Premier League: Burnley v Chelsea

The time has come to wrap this. Diego Costa's Chelsea career is up and running. So too Jose Mourinho's season. The new-look, big-spending Blues mean business. For Burnley, they need to learn fast if they are to survive. We're back on Tuesday as Arsenal take their first steps on the Champions League road they hope will lead all the way to Berlin on 6 June 2015. Until then.
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Burnley's tough start
So, what next for Burnley? Well, it's a testing game at Swansea, fresh from a surprise 2-1 win at Manchester United, on Saturday before a home match against. . .Manchester United. As Sean Dyche rightly points out, there are no easy games at this level. Not one.
Manager reaction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking on Sky Sports: "It's the reality of the market that we are going into, and Chelsea are at the top of that. They have power, quality, pace and can hurt you in many ways.
"That's what you get for £300m or whatever. We kept trying to play and will try to keep the inner quality, and inner belief.
"We will learn from a game against Chelsea, it's the top of the market and they will be a force this season."
Manager reaction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
More from Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho: "We've explained to Diego Costa what people like in the Premier League, what we don't like, and the kid presented himself here with a fantastic and polite attitude and he was booked. The kid wasn't happy and I hope he doesn't get any more unfair decisions.
"No, Thibaut Courtois isn't my first choice for the rest of the season. He was my first choice today. The rest of the season? Who knows?
Manager reaction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Sport: "The players will learn from the game about the enormity, the occasion of Premier League games. The players will learn from a match against a team like Chelsea. We are all learning from that, the group will learn from that.
"We have to keep going, and we did in the second half. We continued to press and tried to break them down. That's against a team who are at the top end of the business. We have to be realistic, not defeatist.
"Our journey is slightly different from Chelsea's. It's not about trying to get that game out the way. We enjoyed it, but we don't enjoy losing."
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Referee Michael Oliver showed he is lacking experience by booking Chelsea's Diego Costa against Burnley, claims former Premier League match official Graham Poll.
Replays showed that Costa had been fouled and Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty.
"Michael Oliver is an excellent referee but still inexperienced at the very top level dealing with world-class players," Poll tells
Jose Mourinho speaking to the BBC's Juliette Ferrington: "We should have had a penalty and it wasn't unlucky it was unfair, it wasn't simulation but a clear penalty.
"Petr Cech was disappointed but football is sometimes like this, players can often be unhappy and be unhappy with managers. But between the group of players and their mates they have to be supportive.
"I hope he doesn't want to go and I hope he doesn't have offers to go and if he does have offers he refuses to go. I would be delighted to have two of the best goalkeepers in the world in my squad."
Manager reaction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Jose Mourinho speaking to Sky Sports: "When you come to a place like here and you are a goal down against a difficult team and in a difficult place then players can get down heartened and lose faith. Burnley are a direct and physical side but overall we had good control and we showed moments of class.
"At half-time I told the players 4-1 kills the game but 3-2 makes it dangerous. I agree completely with Cesc as man of the match. He controlled the tempo of the game and was responsible for the best phase of our play. Diego was very important as he made our first goal and that was very important."
Jon in Bristol: After a game like this, Burnley must reflect and ask themselves "Did we do ourselves proud? Did we try hard enough?" If they can answer those questions positively then they can consider the game a success. This Chelsea side are title contenders, and rather than beat themselves up, the Clarets must look to every silver lining in order to build momentum for the rest of the season.
Jenni in Newtownards: Cesc Fabregas will be the Chelsea player who gets all of headlines and the praise, but he is only allowed to shine because of the work-rate, industry and the often unseen work of his midfield partner Nemanja Matic. Without him holding things together in front of the back four, Chelsea and Fabregas wouldn't look or play the same way. Matic is definitely the unsung hero of the side.
Rangers hammer Clyde
Elsewhere, it's been raining goals in Scotland with Rangers cruising into the third round of the Petrofac Training Cup with an
8-1 win over Clyde at Ibrox. A crowd of 11,190 witnessed Kris Boyd help himself to a hat-trick and Lewis Macleod and current captain Lee McCulloch each score two. Fraser Aird scored the other, while Kevin Watt cracked in a last-minute consolation for Clyde.
