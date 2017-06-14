Pakistan take control against England in semi-final

Rumman Raees is bowling tremendously at the back-end of this innings. Yorkers, slower ball bouncers, moving with the batsman, targeting the body. Ace stuff.
Stokes does well to dig out another yorker then another superb piece of fielding from Pakistan in the deep. Teamwork - one of them slides, cups the ball and chips it up to his mate who darts a strong throw back to the keeper.
Here was another piece of brilliant fielding ...
The eagle-eyed among you will notice we've set up a vote, asking who will win this game. The vote opens at 14:00 BST.
Eng 189-7
Hasan 9-0-30-2
Nothing going right for Stokes, he finds a gap and paces his shot nicely, he wants two but slips in what looks like like a baseball player sliding into base.
Three from the over, four remaining. Surely time to start hitting some shots?
A lot of you are asking via tweets and texts why the ECB have prepared a pitch like this which supports the Pakistan seamers - worth mentioning that it's the ICC that is in charge of pitch preparation.
Rakesh Pradhan: This is the most extraordinary innings from Stokes. I hope it's just part of the masterplan.
Eng 187-7
Liam Plunkett the new man in. He can certainly strike a ball, but it's imperative for England to not lose another wicket in the next couple of overs.
Can you believe Ben Stokes is yet to score a boundary in this innings? Pakistan continue to field impeccably, as proved by that Fakhar catch (see clip below)
In other news, there is a Q&A with England's Chris Woakes on the TMS Facebook page which is about to start.
Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan captain on BBC Test Match Special
Pakistan deserve this. They've been lively in the field, Sarfraz has been very efficient behind the stumps and he's led them well. Their body language has been aggressive and positive and they are up for this challenge.
WICKET
Rashid run out (sub) 7 (Eng 181-7)
Just what England didn't need. Hasan appeals for a leg-before (going down leg) but Rashid is caught napping, he hesitates as Stokes is halfway down the wicket. A direct hit and England are seven down.
Umpire review
Rashid could be run out here. I think he's gone.
Dan Norcross
BBC Test Match Special
For his first ODI, this is very impressive from Rumman Raees. He comes in off a short run up and he's showing all his tricks at the moment.
Eng 180-6
Rashid 7, Stokes 21
Someone hand Rashid a rod, he loves a spot of fishing. Debutant Ruman Raees bowls back of a length and beats the outside edge three times in a row.
Good variety as he gets one to angle in and it hits Rashid just below the midriff. Add in a couple of slower balls to the mix as Raees bowls a terrific over.
Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan captain on BBC Test Match Special
Pakistan have bowled superbly well. A few were of the opinion that they got it wrong at the toss but, knowing Pakistan, that was the best choice for them. They can see what the pitch has to offer. So far, so good.
Eng 177-6
No intent or big shots from Stokes, you feel he needs to stay until the end for England. Perhaps really go for it in the last five.
Some poor fielding from Imad Wasim in the cover region gifts England a couple. He looks to have fallen over himself and hobbles off the field.
Sam Lockwood: Safe to say England have bottled it in the semis? Need an sensational bowling performance to win this!
Jimbo: One wheel off, the other one's wobbling. Come on Stokesy, it's all on you, son.
Eng 171-6
Stokes 17, Rashid 5
Junaid Khan throws down a couple of short ones as England take four from the over.
As well as Pakistan have bowled today, and England have given away their wickets, It's still early days, remember. We saw Pakistan's batting collapse against Sri Lanka before they crawled over the line.
Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan captain on BBC Test Match Special
Pakistan are, once again, bowling beautifully.
Eng 169-6
Adil Rashid the new bat in. It's leggie to leggie as Shadab comes on for his eighth over.
Rashid reads him well but Stokes still can't find the gaps. He's nearly outdone as he plays around one and it deflects off the pad. He's been in for 36 balls, scored 15.
Those who were questioning Pakistan's decision to bowl first (me included) are being proved to be wrong, for now.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's a terrific catch. He was almost off-balance when he took it. The shot sounded off when he hit it, but Moeen thought he'd got it fine enough to avoid that fielder. Pakistan are really buzzing now. Sarfraz has handled his attack brilliantly. They've sensed England are struggling a bit and now Pakistan are the favourites in this match. England have stagnated.
WICKET
Moeen c Fakhar b Junaid 11 (Eng 162-6)
Unbelievable grab! Catch of the tournament. Not only can Fakhar Zaman bat but the lad can field. Moeen top edges a pull, Fakhar races from deep square and dives at full length to grab with both hands.
Catches win matches. Junaid attempts a cartwheel in celebration, fails miserably. He doesn't care, Pakistan don't care. England in trouble.
Alison Mitchell
BBC Test Match Special
England's intent is there. They have to pick their balls carefully: there were some shots there that were well-timed, and some that weren't so well-placed.
Eng 161-5
A boundary. Moeen drags one onto leg and it trickles through for four. Nice.
