New Zealand v England: 'Farcical' ending on rain-hit day sees hosts close 171 ahead
First Test, Auckland: Scorecard
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Rain stopped play at 03:50
- Williamson out lbw to Anderson for 102
- New Zealand replying to England's 58
- First match of two-Test series
Live Reporting
By Timothy Abraham
All times stated are UK
Get involved
GOODBYE
Well, there we have it. A frustrating few hours. Fingers crossed for a bit more luck tomorrow.
If you want to follow Ireland's win-or-bust World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan you can do so here.
Otherwise, join our live text commentary and TMS for coverage of day three at 00:00 GMT in the early hours of Saturday.
Thanks for all the texts and tweets about the offbeat locations you've played cricket. Some great tales and it kept us going in the wee small hours.
Goodbye for now.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If New Zealand lose a full day tomorrow they will get nervous. It will take a full day though until that creeps in their thinking because New Zealand are so far ahead of the game.
So what has happened today?
If you are just joining us it's been a very frustrating day of largely watching rain fall at Eden Park in Auckland.
Play has now been abandoned (eventually) after a grand total of 23 overs were bowled.
Earlier, England claimed one wicket with James Anderson trapping Kane Williamson lbw. That did not come before the Black Caps skipper was able to reach his 18th Test century - a ton that takes him top of the list for most hundreds for New Zealand.
New Zealand lead England by 171 runs with six wickets in hand. Henry Nicholls (49*) and BJ Watling (17*) will resume their innings on day three.
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The game has moved on in the fact New Zealand have scored more runs and England didn't get wickets with the new ball. Kane Williamson going is very good for England because he is such a good player.
Furthest afield you've ever played cricket
#bbccricket
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
I feel sorry for people who have waited here so patiently.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Jez Darr: Appalling piffling about. We left the ground just after the first downpour hours ago. When the rain returned at 1950 it should have been goodnight folks. ️
Play abandoned
A rather muffled announcement over the public address system has confirmed the news we all knew hours ago. Play abandoned for the day.
The handful of fans still in the ground are booing.
Get Involved
Text 81111
Please put your name and where you come from on any messages!
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
This has been a farce.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The groundsmen are still hanging around and it looks like they are waiting for instruction. People in the corporate box next door have opened another bottle.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I thought Paul Reiffel looked like a man who wanted his supper.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The umpires are coming out again. It's 9pm here and we are waiting to see if we are going to get any more play. Paul Reiffel is rubbing his hand on the grass. It's never very scientific is it? No devices, just checking the turf with your hand.
Furthest afield you've played cricket
#bbccricket
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Terry Bigby: What a farce! We left the ground at 17.15 and it was obvious then that there’d be no meaningful play for rest of the night. Some heads need banging together.
I think the farce of waiting around for play to resume is slowly but surely starting to take its toll, as emphasised by the next tweet.
Furthest afield you've played cricket
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
Henry the giant hairdryer (see 07:23) is currently running around, but you can see wheel marks being left in the grass now which were not there before. It's probably wetter than it was earlier.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
This a bit of waste of time really. We want common sense. If they inspect at 9pm the most we can get in is 20 minutes and five overs.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
We are getting to stage Kiwis will be not too bothered whether they play tonight or they don't.
The result of the pitch inspection has just been announced. And that is, there is going to be ANOTHER pitch inspection at 08:00 GMT.
England head coach Trevor Bayliss chewing the fat with umpire Paul Reiffel on the sidelines before the pair disappear into the bowels of Eden Park.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
Bruce Oxfenford has raised his thumb to some drunken revelers. I'm not sure what that means but maybe that we might get some play.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The umpires are walking off but it's impossible read their body language. The groundsman has now joined the conversation.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
The umpires will not be concerned not about the pitch itself, which has been covered, but the areas around it and how wet it is and how that might affect the ball. They are running their hands over the grass to check how damp it is.
The umpires- Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford - are striding out to the middle now to take a look at conditions.
Furthest afield you've played
Ashley Tiffen: Cayman Islands: working there in 2006, the main pitch was at Smith Road directly on the flight path of aircraft arriving at the airport next door. The 737 planes were within reach overhead and the daily BA flight was so large it went dark momentarily.
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
If we end up with more rain in the next few days then all of a sudden time becomes more of a factor in determining the result of this game.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
The covers are off again. There is an inspection in 10 minutes and it's not impossible that we will end up having some play here.
Cricket on the 'neighbouring' islands of St Helena and Ascension. Only 800 miles between them for a South Atlantic derby.
Furthest afield you've played cricket
Text 81111
David Sowden: Once played a game against the islanders of St Helena, the boat transfer to the island was rough but bowling up the side of a mountain was tougher!
Furthest afield you've played cricket
Text 81111
Ireland win the toss and bat
World Cup Qualifier
Furthest afield you've played cricket
#bbccricket
The covers are coming off at Eden Park and there's going to be an inspection at 07:30 GMT. That would leave an hour of play possible before the close.
There's still plenty of dark clouds around in Auckland at the moment so we will keep you updated.
The day so far...
If you are just joining us, and as you can see from the tweet below, it's been a very frustrating day at Eden Park in Auckland.
This is the second time that rain has caused an interruption and there has been a grand total of 23 overs of play today
England have claimed one wicket with James Anderson trapping Kane Williamson lbw. That did not come before the Black Caps skipper was able to reach his 18th Test century - a ton that takes him top of the list for most hundreds for New Zealand.
New Zealand lead England by 171 runs with six wickets in hand.
While the rain falls we've been discussing the furthest afield you've played cricket.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Mumbai
England are flying here, winning this one at a canter. Chasing 150, they are 109-2 after 12. Nat Sciver has belted Ellyse Perry for consecutive sixes, while Tammy Beamount is closing in on a half-century.
So far, it's been impressive from England.