Relive Scotland's World Cup heartbreak as Windies go through

Permutations (part 2)
There is also the ridiculous and highly unlikely possibility that Ireland tie with Afghanistan, leaving both sides, Zimbabwe and Scotland all level on five points.
At that stage it would go to net run rate. But Scotland's is significantly worse than the other three, ensuring they are effectively already out given their defeat here.
Permutations
Ah yes, the final. So although the top two spots in the Super Sixes stage are what determines which sides qualify for the 2019 World Cup, those two sides then play a final in Harare on 25 March.
It's likely that West Indies will be facing hosts Zimbabwe, who can qualify for the World Cup with victory over the UAE, who are already out, tomorrow.
If UAE pull off a shock win over Zimbabwe, then the winner of Ireland v Afghanistan on Friday will qualify for the World Cup.
West Indies captain Jason Holder: "I'm extremely pleased to get through to the World Cup. We've been through a lot in the last two years.
"We had to play to expectation - there was pressure in every game and the guys really put their hands up. I'm really pleased to get over the line but my thoughts go out to Scotland for how they've played in this tournament.
"My mind isn't cast to the World Cup yet, we really want to win this tournament. The true fans have really stuck by us through every situation. We've got some time to play with before the World Cup but first we want to win the final here."
It has, of course, stopped raining in Harare.
But those puddles on the outfield were terminal. And it's getting darker now.
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer: "There is a bit of emotion upstairs after all the hard work. I'm extremely proud of how we've gone in this tournament and we've shown what we're capable of.
"There are a couple of decisions that have hurt us in the last two games and obviously another one didn't go our way today.
"Our seam bowling has been exceptional, it's been up there with the top quality in this tournament. Credit to West Indies for getting through but I've got to give a lot of well dones and thanks to our boys."
Here come the captains...
Scotland bowler Safyaan Sharif, named man of the match for his 3-27: "The bowling group has been outstanding and achieved terrific results for us.
"I've done a decent job in the last two qualifying tournaments but been much improved in this qualifying event.
"Everyone is disappointed at how the game has ended but that is cricket for you."
Scotland will also have learnt a harsh lesson in having to make sure you keep ahead of the DLS par score at all times, especially if there is even the slightest chance of rain.
Reaction to come...
This result will also bring the debate over the composition of the World Cup to the fore once again.
Next year's event in England and Wales will see 10 teams take part, down from 14 at the 2015 tournament.
After a poor run in ODI cricket, West Indies dropped low enough in the ranking to miss out on automatic qualification, hence their presence in this qualifying tournament.
It is good for cricket that West Indies will be at the World Cup, and they deserve credit for starving Scotland of runs when defending a low total, with Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul and Ashley Nurse all particularly miserly with the ball.
But many will feel it's a tremendous shame that three of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan will not be at the 2019 World Cup, having all been at the last tournament and impressed at times during these qualifiers.
Get Involved - the World Cup debate
#bbccricket
Mark Davies: The cricket World Cup has more potential winners than the football World Cup. The worst is the Rugby League World Cup. Just one or two at a push. Eng v NZ to see who loses to Aus.
James: Scotland showing exactly how 'little' value associate nations could add to the World Cup today.
Cricket really doesn't help itself sometimes.
If that Richie Berrington dismissal had not been given, it wasn't a guarantee that Scotland would have been ahead on DLS, given that George Munsey and Michael Leask upped the scoring rate after Berrington departed.
But losing a fifth wicket obviously harmed Scotland's chances in the case of rain. And on replay it looked like clearly the wrong decision was made.
That's what cricket brought in the decision review system for. Only the ICC elected not to use DRS for this tournament, despite a World Cup place being at stake.
This was the scene in Harare as the game was called off...
It's an almost imaginatively cruel way for Scotland to miss out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup.
After a tremendous display to bowl out West Indies for 198, they found themselves firmly in contention at 125-5 in reply.
But, crucially, they also found themselves five runs off the par score when the rain got just heavy enough for the umpires to call the covers on.
And then the rain has only got heavier, with the Harare outfield increasingly waterlogged and the light getting worse. Game called off - West Indies win to guarantee top spot in the Super Sixes.
