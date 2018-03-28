Reaction as Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner & Bancroft
Summary
- Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner given one-year bans for ball-tampering
- Cameron Bancroft is given nine-month suspension for same offence
- Bans follow incident during third Test against South Africa
Smith, 28, and Bancroft, 25, have also been suspended from captaining Australia for the next two years.
Warner, 31, will not be considered for "any team leadership positions in the future", Cricket Australia said.
Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.