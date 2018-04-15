County Championship - Middlesex complete win over Northants

It's been another rain-affected day, but Middlesex avoided any downpour at Lord's as they became the first side to register a County Championship victory in 2018.
Assuming the weather is kind at Canterbury, it looks a formality for Gloucestershire to follow suit on Monday, with just 47 needed against Kent, and nine wickets remaining.
In Division One, Hampshire set Worcestershire a daunting target of 324, which could mean an intriguing finish at the Ageas Bowl, and Haseeb Hameed missed out in his latest opportunity to impress England's selectors, making only 19 against Notts at Old Trafford.
We'll be back at about 10:30 tomorrow to follow the final day's play - and to find out whether Yorkshire and Essex will manage to play some cricket after three fruitless days. See you then.
A swinging full toss by Fidel Edwards is despatched by Daryl Mitchell, who runs the next ball away off an open face for another boundary. Mitchell will carry a lot of responsibility in the Worcestershire run-chase on the final day and it's nightwatchman Josh Tongue's job to try and protect him for the remaining overs.
Close of play at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 194-6 (48 overs)
The light has deteriorated even further in Birmingham, prompting the umpires to call stumps.
Sussex will resume in the morning still trailing Warwickshire by 105 runs, with a draw and an early finish an inevitability at this point.
WICKET Clarke (lbw Abbott) 15
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 50-3 (18 overs)
That is a huge wicket for Hampshire as Kyle Abbott jags one back off the seam and the umpire sends Joe Clarke on his way. With five overs left, Josh Tongue is at the crease as nightwatchman. With three gone now, though, 274 more for victory is a tall order for Worcestershire. Abbott now has 3-27 from nine overs to go with his half-century earlier in the day.
Robinson rides his luck
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 188-6 (46 overs)
Sussex batsman Ollie Robinson escapes as a top edge falls short of a Warwickshire fielder at fine leg.
There are just five overs left for the visitors to hold out at Edgbaston, with the game seemingly heading for a draw on Monday.
After a tidy post-rain spell by Gareth Berg, Hampshire call up Fidel Edwards for final dart at the Worcestershire batsmen. It's a maiden to Daryl Mitchell, and with eight overs remaining, it looks like the visitors are now playing for tomorrow. They need another 282 for victory.
Back under way at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 178-6 (42 overs)
Sussex have seen off two of the 11 overs left to bowled after the rain delay at Edgbaston, adding eight runs.
Unsurprisingly, Olly Stone is in the attack looking to add to his six wickets.
An uncharacteristic short, wide delivery by Kyle Abbott is cut away for four by Daryl Mitchell. Two balls later, though, the Worcestershire opener enjoys a slice of luck as a low edge runs away between first and second slip for another boundary. Mitchell moves on to 20 not, with Joe Clarke on 10 at the other end.
Play abandoned at Kent
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1 (15.5 overs)
Gloucestershire will not have the chance to wrap up victory on day three at Canterbury, as conditions remain poor.
The visitors need just 47 more to win tomorrow with nine wickets in hand.
Gareth Berg takes the ball at the other end after Daryl Mitchell takes two from his opening delivery, he is kept scoreless for the rest of the over. The pressure is all on Worcestershire here as they look to survive with no further damage and then come back tomorrow to try and reach 324 for victory.
Restart at 18:10 at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 (40 overs)
So long as the umpires are happy with the light at Edgbaston, play will restart at 18:10.
There will be 11 overs to be bowled after the resumption in play.
We have some cricket where Hampshire's Kyle Abbott takes up the attack after an interruption lasting four-and-three-quarter hours. Daryl Mitchell collects a single, but Abbott's fifth delivery cleans up Tom Fell for eight, hitting off stump. With 15 overs still to play, Worcestershire decide against a nightwatchman and Joe Clarke walks to the middle.
Could be back on at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 (40 overs)
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Remarkably they haven't quite given up on day three at Edgbaston. The groundstaff are busy and the umpires are hoping play may resume at 6 o'clock with 13 overs to be bowled.
That could allow Olly Stone to add to his six wickets so far and he could yet emulate Jack Bannister is taking all 10 in the innings, though he can't match the great man's county record figures.
Stone was restricted to one Championship match last season because of injury but the former Northants bowler has been able to generate impressive pace here. He has been helped by some loose shots, with five of his victims probably feeling they've contributed to their own downfalls.
