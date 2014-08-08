Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Cardiff City as it happened

Getty Images

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "I thought we were the more dominant side. I'm disappointed with the manner of the goal we conceded, and we could have had a penalty in the first half.

"I though we recovered well, scored a fantastic goal. It was a great strike from a fantastic footballer in Tom Cairney, he can reach double figures this season.

"I thought the lads really looked like they enjoyed themselves. Again the supporters were magnificent, they cheered the lads on."