World Cup qualifier: Wales v England

The return fixture is a week today: Thursday 28 August.
FULL-TIME
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Hull will have to overturn a first-leg deficit at the KC if their European jaunt is to continue.
Wales women 0-4 England women
England: Pitchside as England celebrate their qualification for 2015 World Cup...
Into injury-time
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
We are into injury-time as Lokeren's Koen Persoons takes his time getting to his feet.
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
James Chester zonks Sone Aluko's cross downward with a pulse of his neck muscles but his header is wide. That was a very presentable chance.
YELLOW CARD
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Paul McShane picks up the first yellow card of the game, pinged for a challenge on Giorgios Galitsios.
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Hull are peppering the Lokeren goal now. David Meyler's sweetly-struck effort is palmed over the top by Davino Verhulst before Tom Ince calls the Lokeren keeper into action once again.
Five minutes to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Mohamed Essa trots on in place of George Boyd in Hull's third and final change.
Ten minutes to go.
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Hull are building a bit of pressure now.
Tom Ince's low drilled effort is blocked by the outstretched ankle of Davino Verhulst before Harry Maguire, rolling up from the back, heads wide from the resulting corner.
CLOSE!
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Hull's Liam Rosenoir gets into a pocket of space at the back post, but his downward header lacks power and is gathered by Davino Verhulst in the Lokeren goal.
SUBSTITUTION
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
A double switch from Hull as Tom Ince and Nikica Jelavic replace Yannick Sagbo and Robbie Brady.
Wales women 0-4 England women
Former England captain Faye White on BBC Three: "Mark Sampson will be very happy to have 75-80% possession, but you have to keep your concentration. Against better sides than Wales those second-half lapses will be punished."
Wales women 0-4 England women
England coach Mark Sampson: "It is a special moment for the group and in the first half we were outstanding for spells. We are going to keep going as we are until Canada and keep working hard. There is that hunger in this side."
FULL-TIME
Wales women 0-4 England women
England coach Mark Sampson applauds his team off the pitch, keeping a relative poker face. Behind him the England substitutes are not so restrained, leaping up and embracing as they look forward to Canada 2015.
GREAT SAVE!
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
Hull are being pinned back now.
Allan McGregor partly redeems his earlier error with a splendid save before George Boyd flings himself in the way of a shot from Nils De Pauw.
Five minutes to go
Wales women 0-4 England women
Time to take the bubbly out of the chiller.
England's place at Canada 2015 will be assured in a little less than five minutes.
Someone get Danny Baker/Nick Hancock/Tim Lovejoy on the blower. We have a grade-A blooper ready for your next video compilation.
Allan McGregor passes the ball straight to Hans Vanaken who doesn't return the favour. Instead the Lokeren man smashes the ball back past McGregor and into the Hull net.
Hull had looked good until then.
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
Hull's third strip looks only marginally less comfortable than playing in a shirt and tie.
Wales women 0-4 England women
Rob Westall
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
"The rain is lashing down here now but it is doing little to dampen the spirits of the England supporters. Manager Mark Sampson is still venturing to the edge of his technical area to bark instructions. To be fair to the Welsh fans they have not left early despite the scoreline - but perhaps that's got more to do with the shelter the stand roof provides."
Great save!
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
Lokeren come out for the second half showing a lot more intent than before the break. Nils De Pauw's right-foot blast requires a full-length save from Allan McGregor to keep the scoreline blank.
Mijat Maric hooks over the top from the resulting corner.
KICK-OFF
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
Referee Matej Jug peeps his whistle to re-start hostilities. It has been a bit of a phoney war so far though.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Wales women 0-4 England women
That is a miss to haunt Jodie Taylor....
Karen Carney's rasping effort comes back off Wales goalkeeper Nicola Davies and Washington Spirit striker Taylor has an age and acres to convert the rebound. But her shot bounces back off the post and into grateful arms of Davies.
If you are going to miss one of those, 4-0 up is a good time to do it.
Tom Miskowski: England Women looking very good, switching formations with ease, Fara Williams dropping back to make a back three, full backs bombing on
Wales women 0-4 England women
England's concentration lapses with the game already won. Wales's Sarah Wiltshire is alive to the chance to mend the scoreline and twice she goes close bringing a save out of Karen Bardsley from 18 yards and then slashing a shot into the "wrong" side of the side-netting.
Just over an hour gone.
John in London via text: You'd have thought Champions League matches would be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Europa League games on Wednesdays. Champions league teams have bigger squads, better suited to two games in four days.
HALF-TIME
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
A clean sheet away from home is never a bad result, but Hull head for their half-time pep talk knowing that Steve Bruce might have Yannick Sagbo in his sights after an eyesore of a miss inside the first 10 minutes.
Wales women 0-4 England women
As if to prove the point a stat pops up on the BBC Three coverage showing that England have had 71% of the ball.
It is difficult to pull back a four-goal deficit with the remaining 29%.
Wales women 0-4 England women
Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs lets fly with a solid effort from 20 yards, but it is always clearing the bar. England still making all the running, starving Wales of the ball.
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
Yannick Sagbo flicks a header over the bar from Robbie Brady's free-kick. Clever idea, slightly less smart execution.
Five minutes until the break. To call it a slow burner would be kind.
KICK-OFF
Wales women 0-4 England women
The second half is off and running at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales women 0-4 England women
If there is a cooler haircut in football today than Lianne Sanderson's I don't know it.
Feel free to text and tweet any nominations, but they will have to be good.
Wales women 0-4 England women
BBC Sport's Rob Westall at the Cardiff City Stadium: "The party has begun now for England. Their supporters are waving flags, hugging and dancing to the music here at half-time, knowing that their side have surely booked their place at Canada 2015."
Lokeren 0-0 Hull
Lokeren striker Nill De Pauw punts a dipping shot just over the bar from distance. Allan McGregor was more confident than the home fans that it was too high.
That is why he gets the big bucks.
LMA on Mackay
The League Managers' Association has released a statement following claims that former Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay sent texts of a racist, sexist and homophobic nature while employed by the Welsh club.
"The LMA wish to clarify the position in relation to recent reports and speculation regarding matters alleged to have arisen during Malky Mackay's time at Cardiff City FC.
"In the course of a search by the club in early 2014 of 10,000 private text messages sent to and from another member of staff during Mr Mackay's employment at Cardiff, in relation to other matters, it emerged that Malky had, it seems, sent a couple of one line texts that were, with the benefit of hindsight, very regrettable and disrespectful of other cultures.
"These were two text messages sent in private at a time Malky felt under great pressure and when he was letting off steam to a friend during some friendly text message banter. That said, Malky believes he could and should have conducted himself better on these two isolated occasions. The precise details need to remain private for the time being until any FA process is complete."
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
We will be back with live coverage of that one and Tottenham's return against AEL Limassol in seven days.
Before then though there is the thrills and spills of the Premier League, not least Liverpool's visit to Manchester City on Monday. Will firework safety spokesman andsticker album perfectionist Mario Balotelli be in the red ranks?
Lokeren 1-0 Hull
You can get across to BBC Three orwatch online to see the celebrations.
You can read more soon on theBBC Sport football page.
