Arsenal v Manchester City as it happened

Kelvin Odanz: A 3-0 win against the reigning PL champions is a nice way to start the season. Congratulations Wenger. Chambers was awesomeJames Gallagher: Wenger can relax for the season now that Arsenal have got their trophy Jake Lennard: I thought Man City are supposed to have amazing depth? Arsenal were missing three World Cup winners!
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on BBC Radio 5 live: "Some of the players are just started working so maybe that is one of the reasons for today."
When asked if his side were ready for the start of the Premier League season: "Ready, no because this week we have only just started working with certain players. A lot of important players are out but it is the way we must start the Premier League season.
"We must start that way because of the World Cup but we are not the only team to be affected. But I am confident we will start well on Sunday."
FULL-TIME
Wolves 1-0 Norwich
Full time at Molineux, and Wolves are back in the Championship with a win. The Dean Saunders days are just a bad memory.
Wolves 1-0 Norwich
Wolves sub Leon Clarke is in to seal it...a bad touch and a worse shot, screwed into the side-netting. Norwich live again...
HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
The best highlights you'll see this side of Olivier Giroud's barnet - there are now full match highlights from Wembley available at the top of the page
Into the last eight minutes. Can Norwich save this one?
Wolves 1-0 Norwich
Norwich look dangerous on the break now as they throw men forward, with big Michael Turner heading a corner wide.
Wolves then counter, they have two on one but make a real hash of it, Nouha Dicko playing a terrible ball across and Bakary Sako seeing his shot saved.
Wolves 1-0 Norwich
Wolves now turning the screw as they look for a second to put this one to bed. Into the last 15 minutes, new boy Rajiv van La Parra has fired in some dangerous crosses as Norwich bring on their new number nine, Kyle Lafferty...
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BT Sport: "During the first 45 minutes Arsenal scored two goals. We improved in the second half, we had chances to score but they had a chance and scored from it.
"These things happen before the season starts. It was not the pace we played in pre-season but I will talk with the players and I am sure we will be ready to start the Premier League.
"I think in the Premier League you have five or six teams who can win the league because all have a strong squad. We must demonstrate from the beginning why we won the title last year."
On the possibility of signing FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala, he added: "Some papers are maybe missing but we continue having interest in the player, he wants to come so we will see what happens in the week."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "Two things were important today; to win a trophy, even though it is not a major one, and to play well and I am very happy because we played some very good football.
"We had a good start and were convincing. We played with belief which I liked - last time we were here were 2-0 down after 20 minutes but today we were 2-0 up.
"This showed that when the team is focussed we have a chance to win a league game. We want to go into each game with the same confidence and belief."
Former Norwich striker Jamie Cureton on BBC Radio Norfolk: "Martin Olsson can't have any complaints about the sending off and it's a shame because Wes Hoolahan was just getting into the game. He's now been sacrificed.
"When you go down to 10 you've got to keep it tight for as long as possible They've reshuffled and not been able to do it and rather than going defensive, they're going to have to push forward to try to get something out of the game."
GOAL
Wolves 1-0 Norwich - Dave Edwards (64 mins)
Deadlock broken at Molineux! It comes from the Norwich left-back berth recently vacated by Martin Olsson as Rajiv van La Parra whips in a belting cross and Dave Edwards heads home.
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Martin Olsson may be in more trouble, he laid a hand on referee Simon Hooper as he was shown the red card and then volleyed a water bottle into the tunnel. Petulance.
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, speaking to BT Sport: "Overall it was a united team performance. Aaron Ramsey's goal was good and it showed that the belief was there, but what I keep in mind is that it was a real team performance.
"Calum Chambers did not play there by coincidence - I have seen the qualities he has shown today. He had never played alongside Nacho Monreal before and he was outstanding.
"Alexis Sanchez is not completely ready physically but he was lively in the first half and it will be very interesting for the future. People who watch the Premier League should be excited because we have so many strong teams."
RED CARD
Wolves 0-0 Norwich - Martin Olsson
Norwich are down to 10 men as left-back Martin Olsson sees a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge right on the edge of the box. Bakary Sako whips in the free-kick but it's well claimed by John Ruddy.
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Still goalless in Wolverhampton, but Norwich winger Nathan Redmond has gone close, a mazy run ending with a shot dragged into the side-netting.
Just over half an hour to go in that one.
Tyler Walsh: For anyone who points out that this was a weakened City team, @Arsenal weren't at full strength eitherDan Mayhook: Nothing defines "Banter" better than playing Monreal at CB and winning a trophy with a clean sheet against the champs.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We have prepared well and it paid off as we came out 3-0 winners and they couldn't get near us for the first 25 minutes.
"We didn't take anything lightly or for granted and we prepared for it properly. Last season we got off to a bad start against Aston Villa so we will have another good week of training and then be ready for next weekend.
"I am feeling good, I have had a good pre season and hopefully I can have another good season."
Wale ibraheem: Even if Joe Hart were between the goal I don't think he could have done anything with those Arsenal goals.Gregory Mandapat: One trophy down for Arsenal, three more to go for the quadruple. Hope springs eternal this time of year.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Player reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "I think the message we wanted to send out was we are ready, it is the biggest game of pre season and we passed the test. Just because we beat the champions doesn't mean we will be champions because it doesn't work like that but we are ready.
"We have got a great team ethic here and I hope we can take that into the season.
"It's a big season for me, last season was a bit stop start but I have had my first proper pre season and I am feeling good."
Scottish football latest
A late goal from Chris Erskine means it is Dundee United who are top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win away to Aberdeen.
