Josh Law has scored twice on his Motherwell debut

Europa League as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and BBC Sport Online

Summary

  1. Europa League qualifying results
  2. Motherwell 2-2 UMF Stjarnan (Law 2)
  3. Aberdeen 0-0 FC Groningen
  4. Lucerne 1-1 St Johnstone (Steven MacLean)
  5. Josh Law scores twice on Motherwell debut

Live Reporting

By Thomas McGuigan

All times stated are UK

Get involved

So, draws for St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Motherwell in the first leg of the Europa League qualifying second round.

Thanks for your company tonight, we're back next week for the second legs.

Cheers.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

"The players deserve credit as I thought they were excellent. We didn't expect them to have as many chances but they were better than I thought they were.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright
SNS

"We're delighted to get a 1-1 draw but know how tough it's going to be next week."

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall

"Where we've been unfortunate is with the two penalties and incredible ricochets back into the box. They've had good chances and we've had good chances as well.

Motherwell boss Stuart McCall
SNS

"It was our first competitive game and we were rusty in areas. They were very good going forward and good players.

"It's all to play for now."

GET INVOLVED

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

"All Scottish clubs in the hunt going into the next legs of their European ties. Well done."

GET INVOLVED

Robert Spencer

tweets: "Scottish Europa League teams going to have hard games next week. FC Groningen top Dutch side, and 2 away goals for Stjarnan."

James Rowe

says: "You can't underestimate the power of the Groningen home crowd when they're pumped up. Tough task for Aberdeen #bbcsportscot"

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

"We're more than capable of going over there and winning. All in all, in the second half we didn't work their goalkeeper enough.

"They're confident but we were very good away from home last season.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes
SNS

"It was very tight and I thought we created the better chances; I don't think Jamie Langfield had one save to make from distance. Losing the game would've been a disaster."

Heartbreak For Motherwell

With Stuart McCall's appearing likely to win the first leg 2-1, UMF Stjarnan had other ideas and earned a second penalty - in added time - rifled home by Olafur Karl Finsen to square the tie.

Stjarnan's Olafur Karl Finsen celebrates after scoring the equalising goal against Motherwell
SNS
GET INVOLVED

We'll have reaction from all three games soon, hopefully with the views of the managers.

How do you rate your side's chances of progressing following tonight's first legs?

Text 80295 or tweet @bbcthomasmcg using #bbcsportscot

GET INVOLVED

Kenny Innes

tweets: "Still think Aberdeen will do the job next week and go through! In McInnes we trust. COYR"

GET INVOLVED

SPLstats: "In 11 attempts, only one Scottish side has won a European tie after drawing 2-2 at home in the 1st leg - that was Celtic v Ajax in 1982/83."

BBC Sportsound pundit Billy Dodds

"Aberdeen aren't out of this tie and will be delighted they haven't conceded an away goal. I still think they'll progress."

FULL-TIME

Motherwell 2-2 UMF Stjarnan

A savage blow for Motherwell who looked likely to take a lead into the second leg in Iceland. Two penalties and two goals conceded by Stuart McCall's men.

GOAL

Motherwell 2-2 UMF Stjarnan (Finsen pen 90mins)

As the hosts press for a third goal, the Icelandic outfit launch a final attack and are awarded a second penalty. And that man Finsen is there to rifle home a second and ensure it finishes 2-2.

FULL-TIME

Aberdeen 0-0 FC Groningen

No away goal conceded by the Dons which will please Derek McInnes. All to play for in the second leg.

ADDED TIME

Two minutes of added time at Pittodrie as Groningen continue to look menacing...

  • Share this post
GET INVOLVED

Kenny Innes: "Listening to Aberdeen online from sunny Cyprus! Hoping for a goal in the last 10 mins. COYR"

Billy Bunsen: "Motherwell were seeded. Because of the way the draw works Saints would actually be seeded in next round (because Luzern are)."

BBC Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart

"Great away result for @St_Johnstone_FC in @EuropaLeague. Well done to Steve MacLean picking up where he left off last season. Top player."

One goal may be enough to give the advantage going into the second leg, and as the sides push for it without much of a spark, the match seems destined to end goalless.

CLOSE!

