Day-night County Championship day two as it happened

Latest scores available here.

Summary

  1. Sangakkara first to 1,000 Championship runs
  2. Umeed, Mullaney & D'Oliveira also score centuries
  3. Hales makes 85 for Notts
  4. Wood takes five wickets for Durham

Live Reporting

By Gary Smee

All times stated are UK

Pink ball
Getty Images

And with stumps at Trent Bridge, it's stumps for me too.

I'll be back tomorrow from 13:45 BST, hopefully under bright skies, to bring you all the action from day three along with Felix Keith.

Until then, dry off and have a good night.

Close of play scores

County Championship - day two

Division One

  • Yorkshire 27-1 v Surrey 516-7 dec
  • Warwickshire 259-7 v Lancashire 273
  • Hampshire 211-9 dec v Somerset 43-1
  • Essex 106-0 v Middlesex 246 - no play Tuesday, rain

Division Two

  • Sussex 358-9 dec v Gloucestershire 31-0 - no play Tuesday, rain
  • Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 105-4
  • Northants 261 & 60-3 v Leicestershire 157
  • Glamorgan 237 v Derbyshire 288 & 2-0
  • Durham 197 v Worcestershire 367

Click here for full scorecards.

Close of play at Trent Bridge

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 105-4

Sam Billings ends the day 39 not out as he preserves his replacement's wicket.

The last three overs were maidens and Notts will be delighted with their day. Steven Mullaney's 168 and Alex Hales' 85 gave them a lead and the bowling unit, lead by Harry Gurney (2-28), have continued the fine work.

Kent trail by 86 runs, with six wickets in hand.

Billings to head off to Lions tomorrow

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 105-4

Sam Billings is not out, but even if he gets through the final over of the day, he won't be batting at Trent Bridge again tomorrow.

That's because he'll be heading off to keep wicket for the England Lions against South Africa at New Road instead. Kent will substitute in a 'like for like' replacement to take his place.

What a strange situation to be in. Gary Ballance, Joe Clarke, Keaton Jennings and Tom Westley are all in the same situation.

Billings shining under the lights

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 105-4

Now this is proper day/night cricket.

Players and commentators alike have complained about the difficulty of picking up the pink ball, but Sam Billings is enjoying it under the lights so far this evening.

He has 39 not out and has dominated his partnership with Will Gidman (12 not out)

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this tweet.

So now we're down to one game at Trent Bridge where there are five overs left.

G.J.D: Championship matches are such awkwardly timed things, so day/nighters are excellent ideas! Means people home from work can go.

Headingley
Getty Images
Stumps at Edgbaston

Warwickshire 259-7 v Lancashire 273

Day two comes to a close in Birmingham, and what a day it's been for Warwickshire opener Andrew Umeed.

The 21-year-old has batted throughout the day to reach his second first-class century.

More importantly, he's given his side a chance of building a first-innings lead over Lancashire - they trail by just 14.

Jeetan Patel (36 not out) also played his part in the final session in a stand of 75.

Derbyshire nightwatchmen survive

Glamorgan 237 v Derbyshire 288 & 2-0 - stumps

Derbyshire sent in two nightwatchmen, Tom Taylor and Tony Palladino, and they did their job, seeing off the two overs from Michael Hogan and Timm van der Gugten.

The visitors will start day three tomorrow with a lead of 53 to build on.

Century for Andrew Umeed

Warwickshire 254-7 v Lancashire 273

He's got there! Well batted Andrew Umeed.

The 21-year-old reaches his second first-class hundred with a four off Jordan Clark - just his sixth of the innings.

It's taken 331 balls and more than seven hours, but it could well be the most important knock in Warwickshire's season so far as they hunt a first victory.

Billings set tough task

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 82-4

Sam Billings hasn't had much experience playing in these sorts of situations. The England star returned from the Indian Premier League, where he played for Delhi Daredevils, and played some white-ball cricket for his country.

But he's making a good fist of the tough task in his first Championship game of the season so far at Trent Bridge. He's 22 not out alongside Will Gidman, who has six runs.

For those of you just joining me, here's a quick summary of day two in pictures...

Rain
Rex Features
Kumar Sangakkara
Getty Images

I jest of course. Special mention must go to Steven Mullaney on his career-best 168, five wickets for Mark Wood, a century for Brett D'Oliveira and Andrew Umeed's marathon knock.