St Johnstone also put their midweek Europa League disappointment behind them with a 2-1 win over Ross County.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
The champagne is out as the Arsenal players parade the shield around the pitch. Alexis Sanchez looks happy enough with his first silverware in England.
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Former Norwich striker Jamie Cureton on BBC Radio Norfolk: "The key thing is to get Wes Hoolahan on the ball as high up the pitch as possible. Norwich didn't do that and when they did the final ball wasn't great. If you get it to him high up the pitch he will create something for himself or for others.
"They all seemed to give it away and the final ball was poor all-round."
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to BT Sport: "The atmosphere in the camp is great. We really want to work hard for each other and the club is on the up. Everyone is excited, the arrival of Alexis Sanchez has made everyone excited. After the FA Cup win I really feel this club is on the up and I hope we can go on to be very successful in the coming years."
Player reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal goalscorer Olivier Giroud, speaking to BT Sport: "I felt I could shoot, I was a bit lucky but I did what I really wanted to do and score.
"We came back to pre-season a few weeks ago and I had a really good feeling about our understanding on the pitch, especially with the new players. I think we will be stronger this year. We are getting better and better and I think we will do very well."
Calum Chambers, who started at centre-back for Arsenal, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "It's a fantastic team, we have got a great spirit here and I think we're going to do really well this season. Everyone has been really great and really welcomed me here.
"I am really enjoying playing centre-back, I feel very comfortable there and maybe it could be a position for me.
"Today we showed what we can do so I hope this can continue for the season."
KICK-OFF
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Back under way at Molineux.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Yaya Toure could not look less interested in his Community Shield runner's up medal. That will be in his loft with the birthday cake he got from City last year soon enough.
But here come Arsenal. Mikel Arteta shaking hands with his people like a US Presidential candidate at a caucus.
Arteta is handed the shield by Pat Rice and lifts it aloft. Cue tickertape!
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Tony Pulis
Crystal Palace manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Arsenal fans will be absolutely delighted, it's the first trophy they have won this season while Manchester City fans will say it is just a pre season friendly."
Player reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal goalscorer Aaron Ramsey, speaking to BT Sport: "It has not been a bad place for me or Santi Cazorla, we want to play here every week! I have just become a lot more composed in front of goal, realising I have more time than I did in the past. I am making good contact and being composed.
"Arsene Wenger has been massive for me. He has always believed in me, even through the bad periods, he has always played me and I am grateful to pay him back.
"The boss has given me a role where he knows I will get forward into the box. I am feeling good in my position, I feel I am picking the right chances to get forward."
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Brad Friedel
Tottenham and former USA goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 live
"Arsenal started off on the front foot and were very bright. They totally deserved their 2-0 lead at the break. Manchester City looked a lot better in the second half once David Silva came on because he was getting in little pockets and had they scored then then we would have had a real game on our hands but then the third goal came and killed the game off."
One half of Wembley is already empty as the men in blue head back up north via Rugby, Crewe and Stockport. The Arsenal fans are enjoying their moment though. After nine years without a trophy win they all count.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown
"It was the way Manchester City started the game. They were better in the second half but in the first half Arsenal moved the ball beautifully and Alexis Sanchez, in his wide right position, looked dangerous for Arsenal.
"It is a good way to take Arsene Wenger into a new season and he will be delighted. He looks five years younger after winning the FA Cup and going back to Wembley to win again today. It will be a nice photograph with those two trophies beneath his feet."
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Manager reaction
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
there are now full match highlights from Wembley available at the top of the page
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Scottish football latest
A late goal from Chris Erskine means it is Dundee United who are top of the Scottish Premiership with a 3-0 win away to Aberdeen.
St Johnstone also put their midweek Europa League disappointment behind them with a 2-1 win over Ross County.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
The champagne is out as the Arsenal players parade the shield around the pitch. Alexis Sanchez looks happy enough with his first silverware in England.
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Former Norwich striker Jamie Cureton on BBC Radio Norfolk: "The key thing is to get Wes Hoolahan on the ball as high up the pitch as possible. Norwich didn't do that and when they did the final ball wasn't great. If you get it to him high up the pitch he will create something for himself or for others.
"They all seemed to give it away and the final ball was poor all-round."
It's not a classic at Molineux.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
KICK-OFF
Wolves 0-0 Norwich
Back under way at Molineux.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Yaya Toure could not look less interested in his Community Shield runner's up medal. That will be in his loft with the birthday cake he got from City last year soon enough.
But here come Arsenal. Mikel Arteta shaking hands with his people like a US Presidential candidate at a caucus.
Arteta is handed the shield by Pat Rice and lifts it aloft. Cue tickertape!
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Tony Pulis
Crystal Palace manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Arsenal fans will be absolutely delighted, it's the first trophy they have won this season while Manchester City fans will say it is just a pre season friendly."
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
Brad Friedel
Tottenham and former USA goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 live
"Arsenal started off on the front foot and were very bright. They totally deserved their 2-0 lead at the break. Manchester City looked a lot better in the second half once David Silva came on because he was getting in little pockets and had they scored then then we would have had a real game on our hands but then the third goal came and killed the game off."
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
One half of Wembley is already empty as the men in blue head back up north via Rugby, Crewe and Stockport. The Arsenal fans are enjoying their moment though. After nine years without a trophy win they all count.
Arsenal 3-0 Man City
BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown
"It was the way Manchester City started the game. They were better in the second half but in the first half Arsenal moved the ball beautifully and Alexis Sanchez, in his wide right position, looked dangerous for Arsenal.
"It is a good way to take Arsene Wenger into a new season and he will be delighted. He looks five years younger after winning the FA Cup and going back to Wembley to win again today. It will be a nice photograph with those two trophies beneath his feet."