They will go through to the qualifier final and play the team that finishes second, but World Cup qualification does not come down to the outcome of that match. Jason Holder's side are through to next year's tournament in England and Wales.
WEST INDIES WIN AND QUALIFY FOR 2019 WORLD CUP
And sure enough there will be no more play. The umpires have called it - West Indies beat Scotland by five runs on the DLS method and qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Oh jeez. TV picture have just cut back to Harare and the outfield looks to be thoroughly waterlogged.
Really not sure if play can resume now. This has the makings of another cricket World Cup farce.
The decisive wicket?
And then a contentious decision that could yet decide the outcome of this match and who goes to the World Cup.
Richie Berrington was given out lbw to Ashley Nurse for 33, despite it appearing like the ball was going to slide down leg. It's not the worst umpiring howler but could well have been overturned on DRS - only there is no DRS in this tournament.
Without this wicket, Scotland would perhaps be just ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score, depending on how quickly Berrington scored afterwards. As it is, they are behind.
And there is no clear information on how likely it is that play will resume, with the rain reportedly getting heavier in Harare.
George Munsey looked nervy against the spinner but, after he was dropped on five by Chris Gayle at slip, the Scot counter-attacked with a series of tremendous reverse sweeps.
North openers start well against South
Over in Barbados, the North are batting first against the South, and have started very well - Worcestershire's Joe Clarke and Lancashire's Alex Davies sharing an opening stand of 95.
You can listen to that game on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on your wireless, or via this link.
Scotland in a spin
Windies introduced the off-spin of Ashley Nurse, who dried up the runs before taking a terrific caught and bowled chance to remove MacLeod for 21...
As an Englishman, I want Scotland to win this match as I love the underdog coming out on top. West Indies teams of old must be squirming.
More woe before rebuild
Scotland number three Michael Jones and hit some nice shots but fell into a short ball trap as he picked out fine leg, hooking Roach...
That left Scotland 25-3 but Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington steadied matters, the latter hitting a few superb boundaries...
Michael Wood: Come on Scotland...This will do instead of the football World Cup.
Stewart: I'm assuming that Scottish cricket fans don't subscribe to the 'glorious failure' nonsense that the Tartan Army usually come away with?
Scotland's shaky start
West Indies got off to a terrible start in falling to 2-2 and Scotland did similar as they found themselves 12-2.
Firstly, captain Kyle Coetzer skewed Kemar Roach to backward point...
...before Windies skipper Jason Holder found a bit of extra bounce to get Matthew Cross chopping on to his own stumps...
Right, so as we wait for this rain to pass, let's recap the Scotland run chase so far, courtesy of the in-play highlights...
Staffan Vowles: Suggestion: 16 teams into four groups at World Cup, two seeded, two unseeded in each group. Top two go into quarter-finals, third is guaranteed a place in the next tournament. So four places settled through qualification.
More covers being slid across the Harare Sports Club turf as some hailstone-size rain drops continue to beat down.
One half of the ground is in sunshine though and light won't be a problem once this shower passes.
Rain stops play - Sco 125-5
Need 74 to win from 88 balls
The rain drops have got bigger and bigger and finally the umpires call on the covers.
So rain stops play with Scotland on 125-5, needing 74 more runs off 88 balls to win and qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
They are five runs behind the DLS par score. But this should be a passing shower and not the end of the match.
Who will the break benefit?
Munsey punishes Windies
Here's George Munsey being dropped and then hitting a four. In the second clip, he reverse-sweeps two boundaries.
Scotland's hopes rather resting on his shoulders now...
Sco 123-5
Target 199
Jason Holder digs one in and Michael Leask takes a wild swipe at it, getting a top edge up over the keeper for four. The Windies skipper is furious.
He goes short again and this time Leask plays and misses.
Another swipe across the line and Leask gets away with it again, the ball falling short of deep square leg as Scotland pick up two more.
Munsey wisely drives the last out to deep cover for one to keep the strike. The groundstaff hover with the covers in hand. Scotland are seven runs behind the par DLS score. The rain is getting a bit heavier.
What a catch!
