'England were on the end of a juggernaut'- relive the 58 all out

A reminder that coverage of day two of the first Test will begin at 00:30 GMT on Friday on the BBC Sport website and TMS will go live at that time as well.
Hopefully see you then.
'We have to work out a way forward'
BBC Test Match Special
More from Trevor Bayliss, who said: "We have to sit down as a group and say 'can we do things differently in that situation?' 'Can we snap out of it?' It is not first time (England have collapsed). We have to sit down and work out a way forward.
"The guys have been working hard but on this occasion we weren't anywhere near good enough."
'Not just down to preparation'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If it was all down to preparation you cannot understand New Zealand's dominance because their boys that performed today played like the England boys did in the ODI.
Alastair Cook's dismissal might be more of a case of technique than preparation. He has fallen to that delivery a few times and it has to be looked at.
England must look at Trent Boult and see that he bowled full and caused problems. Jimmy Anderson bowled well but didn't bowl full enough.
'We would like more games'
BBC Test Match Special
Coach Trevor Bayliss on England's lack of preparation: "We can’t fit everything in. We would like to have more games.
"If we
have completely separate teams then it might be a possibility but when half of
your half is playing in the one-day series that can be difficult.
"A lot of
teams around world have that problem and it is something we have to put up with."
England's lack of preparation for the Test series will now inevitably come under scrutiny. They drew two warm-up matches which critics felt lacked intensity.
'Root shouldn't bat at three'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I don't think they can keep on going in with four seamers who all bowl the same thing. I don't see the need for Root to bat at three. If Stokes can bowl then I would go with Malan.
Root is our best player and I'd like to see him at three and be confident to take it on, but he doesn't want to bat there. For me, whatever he says goes.
If he gets nought in the second innings he will never bat at three again for England.
In case you missed it, skipper Joe Root moved up to bat at number three. It didn't quite work out as planned for the England captain who had has his off stump knocked back as he attempted to drive one that swung back from Trent Boult.
Should he continue to bat there in the order? Graeme Swann does not think so.
'No variety to England attack'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Our off-spinner is trusted so little by the captain that we have picked four seamers ahead of him and they're all very similar bowlers. There's not much variety in our attack, and it lacks real pace and bounce.
My biggest concern was that the bowling wasn't penetrative enough, whereas the batting can be looked at and improved.
Another animal comparison from Trevor Bayliss then? Difficult to determine which is the more appropriate out of a deer or a rabbit to reflect England's batting woes.
'Someone sneezes and everyone caught a cold today'
BBC Test Match Special
England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to BBC Test Match Special said: "I can't explain it. We were nowhere near good enough. The New Zealand bowlers bowled well but we batted equally badly. It swung around a bit but nothing different to any other first day of a Test match.
"The ball was pitched up and swinging and we were caught behind the crease for a lot of dismissals. Trying to get forward and negate the swing would have been the way to go.
"We were all watching the game and sitting and discussing things. It is the players who are having to go out there and do it. It was like deer in the headlights. Someone sneezes and everyone caught a cold today."
You can now read Justin Goulding's report from an incredible first day at Eden Park in Auckland. As England collapses go, it will surely be up there with the most memorable of recent times.
The ball didn't do that much. It did a little bit and England were found wanting.
'Practice games lack intensity'
England head coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports, on their preparation for the Test: "In those practice games it is always a little difficult. It sometimes doesn't matter how hard you try to play the games always lack intensity.
"It is always difficult to copy the intensity of a Test match. In the first match we were very rusty. In the second we were a lot better."
'Horrific day from start to finish'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It was a horrific day from start to finish. New Zealand bowled well but England's technique has been found wanting.
They didn't get out of their crease and they didn't cover their stumps. They got on the end of a juggernaut which just doesn't stop and there's nothing you can do about it.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Laurence Bowyer: Once the day was in full swing, the only
surprise was Eng making it past 50. Planning, selection and execution all
wrong!
Bowser: New Zealand might aswell declare overnight.
They already have enough to beat us. Shambles doesn't even cover it.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It looked perfect for batting. The ball did a bit but we have seen it do a lot more. When England bowled Australia out at Trent Bridge it was emerald green, damp and seaming sideways.