But it's felt like one of those days where rain has been the winner.

Warwickshire 244-7 v Lancashire 273

They're into the final five overs at Edgbaston - Andrew Umeed is on 96.

Imagine if he goes to bed on 99 after batting for seven hours?

Play called off at Northants

Northants 261 & 60-3 v Leicestershire 157

I completely forgot about Northants, they've been off for so long now.

But it's just been officially abandoned for the day.

Can we have our heatwave back please?

Glamorgan all out for 237

Glamorgan 237 v Derbyshire 288

Derbyshire have a first-innings lead of 51 runs.

Graham Wagg has fallen lbw to Tony Palladino to close the innings. Nicholas Selman top-scored with 50 for the hosts, while Palladino's 4-36 is by far the best figures for Derbyshire.

Glamorgan go nine down

Glamorgan 237-9 v Derbyshire 288

Marchant de Lange is out and his 39-run partnership with Graham Wagg has come to an end.

Tom Taylor has the wicket and Derbyshire will be hoping to pick up the 10th wicket cheaply and take a small first-innings lead, which is currently 51 runs.

Warwickshire 233-7 v Lancashire 273

Andrew Umeed moves into the 90s. He's batted throughout the day unflustered.

Jeetan Patel is providing good support at the other end - the New Zealander is up to 25.

Warwickshire could get a handy first-innings lead here.

A flash of Root

Yorkshire 27-1 v Surrey 516-7 dec - stumps

We only got to see Joe Root for 13 balls this evening.

The England Test captain made 12 before the rain arrived at Headingley.

The forecast in Leeds on Wednesday is an absolute horror show, so the Yorkshireman may not get much practise in before the first Test against South Africa next week.

Joe Root
Getty Images
WICKET Dickson (c Taylor b Gurney) 12

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 63-4

It just keeps getting worse for Kent.

Sean Dickson is the latest to depart the crease, with Harry Gurney again the wicket-taker. Brendan Taylor snaffles a catch at third slip.

Nottinghamshire are by far and a way the best side in Division Two and they're proving it against one of the other strong teams.

Glamorgan closing the gap

Glamorgan 229-8 v Derbyshire 288

Glamorgan continue to eat up Derbyshire's first-innings lead, which currently stands at 59 runs.

Marchant de Lange (18 not out) and Graham Wagg (16 not out) are sticking at it and have a 31-run partnership for the ninth wicket so far.

Warwickshire 220-7 v Lancashire 273

10 overs to go at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire have scored 197 in 86 overs today.

It's been one for the purists. And Andrew Umeed.

Get Involved

#bbccricket

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this tweet.

'Ball's withdrawal hopefully precautionary'

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 49-3

Dave Bracegirdle

BBC Radio Nottingham commentator

Jake Ball pulled up and stretched and flexed his leg before being escorted off by the physio.

With the Royal London One-Day Cup final just a few days away - and a Test series to follow - it is hoped that he left the action as a precautionary act.

300 balls for Umeed

Warwickshire 210-7 v Lancashire 273

Andrew Umeed has now faced 300 deliveries for his 81 and been at the crease for more than six hours.

Surely he deserves a century? It would be cruel for the 21-year-old not to make it.

Get Involved

#bbccricket

Josh Roberts: Love the fact I can finish work and listen to the cricket with these day / night games. Excellent radio! #BearsvLancs

Thanks Josh, just a bit of a shame the weather has intervened today. But not a drop in Birmingham. Madness!

WICKET Northeast (c Read b Gurney) 5

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 46-3

Another catch for Chris Read and another big wicket for Nottinghamshire!

Harry Gurney is in on the action in his second over, forcing the edge from Kent skipper Sam Northeast. There are still 20.3 overs left at Trent Bridge this evening - Kent could be in a perilous position by close.

Harry Gurney
Rex Features
Maiden wicket for Qadri

Glamorgan 202-8 v Derbyshire 288

Hamidullah Qadri, at 16 years and 264 days, is the youngest player to represent Derbyshire in the County Championship. The Afghan-born spinner is also the first player born in 2000 to feature in the competition.

