Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Cardiff City as it happened
Summary
- FT: Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
- First game of the new Football League season
- Kenwyne Jones heads Cardiff opener
- Tom Cairney hits cracking leveller
By Gary Rose
Manager reaction
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "I thought we were the more dominant side. I'm disappointed with the manner of the goal we conceded, and we could have had a penalty in the first half.
"I though we recovered well, scored a fantastic goal. It was a great strike from a fantastic footballer in Tom Cairney, he can reach double figures this season.
"I thought the lads really looked like they enjoyed themselves. Again the supporters were magnificent, they cheered the lads on."
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Blackburn dark horses for promotion? They look a very tidy unit with some handy players and while they were lacking a bit of punch in attack tonight, Rudy Gestede and Jordan Rhodes are surely good for at least 30 goals between them?
Forster close to Southampton move
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
So Blackburn are top of the league, for 20 hours or so anyway as the rest of the Championship gets in on the act tomorrow. Ten games, with a full fixture programme in League One and League Two and we will have live text on all the action.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
BBC Sport's Andy Cryer at Ewood Park: "Smiles all round as both teams leave the field reasonably content with their night's work. Cardiff were the better team in the first half, Blackburn the better in the second half and all in all a point was fair enough."
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sporting a beaming smile as he waves to the travelling Cardiff fans, and who can blame him?
Avoiding defeat in the opening game was no doubt hugely important for the Norwegian, with owner Vincent Tan not a man to hang around if things are not going to plan on the pitch.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Former Wigan winger Kevin Kilbane on BBC Radio 5 live
"I think Blackburn were the better side. Once Cardiff got the goal they sat back a little too much and allowed Blackburn to dictate play but they did not really have any penetration. For all the possession they had, they did not really create much.
"It is difficult to call how the season could go for these sides after the first game. Cardiff will be happy with the draw and there were positive signs for Blackburn. They have enough quality in this squad to cause a few sides trouble this season."
FULL-TIME
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
The corner comes to nothing and the referee has seen enough. Blackburn and Cardiff share the points and it is probably as fair result.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
A late corner for Cardiff, though. Some late Friday night drama..?
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Three minutes of added time, but both managers seem pretty satisfied to take a point.
CLOSE!
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
We have not had much to shout about at all in this half, but Blackburn go close to snatching all three points as a free kick 20 yards from goal is rolled into the path of Craig Conway, but his rising effort is over the bar.
SUBSTITUTION
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Adam Le Fondre has been anonymous throughout this game and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen enough, taking off the striker for midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem. Two minutes left.
YELLOW CARD
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff's Guido Burgstaller earns himself a booking as he traps Craig Conway between his legs. Grant Hanley then has half a chance when he heads goalwards following the free-kick, but it is easy pickings for David Marshall.
TEN MINUTES TO GO
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Into the final 10 minutes at Ewood Park and it is difficult to see either side grabbing a second. Definitely some early season rustiness on show now.
YELLOW CARD
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Mark Hudson is the second Cardiff player to go in the book following a rash challenge on Rudy Gestede. Craig Conway sends the resulting free-kick into the area but over the heads of his team-mates and the ball bounces behind for a goal kick.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
BBC Sport's Andy Cryer at Ewood Park: "The Rovers players are delighted to see the back of Kenwyne Jones. His withdrawal means Cardiff have lost their aerial threat and you could hear the cheer among the home fans as he wandered off. Not much going on at the moment as the fans entertain themselves with gestures - not friendly ones - and chants at each other."
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Grant Hanley heads a Cardiff free-kick behind to give the visitors a corner, which comes to nothing. After the first half promised so much, the second half has so far failed to deliver. Lack of an attacking threat from both sides at the moment.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
First sight of what the new man Guido can do, but it is not particularly great. Nicky Maynard cushions a header into the path of the midfielder, who lashes a shot wide from outside the box to the sound of ironic wolf whistles from the home fans.
SUBSTITUTION
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does indeed make a change as Kenwyne Jones comes off, with Austria midfielder Guido Burgstaller coming on for his competitive debut after signing for Cardiff in May.
That surely means Adam Le Fondre moves up alongside Nicky Maynard as a front two and we might finally see more from the former Reading striker.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Blackburn are enjoying 70% of the possession with Cardiff rarely venturing out of their own half. Maybe time for Ole Gunner Solsjkaer to abandon three in attack?