It didn't seem right that all those wickets fell and sometimes that is harder to stop.
'England batsmen had lead in their feet'
England head coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was one of the more difficult ones (days). We didn't bat very well. They bowled exceptionally well and we batted exceptionally poorly. It must have been a mental thing. Our batsmen's feet looked like they had lead in them. We didn't make too many right decision with our footwork.
"We certainly got caught behind the crease to full balls. We were a little like rabbits in the headlights. Today we were not just off little bit we were off long way and wasn't good enough."
How England's collapse unfolded...
6-1: Cook c Latham b Boult 5 - no foot movement and edges outswinger to second slip
6-2: Root b Boult 0 - captain has his off stump knocked back as he shapes to drive one that swings back between bat and pad
16-3: Malan c Watling b Boult 2 - drawn forward by Boult and Watling takes fine diving catch in front of first slip
18-4: Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11 - another batsman not moving his feet, another edge to Watling
18-5: Stokes b Boult 0 - back in the side after missing the Ashes, Stokes is beaten by a fine delivery that clips the top of off stump
18-6: Bairstow c&b Southee 0 - driving on the up and smartly taken in Southee's follow-through
23-7: Woakes b Boult 5 - forward defensive, played on the walk, is beaten by another inswinger
23-8: Moeen b Southee 0 - a third batsman of the innings is bowled, Moeen inexplicably missing a low full toss
27-9: Broad c Williamson b Southee 0 - captain takes sensational one-handed catch, diving high to his left at gully, as Broad departs with a wry smile
58 all out: Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1 - fends short ball to gully
Get Involved
Text 81111
Test match over after 90mins. Totally shameful by England. I don't want a single excuse from Root or Bayliss. Fire Cook and Strauss. Nothing will change whilst those two are anywhere near England selecting their friends rather than who can play.
'Like rabbits in the headlights'
Trevor Bayliss has found the appropriate analogy for England's remarkable collapse, describing his players as "like rabbits in the headlights". Full quotes to follow.
'I am trying to be aggressive'
New Zealand bowler Trent Boult, who took 6-32: "It took me a couple of overs to get into my work but it was nice to find some rhythm. Timmy (Tim Southee) bowled very nicely too and we got the job done but there is still a lot of work to be done.
"I am just trying to swing the ball much as I can and pitch it up and be aggressive."
Asked if his performance was the best of his career, Boult said: "Tough question. There have been spells in the past when I have bowled well and got one or no wickets. Things worked today but there is still a lot to be done."
There will be criticism of England. They are better players than that and you have to ask why they were playing so deep in the crease with crooked bats.
Preparation is part of it and that is not just England. It is a growing trend in world cricket.
To recap the day...
Just checking the score on arrival into work? Well, it's been an eventful day.
In the wee small hours of the morning in the UK England were bowled out for just 58 - their sixth lowest total in Test history.
There were five ducks on the England scorecard as Joe Root's side were blown away by Trent Boult in particular who took six wickets.
The pink ball swung but the technique of the England batsmen was horribly exposed.
It actually could have been even worse. England were 27-9 at one point and in danger of record their worst total in Test history before an unbeaten 33 from Craig Overton.
In reply, New Zealand have lost three wickets but their lead is 117 after finishing the day 175-3. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has batted supremely and will resume on 91 on day two.
Looking bleak for England.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's not often you're playing for heavy rain after day one.
Before you foot the bill to the BBC in anger, just take a minute to recognise how well two New Zealand players performed. Trent Boult bowled beautifully and Kane Williamson moved his feet and covered his stumps.
If you're England, go away and look at what they did and try and emulate it.
There will be very different atmospheres in the two dressing rooms tonight I am sure.
England's will be a desperate dressing room because I can't see any way they can get out of this game.
Close - NZ 175-3
Lead by 117
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls walk off at Eden Park unbeaten. They will resume tomorrow on 91 and 24 respectively. It could be another long day for England...
NZ 175-3
Lead by 117
A lovely off drive from Henry Nicholls off Craig Overton's second ball brings up the 50 partnership between himself and Kane Williamson. The Somerset man is unable to find the wicket England so desperately needed in the remaining four deliveries.
The Barmy Army are in good voice. I can't see them but I can hear them. I think they are directly below us and they are raising England's spirits just before the final over.
