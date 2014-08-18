Premier League: Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking on Sky Sports: "It's the reality of the market that we are going into, and Chelsea are at the top of that. They have power, quality, pace and can hurt you in many ways.

"That's what you get for £300m or whatever. We kept trying to play and will try to keep the inner quality, and inner belief.

"We will learn from a game against Chelsea, it's the top of the market and they will be a force this season."