It's not over yet.....
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Chris Egerton
BBC Hereford & Worcester
Bright sunshine now at the Ageas Bowl ends an afternoon
of frustration, with the players set to resume at 5.45pm.
We'll go on till 7.00pm, and a positive forecast tomorrow
suggests that we will get an equally positive result one way or the other in
this game.
Worcestershire will resume with 16 overs to be bowled in
the day.
Play abandoned at Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
The weather puts paid to hopes of a resumption in play at Old Trafford.
Lancashire will resume tomorrow still trailing by six runs, with Keaton Jennings 27 not out and captain Liam Livingstone on four.
A victory for either side looks unlikely, even with a full day's play a possibility looking at Monday's forecast.
The weather has relented at a couple of the grounds.
There will be a 17:20 BST inspection at the Ageas Bowl, where Worcestershire are 17-1, requiring 324 to beat Hampshire.
Meanwhile, the umpires have taken a look at Edgbaston where the covers are being taken off. They will inspect again at 17:45, with Sussex 170-6 and 129 adrift of Warwickshire's first-innings total.
Well, this is frustrating. The players are now off the field in all four matches, with Yorkshire and Essex having been sent home earlier, and the game at Lord's resulting in a win for Middlesex over Northamptonshire.
Obviously, we can't describe the action when there isn't any, so updates may be less frequent for the time being. But we will let you know when play resumes or matches are called off for the day.
Dark skies over Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1 (15.5 overs)
Kent need someone to conjure up an inspired spell of bowling - and soon. Benny Howell hits two fours in one over from Matt Henry, which also costs the home side four leg-byes, and then finds the rope again off Will Gidman as he moves to 34 not out, of which 28 have come in boundaries.
Only 47 more needed by the visitors, and Howell and Gareth Roderick have put on 55, but the rain arrives, forcing the players off the field, giving Kent a chance to regroup. But is it too late? More importantly, will this match be able to finish this evening?
Kent forced to switch
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 41-1 (12 overs)
Grant Stewart is unable to complete his third over at the Spitfire Ground because of what appears to be a strain of some kind, so Will Gidman takes over for the final three deliveries, which end up being four after he sends down a wide.
Benny Howell is 22 not out for Gloucestershire, with Gareth Roderick on seven, and they require another 67 to win this match with, in theory, 38 overs remaining in the day. If the light holds, this one will finish today.
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Bad light isn't the only issue at Old Trafford now, as a light rain shower prompts the groundstaff to bring the covers on.
Kent put trust in Stewart
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 31-1 (10 overs)
Australia-born seamer Grant Stewart, playing only his second Championship game, has been given the job of making another breakthrough for Kent after three undistinguished overs by Darren Stevens before tea, which cost him 22 runs.
The Gloucestershire batsmen are content to take a look at him, settling for ones and twos in his first couple of overs. They need another 76 to win.
Bad light delays Lancs restart
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
There's a bit of a delay again at Old Trafford, bad light preventing Lancashire and Nottinghamshire from restarting after tea.
If the BBC weather forecast is accurate, they'll need to get started soon if we are to see any more play before the rain sets in around 17:00.
'Open-minded' Middlesex happy with win
Middlesex (20pts) beat Northamptonshire (3pts) by 160 runs
Middlesex skipper Sam Robson has warned that things will "get harder" for them as the summer progresses after bowling out Northants for 142 to complete victory on day three at Lord's.
"It's a great start - obviously with what
happened last year, you want to bounce back strongly and kick the season off
well and I'm glad we ended up on the right side of it," the opening batsman said.
"We just want to crack on and be open-minded about what we come up against."
Match figures of 9-48 by James Harris were key to Middlesex's success, and their seam bowling strength is likely to be an important factor as they look for an immediate return to Division One.
"James Harris was awesome with everything he did the whole way through," added Robson. "He got
stuck in first innings and batted really well, probably got the balance right
and, with the ball, he's a handful in these conditions."
Game in the balance
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Scott Read
BBC Radio Lancashire
The game is nicely balanced with both sides probably
feeling they're a good session away from dominating.
Keaton Jennings has worked hard for his 27 and he'll
resume alongside Liam Livingstone, whose only scoring shot was one
crunching drive for four.
Still playing under floodlights with rain around,
time is against both sides.
