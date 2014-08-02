Ivory Coast 2-1 Japan

BBC World Service reporter John Bennett in Recife: "Ivory Coast win their opening match at a World Cup for the first time in their history. They've never reached the knockout phase but a place in the last 16 is now within their grasp. He may not have had a hand in the goals, but Didier Drogba's entrance into the game seemed to inspire his team mates and intimidate Japan.

"Head coach Sabri Lamouchi will be under huge pressure to pick the 36-year-old in the starting eleven in their next match against Colombia. But can he really drop Wilfried Bony, who scored the equaliser?

"Serge Aurier had a slow start but set up both goals from right-back and looks a star in the making. Japan qualified for this World Cup with ease but a poor second half performance means they're in serious trouble. They surely have to beat Greece to stand any chance of making it to through the group."