NZ 168-3
Lead by 110
The Barmy Army are on the feet singing. Those with silver hair among their number will be all too familiar with supporting the team following a collapses. Chris Woakes sends down his final six balls of the day without really threatening. One run to Henry Nicholls is all that comes from it. Craig Overton to bowl the final over the day.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Steve Kilner: How is it that Scotland and Afghanistan aren't allowed to play in next year's World Cup and yet England are still allowed to play Test cricket?
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The players are to blame and not the management. It's the player who ultimately has to take runs and wickets. It's so easy to blame the manager, a bit like football, but in cricket you get given players to try and mould and you don't buy your squad.
There's a reason why we haven't been successful in recent Test tours and that's because we haven't got the tools on the field. It works very well at home but we struggle with things like bowling with a Kookaburra ball.
NZ 167-3
Williamson 91, Nicholls 16
A memorable day - for all the wrong reasons if you are an England fan - meandering to a relatively subdued finish. Craig Overton attempts a bouncer with his fourth delivery which Henry Nicholls ducks under. New Zealand's batsmen have shown exactly the discipline, focus and concentration with the bat that has been required.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The players will feel utterly embarrassed by their performance today. Sometimes it just goes horribly wrong and there's nothing you can do about it.
NZ 165-3
Lead by 107
Kane Willamson does not seem in a hurry to reach three figures. Chris Woakes sends down five dot balls before he pinches the strike by steering one right the corner. 18 balls left in the day for England to salvage something.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Kase Mith: Well, thank goodness Stokes is back! No runs and he can’t bowl.
NZ 164-3
Lead by 106
Can Kane Williamson get his century before the close? He is just 11 runs short of three figures. Meanwhile Ben Stokes tests out his back with a superb diving stop after Henry Nicholls picks up the length of a ball from Craig Overton's over and pulls it behind square.
Get Involved
Text 81111
Why do we have to play like this when I'm in Sydney... The locals are going to have a field day!
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Sean Adams: Brilliant strategy by England to make us all recall the Ashes as being "not that bad really".
Dave Harman: I know you don't become a bad team 'overnight', but the Test team have had a horror in recent months, and still seemingly no further forward in finding a robust top order.
NZ 161-3
Lead by 103
Getting through to the close with their wickets in tact is the order of the day for Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson now as they see off another low-risk over from Chris Woakes. Nicholls does have a bit of swipe at the Warwickshire man's last ball but fails to make contact. Waokes stands there with his hands on top of his head looking frustrated.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rob Overfield: Considering that XI are representing a nation where the swinging ball is commonplace, the England team looked more like a team of Aussie rookies! Dire.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Timothy Abraham
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
Phew. Well, that just about wraps up things for day one in Auckland. A breathless and enthralling day. That first session will live long in the memory.
Anyway, before you go check out Justin Goulding's report on an eventful day.
A reminder that coverage of day two of the first Test will begin at 00:30 GMT on Friday on the BBC Sport website and TMS will go live at that time as well.
Hopefully see you then.
'We have to work out a way forward'
BBC Test Match Special
More from Trevor Bayliss, who said: "We have to sit down as a group and say 'can we do things differently in that situation?' 'Can we snap out of it?' It is not first time (England have collapsed). We have to sit down and work out a way forward.
"The guys have been working hard but on this occasion we weren't anywhere near good enough."
'Not just down to preparation'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If it was all down to preparation you cannot understand New Zealand's dominance because their boys that performed today played like the England boys did in the ODI.
Alastair Cook's dismissal might be more of a case of technique than preparation. He has fallen to that delivery a few times and it has to be looked at.
England must look at Trent Boult and see that he bowled full and caused problems. Jimmy Anderson bowled well but didn't bowl full enough.
'We would like more games'
BBC Test Match Special
Coach Trevor Bayliss on England's lack of preparation: "We can’t fit everything in. We would like to have more games.
"If we have completely separate teams then it might be a possibility but when half of your half is playing in the one-day series that can be difficult.
"A lot of teams around world have that problem and it is something we have to put up with."
England's lack of preparation for the Test series will now inevitably come under scrutiny. They drew two warm-up matches which critics felt lacked intensity.
