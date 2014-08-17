Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

Premier League as it happened

5 live coverage options via 'Live Coverage'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Champions Man City begin season with win
  2. Result: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton
  3. Sturridge & Sterling for Liverpool

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

All over for the day here then. Stay tuned on the website for full reaction from both camps, and we shall see you all back here for Burnley v Chelsea. Cheers.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FA Cup away

The first of 734 ties leading to the FA Cup final on 30 May

kicked-off this weekend as the extra preliminary qualifying round got under way.

Of the 368 contenders taking part on Friday and Saturday, there were 585 goals scored, with 139 teams going out, and 32 games going to replays.

Among the big winners were Molesey, who beat Haywards Heath 11-0, and Coleshill Town as they beat Nuneaton Griff 10-0.

The stage is the first of 14 rounds, culminating in the final at Wembley.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Newcastle's Mike Williamson
EPA

Luke Devine: Newcastle fans, we played very well today, playing like that against the other 18 teams could easily get us results.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manager reaction

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Alan Pardew
Reuters

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "I feel a little bit disappointed we have lost and the score line is slightly flattering to them. I felt if we had got an equaliser we could have gone on to win because we looked fitter and stronger.

"Our fans are good judges and I think they've seen enough to believe we're going to give it a real good go this season.

"We'll carry on monitoring the transfer market but we've definitely got a bigger squad and more options. I'm kind of pleased in a way - even though we lost - that we have got a good structure to the team and good fitness in the team."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Seven wins and two draws in the opening weekend of the season so far then, with just Burnley v Chelsea to come.

You can of course join us back here tomorrow night for all the action from Turf Moor.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

With a glint in his eye Newcastle manager Alan Pardew says he'll 'watch the market' when asked if he is done with his summer shopping. Watch this space.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Who have you been impressed with Greg? I don't think Chelsea or Manchester City will be adding much in the rest of the transfer window - but it could still be very busy elsewhere. Get your evening plans in order for Monday, 1 September. DEADLINE DAY.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Gregory Mandapat: The top clubs have been far from impressive on opening weekend. A little over two weeks to fill holes before the window closes.

You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at

#bbcfootball, post on our
Facebook page or message us on
our Google+ page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manager reaction

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Manuel Pellegrini
Getty Images

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It was very important for us to start with a win. We talked to the squad about the 'two h's' - we were hungry and humble.

"We need both if want to continue winning titles and improve on what we did last season. We didn't have any clean sheets in pre-season but we were very solid in this game."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Text us on 81111

Andy, optimistic Newcastle fan: Let's remember Newcastle missing a few players still. Tiote, De Jong, Santon at least to come into the first XI. Give the new guys a chance to settle, but very encouraging performance today!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burnley v Chelsea (20:00 BST Monday)

BBC Sport pundit Robbie Savage

"Diego Costa was prolific for Atletico Madrid as they won La Liga and reached the Champions League final but he is not just a goalscorer - he can lead the line on his own, create chances and also bully opposing defenders.

"In terms of his physical stature and aggression, Costa suits the Premier League down to the ground and can play the same role for Chelsea that Didier Drogba did during Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea."

Read more from Robbie Savage here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burnley v Chelsea (20:00 BST Monday)

So we have seen 18 of the 20 Premier League sides now, with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea taking on newly-promoted Burnley on Monday night.

Chelsea have been heavily backed to succeed this season, with Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa the main additions. Oh, and Didier Drogba is back of course...

Cesc Fabregas
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

MOTD presenter Gary Lineker

"The difference between success and failure encapsulated in 30 seconds. Those that finish and those that don't."

Aguero celebrates
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Edin Dzeko has his foot wrapped up in ice as he conducts his post-match interviews but he shrugs it off as 'no big deal'. He is fine.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Player reaction

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko: "It's always good and important to start with a win. We knew this was going to be tough and we gave everything from the first minute and playing aggressively. In the end it was a well-deserved win. First games can be tough but we did it. We have our first three points and we have to look game to game."

Edin Dzeko
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Sam Heaton: Don't like City but that was as clinical and professional a performance as you could want to see. Look of champions already.

