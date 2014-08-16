Premier League opening day as it happened
Summary
- Arsenal beat Palace 2-1 with late winner
- Man Utd beaten in Van Gaal's first game
- Leicester fight back to draw with Everton
- Spurs earn last-minute win at West Ham
- QPR miss late penalty in loss to Hull
- Villa beat Stoke, WBA & Sunderland draw
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Right, time to guide this opening-day tanker into port for the evening.
We will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover Liverpool v Southampton and Newcastle v Manchester City.
Trust we will see you there. Ta-da for now.
MATCH OF THE DAY
And when does Match of the Day kick off you may ask.
They are go from 22:30 BST on BBC One. Alan Shearer and Ruud Gullit, who is joining the show as one of its pundits this season, will be in the studio with presenter Gary Lineker to reflect on the day's action.
MOTD is celebrating its 50th anniversary and you can watch a special BBC One documentary - MOTD at 50 - on Friday, 22 August at 22:35 BST.This video, featuring like likes of Piers Morgan, Russell Brand, Michael Owen, and Sue Johnston singing the theme tune, is the most amusing thing on the BBC Sport website today. It doesn't sound it from that description, but I promise it is.
Right now, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is having an interesting chat with Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on Eagles managers past and present.
He insists that transfer budgets were not the tipping point that caused Tony Pulis to leave the post this week, while his successor will be a man with "an intimate knowledge of the Premier League".
Definitely worth Palace fans tuning in for tonight.
Man United 1-2 Swansea
His predecessor David Moyes won his first league game in charge of Manchester United 4-1 against Swansea, so what so do the newspapers make of Louis van Gaal opening up with a 2-1 defeat by the same opposition?
"The one positive amid the negatives for Van Gaal is that the game will have reminded the watching Avi Glazer of the need to invest,"writes Daily Telegraph writer Henry Winter.
"As seen with the national team, footballing intelligence, anticipation and responsibility-taking were not to the fore."
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Yaya Sanogo may havescored four goals in Arsenal's pre-season win over Benfica, but his highlights reel today would be a far shorter.
The French striker managed just one shot and a total of 23 touches in his 62 minutes on the pitch. After his stellar World Cup showing with Costa Rica, would Arsenal fans prefer to see more of Joel Campbell up top this season?
Or are both well behind some combination of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in your minds?
QPR 0-1 Hull City
BBC Radio 5 live
Darren Fletcher and Robbie Savage are just getting tucked into Arsenal on 606 on BBC Radio 5 live.
The lack of a quality defensive midfielder in today's line-up is the problem being tossed around at the moment.You can listen in online.
Manager reaction
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "They made it very difficult, they defended very well and took their first opportunity. After that they made it very tight, they were physically very strong and we needed to keep going. Our desire got us through.
"If you look at the results today, no home team won, we were the only one so it shows in the first game it is not easy to win.
"The Champions League qualifier is massive game for us next week against Besiktas, we have a short time to recover. Normally the German players would not play in that game. We will have to see on Sunday but only in case of emergency."
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
A telling stat emerged from today's game at the Emirates.
Arsenal crossed the ball 22 times from open play, but only twice did they find a team-mate.
When they are up against a well-organised side that sit deep, they do seem to lose patience and hit and hope without the sort of strikers that might make the tactic work.
Player reaction
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal goalscorer Aaron Ramsey, speaking to BBC Sport: "They were very hard to break down. They lost their manager earlier in the week, but you would never have known that.
"Tony Pulis got them playing really well and they picked up a lot of points towards the end of last season. You could see they were well organised and it was difficult but we came away with the three points. The last few seasons we struggled in the first game of the season and we nearly did today. It was important we kept on trying and we came away with the win.
"I didn't have the best of games but I kept on trying, kept getting into the right areas and finally, in the 93rd minute, it went in."
Arsenal spent 128 days at the top of the table last season and they claim the first day of the 2013-14 campaign as well.
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal's players head off to applaud their fans, matchwinner Aaron Ramsey wearing the Palace shirt of his former Cardiff team-mate Joe Ledley.
The Gunners needed their home fans to stick with them today, because that was not the prettiest display with plenty of the old concerns about their finishing and over-elaboration.
They have three points though and the German contingent of Mesut Ozil, Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski to return.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Wojciech Szczesny spills a corner! Suddenly the late, late show is on! No. The whistle goes for a foul on the Arsenal goalkeeper, who nods knowingly.
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace
Three of the five minutes of injury-time remain. Palace are surely beaten. But then that is what Liverpool thought at Selhurst Park last season.
GOAL
Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace - Aaron Ramsey (90 mins)
Arsenal have the breakthrough. Pinball in the box as Olivier Giroud's jump causes chaos, Mathieu Debuchy fires straight at Julian Speroni from point blank range and Aaron Ramsey gobbles up the rebound.
It has been hard, hard work, but the Gunners are surely making off with three points.
RED CARD
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace)
Jason Puncheon over-eagerly slides in on Nacho Monreal. That is his second booking and there is no real argument as he heads for the bath.
Two minutes, plus added, for his team to hold out without him.
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal with plenty of possession out in wide positions, but they look reluctant to throw it in the mixer when they have seen every cross cleared so far this afternoon.
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Gemma: Rob (19:01) should try being a Palace fan - knowing how confident we were staying up then having Pulis walk out on us two days before a huge test!
Final five
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Five minutes to go. Arsenal, like Bonnie Tyler, need a hero.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Palace introduce the scourge of Liverpool, Dwight Gayle, in place of Fraizer Campbell.
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
A neat combination between Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud unlocks the Palace defence but it needed one extra man in the attack, with the ball whizzing across the face of the goal without a killer touch from a red shirt.
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal are not mounting a late siege of the Palace goal. Their attempts to crank up the pressure are undermined by basic mistakes like a stray Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pass that rolls out of play.
Ten minutes to go
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Martin Kelly is struggling with cramp. Arsene Wenger is unsympathetic. Ten minutes to go.
Gary Lineker
BBC Sport
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
All the signs are there. Hands on hips, meaningful glances towards the top corner, and sure enough Alexis Sanchez tries to ping the free-kick into the top corner from an acute angle.
It would have to have been a heck of an effort and that wasn't, floating high and wide.
YELLOW CARD
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Alexis Sanchez better get used to those. He is snared by a sliding challenge from Martin Kelly and goes down in a heap. The ball was gone and Kelly is shown a yellow card.
Fifteen minutes to go
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Olivier Giroud is an extra boot size away from getting a touch as the ball skims through the Palace box. Fifteen minutes to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Scott Dann has gone down with a bump to the head. The Palace centre-back is taking his time to trudge to the bench. The Arsenal fans don't like it, but I don't think he is milking it. No, he is replaced by Damien Delaney.
Text us on 81111
Rob: I have been a Gooner since I was eight. Saw my first game in 1962. Is it as difficult supporting other teams as it is Arsenal? Nothing seems to change on the 1st game each year! Two (or more) points dropped today will be the difference between success & failure in May.
Chin up Rob - 18 minutes and 37 games to go yet.
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal are starting to press Palace a little deeper into their own box. Aaron Ramsey has a bit of space 20 yards out, but might be regretting his decision to go for placement rather than power. Julian Speroni is equal to his effort.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal's final throw of the dice off the bench. On comes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored twice to win this fixture last season, in place of Jack Wilshere for Arsenal.