We've had one or two technical issues with the highlights clips, but here's Ashley Nurse taking a smart caught-and-bowled to remove Calum MacLeod:
Sco 115-5
Need 84 to win from 96 balls
Munsey slices a full ball to backward square, calls two and gets two. He cuts square and looks for two again but has to settle for one.
Scotland are 12 runs behind the DLS par score as a dash of rain hangs in the Harare air. Still a fair bit of sunshine out there too, though.
Right, drinks on board, Ashley Nurse will continue...
'Awful' Berrington decision
Fair to say that former Scotland women's head coach Kari Carswell wasn't happy with the Richie Berrington lbw call...
Sco 112-5
Target 199
Munsey and Leask have to consolidate for now as Windies skipper Holder brings himself back on.
That is, until the final ball as Leaks batters it through the covers for four. What a shot.
Some very dark clouds gathering above Harare as the players take drinks.
But that's it for this live text of West Indies' contentious victory over Scotland on the DLS method to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
The main contention? This dismissal of Richie Berrington, given out lbw for 33, when replays suggest the ball was sliding down leg. He was unable to review, with no DRS available in this tournament.
Scotland did up their scoring rate after the fifth wicket went down, but it was still a big blow to their chances of keeping up with the DLS par score just before the rain came down in Harare.
A dramatic if dispiriting way to decide a World Cup place. Well done to West Indies, they'll be in England and Wales next year.
Zimbabwe will hope to join them with victory over UAE tomorrow.
For now, farewell.
Scotland will also have learnt a harsh lesson in having to make sure you keep ahead of the DLS par score at all times, especially if there is even the slightest chance of rain.
Reaction to come...
This result will also bring the debate over the composition of the World Cup to the fore once again.
Next year's event in England and Wales will see 10 teams take part, down from 14 at the 2015 tournament.
After a poor run in ODI cricket, West Indies dropped low enough in the ranking to miss out on automatic qualification, hence their presence in this qualifying tournament.
It is good for cricket that West Indies will be at the World Cup, and they deserve credit for starving Scotland of runs when defending a low total, with Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul and Ashley Nurse all particularly miserly with the ball.
But many will feel it's a tremendous shame that three of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan will not be at the 2019 World Cup, having all been at the last tournament and impressed at times during these qualifiers.
Cricket really doesn't help itself sometimes.
If that Richie Berrington dismissal had not been given, it wasn't a guarantee that Scotland would have been ahead on DLS, given that George Munsey and Michael Leask upped the scoring rate after Berrington departed.
But losing a fifth wicket obviously harmed Scotland's chances in the case of rain. And on replay it looked like clearly the wrong decision was made.
That's what cricket brought in the decision review system for. Only the ICC elected not to use DRS for this tournament, despite a World Cup place being at stake.
This was the scene in Harare as the game was called off...
It's an almost imaginatively cruel way for Scotland to miss out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup.
After a tremendous display to bowl out West Indies for 198, they found themselves firmly in contention at 125-5 in reply.
But, crucially, they also found themselves five runs off the par score when the rain got just heavy enough for the umpires to call the covers on.
And then the rain has only got heavier, with the Harare outfield increasingly waterlogged and the light getting worse. Game called off - West Indies win to guarantee top spot in the Super Sixes.
They will go through to the qualifier final and play the team that finishes second, but World Cup qualification does not come down to the outcome of that match. Jason Holder's side are through to next year's tournament in England and Wales.
WEST INDIES WIN AND QUALIFY FOR 2019 WORLD CUP
And sure enough there will be no more play. The umpires have called it - West Indies beat Scotland by five runs on the DLS method and qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Oh jeez. TV picture have just cut back to Harare and the outfield looks to be thoroughly waterlogged.
Really not sure if play can resume now. This has the makings of another cricket World Cup farce.
The decisive wicket?
And then a contentious decision that could yet decide the outcome of this match and who goes to the World Cup.
Richie Berrington was given out lbw to Ashley Nurse for 33, despite it appearing like the ball was going to slide down leg. It's not the worst umpiring howler but could well have been overturned on DRS - only there is no DRS in this tournament.
Without this wicket, Scotland would perhaps be just ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score, depending on how quickly Berrington scored afterwards. As it is, they are behind.
