Carabao Cup reaction

Getty Images

Mourinho's much-changed side still contained 11 internationals, as club captain and England midfielder Michael Carrick made his first appearance of the season.

Keeper Sergio Romero made his first start since United's Europa League final triumph against Ajax in May.

Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata were the only two players who started the 4-0 win over Everton last Sunday to make the team, but there was still no starting place for Luke Shaw.

Shaw came on at the start of the second half by which time United were 3-0 ahead.