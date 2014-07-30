Legia Warsaw v Celtic as it happened
BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM
Summary
- Latest: Legia Warsaw 4-1 Celtic
- Callum McGregor scores away goal
- Radovic double turns match in Legia's favour
- Efe Ambrose sent off for Celtic
- Zyro heads Legia third in between Vrdoljak missed penalties
- Kosecki fires fourth in Champions League qualifer
Live Reporting
By Andy Campbell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Time for me to sign off, we'll have reaction from Celtic's defeat later on the BBC Sport website.
David James Taylor: "#bbcsportscot Celtic will be very fortunate to play any European football at Parkhead this season……found out already!!!"
Mirren White: "Fully understand Deila has to do his own thing at #celtic but changes he has made are not working. Team were awful #bbcsportscot"
Given their away goal, a 3-0 win next week would be enough to put Celtic through to the play-off round but, on tonight's evidence, Legia Warsaw will be difficult to keep at bay.
John McQuade, Menstrie: "If you keep selling your best players and don't replace them then appoint a cheap option as manager what did we expect? Sack the Board."
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot mountain 2 climb in Mfield 4 The Hoops! Can't see LW losing this lead, major wake up call for The Hoops! Hello Europa League!"
Euan Crabb: "#bbcsportscot What does Delia do now & if they can't do this round what will this mean for Scottish football & our co-efficient in Europe?"
Can Celtic recover from this? They need a big turnaround at Murrayfield.
FULL-TIME
Legia Warsaw 4-1 Celtic
Legia Warsaw take a healthy lead in to next week's second leg at Murrayfield. Celtic have the benefit of an away goal and the knowledge it could have been worse had the Polish side not missed their penalties.
It's been a horrendous night for Celtic, after such a fine start. They have it all to do in the second leg.
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 4-1 Celtic (Kosecki)
Substitute Jakub Kosecki thumps the ball home to further extend Legia Warsaw's lead as Celtic's defence is again caught short.
ADDED TIME
Three minutes of stoppage time being played.
Andrew Priestley: "Celtic will sell Fraser Forster to Southampton this summer, the question is how much money will they hold out for? #bbcsportscot"
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"How crucial might that goal turn out to be? Great skill from Radovic to set it up and his cross from the right is headed in by Zyro. And almost immediately afterwards Legia get another penalty. Ivica Vdoljak takes it again and this time it's saved by Forster."
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"That could be the save that keeps Celtic in the Champions League."
MISSED PENALTY
Legia Warsaw's Ivica Vrdoljak takes the penalty again, despite missing earlier, and on this occasion Fraser Forster makes a fantastic save.
PENALTY
Legia Warsaw have another penalty as Jakub Kosecki is felled by Charlie Mulgrew, who conceded the earlier spot-kick.
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"Celtic need to make sure it doesn't go to 4-1."
GOAL
Legia Warsaw 3-1 Celtic (Zyro)
Miroslav Radovic crosses for Michal Zyro to head Legia's third. Massive blow for the visitors with around five minutes left.
Yet more defending for Virgil van Dijk to do as the Dutchman deflects Ondrej Duda's latest shot out.
Jo Inge Berget had a frustrating Celtic debut before being withdrawn.
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot Celtic looking dodgy & LW know there is another goal there for them! Berg has them set up well. Celtic need something now"
Another shot deflected out. This time Ondrej Duda has the effort for the hosts, who keep pressing for that elusive third goal.
Jakub Kosecki comes on for Michal Kucharczyk and the Legia Warsaw substitute almost makes an instant impact only to see his shot deflected over by Virgil van Dijk.
Celtic make a change with Leigh Griffiths coming on for Kris Commons. Griffiths will lead the visitors' attack in the final 15 minutes.
Ardisss.:"#bbcsportscot Deila has to put his hands up and say he got it all wrong tonight, some mind boggling decisions he's made tonight"
Michal Zyro turns Charlie Mulgrew and looks good for the shot but the Celtic defender recovers well to make the block.
The set pieces continue with Celtic keeping the ball firmly at the Legia Warsaw end but Ronny Deila's side cannot find a crucial opening.
Celtic win a free-kick in a good position but are reluctant to commit players forward. Kris Commons bends the ball in and the visitors eventually win a corner.
TEXT 80295
Johnny, Glasgow: "Away goal is vital but Efe being seen off is not good enough. We are good enough to win but must perform. I would say soak it up but with ten men no chance. I don't know what to do."
Miroslav Radovic's persistence on the edge of the Celtic box does not pay off on this occasion as he is crowded out. His two goals have the Polish side in front and he's eager to complete his hat-trick.
GET INVOLVED
David Caffrey: "#bbcsportscot what a let off. CONCENTRATE."
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot on tonight's evidence LW will be tough 2 beat in Mfield! We need to nick a goal & give ourselves a decent chance 2 go through"
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Emilio Izaguirre replacing Berget means Adam Matthews goes from left-back to right midfield and CallumMcGregor comes across to the left wing."
Just under half-an-hour left. Another goal this evening could effectively decide the tie.
Emilio Izaguirre is coming on for Celtic with debutant Jo Inge Berget making way.
MISSED PENALTY
But Ivica Vrdoljak knocks the ball wide from 12 yards. Let off for Celtic.
PENALTY
Ondrej Duda goes down in the Celtic box under Charlie Mulgrew's challenge and the hosts have a spot-kick.
Celtic's home leg next Wednesday is being played at Murrayfield. Ronny Deila's men enjoyed a 4-0 win over KR Reykjavik at the ground last week and, as things stand, will need another victory in Edinburgh if they are to progress.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter in Warsaw
"Brilliant football! Firstly by Radovic to set up Michal Zyro with a backheel. Zyro shows great skill to lose his marker and looks poised to score number three but out comes Fraser Forster to block the shot superbly. Great stuff all round."
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster makes a potentially crucial save to deny Michal Zyro, who had been set up by Miroslav Radovic's back-heel.
TEXT 80295
Anonymous: "Why do we insist on buying below average players? Ambrose has proved time and time again that he is a liability and Pukki misses more than he scores. Priority must be a decent centre half and a proven goalscorer."
Ryan Tinney: "Shut up shop, take the 2-1 & have them at Murrayfield. Can't concede again. #bbcsportscot"
John McEnerney: "#bbcsportscot if Celtic aren't careful they could lose the tie tonight! LW will be chomping at the bit 2 have a go at 10 men! Huge 45mins!"
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot Celtic need 2 tighten up & box clever in the 2nd half or LW could score more big test 4 The Hoops. LW will have their tails up"