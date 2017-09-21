Carabao Cup reaction

Mourinho's much-changed side still contained 11 internationals, as club captain and England midfielder Michael Carrick made his first appearance of the season.
Keeper Sergio Romero made his first start since United's Europa League final triumph against Ajax in May.
Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata were the only two players who started the 4-0 win over Everton last Sunday to make the team, but there was still no starting place for Luke Shaw.
Shaw came on at the start of the second half by which time United were 3-0 ahead.
Let's change things up...
Football
For Wednesday night's League Cup games, Arsenal made 11 changes against League One Doncaster, Chelsea made nine to face Championship side Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City and Everton both made eight.
Now, in case you've lost count with how many different names the League Cup has had, cast your mind back to a few weeks ago...
Remember the draw which took place in China in the middle of the night?
Yep, that was the Carabao Cup.
Thankfully, last night's draw took place at the more bearable time of 10pm...
But before I get ahead of myself, let's recap the action from yesterday evening's games.
Now that you're up to speed on Jose Mourinho's thoughts...
Do you think the Carabao Cup has lost its appeal?
Is it hindering English clubs in Europe?
Or does it give lower league clubs the chance to test themselves against the Premier League big guns?
So, we've heard from Jose.
Now I want to hear from you...
Arguably, the Special One's thoughts were proven by the attendance at last night's game, with 54,256 supporters turning up at Old Trafford - over 20,000 less than the iconic stadium's 75,643 capacity.
Similarly, the Emirates, which has a capacity of 60,432, attracted just 44,064 fans for Arsenal's home tie against League One side Doncaster Rovers.
Okay, in case you're not quite awake, or haven't had a chance to check the BBC Sport app, let's hear from the man himself...
Well hello there!
It's the morning after the night before, so today I'll be bringing you some Carabao Cup reaction.
Yet again, the goals were flying in, with Chelsea scoring five and United bagging four.
Everton even managed to score not one, not two, but three goals, ending their winless run.
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Now that you're up to speed on Jose Mourinho's thoughts...
Do you think the Carabao Cup has lost its appeal?
Is it hindering English clubs in Europe?
Or does it give lower league clubs the chance to test themselves against the Premier League big guns?
Well hello there!
It's the morning after the night before, so today I'll be bringing you some Carabao Cup reaction.
Yet again, the goals were flying in, with Chelsea scoring five and United bagging four.
Everton even managed to score not one, not two, but three goals, ending their winless run.