'Root shouldn't bat at three'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I don't think they can keep on going in with four seamers who all bowl the same thing. I don't see the need for Root to bat at three. If Stokes can bowl then I would go with Malan.
Root is our best player and I'd like to see him at three and be confident to take it on, but he doesn't want to bat there. For me, whatever he says goes.
If he gets nought in the second innings he will never bat at three again for England.
In case you missed it, skipper Joe Root moved up to bat at number three. It didn't quite work out as planned for the England captain who had has his off stump knocked back as he attempted to drive one that swung back from Trent Boult.
Should he continue to bat there in the order? Graeme Swann does not think so.
'No variety to England attack'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Our off-spinner is trusted so little by the captain that we have picked four seamers ahead of him and they're all very similar bowlers. There's not much variety in our attack, and it lacks real pace and bounce.
My biggest concern was that the bowling wasn't penetrative enough, whereas the batting can be looked at and improved.
Another animal comparison from Trevor Bayliss then? Difficult to determine which is the more appropriate out of a deer or a rabbit to reflect England's batting woes.
'Someone sneezes and everyone caught a cold today'
BBC Test Match Special
England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to BBC Test Match Special said: "I can't explain it. We were nowhere near good enough. The New Zealand bowlers bowled well but we batted equally badly. It swung around a bit but nothing different to any other first day of a Test match.
"The ball was pitched up and swinging and we were caught behind the crease for a lot of dismissals. Trying to get forward and negate the swing would have been the way to go.
"We were all watching the game and sitting and discussing things. It is the players who are having to go out there and do it. It was like deer in the headlights. Someone sneezes and everyone caught a cold today."
You can now read Justin Goulding's report from an incredible first day at Eden Park in Auckland. As England collapses go, it will surely be up there with the most memorable of recent times.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The ball didn't do that much. It did a little bit and England were found wanting.
'Practice games lack intensity'
England head coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports, on their preparation for the Test: "In those practice games it is always a little difficult. It sometimes doesn't matter how hard you try to play the games always lack intensity.
"It is always difficult to copy the intensity of a Test match. In the first match we were very rusty. In the second we were a lot better."
'Horrific day from start to finish'
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It was a horrific day from start to finish. New Zealand bowled well but England's technique has been found wanting.
They didn't get out of their crease and they didn't cover their stumps. They got on the end of a juggernaut which just doesn't stop and there's nothing you can do about it.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Laurence Bowyer: Once the day was in full swing, the only surprise was Eng making it past 50. Planning, selection and execution all wrong!
Bowser: New Zealand might aswell declare overnight. They already have enough to beat us. Shambles doesn't even cover it.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It looked perfect for batting. The ball did a bit but we have seen it do a lot more. When England bowled Australia out at Trent Bridge it was emerald green, damp and seaming sideways.
It didn't seem right that all those wickets fell and sometimes that is harder to stop.
'England batsmen had lead in their feet'
England head coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was one of the more difficult ones (days). We didn't bat very well. They bowled exceptionally well and we batted exceptionally poorly. It must have been a mental thing. Our batsmen's feet looked like they had lead in them. We didn't make too many right decision with our footwork.
"We certainly got caught behind the crease to full balls. We were a little like rabbits in the headlights. Today we were not just off little bit we were off long way and wasn't good enough."
How England's collapse unfolded...
Get Involved
Text 81111
'Like rabbits in the headlights'
Trevor Bayliss has found the appropriate analogy for England's remarkable collapse, describing his players as "like rabbits in the headlights". Full quotes to follow.
'I am trying to be aggressive'
New Zealand bowler Trent Boult, who took 6-32: "It took me a couple of overs to get into my work but it was nice to find some rhythm. Timmy (Tim Southee) bowled very nicely too and we got the job done but there is still a lot of work to be done.
"I am just trying to swing the ball much as I can and pitch it up and be aggressive."
Asked if his performance was the best of his career, Boult said: "Tough question. There have been spells in the past when I have bowled well and got one or no wickets. Things worked today but there is still a lot to be done."
'England are better players than that'
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
There will be criticism of England. They are better players than that and you have to ask why they were playing so deep in the crease with crooked bats.
Preparation is part of it and that is not just England. It is a growing trend in world cricket.