Motherwell come within a whisker of extending their lead at Fir Park as Keith Lasley is denied by Jonsson after collecting a superb pass from Iain Vigurs.

Aberdeen FC

"Change for The Dons - David Goodwillie makes his Dons debut, replacing Adam Rooney."

David Goodwillie is entering the fray at the expense of Adam Rooney - Aberdeen will hope the fresh man can add a bit more firepower.

With a lack of the flow seen in the first half at Pittodrie, both teams look content to sit tight and go forth with caution as McInnes's charges do all they can not to concede an away goal.

GET INVOLVED

Andy Grant

tweets: "Great result for Saints, hopefully they can go on a run. Were any of the Scots sides seeded?"

BBC Scotland's Jim Spence in Switzerland

"Darkness falls on Lucerne but it's sunshine for St Johnstone with a 1-1 draw. Tommy Wright on @BBC Sportsound soon."

Lucerne
BBC

Antonia comes on for Hoesen as Groningen shuffle their pack. Can either side break the deadlock?

Stephen McManus sees his shot parried by Jonsson before Johannsson spurns a great chance to equalise for the visitors. Entertaining fare at Fir Park, where it remains 2-1 to the Steelmen.

Ryan Jack and Adam Rooney are probing for an opening and both look up for the cause as they combine to ask questions of the Groningen defence.

Aberdeen continue to plug away in search of the opener at Pittodrie but the Groningen defence is holding firm. Will Derek McInnes be tempted to bring on David Goodwillie?

BBC Sportsound pundit Willie Miller

"Aberdeen would be happy to take a 1-0 lead into the second leg."

Packed Pittodrie

The second half begins as the first ended, with Groningen - on their first European journey for seven years - in the ascendency and controlling possession.

Pittodrie
SNS

Pittodrie is packed for this Europa League qualifier...

KICK-OFF

We're getting under way in the second half at Pittodrie and Fir Park. Can Motherwell see this out to take a lead into the second leg?

Can the Dons break the deadlock?

BBC Scotland's Richard Wilson at Fir Park

"Josh Law certainly made his mark, scoring twice in his first appearance for Motherwell, and he was a constant danger for the home side playing just off John Sutton.

"However, Stjarnan pulled one goal back when a shot hit Keith Lasley's hand inside the area, Olafur Karl Finsen converting the penalty. Celebrations were restrained by the players, but the 15 or so Stjarnan fans made the most of the room they have in the stand to themselves behind the goal."

HALF-TIME

Motherwell 2-1 UMF Stjarnan

Debutant Josh Law fires a brace to put the Steelmen in command at Fir Park. Despite that penalty before the break, Stuart McCall will be purring in the dressing room.

HALF-TIME

Aberdeen 0-0 FC Groningen

It's tighter at Pittodrie than a man's waistband after two weeks of pasta and fine wine in Sorrento. Goalless but plenty to keep us occupied. There's definitely goals in this game...

Aberdeen almost caught out after slack defending allows Danny Hoesen his side's first opportunity. He got in a shot from a tight angle but was unable to convert.

Aberdeen's Adam Rooney (right) closes down Johan Kappelhof
SNS

Adam Rooney is doing his best to provide a creative spark for the Dons, but can they make the breakthrough before the break?

St Johnstone FC

"Full-time and its an impressive 1-1 draw for Saints against @FCL_1901 seccond leg next Thursday in Perth"

GOAL

Motherwell 2-1 UMF Stjarnan (Finsen pen 35mins)

The Icelandic outfit pull a goal back after Keith Lasley is adjudged to have handled in the box. Up trots Olafur Finsen to fire past Dan Twardzik. Game on!

FULL-TIME

FC Lucerne 1-1 St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright will give a wee Morecame & Wise-style jig of delight when he boards the team bus heading to the airport tonight.

A very credible 1-1 draw - courtesy of Steven MacLean - gives the Saints a great chance to progress and punish their opponents in Perth.

GET INVOLVED

Ian McArthur

tweets: "Has anyone stamped on the keeper yet?"

Not yet but he did have to vault a fence and Niall McGinn to escape a snarling and snapping Alsatian...

Aberdeen on the ascendency, if there is a goal to come, it seems certain it will be for the hosts. Half an hour gone of an entertaining Europa League qualifier at Pittodorie.

