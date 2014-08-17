Premier League as it happened
5 live coverage options via 'Live Coverage'
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Champions Man City begin season with win
- Result: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton
- Sturridge & Sterling for Liverpool
5 live coverage options via 'Live Coverage'
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
All over for the day here then. Stay tuned on the website for full reaction from both camps, and we shall see you all back here for Burnley v Chelsea. Cheers.
FA Cup away
The first of 734 ties leading to the FA Cup final on 30 Maykicked-off this weekend as the extra preliminary qualifying round got under way.
Of the 368 contenders taking part on Friday and Saturday, there were 585 goals scored, with 139 teams going out, and 32 games going to replays.
Among the big winners were Molesey, who beat Haywards Heath 11-0, and Coleshill Town as they beat Nuneaton Griff 10-0.
The stage is the first of 14 rounds, culminating in the final at Wembley.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manager reaction
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "I feel a little bit disappointed we have lost and the score line is slightly flattering to them. I felt if we had got an equaliser we could have gone on to win because we looked fitter and stronger.
"Our fans are good judges and I think they've seen enough to believe we're going to give it a real good go this season.
"We'll carry on monitoring the transfer market but we've definitely got a bigger squad and more options. I'm kind of pleased in a way - even though we lost - that we have got a good structure to the team and good fitness in the team."
Seven wins and two draws in the opening weekend of the season so far then, with just Burnley v Chelsea to come.
You can of course join us back here tomorrow night for all the action from Turf Moor.
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
With a glint in his eye Newcastle manager Alan Pardew says he'll 'watch the market' when asked if he is done with his summer shopping. Watch this space.
Who have you been impressed with Greg? I don't think Chelsea or Manchester City will be adding much in the rest of the transfer window - but it could still be very busy elsewhere. Get your evening plans in order for Monday, 1 September. DEADLINE DAY.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at#bbcfootball, post on our Facebook page or message us on our Google+ page.
Manager reaction
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It was very important for us to start with a win. We talked to the squad about the 'two h's' - we were hungry and humble.
"We need both if want to continue winning titles and improve on what we did last season. We didn't have any clean sheets in pre-season but we were very solid in this game."
Text us on 81111
Andy, optimistic Newcastle fan: Let's remember Newcastle missing a few players still. Tiote, De Jong, Santon at least to come into the first XI. Give the new guys a chance to settle, but very encouraging performance today!
Burnley v Chelsea (20:00 BST Monday)
BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage
"Diego Costa was prolific for Atletico Madrid as they won La Liga and reached the Champions League final but he is not just a goalscorer - he can lead the line on his own, create chances and also bully opposing defenders.
"In terms of his physical stature and aggression, Costa suits the Premier League down to the ground and can play the same role for Chelsea that Didier Drogba did during Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea."Read more from Robbie Savage here.
Burnley v Chelsea (20:00 BST Monday)
So we have seen 18 of the 20 Premier League sides now, with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea taking on newly-promoted Burnley on Monday night.
Chelsea have been heavily backed to succeed this season, with Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa the main additions. Oh, and Didier Drogba is back of course...
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
MOTD presenter Gary Lineker
"The difference between success and failure encapsulated in 30 seconds. Those that finish and those that don't."
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Edin Dzeko has his foot wrapped up in ice as he conducts his post-match interviews but he shrugs it off as 'no big deal'. He is fine.
Player reaction
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko: "It's always good and important to start with a win. We knew this was going to be tough and we gave everything from the first minute and playing aggressively. In the end it was a well-deserved win. First games can be tough but we did it. We have our first three points and we have to look game to game."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at#bbcfootball, post on our Facebook page or message us on our Google+ page.
Next up for Manchester City? The small task of facing Liverpool at home on Bank Holiday Monday. Big.
Newcastle play at Villa Park next Saturday.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at#bbcfootball, post on our Facebook page or message us on our Google+ page.
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Newcastle created some really good chances, but it's the old adage that it's what happens in the two boxes. The game was summed up in 30 seconds near the end. Sissoko has a great chance to equalise but doesn't take it. Manchester City go up the other end almost straight away and score a second."
Top four
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
With just Burnley and Chelsea to come, here's the top four. Swansea fans would take that in May.
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
FULL-TIME
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Job well done from Manchester City. A long way short of their sparkling best, but two clinical finishes from two of their star men have done the business.
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
He's had five touches since coming on, two have been shots and one was the killer second goal. Clinical stuff from Sergio Aguero.
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"It's very cruel on Newcastle but this is an unforgiving environment, especially when you're playing the champions."
GOAL
Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City - Sergio Aguero (90 mins)
Very much against the run of play, Sergio Aguero ends Newcastle's challenge. The substitute is left one-on-one with Fabricio Coloccini, beats him for pace and gets in a left-footed shot. Tim Krul beats it away but Aguero is able to adjust his body and cushion the rebound back into the net on the half-volley.
It's an opening win for the champions.
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Will we get the grand finale from Newcastle here?"
CLOSE!
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Chance! Great move down the left between Remy Cabella and Ayoze Perez, the ball is cut back to Moussa Sissoko - and he hammers it into the Gallowgate.
Into added time...
Player reaction
Liverpool 2-1 Southampton
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"That was an horrendous challenge from Fernando. It was an exquisite turn from Sissoko and he lashed out and caught him across the shin."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Fernando may end up winning the game for City with that block, but he is now in the book for a sly foul in midfield. Newcastle fans want him off but he's not been booked before. All hands on deck for the champions now as the Magpies throw men at them...
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"What an opportunity for Perez to make his name there. Manchester City were caught square there for the first time in the game."
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
He's a real livewire, Ayoze Perez! He's lifted the crowd and Newcastle are having a real go now. Replays show that Fernando got a brilliant last-ditch touch to that shot, otherwise it was going in.
FOUR MINUTES on the clock.
CLOSE!
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
What an impact! Ayoze Perez almost scores within seconds of his Newcastle debut, streaking through the middle, cutting inside the final defender and getting a shot away, but it's deflected just past the far post!
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
There are eight minutes remaining and Sergio Aguero is on to replace Edin Dzeko. He's not looked fully fit for quite some time and was a shadow of his best self at the World Cup. Newcastle's final change sees Ayoze Perez replace Emmanuele Riviere.
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Very professional stuff this from Manchester City, their midfield now resembles a sky blue wall. Yaya Toure is nominally the furthest forwards but Edin Dzeko is basically isolated up front.
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Name: James Milner
Special attributes: Slowing play down. Closing games out.
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Neil Lennon
Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live
"Manuel Pellegrini knows exactly what he's going to get from James Milner. He'll help to slow things down and close the game out."
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City
Manchester City really bulking up the midfield now as James Milner comes on against a former club. Samir Nasri is the man replaced, and we have 13 minutes remaining.