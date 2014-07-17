Tour de France - stage 12 as it happened
Summary
- Katusha's Alexander Kristoff wins stage 12
- Vincenzo Nibali retains race leader's yellow jersey
- Team Sky's Richie Porte stays second, +2:23 behind
- Tony Gallopin loses 5:45; drops out of GC top 10
- Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates only GB riders left
And that feels like a decent place to leave it. Thanks for your texts and tweets this afternoon.
We are heading into the mountains on Friday and the first hors categories (ridiculously difficult) climb to a summit finish at Chamrousse.
Expect a big battle among the likes of race leader Vincenzo Nibali, Richie Porte, Alejandro Valverde et al. Who will emerge with the psychological advantage as we head into the Alps?
Join me from 13:00 BST to find out - and we will have live radio commentary from 15:00 BST.
A quick word from stage winner Alexander Kristoff, who is tasting Tour victory for the first time: "I have been dreaming about this since I was a child. I have been close before and it is great to have my first time on the top of the podium."
General Classification
Yellow Jersey
Classification
Standings after stage 12:
1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Astana) 51hrs 31mins 34secs
2. Richie Porte (Aus/Team Sky) +2mins 23secs
3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 47secs
4. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R) +3mins 01secs
5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ.fr) +3mins 47secs
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"No change in the General Classification with Vincenzo Nibali, Richie Porte and Alejandro Valverde all finishing together - apart from poor old Tony Gallopin. He started fifth this morning and on the run-in to the finish he lost time but he won't be too disappointed given how his race has gone, winning a stage and wearing the yellow jersey.
"Tomorrow is a day for the GC guys - for those who are trying to claw some time back on Nibali."
Stage 12 result
1. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha) 4hrs 32mins 11secs
2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Cannondale) Same time
3. Arnaud Demare (Fra/FDJ.fr)
4. Michael Albasini (Swi/Orica)
5. Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania / Garmin)
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I think Sagan is missing a bit of top end. Had he ridden in a more conservative way he may have won a stage. He desperately wants one and he should be winning them. Today he did everything right but just didn't have the legs."
Well, hands up who saw that coming? Kristoff has been sprinting without a lead-out train all Tour and he has been left feeding off scraps but today he managed to get on the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step train and the Norwegian used it to full effect.
Courtesy of Tim Peach, the 5 live producer out in Saint Etienne - here's Kristoff winning stage 12.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Sagan can only blame his legs there which perhaps goes to show he has lost a little bit. Greipel will be ruing his bad luck. But no taking away from Kristoff who finished that perfectly."
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"The Katusha rider finishes ahead of Sagan, who played it right but he just didn't have the legs. Demare, the French national champion got third."
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
ALEXANDER KRISTOFF WINS STAGE 12.
Demare, Trentin, Sagan, Kristoff. all fighting this out, who is going to get home first?
Here we go under the Flamme Rouge. 1km to go. Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin are right up there.
Sylvain Chavanel is getting both barrels from Greipel at the back of the bunch. Think we can suss out whose fault that crash was.
A four-man Cannondale train setting this up for Sagan - they are looking very well organised but don't count out Matteo Trentin who has four OPQS team-mate pacing him. There's an uphill drag coming up though. 2km to go.
OUCH!
Andre Greipel is down - he will not make this sprint. Just 3km to go.
Looks like we're in for a nice big bunch sprint folks. Team Sky are out on the left side of the road, staying safe.
French champion Arnaud Demare has made the final selection, could the FDJ rider take this. But then, here comes the green Cannondale machine round the the side of the peloton trying to set this up for Sagan.
Break over
Gautier leads Clarke and the Aussie is happy to get a tow here. The Frenchman keeps asking Clarke to help out but he's staying put so Gautier attacks and Clarke finds a bit of something in his legs to stay with him.
The peloton comes sweeping by though as they enter the final 5km.
Lotto-Belisol, the team of sprinter Andre Greipel hits the front and Omega Pharma - Quick-Step show their faces for the first time today. Could Matteo Trentin fancy this finish again?