Tea scores round-up
Division One
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 v Nottinghamshire 222
Yorkshire v Essex - no play on Sunday
Division Two
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71 & 142
Middlesex won by 160 runs
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 29-1
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6
Update from the Ageas Bowl
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Kevan James
Sport Presenter, BBC Radio Solent
Umpires planned an inspection for 4.10pm. Unofficially, it was hoped we might get a start at 5.00pm.
But it looks as though the covering over the bowlers' run is being being put back again.
I'm told it's not too wet despite a couple of hours of rain this afternoon. There's still time to play an hour at the end of the day
Tea at Lancashire
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (20.2 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Lancashire keep their remaining eight wickets intact at Old Trafford, but they have yet to get their noses in front.
Keaton Jennings has been the pick of the batsmen, scoring 27 from 79 balls before the interval.
Those two Harry Gurney wickets mean it's still Notts' game to lose though.
Howell in a hurry
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 24-1 (6 overs)
Darren Stevens is normally so reliable for Kent, but his line is awry at the start of Gloucestershire's run-chase. Benny Howell slaps three wide deliveries away through the covers for four, and then has a measure of luck as another flies to the third-man boundary off the top edge.
Rain arrives at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 ( 40 overs)
Bad light sent the players off at Edgbaston just before 15:00 BST and now we have rain. Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been the day's star performer so far, taking all six Sussex wickets to fall.
WICKET Davies (c Moores b Gurney) 0
Lancashire 158 & 53-2 (20.2 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Alex Davies will not want to watch this back.
Harry Gurney sends a short one down the leg side from around the wicket, but Davies misjudges his hook shot, feathering the ball into the hands of keeper Tom Moores.
Lancashire still trail by 11 runs.
WICKET Dent (b Henry) 6
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 6-1 (3 overs)
Whose nerve is the strongest? Kent only have a 107-run lead, but this is definitely a bowler-friendly surface. Chris Dent and Benny Howell play out the first two overs from Matt Henry and Darren Stevens, but then Gloucestershire skipper Dent plays around a fine delivery from Henry which sends his middle and leg stumps flying. Major wreckage!
WICKET Hameed (c Moores b Gurney) 23
Lancashire 158 & 49-1 (18.4 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Nottinghamshire needed this.
Lancashire's opening pair had looked completely untroubled up to this point, but Harry Gurney steams in from around the wicket and finds Haseeb Hameed's outside edge.
Tom Moores, making his first Championship start behind the stumps, takes a simple catch.
Today's IPL action has seen an astonishing strong-arm innings of 92 not out off 45 balls by the appropriately named Sanju Samson. He hit 10 sixes to see Rajasthan Royals to 217-4 and they eventually beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs.
The second game of the day between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings is just getting under way. Can Chris Gayle out-clobber Samson? You can keep in touch with that match here.
Kent set Gloucestershire 108 to win
Kent 64 & 153 (48.3 overs) v Gloucestershire 110
Zak Crawley is the last man out for 32, hit on the pads by Dan Worrall and given out lbw.
Gloucestershire have to chase down 108 to claim victory.
It looks simple on paper, but on this track, anything could happen.
Five-for for Higgins
Kent 64 & 153-9 (48 overs) v Gloucestershire 110
Ryan Higgins is tearing through the Kent batting order.
The off-spinner has his fifth wicket of the innings, Grant Stewart edging to Chris dent at second slip.
Live Reporting
By Josh Hunt and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Signing off
It's been another rain-affected day, but Middlesex avoided any downpour at Lord's as they became the first side to register a County Championship victory in 2018.
Assuming the weather is kind at Canterbury, it looks a formality for Gloucestershire to follow suit on Monday, with just 47 needed against Kent, and nine wickets remaining.
In Division One, Hampshire set Worcestershire a daunting target of 324, which could mean an intriguing finish at the Ageas Bowl, and Haseeb Hameed missed out in his latest opportunity to impress England's selectors, making only 19 against Notts at Old Trafford.
We'll be back at about 10:30 tomorrow to follow the final day's play - and to find out whether Yorkshire and Essex will manage to play some cricket after three fruitless days. See you then.