The drinks break saw Stokes nip to the loo and then Buttler lose his wicket straight away. I remember in the 1999 World Cup, I went to the toilet once and Pakistan got a wicket. My dad, supporting Pakistan, thought it brought his team luck and kept telling me to pop off to toilet every time Pakistan were in need of a wicket.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
This game is not going according to England's desired template. Pakistan have bowled really well. I think Safraz is a sharp captain when it comes to eyeing up the conditions. He's used his bowlers sharply. He's got lots of options.
Eng 155-5
Stokes 9, Moeen 6
Hasan Ali getting a hamstring rub whilst he lays on his front and eats a banana, just outside of the boundary. Living the life.
Could be cramp that, hopefully for Pakistan it's nothing more.
A better looking shot from Moeen, his backlift jumping up and down before he pulls square off Junaid. Only gets a single for his effort though.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
BBC Test Match Special statistician
This is only the second time Moeen has batted in the Champions Trophy: he made 12 against New Zealand here a week ago. He did have some form against South Africa, though, making 33 and 77 not out.
Eng 153-5
Beauty! Absolute beauty by Hasan. The first ball isn't bad as Moeen looks to drive away from his body and misses but the second one is the delivery of the match for me. Line and length is spot on, it moves away from the bat as Moeen plays inside it.
The England batter is looking nervous and doesn't quite know how to play Hasan. He does get a boundary, mind you, courtesy of a thick-edge through point.
This wasn't in the script for England.
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Cardiff
Every time Pakistan have something to cheer about (and even when they don't), a jaunty tune plays for their fans to sing along to. "Beep, beep, Pak-i-staaan, beep, beep, Pak-staaan". Very 1980s, like the cricket song Wham! never wrote. England have heard it too often today.
Eng 149-5
Moeen Ali joins Stokes in the middle and is off the mark straight away with a push to mid-wicket for one. But that's all from the over.
England have lost three wickets for 20 runs and Pakistan now firmly on top. Here's the first two of them ...
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Buttler played with an open face and there goes one of the trump cards. England are in trouble now. Moeen and Stokes won't feel they can play with any great freedom and they won't take any great risks.
WICKET
Buttler c Sarfraz b Junaid 4 (Eng 148-5)
Pakistan buzzing. England are not. Junaid gets one to move slightly away from Jos Buttler, it finds the faintest of touches and carries through to Sarfraz for another grab behind the stumps.
When Ben Stokes needs to go, he needs to go. Running as if he has a tail between his legs, he uses a drinks break to go in search of a toilet. He tries to use the groundstaff's WC who then redirect him to what I imagine is the public toilets.
Ilyas Najib: England looked arrogant coming into the game, the analysts gave Pakistan no chance, but never write of Pakistan, it's game on!
Eng 148-4
Hasan 6-0-21-2
Floppy-haired Hasan continues. England restricted to singles as another decent over for Pakistan goes by.
Nine wickets for Hasan so far in this tournament. Had a dodgy start in the opener against India, going for 70, but took three wickets against both South Africa and Sri Lanka. He's been quality.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Pakistan have taken 16 wickets in overs 10-40 in this competition so far. They've come at an economy rate of 4.47, which is the most economical of any team.
Eng 146-4
Junaid 4-0-27-0
Junaid Khan, who bowled beautifully against Sri Lanka here the other day, is bought back into the attack. It's a shame for Pakistan that Mohammad Amir is out injured, these two bowling in tandem in the middle overs was a joy to watch. Almost (but not quite) Wasim Akram-esque.
Junaid finds some movement, Buttler with a swing-and-a-miss pull attempt to end the over. Four from it.
Hasan is a good cricketer. He makes things happen, and is always in your face.
Eng 142-4
So, 18 overs to go, Stokes and Buttler in. Yes, they can do some serious damage, but this just doesn't seem like that kind of pitch.
Some worried looking faces in the Englannd dressing room.
Isa Guha
Ex-England seamer on BBC Test Match Special
Hasan has been a key wicket taker in the middle overs and one of the reasons why Pakistan have been able to take wickets between 10 and 40 overs and keep the runs tight. You've essentially got two new batsmen now on a pitch that isn't easy to bat on.
WICKET
Morgan c Sarfraz b Hasan 33
Hasan strikes again as the pressure takes its toll on the England captain. Having just seen Ben Stokes edge wide of slips, Morgan looks to advance down the wicket and swat one down the ground, instead nicking it through to the keeper.
What a delivery from Hasan, got it to move away at the last minute which left Morgan stretching. Pakistan with the momentum now.
How's stat?!
How's stat?!
Eng 139-3
Ey up, how has that missed the leg stump? How has it missed the bat? Morgan goes to pull a shortish delivery, it misses everything and ricochets off the wicketkeeper's gloves to short fine leg.
Meanwhile in the Cardiff crowd, three fellas dressed as bananas stick out like a sore thumb amongst a sea of green Pakistan flags.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on TMS
England need a 50 off 40 balls from Stokes. That could be the difference here. If he can push 270 up to 300, it could be match-winning.