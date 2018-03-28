Reaction as Cricket Australia bans Smith, Warner & Bancroft

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner given one-year bans for ball-tampering
  2. Cameron Bancroft is given nine-month suspension for same offence
  3. Bans follow incident during third Test against South Africa

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Ball-tampering bans

Smith, 28, and Bancroft, 25, have also been suspended from captaining Australia for the next two years.

Warner, 31, will not be considered for "any team leadership positions in the future", Cricket Australia said.

David Warner
Getty

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bad day for Australian cricket

It's a bad day for Australian cricket.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-skipper David Warner have been banned for a year by Cricket Australia over their recent ball-tampering in South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating, was given a nine-month ban.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top