Close of play scores
After third day's play
Division One
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 59-3
Worcestershire need another 265 for victory
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 v Nottinghamshire 222
Nottinghamshire lead by six runs
Yorkshire v Essex - no play on Sunday
Division Two
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71 & 142
Middlesex won by 160 runs
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1
Gloucestershire need another 47 runs for victory
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 194-6
Warwickshire lead by 105 runs
Hampshire 'favourites' for victory
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 59-3 (23 overs)
Chris Egerton
BBC Hereford & Worcester
Worcestershire negotiated an awkward 16-over spell for the loss of two further wickets, but they face an uphill struggle if they're to win their first Division One match of the season.
Hampshire's late order have been able to eke out crucial partnerships late in both their innings and that may prove to be the difference between the two teams.
With a clear day and on a pitch offering seam movement and the odd bit of variable bounce, you'd favour the home team to complete victory on Monday.
Mitchell finds the boundary
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 58-3 (19 overs)
A swinging full toss by Fidel Edwards is despatched by Daryl Mitchell, who runs the next ball away off an open face for another boundary. Mitchell will carry a lot of responsibility in the Worcestershire run-chase on the final day and it's nightwatchman Josh Tongue's job to try and protect him for the remaining overs.
Close of play at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 194-6 (48 overs)
The light has deteriorated even further in Birmingham, prompting the umpires to call stumps.
Sussex will resume in the morning still trailing Warwickshire by 105 runs, with a draw and an early finish an inevitability at this point.
WICKET Clarke (lbw Abbott) 15
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 50-3 (18 overs)
That is a huge wicket for Hampshire as Kyle Abbott jags one back off the seam and the umpire sends Joe Clarke on his way. With five overs left, Josh Tongue is at the crease as nightwatchman. With three gone now, though, 274 more for victory is a tall order for Worcestershire. Abbott now has 3-27 from nine overs to go with his half-century earlier in the day.
Robinson rides his luck
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 188-6 (46 overs)
Sussex batsman Ollie Robinson escapes as a top edge falls short of a Warwickshire fielder at fine leg.
There are just five overs left for the visitors to hold out at Edgbaston, with the game seemingly heading for a draw on Monday.
Edwards into the attack
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 42-2 (15 overs)
After a tidy post-rain spell by Gareth Berg, Hampshire call up Fidel Edwards for final dart at the Worcestershire batsmen. It's a maiden to Daryl Mitchell, and with eight overs remaining, it looks like the visitors are now playing for tomorrow. They need another 282 for victory.
Back under way at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 178-6 (42 overs)
Sussex have seen off two of the 11 overs left to bowled after the rain delay at Edgbaston, adding eight runs.
Unsurprisingly, Olly Stone is in the attack looking to add to his six wickets.
Mitchell on the move
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 39-2 (12 overs)
An uncharacteristic short, wide delivery by Kyle Abbott is cut away for four by Daryl Mitchell. Two balls later, though, the Worcestershire opener enjoys a slice of luck as a low edge runs away between first and second slip for another boundary. Mitchell moves on to 20 not, with Joe Clarke on 10 at the other end.
Play abandoned at Kent
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1 (15.5 overs)
Gloucestershire will not have the chance to wrap up victory on day three at Canterbury, as conditions remain poor.
The visitors need just 47 more to win tomorrow with nine wickets in hand.
Confident start by Clarke
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 30-2 (10 overs)
An assured start by Joe Clarke, who opens his account by driving Kyle Abbott elegantly through the covers for four and then forces away off the back foot for another boundary to end the over.
To get anywhere near their target, Worcestershire need a major innings from someone. But we won't tempt fate by suggesting who that someone might be.
Tight over by Berg
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 20-2 (9 overs)
Gareth Berg takes the ball at the other end after Daryl Mitchell takes two from his opening delivery, he is kept scoreless for the rest of the over. The pressure is all on Worcestershire here as they look to survive with no further damage and then come back tomorrow to try and reach 324 for victory.
Restart at 18:10 at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 (40 overs)
So long as the umpires are happy with the light at Edgbaston, play will restart at 18:10.
There will be 11 overs to be bowled after the resumption in play.
WICKET Fell (b Abbott) 8
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 18-2 (8 overs)
We have some cricket where Hampshire's Kyle Abbott takes up the attack after an interruption lasting four-and-three-quarter hours. Daryl Mitchell collects a single, but Abbott's fifth delivery cleans up Tom Fell for eight, hitting off stump. With 15 overs still to play, Worcestershire decide against a nightwatchman and Joe Clarke walks to the middle.
