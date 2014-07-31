Europa League qualifying as it happened

That's enough from me. It's been a struggle all round.
Here's hoping for better things next week. Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone will need to produce much improved efforts next week to have any chance of turning round these deficits. Here's hoping...
A snippet from Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Real are a clever side and they really tested us. Our opportunities were few and far between.
"We did what we could to try and get an away goal. I applaud our efforts. We have a lot of frustrated boys but it is only half time."
Well, it's not been a great week for our sides in Europe. Celtic were skelped by Legia Warsaw and now we have defeats for Aberdeen and St Johnstone.
I'm sure big crowds will turn up at Murrayfield and Pittodrie in a bid to inspire second-leg comebacks on home soil but it's going to take something special for any Scottish side to progress.
Celtic, of course, have the safety net of the Europa League but that will be scant consolation after two consecutive seasons in the group stages of the Champions League.
FITBhighlights on Twitter: #bbcsportscot I went to see Trnava in Slovakia in May. Looked a very good team and I'm not surprised they're doing so well."
Andrew Priestley on Twitter: "The three Scottish sides are going to need three massive performances in their second legs to progress in Europe this season. #bbcsportscot."
Peter John Stevenson on Twitter: "Sociedad clearly a stronger team-no complaints at the scoreline for me. Should probably have been more-but no shame in that. #bbcsportscot"
John McEnerney on Twitter: "#bbcsportscot The Dons won't score 3 against this lot at home. RS too good all over the park."
FULL-TIME
St Johnstone 1-2 Spartak Trnava
Saints have a large hill to negotiate in Slovakia next week after losing at home. A double from Ivan Schranz puts Spartak Trnava firmly in control.
GOAL
St Johnstone 1-2 Spartak Trnava (Mackay)
Hold on. Saints peg one back as David Wotherspoon fizzes in a low cross and Dave Mackay is there to plant a firm shot home. The celebrations are muted.
We're into five minutes of injury time in Perth. C'mon Saintees, give us a goal... We've not had much to cheer this evening.
It's just not happening for St Johnstone as the clock ticks down. Spartak Trnava have been comfortable for most of the evening and merit their 2-0 lead.
HITS THE WOODWORK
The home crowd are on their feet at McDiarmid Park as David Wotherspoon thunders a shot against the crossbar.
Ivan Schranz taps in his second goal of the night at McDiarmid Park. It's been largely paingful viewing for the home support.
10 minutes to go
Can St Johnstone stage a late rally at McDiarmid Park? They have been good on their European travels of late but home form has once again deserted the Perth side.
SUBSTITUTION
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane, on for Michale O'Halloran, wastes no time in picking up a yellow card. The Slovaks are indulging in a spot of rolling around to waste time as they protect a 2-0 lead in Perth.
FULL-TIME
Real Sociedad 2-0 Aberdeen
Pie and Bovril on Twitter: "Editors, it's time. Dust down the Euro Flop headlines please. Broken crests at the ready."
Just as I say that, it takes a great save from Jamie Langfield to deny Real Sociedad a third goal.
Aberdeen are having their best spell as they look for an away goal which would give them more hope for the second leg at Pittodrie. However, the final ball keeps letting them down.
St Johnstone are lucky not to be three-down as Erik Sabo (listed in team lines as Sabotage by someone with a sense of humour or spell-check on) races clean through only to shoot wide.
Aberdeen substitutes David Goodwillie and Nicky Low combine on a rare break forward but the big striker is closed out in the penalty box.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Jamie Langfield makes a good save to deny Finnbogason. The resulting corner kick is not picked up by the Dons defence and a Martinez header thuds against the underside of the crossbar and stays out.
That is a real hammer blow for Saints, who were starting to look a lot livelier in this second half. It's going to take something special to rescue this tie now.
GOAL
St Johnstone 0-2 Spartak Trnava (Schranz)
St Johnstone fall further behind after a defensive mix-up. Alan Mannus kept out the first effort but Ivan Schranz is simply waiting to tap in his second goal of the night.
Real Sociedad have been well on top in this first leg tie, with Aberdeen struggling to match the attacking tempo of the home side.
SUBSTITUTION
Aberdeen make a double change as Barry Robson and Adam Rooney make way for Nicky Low and David Goodwillie.
Full-back Gary Miller sends a header narrowly wide as St Johnstone seek an equaliser.
Real Madrid forked out a few million for Sergio Canales when he was a teenager playing for Racing Santander. He'd been on the park for four minutes before opening his account tonight.
GOAL
Real Sociedad 2-0 Aberdeen (Canales)
The home side double their lead as Jamie Langfield is beaten by a powerful, long-range effort from Sociedad substitute Sergio Canales.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Barry Robson is furious with his defence after not getting a shout, he's robbed in possession and Bergara hammers a shot against the crossbar.
That's better from St Johnstone as David Wotherspoon gets forward to test visiting keeper Rusov with a shot.
SUBSTITUTION
Aberdeen make a change, with defender Andy Considine on for Peter Pawlett. That will see Jonny Hayes pushed into midfield.
KICK-OFF
St Johnstone get the second half started and it looks like Michael O'Halloran and David Wotherspoon have switched positions, with the former now playing through the middle.
How will Aberdeen respond to losing that goal? Will they be more positive in search of a precious away goal or continue to sit in and try to keep it to 1-0? It might not be that simple since the home team are hogging the ball...
GOAL
Real Sociedad 1-0 Aberdeen (Zurutuza)
Aberdeen right-back Shaleum Logan can't get the ball clear after making a block as Sociedad swarm forward and David Zurutuza prods the ball home.
Aberdeen's Jamie Langfield makes his first real save of the night as Prieto and Finnbogason combine and the latter gets a shot on target but the big keeper gets behind it comfortably.
There are 7,001 fans at McDiarmid Park tonight, with 83 in the away section. A good turn out in the Fair City.
Saints fans may have a soft spot for Eilidh Child, who used to teach in Perth, although she is Hearts supporter. Anyhoo, she has just come second in the 400m hurdles, quite a way behind Jamica's Kaliese Spencer. That's medal 43 for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.
HALF-TIME
St Johnstone 0-1 Spartak Trnava
The Saints trail in Perth and are perhaps fortunate not to be further behind. Manager Tommy Wright needs to figure out a way to get in behind the Slovak side.
KICK-OFF
Aberdeen are up and running again... Still 0-0 against Real Sociedad.
St Johnstone FC on Twitter: "Saints lacking much attacking force at present. Needing to up the ante to get back into the game."
Aberdeen's last outing against Spanish opponents was a Uefa Cup group match in 2007 against Atletico Madrid, which ended in a 2-0 loss at the Vincente Calderon.
Of course, the Dons' finest moment came against Atletico's snooty city rivals, when the mighty Real were turned over in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup final.
Aberdeen may not have players of the calibre of Strachan, Miller, McLeish and Black these days but Derek McInnes has moulded a well organised side, who are tough to break down and Peter Pawlett and Niall McGinn can cause problems on the break.