Kev Mcveigh: Chelsea have never relied heavily on strikers, they get goals from midfield and defence unlike some teams.Ken Gorry: Mourinho's biggest job is going to trying to keep players happy, Willian and Salah turned down other clubs to go to Chelsea.Edd Wilkinson: Am I the only one to notice Chelsea's lack of depth in defence? Filipe Luis is the only quality back up to this starting back four.
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"Diego Costa has got some fire in his belly, a bit of a dark side and looks like someone who will bully opposition defenders. It was a really promising start from him. It was a nice and composed performance from Thibaut Courtois as well. I like my goalkeepers to be calm, and he was a picture of that. He looked like he'd been playing in the Premier League for years."
Player reaction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
John Terry tells Sky Sports: "Jose has made some very big signings this summer like Costa who was different class tonight the way he held the ball up, we're hoping to win the league this season.
"It will be very tough but it was important that we got three points."
Cesc Fabregas tells Sky Sports: "You always want to do well and I love playing football, we have a very talented young team and so far so good.
"Everyone has treated me very well and I'm enjoying it here. Everyone has made it so easy for me, the staff, the players. It was something I would never have expected, football has brought me here and I will give my best to make it work for me and Chelsea."
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"Chelsea never gave Burnley a sniff in the second half and Sean Dyche's side lacked that bit of quality. But it was not for want of guts, spirit and application. Tonight they will have learned how important it is to keep the ball against the top sides."
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Jose Mouirnho trudges across the Turf Moor pitch towards the tunnel. He doesn't look totally thrilled. Maybe he should take a look at the table to cheer himself up. Chelsea are top!
Meanwhile, Didier Drogba walks over to salute the travelling support. He whips off his shirt before throwing it into the crowd. Someone is going home with a special souvenir.
FULL-TIME
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
A tough return to the top-flight for Burnley. An all too comfortable start to the new season for Chelsea.
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Vintage Didier Drogba as the Chelsea substitute lets fly from outside the area with a right-foot volley after controlling the ball with his thigh. It flashes narrowly wide. Sublime effort.
Duncan in Richmond: People may say 'it's only Burnley' but we all remember Cardiff beating Man City last season and Liverpool crumbling at Crystal Palace. The league is won and lost at places like Burnley on wet Monday nights. You can bet your bottom dollar than one of the big boys will slip up against one of the so called lesser teams somewhere down the line!
Steve in Surbiton: Good team Chelsea. Let's see them play Liverpool and Man City first though. Although I bet United are not looking forward to playing Chelsea.
Rui in Hoxton: If Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba could have played together at their peak, there would be no defence in this era, any era past or any era future that could have dreamt of dealing with them. Tis a shame that it is only their ghosts at Turf Moor tonight.
YELLOW CARD
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Marvin Sordell was sent on by Sean Dyche in an effort to haul Burnley back into this. But the substitute ends up picking up a yellow card for clattering into John Terry which sparks loud cheers from three sides of Turf Moor.
SUBSTITUTION
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
A reception fit for a returning hero. Chelsea fans rise as Didier Drogba comes on for the final few minutes. His last touch in a competitive game for Chelsea? The penalty that clinched the Blues the 2012 Champions League.
Raghav Pandey: Chelsea oozing quality in every position on the pitch.Elliot Newstead: What happens to Chelsea if Costa gets injured? Torres and an over-the-hill Drogba? Schurrle? Need another striker.Ted Powell: This is the style of football that Jose Mourinho craved last season. he now has the players to make it possible. Superb to watch.
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"It's going to be hard for Burnley to survive in the Premier League. They will have energy and work hard, but it's just that bit of quality they need. When a team comes up you wonder where are the goals going to come from. That's the key for Burnley as well. Danny Ings got a lot of goals in the Championship last season but it's a big step up. Will the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes find the net enough?"