And there is no clear information on how likely it is that play will resume, with the rain reportedly getting heavier in Harare.
'This is just so Scottish'
Malcolm Cannon, CEO of Cricket Scotland: "This is just SOOOOOO Scottish! Come on. Please give us a chance."
Munsey dropped and hits back
George Munsey looked nervy against the spinner but, after he was dropped on five by Chris Gayle at slip, the Scot counter-attacked with a series of tremendous reverse sweeps.
North openers start well against South
Over in Barbados, the North are batting first against the South, and have started very well - Worcestershire's Joe Clarke and Lancashire's Alex Davies sharing an opening stand of 95.
You can listen to that game on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on your wireless, or via this link.
Scotland in a spin
Windies introduced the off-spin of Ashley Nurse, who dried up the runs before taking a terrific caught and bowled chance to remove MacLeod for 21...
More woe before rebuild
Scotland number three Michael Jones and hit some nice shots but fell into a short ball trap as he picked out fine leg, hooking Roach...
That left Scotland 25-3 but Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington steadied matters, the latter hitting a few superb boundaries...
Michael Wood: Come on Scotland...This will do instead of the football World Cup.
Stewart: I'm assuming that Scottish cricket fans don't subscribe to the 'glorious failure' nonsense that the Tartan Army usually come away with?
Scotland's shaky start
West Indies got off to a terrible start in falling to 2-2 and Scotland did similar as they found themselves 12-2.
Firstly, captain Kyle Coetzer skewed Kemar Roach to backward point...
...before Windies skipper Jason Holder found a bit of extra bounce to get Matthew Cross chopping on to his own stumps...
Right, so as we wait for this rain to pass, let's recap the Scotland run chase so far, courtesy of the in-play highlights...
More covers being slid across the Harare Sports Club turf as some hailstone-size rain drops continue to beat down.
One half of the ground is in sunshine though and light won't be a problem once this shower passes.
Rain stops play - Sco 125-5
Need 74 to win from 88 balls
The rain drops have got bigger and bigger and finally the umpires call on the covers.
So rain stops play with Scotland on 125-5, needing 74 more runs off 88 balls to win and qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
They are five runs behind the DLS par score. But this should be a passing shower and not the end of the match.
Who will the break benefit?
Munsey punishes Windies
Here's George Munsey being dropped and then hitting a four. In the second clip, he reverse-sweeps two boundaries.
Scotland's hopes rather resting on his shoulders now...
Sco 123-5
Target 199
Jason Holder digs one in and Michael Leask takes a wild swipe at it, getting a top edge up over the keeper for four. The Windies skipper is furious.
He goes short again and this time Leask plays and misses.
Another swipe across the line and Leask gets away with it again, the ball falling short of deep square leg as Scotland pick up two more.
Munsey wisely drives the last out to deep cover for one to keep the strike. The groundstaff hover with the covers in hand. Scotland are seven runs behind the par DLS score. The rain is getting a bit heavier.
What a catch!
We've had one or two technical issues with the highlights clips, but here's Ashley Nurse taking a smart caught-and-bowled to remove Calum MacLeod:
Sco 115-5
Need 84 to win from 96 balls
Munsey slices a full ball to backward square, calls two and gets two. He cuts square and looks for two again but has to settle for one.
Scotland are 12 runs behind the DLS par score as a dash of rain hangs in the Harare air. Still a fair bit of sunshine out there too, though.
Right, drinks on board, Ashley Nurse will continue...
'Awful' Berrington decision
Fair to say that former Scotland women's head coach Kari Carswell wasn't happy with the Richie Berrington lbw call...
Sco 112-5
Target 199
Munsey and Leask have to consolidate for now as Windies skipper Holder brings himself back on.
That is, until the final ball as Leaks batters it through the covers for four. What a shot.
Some very dark clouds gathering above Harare as the players take drinks.
Steve Harris: Come on Scotland! Need a couple of big overs to relieve the pressure. Think we should realise that it is pretty bonkers even to be thinking about Scotland knocking out West Indies.
Richard Billington: A good score can only be defined as such when both sides have batted?