Simon Clarke glances behind him and grimaces as he sees the peloton closing in - he knows this is not going to be his day. 7.5km remaining.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"Quemeneur's jacket is open and flapping in the breeze and that is putting him at a huge disadvantage. It is an extra 10-15% of effort wasted. And he's had one big effort there and swung away."
Clarke continues to be the vegemite in the Europcar sandwich as Giant-Shimano bomb down the hill into Saint Etienne and continue to shave seconds off the escaped trio.
Just 10km to go.
In the break
Gautier attacks and Quemeneur sits tight, forcing Clarke to set off in pursuit. They have to work together if they want to reach the finish line alone.
And now Quemeneur goes. A real ding-dong up front with Europcar ganging up on poor old Clarke who has been out in the break all day and must be on his final legs.
In the peloton
The peloton is stretched out, which is a sign of how fast they are going. They are just 30 seconds back with 15.5km to go. Are they timing this to perfection again.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"On this descent Clarke can afford to freewheel in the slipstream and take on some fluids and energy gels. He can afford to sit in there because there's two Europcar riders with him, although they won't want to take him all the way to the finish."
The Astana team of race leader Vincenzo Nibali moves to the front of the peloton as they descend into Saint Etienne. Team Sky are also up near the front. Giant-Shimano continue to make the pace though and the peloton is just 45 seconds back.
The two Breton riders from Europcar are just 20 seconds behind Clarke as they go over the summit of Cote de Grammond and they catch the Australian as they start on the descent.
Team Sky's Bernie Eisel snatches a tactical food bag at the top of the climb - a couple of snacks for his team-mates and vital energy on the run-in to the finish.
Gallopin won't be repeating his stage victory from Wednesday, he is firmly towards the back of the peloton, which is being led by Giant-Shimano, now those two Europcar boys have shot off.
The peloton is 72 seconds behind Clarke with the Quemeneur and Gautier inbetween.
Langeveld's day disintegrated quickly - he has already gone through the back of the peloton.
Matt Bright, via text on 81111: Re: Gallopin's well deserved 1V, would like to think Cav's would have said at least 27V by now.
In the break
I'll bring you more on that as and when I get it. In the meantime, Simon Clarke has attacked his fellow breakaway rider Langeveld with 26km remaining.
Tiernan-Locke has been suspended for two years for anomalies in his biological passport.
He won the Tour of Britain in 2012 but this victory has now been taken off him.
Breaking news
News also coming in that Team Sky's Jonathan Tiernan-Locke has been given a two-year ban.
Cyril Gautier and Perrig Quemeneur are the two men in the racing green of Europcar to ride clear of the peloton.
At the back of the peloton sprinter Marcel Kittel is dropping out of the back of the peloton - that clears things up in the Giant team then, it's full gas for John Degenkolb.
Attack from the peloton
Langeveld and Clarke are on the final climb, it's only a category four climb but it's 9.8km in length. The average gradient is just 2.9%.
Their lead immediately diminishes by 15 seconds as a couple of Europcar riders zip off the front of the peloton.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"If you bring a break back too early it entices teams who aren't interested in a bunch sprint to go on the attack. It happened yesterday with Gallopin who didn't fancy a sprint against Sagan, so went off on his own."
In the peloton
First proper sight of Geraint Thomas - easily recognisable with his white sunglasses and union flag on the right sleeve of his Team Sky jersey. He's looking after Richie Porte of course and they will be content to ride home in the main bunch today.
Bigger battles to come for them, starting with Friday's summit finish at Chamrousse.
The lead is down to two minutes and the peloton is trying to time this catch to perfection.
In the break
Into the last 40km of the stage for our leaders Sebastian Langeveld and Simon Clarke. Dutch champion Langeveld rides for Garmin-Sharp - listen for the dedications to team-mate Andrew Talansky if he pulls off a victory here.
The lead remaining the right side of two minutes for the duo.
Rob Hayles
Former Great Britain cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"As the riders go under 2km to go banner today, there's a bit of a rise and could put a bit of a sting in the legs if you're struggling to stay in a wheel. It's nice big wide roads though and the finishing straight is flat which should suit Sagan but he's not been riding too cleverly so far."
Patrick in London, via text on 81111: @Luke Smith - Thor Hushovd won the jersey in 2005 without winning a stage I believe.