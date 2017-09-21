Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected despite home win

Carabao Cup reaction

Summary

  1. Holders Manchester United beat Burton 4-1
  2. Home wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton
  3. Sane gives Manchester City 2-1 win at West Brom
  4. Everton claim first win in seven match
  5. Get involved using #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Team talk

Manchester United 4-1 Burton Albion

Jose Mourinho
Mourinho's much-changed side still contained 11 internationals, as club captain and England midfielder Michael Carrick made his first appearance of the season.

Keeper Sergio Romero made his first start since United's Europa League final triumph against Ajax in May.

Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata were the only two players who started the 4-0 win over Everton last Sunday to make the team, but there was still no starting place for Luke Shaw.

Shaw came on at the start of the second half by which time United were 3-0 ahead.

Let's change things up...

Football

For Wednesday night's League Cup games, Arsenal made 11 changes against League One Doncaster, Chelsea made nine to face Championship side Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City and Everton both made eight.

Now, in case you've lost count with how many different names the League Cup has had, cast your mind back to a few weeks ago...

Remember the draw which took place in China in the middle of the night?

Yep, that was the Carabao Cup.

Thankfully, last night's draw took place at the more bearable time of 10pm...

But before I get ahead of myself, let's recap the action from yesterday evening's games.

Manchester United played Burton Albion in last night's Carabao Cup
Now that you're up to speed on Jose Mourinho's thoughts...

Do you think the Carabao Cup has lost its appeal?

Is it hindering English clubs in Europe?

Or does it give lower league clubs the chance to test themselves against the Premier League big guns?

Get involved on Twitter using #bbcfootball or drop me a text on 81111 (UK readers only).

So, we've heard from Jose.

Now I want to hear from you...

Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford was empty compared to a typical Premier League fixture
Where did all the fans go?

Arguably, the Special One's thoughts were proven by the attendance at last night's game, with 54,256 supporters turning up at Old Trafford - over 20,000 less than the iconic stadium's 75,643 capacity.

Similarly, the Emirates, which has a capacity of 60,432, attracted just 44,064 fans for Arsenal's home tie against League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Okay, in case you're not quite awake, or haven't had a chance to check the BBC Sport app, let's hear from the man himself...

Jose Mourinho says clubs could perform better in Europe if the League Cup was scrapped.

Well hello there!

It's the morning after the night before, so today I'll be bringing you some Carabao Cup reaction.

Yet again, the goals were flying in, with Chelsea scoring five and United bagging four.

Everton even managed to score not one, not two, but three goals, ending their winless run.

But not everyone was happy...

Can you guess who?

