Opening of the football season as it happened

Blackpool boss Jose Riga speaking to BBC Radio 5 live following his side's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest: "What they did in the second half was good. We have only played one friendly game and some players only arrived yesterday so they have done well.

"This morning the situation [unregistered players] was even worse because we only had nine players qualified, but during the day we managed to get more. There were two 17-year-olds on the bench who were scholars.

"It was a difficult situation so I am happy that the players have not had any physical problems after only playing once in pre season.

"I think that compared to all the other teams I am the only one to have this preparation. The Championship is a tough league and I knew we could not be ready for today but I am hoping we can be ready soon and add more players."