoy it and hopefully score over 300 tonight."
Commonwealth debutant Torrance adds: "I’m still feeling really nervous before each dive, which has had an impact but it will be great to compete in the final later and hopefully I can deliver my best performance."
Shooting
Queen's Prize Individual Finals
England's David Luckman is currently in the silver medal position on the final day in the Queen's Prize Individual Finals with just the 1000 yards shoot to go.
He is just behind Australia Jim Bailey with Jersey's Barry Le Cheminant in third spot.
Badminton
Men's doubles
Bad news for England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge... they've lost the first of their three-game semi-final.
Ellis and Langridge earned a shock bronze medal in Glasgow four years ago and are hoping to go even better this time.
There's a major problem though. Defending champions Tan Wee Kiong and Goh Shem stand in their way. The Malaysians wrap up the first game 21-15 in 19 minutes.
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 4-3 Selby/Waller (Eng)
Ouch! Declan James hits the deck inside the clear-perspex show court, drawing 'ooohs' and 'aaahs' from the watching crowd after he dives trying to reach a short ball.
Floor 1 James 0. There's concern from the three other players as play stops, think he's winded himself. He'll be fine.
After a quick break we're back under way in this perfectly-poised decider between the two English pairs.
Silver Medal - Kristina O'Hara (Northern Ireland)
Boxing - women's -48kg final
Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara is beaten on a unanimous points decision by the the legendary Mary Kom of India.
Seven months ago, 21-year-old O'Hara was beaten by 'Magnificent Mary' in an exhibition bout, and the 35-year-old member of the Indian parliament got the better again today.
Kom is expected to retire after these Games, so O'Hara could be her final conquest.
Gold Medal - Mary Kom (India)
Boxing - women's -48kg final
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 11-9 Selby/Waller (Eng)
Into a decider! James Willstrop batters a backhand back into the middle on game point, wrongfooting Adrian Waller who can only shank into the tin.
Willstop and Declan James led 6-1 at one stage, their English team-mates staging a brave fightback, only for the world bronze medallists to regain control.
Like an arcade game of Streetfighter it's winner takes all now...
O’Hara’s shot at gold
Women’s -48kg final
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Bout number 186 of the week. Let’s do this.
Kristina O’Hara is in there seeking gold for Northern Ireland.
“Let that backhand go Kristina,” is the shout from the Northern Ireland team-mates who have come to watch.
Round two begins, the first was tight. O’Hara was a few tough shots early in the second.
Scotland open with a win
FT: Scotland 27-0 PNG
An easy opening victory for Scotland as they stop Papua New Guinea scoring a single point.
They now play Malaysia at 09:15 BST before a trickier match against pool favourites South Africa at 13:17 BST - the final one the day.
England's Eslami to fight for bronze
Men's freestyle 86kg
England's Syerus Eslami has beaten New Zealand's Toby Fitzpatrick in the men's freestyle 86kg wrestling quarter-finals.
It was tight, Eslami taking it 9-8 on points, but he will fight David Conteh of Sierra Leone for bronze later today.
Bronze Medal - Women (England)
FT: England 6-0 India
An emphatic win for England as they finish strongly to knock India for six!
Badminton
England pair into women's doubles final
Racquet sports continue to be a source of medals for Team England today.
Badmintonistas (we're adding that word to the English lexicon) Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker, bronze medallists at the 2017 European Championships, are the latest pair to reach a gold-medal match.
They've just progressed with a 21-15 21-15 win over fancied Australian pair Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa, the reigning Oceania champions.
Hockey
Q4: England 6- 0 India
They're winning at a canter now!
Laura Unsworth scored a beauty to make it 4-0.
Bray was awarded the fifth to score her hat-trick, despite the ball clearly coming off Danson's stick.
There was no dispute for then next goal as the captain then netted England's sixth.
Boxing turns gold
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Just the 16 gold medals being decided at the boxing arena today and in all, 16 home nations’ hopes will try to top the podium.
Some home nations fighters face one another and throughout the group there are some great stories.
Lisa Whiteside - first up at 03:02 BST - has spent years in the shadow of Nicola Adams and then suffered a fractured skull in 2015. Then there’s siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh in separate finals for Northern Ireland. Still not enough?
There’s Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner Frazer Clarke in the final bout of the day at 13:17 BST. Clarke - the unofficial captain for England’s boxers - could bring the curtain on a fine week.
The home nations are guaranteed 22 medals as they’ve already got six bronze. That’s some return at an overseas Games.