Could be back on at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 (40 overs)
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Remarkably they haven't quite given up on day three at Edgbaston. The groundstaff are busy and the umpires are hoping play may resume at 6 o'clock with 13 overs to be bowled.
That could allow Olly Stone to add to his six wickets so far and he could yet emulate Jack Bannister is taking all 10 in the innings, though he can't match the great man's county record figures.
Stone was restricted to one Championship match last season because of injury but the former Northants bowler has been able to generate impressive pace here. He has been helped by some loose shots, with five of his victims probably feeling they've contributed to their own downfalls.
It's not over yet.....
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Chris Egerton
BBC Hereford & Worcester
Bright sunshine now at the Ageas Bowl ends an afternoon of frustration, with the players set to resume at 5.45pm.
We'll go on till 7.00pm, and a positive forecast tomorrow suggests that we will get an equally positive result one way or the other in this game.
Worcestershire will resume with 16 overs to be bowled in the day.
Play abandoned at Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
The weather puts paid to hopes of a resumption in play at Old Trafford.
Lancashire will resume tomorrow still trailing by six runs, with Keaton Jennings 27 not out and captain Liam Livingstone on four.
A victory for either side looks unlikely, even with a full day's play a possibility looking at Monday's forecast.
The weather has relented at a couple of the grounds.
There will be a 17:20 BST inspection at the Ageas Bowl, where Worcestershire are 17-1, requiring 324 to beat Hampshire.
Meanwhile, the umpires have taken a look at Edgbaston where the covers are being taken off. They will inspect again at 17:45, with Sussex 170-6 and 129 adrift of Warwickshire's first-innings total.
Well, this is frustrating. The players are now off the field in all four matches, with Yorkshire and Essex having been sent home earlier, and the game at Lord's resulting in a win for Middlesex over Northamptonshire.
Obviously, we can't describe the action when there isn't any, so updates may be less frequent for the time being. But we will let you know when play resumes or matches are called off for the day.
Dark skies over Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
It's not looking good out there at Lancashire...
Glos on path to victory
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 61-1 (15.5 overs)
Kent need someone to conjure up an inspired spell of bowling - and soon. Benny Howell hits two fours in one over from Matt Henry, which also costs the home side four leg-byes, and then finds the rope again off Will Gidman as he moves to 34 not out, of which 28 have come in boundaries.
Only 47 more needed by the visitors, and Howell and Gareth Roderick have put on 55, but the rain arrives, forcing the players off the field, giving Kent a chance to regroup. But is it too late? More importantly, will this match be able to finish this evening?
Kent forced to switch
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 41-1 (12 overs)
Grant Stewart is unable to complete his third over at the Spitfire Ground because of what appears to be a strain of some kind, so Will Gidman takes over for the final three deliveries, which end up being four after he sends down a wide.
Benny Howell is 22 not out for Gloucestershire, with Gareth Roderick on seven, and they require another 67 to win this match with, in theory, 38 overs remaining in the day. If the light holds, this one will finish today.
Latest from the Ageas Bowl
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Covers going on at Old Trafford
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Bad light isn't the only issue at Old Trafford now, as a light rain shower prompts the groundstaff to bring the covers on.
Kent put trust in Stewart
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 31-1 (10 overs)
Australia-born seamer Grant Stewart, playing only his second Championship game, has been given the job of making another breakthrough for Kent after three undistinguished overs by Darren Stevens before tea, which cost him 22 runs.
The Gloucestershire batsmen are content to take a look at him, settling for ones and twos in his first couple of overs. They need another 76 to win.
Bad light delays Lancs restart
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
There's a bit of a delay again at Old Trafford, bad light preventing Lancashire and Nottinghamshire from restarting after tea.
If the BBC weather forecast is accurate, they'll need to get started soon if we are to see any more play before the rain sets in around 17:00.
'Open-minded' Middlesex happy with win
Middlesex (20pts) beat Northamptonshire (3pts) by 160 runs
Middlesex skipper Sam Robson has warned that things will "get harder" for them as the summer progresses after bowling out Northants for 142 to complete victory on day three at Lord's.
"It's a great start - obviously with what happened last year, you want to bounce back strongly and kick the season off well and I'm glad we ended up on the right side of it," the opening batsman said.
"We just want to crack on and be open-minded about what we come up against."
