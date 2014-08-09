Opening of the football season as it happened
- The first Saturday of the new Football League season
- Stuart Pearce's Forest defeat Blackpool 2-0
- Dave Hockaday's Leeds lose at Millwall
- Luton & Cambridge win on League return
By Tom Rostance
Are you sure you're not getting carried away Graham?
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
That's still just five wins in 2014 for Fulham then. Much improvement needed if they are to bounce back into the top flight at the first attempt.
FULL-TIME
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
It's all over. The new-look Fulham end their first game back in the second division for 13 years pointless, but there were plenty of seeds of encouragement in the display of those youngsters. The Championship is a physical division to go with that many kids but Felix Magath was bold with his selection.
Ipswich's front two just had enough to make the difference.
INJURY TIME
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
Four minutes added on...
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
Patrick Roberts is in again, he fires in a low shot which Tommy Smith just about blocks. That goal has given Fulham plenty of confidence. Can they nick a point now?
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
James Scowcroft
Ex-Ipswich & Leicester striker on BBC London 94.9
"Fulham have got a bit of luck, I don't know if they deserved that goal. Tim Hoogland has cut in and swung his foot at it, but it has hit Tommy Smith and gone in. Fulham have five minutes left to snatch a point and that would be harsh on Ipswich."
CLOSE!
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham
Almost the equaliser! Fulham counter smartly again, Scott Parker leading the troops forwards, the ball comes to Patrick Roberts, who loses his man with a neat turn and fires just wide from 20 yards.
THREE MINUTES left...
GOAL
Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham - Tim Hoogland (86 mins)
Out of nothing, Fulham have a lifeline! Right-back Tim Hoogland continues to bomb on, he cuts inside and hits a left-footed shot which spins off the shoulder of Tommy Smith and into the net. A debut goal!
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
Fulham win a free-kick which is whipped in by Kostas Stafylidis, but the big men in the middle can't convert. Much promise about the Fulham showing today, but they have rarely troubled Dean Gerken in the Ipswich goal.
We have seven minutes left.
CLOSE!
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
Lovely stuff! David McGoldrick spreads the ball out wide to Luke Chambers, he skins his man and stands up a cross for Anthony Wordworth to attack, but he fluffs his lines and heads over the top. The move deserved better.
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
James Scowcroft
Ex-Ipswich & Leicester striker on BBC London 94.9
"I don't think Mick McCarthy will have a more comfortable victory than this all season. I'm not sure what shape Fulham are playing and they are very narrow.
"They don't look like they have any pace in the team at all."
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
Patrick Roberts is the jewel in the crown of the Fulham academy, with some suggestions that teams of the ilk of Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on him. I'm sure their scouts will be watching this one on a Saturday tea-time. Maybe just catch up on the DVDs.
Fulham have a shot but it's a horror from Moussa Dembele, high, wide and not too handsome. Into the last 15...
SUBSTITUTION
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
Cole Skuse is replaced by Anthony Wordsworth for Ipswich, while Fulham send on another from their conveyor belt in the guise of Patrick Roberts. He replaces Shaun Hutchinson, who has not had a debut to remember.
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
Before today Fulham were unbeaten in their last five opening day matches, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion (W3 D2), while Ipswich have scored in each of their last 12 fixtures on the opening day of the season, winning six (D2 L4).
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham
James Scowcroft
Ex-Ipswich & Leicester striker on BBC London 94.9
"It is a long way back for Fulham and that was an awful goal to concede. It has been a horrible afternoon for Fulham and the way they have tried to play has been too intricate, through the middle, but that has played straight into Ipswich's hands. There has been no movement from the front two. Ipswich have out-worked Fulham today."
BreakingTRANSFER NEWS
Vermaelen joins Barcelona
Confirmed - Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen has joined Barcelona. Not a bad move.
Full story to follow on the BBC Sport website...
GOAL
Ipswich Town 2-0 Fulham - David McGoldrick (61 mins)
What a return! His first appearance for six months and David McGoldrick is on the scoresheet again! Fulham centre-back Shaun Hutchinson is bullied off the ball by Daryl Murphy for the second time, and it leads to a second goal. Murphy shrugs off the defender and puts in a low cross, it's half cleared to McGoldrick, who puts his foot through it and fires in with a slight deflection.
