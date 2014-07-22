Celtic v KR Reykjavik as it happened

That's enough from me. Congratulations to Celtic on a job well done. Tougher tests await.
St Johnstone, Motherwell and Aberdeen are all in Europa League action on Thursday. Can they follow Celtic's lead and make progress?
Thanks for your company. There will be all-singing, all-dancing coverage of tomorrow's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony across all BBC outlets. Join us, if you can. You might get more Lulu...
BBC Scotland's Tom English on Twitter: "Attendance estimate 36,000. Not had exact figure yet."
Celtic will be back at Murrayfield for the home leg of the third round qualifier since it will take time to get Celtic Park back to normal after the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
More from Celtic boss Ronny Deila
"We need to invest but it needs to be the right players. We will do it our way, like the club has always done. We are working hard on that."
Celtic manager Ronny Deila on BBC Radio Scotland
"The first half was good, we started well. We created good chances and won the ball back quickly to keep up the pressure. It was a bit sloppy at times in the second half but I have to be happy with the result.
"It's a good start but this is not the best opponent we are going to get."
Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds on BBC Radio Scotland
"Another creative player and a striker, that'll do nicely for the Celtic fans."
Fraser Forster wasn't troubled at all tonight. With Southampton sniffing around, can Celtic afford to sell their goalkeeper? He'll be a tough man to replace but if Craig Gordon can rediscover his form of old then maybe it would make sense.
Lukasz Zaluska was on the bench tonight, which might suggest Gordon is not quite there yet after his lengthy lay-off.
Tom English on BBC Radio Scotland
"I'm a huge Kris Commons fan but there is too much onus on him and I still think Celtic need a poacher up front. It's now a question of ambition. Will they go out and spend the money to make sure of Champions League football? But it's not a new question, Celtic fans have been asking it for a while and I suspect they know the answer."
Next up for Celtic is either St Patrick's Athletic or Legia Warsaw. That tie is poised at 1-1 ahead of tomorrow's second leg in Dublin.
FULL-TIME
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik (5-0)
Two goals apiece for Virgil van Dijk and Teemu Pukki on a comfortable evening for Celtic. Two more rounds to negotiate if there is to be Champions League group stage football for a third consecutive season.
Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson on BBC Radio Scotland
"It's been a thoroughly professional job from Celtic. They came out of the traps quickly and killed the tie off."
Charlie Mulgrew, captaining Celtic in the absence of the injured Scott Brown, takes aim from 25 yards and Magnusson is right behind it.
We're into the last few minutes at Murrayfield and the referee is surely going to put KR out of their misery by not adding much in the way of stoppage time.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Here he comes again and this time the post denies Kris Commons as he meets a low cross with a first-time strike. Time is running out for the playmaker to get on the scoresheet.
It's a bicycle kick from the lively Kris Commons now and it flies high over the crossbar...
As I was sorting out that picture of Teemu Pukki's fine finish, Kris Commons had a go with a dig from fully 40 yards but his shot drifts over.
Here's Teemu Pukki hammering in the fourth goal for Celtic and yes that's the KR goalie behind him after a rash adventure into no man's land. It's not been a great night for Mr Magnusson.
Callum McGregor wants to get in on the scoring act after his debut goal last week but his lofted effort is gathered comfortably by Magnusson.
SUBSTITUTION
Teemu Pukki gets a huge roar of approval as he trots off to be replaced by Liam Henderson.
GOAL
Celtic 4-0 KR Reykjavik (Pukki)
It's two goals for Teemu Pukki, who bursts past the stranded goalie on the edge of the box, beats a defender, then thrashes the ball home from a tight angle.
Mikael Lustig gets forward menacingly, with Callum McGregor creating space for the full-back. The Swedish defender drills in a cross, which has goalie Magnusson in trouble, but there are no takers in green and white.
Celtic break at pace as Teemu Pukki drives at the creaking KR defence but his attempt to slip in Kris Commons is intercepted by the stretched leg of a defender.
The Celtic fans are entertaining themselves with a few rowdy songs as a very one-sided contest threatens to fall flat.
Kris Commons is at it again with what BBC Radio Scotland commentator Liam McLeod calls "a left-foot rasper", drawing a fine save from Magnusson, who tips it wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Adam Matthews and Beram Kayal are coming on for Celtic. Emilio Izaguirre and Leigh Griffiths are the men making way.
Kris Commons fires in a shot that Magnusson fumbles slightly but manages to gather at the second attempt.
There are still people asking, so I'll repeat that the BBC Radio Scotland commentary is not available online. You can't listen in unless you have a good old fashioned radio, or even a fancy new one - or through your telly, if it's a posh one.
Leigh Griffiths finds the side-netting with an angled drive as Celtic dominate possession against opponents who are chasing shadows.
A late challenge from Sigurdsson angers Stefan Johansen. There's a spot of pushing and shoving but tempers are quickly recovered and Latvian referee Andris Treimanis is happy to keep his cards in his pocket.
Will we see a few more goal celebrations before full-time? The forwards will surely fancy their chances of getting a few tonight.
KICK-OFF
The game is up and running again...
No changes for Celtic as the teams emerge for the second half.
Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson on BBC Radio Scotland
"I'd like to see Tony Watt get a chance to prove what he can do. I was at the club when he was coming through and he was a fantastic talent. He got that famous goal against Barcelona but it all seemed to go wrong for him last season."
Just a quick reminder that we do not have online rights for the BBC Radio Scotland commentary from Murrayfield. It's on 810MW/DAB for those of you with access to a wireless.
We haven't seen much from Leigh Griffiths in the first 45 minutes. Is he suited to a role out wide? He's got a fearsome left foot on him when cutting in from the right.
There's a debate amongst the BBC Radio Scotland team on Murrayfield v Hampden as national stadiums.
The action is at bit far away from the fans at the home of rugby but the new pitch is receiving high praise from the pundits.
Stephen Seggie on Twitter: "Merchant Navy boys in Casablanca crowded round a laptop watching updates on #bbcsportscot only way to do it..."
Dylan Billing on Twitter: "It's great to see Ronnie's point getting across, a big win to boost morale, against teams like this, they should only be big. #bbcsportscot."
HALF-TIME
Celtic 3-0 KR Reykjavik
The tie is as good as over as Celtic lead 4-0 on aggregate. Virgil van Dijk profited from a couple of goalkeeping blunders and Teemu Pukki added the third goal at Murrayfield. It's been a stroll in the park for Ronny Deila's men...
Stefan Johansen is dictating the pace of play from the middle of the park as he slips a clever pass to Emilio Izaguirre but the marauding full-back's raking delivery cannot find a team-mate.
Stefan Johansen is next to try his luck for Celtic as a neat passing move ends with the Norwegian midfielder firing just wide of the target.
Virgil van Dijk was the early goal hero for Celtic, scoring twice inside the first 20 minutes at Murrayfield.
