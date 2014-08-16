Premier League opening day as it happened

Reuters

Arsenal goalscorer Aaron Ramsey, speaking to BBC Sport: "They were very hard to break down. They lost their manager earlier in the week, but you would never have known that.

"Tony Pulis got them playing really well and they picked up a lot of points towards the end of last season. You could see they were well organised and it was difficult but we came away with the three points. The last few seasons we struggled in the first game of the season and we nearly did today. It was important we kept on trying and we came away with the win.

"I didn't have the best of games but I kept on trying, kept getting into the right areas and finally, in the 93rd minute, it went in."