And he's doing alright for himself on debut too, picking up a first wicket by dismissing Andrew Salter with the help of a catch at slip from Gary Wilson. His figures make pleasant reading: 12 overs, seven maidens, 1-10.

Marchant de Lange becomes the first Glamorgan player to hit him to the boundary from his 71st ball.

Warwickshire 201-7 v Lancashire 273

So, all the Division One focus now switches to Edgbaston where Warwickshire are in desperate need of a victory.

Or at least a draw. Andrew Umeed has just stroked his fifth boundary to take his side past 200 and to a first batting bonus point.

It's a start.

Play abandoned at Headingley

Yorkshire 27-1 v Surrey 516-7 dec - stumps

Pink Ball
Getty Images

That caught me by surprise.

The umpires have called it off in Leeds as the rain continues to fall.

I was looking forward to a bit of Root with my dinner as well.

WICKET Denly (c Read b Fletcher) 19

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 41-2

Kent are in deep trouble. Joe Denly is out, caught behind by Chris Read off Luke Fletcher.

They still trail by 150 runs and are in danger of becoming Notts' latest victim. A sixth win of the season for Nottinghamshire would strengthen their Division Two promotion bid hugely.

'Northants on top despite rain'

Northants 261 & 60-3 v Leicestershire 157 - rain stopped play

Alex Winter

BBC Radio Northampton sport

The rain has finally found Northampton and any further play today is unlikely. But with all the bad weather around, we can be thankful for the 40.5 overs that have been bowled.

Northamptonshire are on top with a healthy lead of 164 and seven second-innings wickets in hand, but if they resume tomorrow with conditions similarly overcast batting will remain a challenge.

They will hope for a lead of over 300, which means scrapping over 200 in their second-innings. It doesn't sound too many but Leicestershire will have Northants' flaky middle-order and long tail in mind as they plan a route back into the game.

Wantage Rd
BBC Sport
Warwickshire 184-7 v Lancashire 273

Jeetan Patel survives Tom Bailey's hat-trick delivery.

But Warwickshire's first innings has once again gone pear shaped.

Good timing Gilo

Warwickshire 184-7 v Lancashire 273

Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Edgbaston

Ashley Giles has joined us on 5 live sports extra. He arrived in the commentary box just in time to see his side lose two wickets in two balls.

WICKET Barker (lbw b Bailey) 0

Warwickshire 184-7 v Lancashire 273

AND ANOTHER!

Tom Bailey is on a hat-trick.

The Lancashire right-armer raps Keith Barker on the pads first up, it's given.

Jeetan Patel will face the hat-trick ball...

WICKET Clarke (b Bailey) 26

Warwickshire 184-6 v Lancashire 273

Oh, what's this, a wicket at Edgbaston?

Rikki Clarke's 84-ball vigil at the crease is ended by Tom Bailey - stumps scattered.

Game on.

Trent Bridge an oasis

Notts 371 v Kent 180 & 34-1

While there are problems with rain all around the county, Nottinghamshire's contest with Kent at Trent Bridge continues without delay.

Sean Dickson and Joe Denly are at the wicket, with Luke Fletcher and James Pattinson bowling.

View more on twitter

BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this tweet.

Get Involved

#bbccricket

Coach Chambers: Umeed is making Chris Tavare's scoring look brisk!

The Warwickshire opener has 68 off 280 balls. They might as well bring him out a deckchair.

Anderson injury scare

Warwickshire 182-5 v Lancashire 273

Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Edgbaston

A hint of a scare for England as James Anderson aborts a run-up and does what looks to be a stretch of his groin.

In between overs he took a drink and maybe a tablet and does remain in the attack. One to keep an eye on.

Delay at Headingley

Yorkshire 27-1 v Surrey 516-7 dec

View more on twitter

They're still off at Headingley because of rain. It appears there is just a rogue shower hanging about in Leeds at the moment, while the heavier band of rain is over the south east of England.

I'm still hopeful we'll get a resumption, the forecast suggests it will be dry for the next few hours in Leeds.

Leeds weather
BBC
It's raining at Northampton

Northants 261 & 60-3 v Leicestershire 157

Rain has finally reached Northampton, forcing the teams off, with the hosts leading by 164 runs.

Alex Wakeley is unbeaten on 34, while Rob Keogh is five not out.