To recap the day...
Just checking the score on arrival into work? Well, it's been an eventful day.
In the wee small hours of the morning in the UK England were bowled out for just 58 - their sixth lowest total in Test history.
There were five ducks on the England scorecard as Joe Root's side were blown away by Trent Boult in particular who took six wickets.
The pink ball swung but the technique of the England batsmen was horribly exposed.
It actually could have been even worse. England were 27-9 at one point and in danger of record their worst total in Test history before an unbeaten 33 from Craig Overton.
In reply, New Zealand have lost three wickets but their lead is 117 after finishing the day 175-3. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has batted supremely and will resume on 91 on day two.
Looking bleak for England.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
It's not often you're playing for heavy rain after day one.
Before you foot the bill to the BBC in anger, just take a minute to recognise how well two New Zealand players performed. Trent Boult bowled beautifully and Kane Williamson moved his feet and covered his stumps.
If you're England, go away and look at what they did and try and emulate it.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
There will be very different atmospheres in the two dressing rooms tonight I am sure.
England's will be a desperate dressing room because I can't see any way they can get out of this game.
Close - NZ 175-3
Lead by 117
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls walk off at Eden Park unbeaten. They will resume tomorrow on 91 and 24 respectively. It could be another long day for England...
NZ 175-3
Lead by 117
A lovely off drive from Henry Nicholls off Craig Overton's second ball brings up the 50 partnership between himself and Kane Williamson. The Somerset man is unable to find the wicket England so desperately needed in the remaining four deliveries.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The Barmy Army are in good voice. I can't see them but I can hear them. I think they are directly below us and they are raising England's spirits just before the final over.
NZ 168-3
Lead by 110
The Barmy Army are on the feet singing. Those with silver hair among their number will be all too familiar with supporting the team following a collapses. Chris Woakes sends down his final six balls of the day without really threatening. One run to Henry Nicholls is all that comes from it. Craig Overton to bowl the final over the day.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Steve Kilner: How is it that Scotland and Afghanistan aren't allowed to play in next year's World Cup and yet England are still allowed to play Test cricket?
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The players are to blame and not the management. It's the player who ultimately has to take runs and wickets. It's so easy to blame the manager, a bit like football, but in cricket you get given players to try and mould and you don't buy your squad.
There's a reason why we haven't been successful in recent Test tours and that's because we haven't got the tools on the field. It works very well at home but we struggle with things like bowling with a Kookaburra ball.
NZ 167-3
Williamson 91, Nicholls 16
A memorable day - for all the wrong reasons if you are an England fan - meandering to a relatively subdued finish. Craig Overton attempts a bouncer with his fourth delivery which Henry Nicholls ducks under. New Zealand's batsmen have shown exactly the discipline, focus and concentration with the bat that has been required.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The players will feel utterly embarrassed by their performance today. Sometimes it just goes horribly wrong and there's nothing you can do about it.
NZ 165-3
Lead by 107
Kane Willamson does not seem in a hurry to reach three figures. Chris Woakes sends down five dot balls before he pinches the strike by steering one right the corner. 18 balls left in the day for England to salvage something.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Kase Mith: Well, thank goodness Stokes is back! No runs and he can’t bowl.
NZ 164-3
Lead by 106
Can Kane Williamson get his century before the close? He is just 11 runs short of three figures. Meanwhile Ben Stokes tests out his back with a superb diving stop after Henry Nicholls picks up the length of a ball from Craig Overton's over and pulls it behind square.
Get Involved
Text 81111
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Sean Adams: Brilliant strategy by England to make us all recall the Ashes as being "not that bad really".
Dave Harman: I know you don't become a bad team 'overnight', but the Test team have had a horror in recent months, and still seemingly no further forward in finding a robust top order.
NZ 161-3
Lead by 103
Getting through to the close with their wickets in tact is the order of the day for Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson now as they see off another low-risk over from Chris Woakes. Nicholls does have a bit of swipe at the Warwickshire man's last ball but fails to make contact. Waokes stands there with his hands on top of his head looking frustrated.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rob Overfield: Considering that XI are representing a nation where the swinging ball is commonplace, the England team looked more like a team of Aussie rookies! Dire.