SUBSTITUTION
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
This is Cesc Fabregas's first Premier League appearance since turning out for Arsenal in a 2-1 defeat at Bolton in April 2011. It's been a performance to savour. Full of running, full of imagination and creativity. The changes are coming thick and fast. John Obi Mikel is on for the visitors, while Marvin Sordell has come on for Burnley, replacing Danny Ings.
"You know when some players move and just look wrong in their new kit? Cesc Fabregas doesn't. I know Gooners may disagree though."
SUBSTITUTION
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
This game is over as a contest but few home fans are leaving. After all it has been four years since the locals have seen their team in the Premier League. Andre Schurrle receives a standing ovation from Chelsea's travelling fans as he makes way for Willian.
Former England wicketkeeper and Chelsea fan Alec Stewart on
Twitter: "Great to see Cesc Fabregas doing the Chelsea number four shirt justice already. Quality performance so far."
Barcelona v Leon
Full-time in the pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp and it was an easy peasy 6-0 to Barcelona in their match against Leon. Neymar got a couple, Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet and, with roughly 15 minutes left, Luis Suarez came off the bench to make his debut after signing from Liverpool in the summer.
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"Chelsea have probably been playing within themselves for the majority of this half. The job was pretty much done in the first half."
SUBSTITUTION
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
The clock is ticking and Sean Dyche makes a double substitution in an effort to haul his Burnley side back into this. New signings Lukas Jutkiewicz and Matt Taylor make way for Ashley Barnes and Michael Kightly.
BBC 5 live will be paying tribute to James Alexander Gordon tonight from 22:00 to 22:30 BST.
Gordon, one of the most recognisable voices in British broadcasting, has died aged 78. He read the classified football results on BBC radio for 40 years before stepping down in 2013.
We'd especially love to hear your memories of him reading the classifieds - you can do so by texting 85058 or Tweet @bbc5live
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
So Robbie Savage's tweet that he's watching the champions has not gone down well with everyone. There's no doubt bigger tests lie ahead. But make no mistake. Their response to falling behind has been impressive. Very impressive.
Ed in St Ives: Any bets that the current top four will be the final finishing positions at the end of the season?
Jon in Manchester: Robbie Savage saying he's watching the champions. After one game? At newly promoted Burnley? Maybe he should join his hair in the museum.
Hassan in London: I think you may be getting carried away. Yes, Chelsea have depth that was previously lacking and may well be favourites to win the league with Man City. But calling them champions based on the first game of the season against newly promoted Burnley is poor.
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"Danny Ings has not had much service and he's been up against a strong Chelsea defence. It's a steep learning curve for him, and a steep one for Burnley. But their ability to survive in the Premier League won't be defined by games against the top side Chelsea. It will be the matches with the teams in and around which will matter."
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Burnley fans are out of their seats as Matt Taylor stretches for a cross but the former West Ham player is unable to connect. The story of Burnley's night.
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at Turf Moor
"Nemanja Matic has really impressed me for Chelsea. He's been a bit below the radar but has hardly misplaced a pass all night."
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
It's all a little bit too easy for Chelsea. It's like a pre-season friendly as blue shirt passes to blue shirt. Then another blue shirt to another blue shirt. Burnley started well this half but there's only one team in control with half an hour remaining. Can the Clarets haul themselves back into this?
Barcelona v Leon
And here he is, not spotted on a football pitch since his biting antics at the World Cup, Luis Suarez off the bench for his Barca debut in their pre-season match against Leon.
Nice and easy too, with his team 4-0 up and coasting with roughly 15 minutes left.
Big cheers for the Uruguayan as he made his way on.
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Out comes the vanishing spray as Eden Hazard wins Chelsea a free-kick after being hacked down by David Jones 25-yards out. Shame about Andre Schurrle's effort which sails high and wide. Burnley breathe again.
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Options, options....if Jose Mourinho wants to change things at any point in the second half he certainly has plenty of quality on the bench, particularly in midfield and going forward. Willian, Jon Obi Mikel, Fernando Torres and one Didier Drogba - take your pick Jose.
"Michael Oliver is an excellent referee but still inexperienced at the very top level dealing with world-class players," Poll tells
Former England wicketkeeper and Chelsea fan Alec Stewart on
