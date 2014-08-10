Arsenal v Manchester City as it happened

Getty Images

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BT Sport: "During the first 45 minutes Arsenal scored two goals. We improved in the second half, we had chances to score but they had a chance and scored from it.

"These things happen before the season starts. It was not the pace we played in pre-season but I will talk with the players and I am sure we will be ready to start the Premier League.

"I think in the Premier League you have five or six teams who can win the league because all have a strong squad. We must demonstrate from the beginning why we won the title last year."

On the possibility of signing FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala, he added: "Some papers are maybe missing but we continue having interest in the player, he wants to come so we will see what happens in the week."