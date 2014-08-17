Premier League as it happened

The first of 734 ties leading to the FA Cup final on 30 May

kicked-off this weekend as the extra preliminary qualifying round got under way.

Of the 368 contenders taking part on Friday and Saturday, there were 585 goals scored, with 139 teams going out, and 32 games going to replays.

Among the big winners were Molesey, who beat Haywards Heath 11-0, and Coleshill Town as they beat Nuneaton Griff 10-0.

The stage is the first of 14 rounds, culminating in the final at Wembley.