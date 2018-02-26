Great Britain's women in team pursuit action

Watch: Track Cycling World Championships - GB's Laura Kenny in action

BBC Coverage

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. LIVE: Women's team pursuit first round - Laura Kenny in action
  2. Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Kian Emadi and Ethan Hayter race for GB in men's team pursuit final
  3. Women’s team pursuit first round and finals
  4. Men’s team pursuit finals
  5. Women’s sprint quarter finals
  6. Men’s keirin second round and finals
  7. Men’s scratch final

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

GB settle for silver in team sprint
Great Britain and Jason Kenny have to settle for silver as they are beaten by The Netherlands in the team sprint final at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GB qualify for team pursuit final

GB ease past Germany to make team pursuit final
Great Britain ease past Germany to make the team pursuit final at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint

'Jason Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint
Jason Kenny marks his comeback for Great Britain by leading them to the final of the team sprint with with a victory over New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kenny returns to help GB team qualify

Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny helps Great Britain qualify second fastest in the team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Read more

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

How to get into cycling

Get Inspired

'It's faster than getting the bus'

Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton and Laura Kenny have all become household names thanks to their Olympic success but the sport really is for anyone at any pace.

With a host of different forms of cycling, both indoor and outdoor, there is something for everyone, whatever your capability or aspiration.

Find out more here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC coverage

World Track Cycling Championships

Follow the 2018 Track Cycling World Championships from the Netherlands live on the BBC from 28 February to 4 March.

TV coverage and event schedule here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Great Britain squad

World Track Cycling Championships

Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant

Jason Kenny
PA

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top