Belete Eshetea: Hope Arsene Wenger was watching this game. This is the difference between quality striker and average striker. One chance, one goal!

Luke Gwalchmai: That's three of the big teams winning without being at their best. They'll only get better; we're in for a great title race!

You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at

#bbcfootball, post on our
Facebook page or message us on
our Google+ page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Next up for Manchester City? The small task of facing Liverpool at home on Bank Holiday Monday. Big.

Newcastle play at Villa Park next Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Newcastle v City
PA

Sirhan alSirhan: Great fight from Newcastle but City class won them the game

Jamie Bishop: Despite the result the debut performances of Cabella, Colback and Janmaat were all very encouraging.

Conor McMeekin: Newcastle in danger of relegation with finishing like this.

You can text in to 81111 (UK only), tweet us at

#bbcfootball, post on our
Facebook page or message us on
our Google+ page.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"Newcastle created some really good chances, but it's the old adage that it's what happens in the two boxes. The game was summed up in 30 seconds near the end. Sissoko has a great chance to equalise but doesn't take it. Manchester City go up the other end almost straight away and score a second."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Top four

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

BBC
BBC

With just Burnley and Chelsea to come, here's the top four. Swansea fans would take that in May.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Match stats
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Job well done from Manchester City. A long way short of their sparkling best, but two clinical finishes from two of their star men have done the business.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

He's had five touches since coming on, two have been shots and one was the killer second goal. Clinical stuff from Sergio Aguero.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"It's very cruel on Newcastle but this is an unforgiving environment, especially when you're playing the champions."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Newcastle Utd 0-2 Man City - Sergio Aguero (90 mins)

Very much against the run of play, Sergio Aguero ends Newcastle's challenge. The substitute is left one-on-one with Fabricio Coloccini, beats him for pace and gets in a left-footed shot. Tim Krul beats it away but Aguero is able to adjust his body and cushion the rebound back into the net on the half-volley.

It's an opening win for the champions.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal
AP
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"Will we get the grand finale from Newcastle here?"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Chance! Great move down the left between Remy Cabella and Ayoze Perez, the ball is cut back to Moussa Sissoko - and he hammers it into the Gallowgate.

Into added time...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Player reaction

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge
Daniel Sturridge Twitter

Daniel Sturridge: Teamwork always makes the dream work. Great 3 points. Dug in deep and got the result in the end. I'm a happy fella!!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"That was an horrendous challenge from Fernando. It was an exquisite turn from Sissoko and he lashed out and caught him across the shin."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Goonerama: Poor James Milner, perpetually damned with faint praise. Guy's an excellent footballer given a chance e.g. Bayern last season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Fernando may end up winning the game for City with that block, but he is now in the book for a sly foul in midfield. Newcastle fans want him off but he's not been booked before. All hands on deck for the champions now as the Magpies throw men at them...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"What an opportunity for Perez to make his name there. Manchester City were caught square there for the first time in the game."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

He's a real livewire, Ayoze Perez! He's lifted the crowd and Newcastle are having a real go now. Replays show that Fernando got a brilliant last-ditch touch to that shot, otherwise it was going in.

FOUR MINUTES on the clock.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

What an impact! Ayoze Perez almost scores within seconds of his Newcastle debut, streaking through the middle, cutting inside the final defender and getting a shot away, but it's deflected just past the far post!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

There are eight minutes remaining and Sergio Aguero is on to replace Edin Dzeko. He's not looked fully fit for quite some time and was a shadow of his best self at the World Cup. Newcastle's final change sees Ayoze Perez replace Emmanuele Riviere.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

James Milner graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Very professional stuff this from Manchester City, their midfield now resembles a sky blue wall. Yaya Toure is nominally the furthest forwards but Edin Dzeko is basically isolated up front.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Name: James Milner

Special attributes: Slowing play down. Closing games out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic manager on BBC Radio 5 live

"Manuel Pellegrini knows exactly what he's going to get from James Milner. He'll help to slow things down and close the game out."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Newcastle Utd 0-1 Man City

Manchester City really bulking up the midfield now as James Milner comes on against a former club. Samir Nasri is the man replaced, and we have 13 minutes remaining.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top