Scotland on for opening victory
HT: Scotland 17-0 PNG
Scotland look set to make it a third home nations victory of the day in the men's sevens competition.
They lead Papua New Guinea by 17 points at the half-way stage of their first pool match on the Gold Coast.
Three tries in the first half from Jamie Farndale, Darcy Graham and George Horne.
Bray with her second!
Q4: England 3- 0 India
And Sophie Bray has a brace!
The English player scores another well-worked goal, after India's unsuccessful video referral.
England double their lead
England 2-0 India
Hollie Pearne-Webb fired England ahead...
Before Sophie Bray doubled their lead...
Sophie Bray fires England further ahead
Q3: England 2-0 India
India piled on the pressure after the break and had a glorious chance cleared off the line from a fierce penalty corner shot.
They couldn't capitalise on another trio of penalty corners, as England soaked up the waves of attack.
And their patience paid off as Sophie Bray powered in a shot to make it 2-0.
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) 9-11 Selby/Waller (Eng)
First blood to the English. But which one? Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The underdogs nab the first rubber against the world bronze medallists.
Best of three remember.
Good start for Scotland
Men's rugby sevens
It's time for the third home nation of the morning.
Scotland are up in pool A against Papua New Guinea.
And they've got a score on the clock already, after just 45 seconds!
Jamie Farndale with a powerful run to shrug off a tackle and shake off the Scottish nerves.
Basketball
Australia 103-46 Scotland
Scotland's winning run in the Commonwealth Games basketball tournament is over after a brave effort against Australia. The hosts were just too strong and they progress to the gold medal match following an emphatic victory. Jesse Wagstaff was the star performer for the Aussies with 17 points. Scotland will play the loser of the other semi-final between New Zealand and Canada on Sunday.
Diving
Women's 3m springboard
The clouds might be gloomy at the Optus Aquatic Centre but the spirits of the British divers aren't. They're all through to the final.
England's Katherine Torrance qualifies in fourth place with a score of 305.85, just in front of Scotland's Grace Reid's 305.15.
England's Alicia Blagg finishes seventh after chalking up 287.35. The top 12 of the 15 entrants will contest the final which starts at 10:07 BST.
England's Eslami wins first bout
Men's freestyle 86kg
England's Syerus Eslami is through to the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 86kg wrestling, with a 12-2 points victory over Kenya's Mark Inguyesi.
Eslami will now face New Zealand's Toby Fitzpatrick in the quarter-finals later today.
Wales win opener
Men's rugby sevens
Wales with a huge 31-5 victory over Uganda in a one-sided match in pool D.
15-a-side specialist Hallam Amos got his first sevens try for Wales and his side dotted down five times in their opening encounter.
They now play Sri Lanka at 08:31 BST and Fiji - one of the favourites for the title on the Gold Coast - at 12:33 BST.
Basketball
Australia 83-32 Scotland
Australia are completely in control of their match against a Scotland team that are starting to look tired at the Gold Coast Exhibition and Conference Centre. The host nation have a commanding lead at the end of the third quarter thanks to Jesse Wagstaff, who is the top scorer with 17 points for the Aussies. Scotland managed just 10 points in that quarter. It's a big ask for them to comeback from here.
Table Tennis
Pitchford/Ho (Eng) 11-8 12-10 5-11 8-11 15-13 Gnanasekaran/Batra (Ind)
Oh my... more drama than an Eastenders omnibus in the table tennis.
England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho had momentum taken away from them in their semi-final, but dig deep to swing the pendulum back in their favour in the deciding match.
The reigning silver medallists spurn a couple of match points before eventually sealing victory. They're into the final!
Squash
Willstrop/James (Eng) v Selby/Waller (Eng)
We know one thing for certain in Gold Coast - no, not that Usain Bolt is going to be spotted partying - there will be an English pair in the men's doubles gold-medal match.
That's because singles champion James Willstrop and his partner Declan James face team-mates Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in the last four.
All four are out warming up on court, a bit of Kylie pumping out of the speakers behind them. two of them will be saying 'I Should Be So Lucky, Lucky, Lucky, Lucky' to reach the gold-match match. Ahem.
Pearne-Webbe puts England in front
HT: England 1-0 India
England started the second period with real intent, forcing India back in numbers.
Starved of the ball for long periods, India did manage to bring it out of defence to mount a couple of attacks, but England dealt with them easily.
Susannah Townsend and Alex Danson had looked the most dangerous players for England, but it was young Hollie Pearne-Webb with the goal for England.
It was her first of the tournament, from a penalty corner.