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
BBC Sport's Andy Cryer at Ewood Park: "You can sense a bit of tension around Ewood as both sides know what a boost a winner would give but also the blow losing the game would bring. Stick or twist is the question and I'm not sure either side know which option to take."
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
This game has lost a bit of the rhythm it had in the first half, with both sides guilty of hitting one or two wayward passes. Craig Conway floats in a cross for Blackburn but Cardiff head clear, before Jordan Rhodes tries to hook a pass that comes behind him towards goal, but to no avail.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
BBC Sport's Andy Cryer at Ewood Park: "There are 20 Rovers fans who have been given a golden season ticket after being nominated by fellow fans - Willy Wonka style. The club's way of re-engaging with the community. The only way of really achieving this though is success on the field."
SUBSTITUTION
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff make a change as midfielder Tom Adeyemi, signed earlier this week from Birmingham, comes on for his debut, replacing Mats Daehli.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
The luminous orange boots of Marcus Olsson produce some dazzling skills on the left for Blackburn as the midfielder wrong-foots his marker to open up space for himself, he whips in a cross and Jordan Rhodes tries to get to it but he is beaten to the ball by a defender, who deflects behind for a corner.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff keeper David Marshall is saved from a potential moment of embarrassment as Blackburn Rovers go close again. A deep ball is played into the area and Marshall comes off his line before dithering in no man's land. Rudy Gestede gets his head to the cross but sends the ball over Marshall and the Cardiff goal.
Marshall was one of the best keepers in the Premier League last season, but that was pretty rookie stuff.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
John Brayford heads away with Jordan Rhodes lurking before Rudy Gestede fizzes an effort from distance over the bar as Blackburn Rovers make a strong start to this half.
KICK-OFF
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Blackburn make a change for the start of the second half as defender Matt Kilgallon, who took a knock in the first half, is replaced by midfielder Lee Williamson. Jason Lowe drops into defence as Cardiff get things under way.
The rest of the Football League joins the party tomorrow, before Wolves and Norwich rounds off the first weekend of the season when they face each other on Sunday.
Here are Saturday's games in the Championship:
Brentford v Charlton; Brighton v Sheff Wed; Derby v Rotherham; Huddersfield v Bournemouth; Middlesbrough v Birmingham; Millwall v Leeds; Nottm Forest v Blackpool; Nottm Forest Vs Blackpool; Watford v Bolton; Wigan v Reading (all 15:00 BST); Ipswich v Fulham (17:15 BST)
Jones' joy
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Kenwyne Jones has been the main dangerman for Cardiff and he has linked up well with Nicky Maynard, but I've seen little of Adam Le Fondre. He's not the type of player you want to be sticking out wide.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Former Wigan winger Kevin Kilbane on BBC Radio 5 live
"A brilliant pace to the game and the football season is back! An entertaining half with Blackburn in the ascendancy at the end."
HALF-TIME
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
All square at the break and a pretty fair reflection of the game. Cardiff have had the better chances but Blackburn have seen plenty of the ball and it is all set up nicely for an entertaining second half.
YELLOW CARD
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff's John Brayford earns himself a yellow card as he goes in heavy on Craig Conway with half-time approaching.
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff
Former Wigan winger Kevin Kilbane on BBC Radio 5 live
"He has been Blackburn's best player tonight and that is wonderful from Tom Cairney. He got the ball on to his left foot and it is a top class finish. Full credit to Jordan Rhodes for his part in the build-up too.
"I saw Cairney's development as a young player at Hull and he is a real talent. At times he was overweight but he is looking after himself better now and the benefits are there to see."
GOAL
Blackburn 1-1 Cardiff - Tom Cairney
What. A. Goal! Stunning stuff from Tom Cairney, Blackburn's player of the year last season, who brings the hosts level in spectacular fashion.
He picks up the ball around 25 yards from goal, scampers towards the area before curling a fine drive with his favoured left foot into the back of the net. Lovely stuff and now the Ewood Park faithful have found their voice.
Blackburn 0-1 Cardiff
Former Wigan winger Kevin Kilbane on BBC Radio 5 live
"Blackburn are playing some nice stuff but they haven't been able to get in behind Cardiff at all. The Cardiff back four will be very comfortable with what they have seen so far."
Blackburn 0-1 Cardiff
The Cardiff old boys nearly combine to bring Blackburn level as Rudy Gestede goes for the spectacular with an attempted overhead kick. He fails to connect properly though and instead the ball falls kindly for Craig Conway, who blazes over with a Cardiff defender distracting him just enough.