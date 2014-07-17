Tour de France - stage 12 as it happened

And that feels like a decent place to leave it. Thanks for your texts and tweets this afternoon.

We are heading into the mountains on Friday and the first hors categories (ridiculously difficult) climb to a summit finish at Chamrousse.

Expect a big battle among the likes of race leader Vincenzo Nibali, Richie Porte, Alejandro Valverde et al. Who will emerge with the psychological advantage as we head into the Alps?

Join me from 13:00 BST to find out - and we will have live radio commentary from 15:00 BST.