County Championship - Middlesex complete win over Northants

It's been another rain-affected day, but Middlesex avoided any downpour at Lord's as they became the first side to register a County Championship victory in 2018.

Assuming the weather is kind at Canterbury, it looks a formality for Gloucestershire to follow suit on Monday, with just 47 needed against Kent, and nine wickets remaining.

In Division One, Hampshire set Worcestershire a daunting target of 324, which could mean an intriguing finish at the Ageas Bowl, and Haseeb Hameed missed out in his latest opportunity to impress England's selectors, making only 19 against Notts at Old Trafford.

We'll be back at about 10:30 tomorrow to follow the final day's play - and to find out whether Yorkshire and Essex will manage to play some cricket after three fruitless days. See you then.