On the move
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
While this game has been going on Fulham have jettisoned another player, as Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg has joined Monaco on loan for the season. Expect a few more to leave before the end of August. Bryan Ruiz?
The current crop have half an hour to salvage something from this one.
SUBSTITUTION
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Another change for Fulham as Ross McCormack is replaced by another youngster, Cauley Woodrow.
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Thomas Eisfeld - a summer signing from Arsenal - has made a difference to Fulham's play. He has added some real drive and purpose right through the middle and always wants the ball.
CLOSE!
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Good stuff from Fulham. Thomas Eisfeld drives through the middle and finds Ross McCormack on the left, his cross is half cleared and Kostas Stafylidis absolutely smashes in a shot from 25 yards which fizzes over the crossbar.
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Ipswich fans will be keen to see David McGoldrick back in action this afternoon, he was instrumental to their fortunes before a serious knee injury last February ended his season. The striker almost gets in behind the Fulham defence but is understandably rusty and loses out.
KICK-OFF
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
And we are back under way at Portman Road.
SUBSTITUTION
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Fulham make a change at the break, as Thomas Eisfeld replaces Chris David.
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Fulham's last game in the second division was a 1-0 defeat at Grimsby. That shows you how long the Cottagers survived in the Premier League...
Manager reaction
Millwall 2-0 Leeds
BBC Radio 5 live
Millwall boss Ian Holloway speaking to BBC Radio 5 live after his side beat Leeds 2-0: "We had double their shots on target and we have done that to Leeds United and I am really pleased for my team.
"People win 6-0 and 8-0 on the opening day and go on to have bad seasons so I just want to be consistent for my lads, if I was allowed a bet I would, because our odds to get relegated are a disgrace.
"I just want people to show me and my team some respect. Van Gogh is a decent painter now isn't he but when he was alive he was just a bloke with half an ear."
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
James Scowcroft
Ex-Ipswich & Leicester striker on BBC London 94.9
"We have hardly seen Fulham's front two of Ross McCormack and Moussa Dembele. The only chance they have had was when Dean Gerken spilled the ball and Dembele followed in, but it was saved.
"If McCormack does not improve I would take him off and bring on Cauley Woodrow. McCormack has been starved of the ball and has had to come deep to get the ball, but you don't want to see him in deep positions."
Manager reaction
Millwall 2-0 Leeds
BBC Radio 5 live
Leeds United head coach Dave Hockaday after seeing his side lose 2-0 at Millwall: "I wasn't happy with our performance in the first half, we didn't get up to the pace and they looked hungrier. Second half we made a game of it and had chances we really should be hitting the net.
"There is lots to work on but I have learned a lot about the players because we were playing in a cauldron here and some coped better than others.
"This is what I am used too [Championship football], this is where I think I belong and tactically I think we got it right.
"I am in charge, I am the head man and I will take responsibility."
HALF-TIME
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
Fulham's youngsters started well but one slip let in Daryl Murphy and Ipswich now look on song.
Manager reaction
Middlesbrough 2-0 Birmingham
BBC Radio 5 live
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live about striker Kiki, who scored on his debut: "Kiki (Enrique Garcia) I know him well. He will score goals for us for sure but the most important thing is the team and that they play in the way we want to play."
SUBSTITUTION
Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham
An early change for Ipswich as striker Balint Bajner is replaced by David McGoldrick, who makes his first appearance since February.
Breaking transfer news
Gary Medel joins Inter
Some expected transfer news just in - Cardiff's Chilean defender/midfielder Gary Medel has joined Internazionale. Medel was not involved in Cardiff's 1-1 draw with Blackburn last night.
Manager reaction
Nottm Forest 2-0 Blackpool
BBC Radio 5 live
Blackpool boss Jose Riga speaking to BBC Radio 5 live following his side's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest: "What they did in the second half was good. We have only played one friendly game and some players only arrived yesterday so they have done well.
"This morning the situation [unregistered players] was even worse because we only had nine players qualified, but during the day we managed to get more. There were two 17-year-olds on the bench who were scholars.
"It was a difficult situation so I am happy that the players have not had any physical problems after only playing once in pre season.
"I think that compared to all the other teams I am the only one to have this preparation. The Championship is a tough league and I knew we could not be ready for today but I am hoping we can be ready soon and add more players."