Match figures of 9-48 by James Harris were key to Middlesex's success, and their seam bowling strength is likely to be an important factor as they look for an immediate return to Division One.
"James Harris was awesome with everything he did the whole way through," added Robson. "He got stuck in first innings and batted really well, probably got the balance right and, with the ball, he's a handful in these conditions."
Game in the balance
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (24 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Scott Read
BBC Radio Lancashire
The game is nicely balanced with both sides probably feeling they're a good session away from dominating.
Keaton Jennings has worked hard for his 27 and he'll resume alongside Liam Livingstone, whose only scoring shot was one crunching drive for four.
Still playing under floodlights with rain around, time is against both sides.
Tea scores round-up
Division One
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 v Nottinghamshire 222
Yorkshire v Essex - no play on Sunday
Division Two
Middlesex 214 & 159 v Northamptonshire 71 & 142
Middlesex won by 160 runs
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 29-1
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6
Update from the Ageas Bowl
Hampshire 290 & 244 v Worcestershire 211 & 17-1
Kevan James
Sport Presenter, BBC Radio Solent
Umpires planned an inspection for 4.10pm. Unofficially, it was hoped we might get a start at 5.00pm.
But it looks as though the covering over the bowlers' run is being being put back again.
I'm told it's not too wet despite a couple of hours of rain this afternoon. There's still time to play an hour at the end of the day
Tea at Lancashire
Lancashire 158 & 58-2 (20.2 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Lancashire keep their remaining eight wickets intact at Old Trafford, but they have yet to get their noses in front.
Keaton Jennings has been the pick of the batsmen, scoring 27 from 79 balls before the interval.
Those two Harry Gurney wickets mean it's still Notts' game to lose though.
Howell in a hurry
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 24-1 (6 overs)
Darren Stevens is normally so reliable for Kent, but his line is awry at the start of Gloucestershire's run-chase. Benny Howell slaps three wide deliveries away through the covers for four, and then has a measure of luck as another flies to the third-man boundary off the top edge.
Rain arrives at Edgbaston
Warwickshire 299 v Sussex 170-6 ( 40 overs)
Bad light sent the players off at Edgbaston just before 15:00 BST and now we have rain. Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been the day's star performer so far, taking all six Sussex wickets to fall.
WICKET Davies (c Moores b Gurney) 0
Lancashire 158 & 53-2 (20.2 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Alex Davies will not want to watch this back.
Harry Gurney sends a short one down the leg side from around the wicket, but Davies misjudges his hook shot, feathering the ball into the hands of keeper Tom Moores.
Lancashire still trail by 11 runs.
WICKET Dent (b Henry) 6
Kent 64 & 153 v Gloucestershire 110 & 6-1 (3 overs)
Whose nerve is the strongest? Kent only have a 107-run lead, but this is definitely a bowler-friendly surface. Chris Dent and Benny Howell play out the first two overs from Matt Henry and Darren Stevens, but then Gloucestershire skipper Dent plays around a fine delivery from Henry which sends his middle and leg stumps flying. Major wreckage!
WICKET Hameed (c Moores b Gurney) 23
Lancashire 158 & 49-1 (18.4 overs) v Nottinghamshire 222
Nottinghamshire needed this.
Lancashire's opening pair had looked completely untroubled up to this point, but Harry Gurney steams in from around the wicket and finds Haseeb Hameed's outside edge.
Tom Moores, making his first Championship start behind the stumps, takes a simple catch.
Today's IPL action has seen an astonishing strong-arm innings of 92 not out off 45 balls by the appropriately named Sanju Samson. He hit 10 sixes to see Rajasthan Royals to 217-4 and they eventually beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs.
The second game of the day between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings is just getting under way. Can Chris Gayle out-clobber Samson? You can keep in touch with that match here.
Kent set Gloucestershire 108 to win
Kent 64 & 153 (48.3 overs) v Gloucestershire 110
Zak Crawley is the last man out for 32, hit on the pads by Dan Worrall and given out lbw.
Gloucestershire have to chase down 108 to claim victory.
It looks simple on paper, but on this track, anything could happen.
Five-for for Higgins
Kent 64 & 153-9 (48 overs) v Gloucestershire 110
Ryan Higgins is tearing through the Kent batting order.
The off-spinner has his fifth wicket of the innings, Grant Stewart edging to Chris dent at second slip.