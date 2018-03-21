Relive Scotland's World Cup heartbreak as Windies go through

But that's it for this live text of West Indies' contentious victory over Scotland on the DLS method to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

The main contention? This dismissal of Richie Berrington, given out lbw for 33, when replays suggest the ball was sliding down leg. He was unable to review, with no DRS available in this tournament.

Scotland did up their scoring rate after the fifth wicket went down, but it was still a big blow to their chances of keeping up with the DLS par score just before the rain came down in Harare.

A dramatic if dispiriting way to decide a World Cup place. Well done to West Indies, they'll be in England and Wales next year.

Zimbabwe will hope to join them with victory over UAE tomorrow.

For now, farewell.