Europa League qualifying as it happened

Well, it's not been a great week for our sides in Europe. Celtic were skelped by Legia Warsaw and now we have defeats for Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

I'm sure big crowds will turn up at Murrayfield and Pittodrie in a bid to inspire second-leg comebacks on home soil but it's going to take something special for any Scottish side to progress.

Celtic, of course, have the safety net of the Europa League but that will be scant consolation after two consecutive seasons in the group stages of the Champions League.