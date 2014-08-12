Uefa Super Cup & League Cup as it happened

And that's the last tie of the night put to bed. Bolton have beaten Bury 3-2 after extra-time.
Manager reaction
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley: "I think they were better than us. They have a very brave, open philosophy. To concede from a set-piece is hard because you're chasing the game from that point.
"We want a cup run, but we would have liked to have put a smile on the face of our fans. But we're not defined by whether we can beat Milton Keynes, we're defined by what's happened over the last 12 years.
"[The mini pitch invasion] was disappointing. Obviously they want to celebrate the goal. But it is just a minority who have toppled over the edge with their emotion. I don't think there is too much malice in it."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
David Segal: Some people got in for a quid at @Dag_RedFC, sure did get value for money!
Manager reaction
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
MK Dons boss Karl Robinson: "It was satisfactory. It's always a hard fixture. You have to give credit to Neal Ardley and his team for how they approached the game. But I thought we looked very clinical.
"It's going to be a very competitive fixture from here on in, regardless of where we play them or whatever league it is in.
"It will never be like the first one. But you have to be careful, because you don't want to undermine anybody and hopefully we've come out of this being very respectful to the opposition."
FULL-TIME
And Leyton Orient beat Plymouth 6-5 on penalties. Just Bolton v Bury still rolling then...
FULL-TIME
Brentford have finally shaken off Dagenham & Redbridge. The League Two side miss penalties in the shootout from Ashley Chambers and Jack Connors after an amazing 6-6 draw...
Manager reaction
Shrewsbury 1-0 Blackpool
Blackpool manager Jose Riga: "I knew this game could be difficult for us and it was. The best team won, for sure. We have many problems but this is a step more for us."
Text us on 81111
Anonymous: You think Brentford have never seen anything like it before...but they have!! Last season, we beat Wimbledon in the JPT 5-3 in the regular 90 mins. We loves a goal fest cup game!
PENALTY SHOOTOUTS
We have two penalty shootouts to endure then.
Plymouth drew 3-3 with Leyton Orient, while Dagenham and Redbridge drew 6-6 with Brentford. An extraordinary cup tie!
FULL-TIME
Birmingham 3-1 Cambridge
FULL-TIME
Rotherham 1-0 Fleetwood
FULL-TIME
Crawley 1-0 Ipswich
FULL-TIME
Chesterfield 3-5 Huddersfield
EXTRA TIME LATEST
A tie-break may be required at Dagenham!
It's 6-6 (SIX-ALL). Madness.
Harlee Dean heads home yet another leveller with three minutes left. Penalties?
EXTRA TIME LATEST
What a crazy game! Dagenham & Redbridge are now 6-5 up over Brentford, with Ashley Hemmings scoring his second of the night.
It's gone goal mad in Bolton too, the Championship side now 3-2 up over Bury after two quick goals from Neil Danns and one from Bury's Jimmy McNulty.
Plenty of time left in that one - which was a 20:00 BST kick-off.
EXTRA TIME LATEST
At the halfway point of extra-time Birmingham now lead Cambridge 3-1, Huddersfield remain 5-3 up over Chesterfield, Crawley and Ipswich remains goalless, Dagenham and Brentford are locked at five all and it's Plymouth 3-3 Leyton Orient.
Rotherham have taken a 1-0 lead over Fleetwood with Matt Derbyshire scoring a penalty, while Bolton are now 2-1 up over Bury at the start of that extra period.
League Cup latest
Six minutes of added time at the Macron Stadium and it's enough for Bolton, who win a penalty which Craig Davies scores to break Bury's hearts. 1-1 and extra-time.
Elsewhere, two late goals at the Madejski Stadium. Shaun Jeffers' header gives Newport County hope but Craig Tanner finishes a slick move on his debut and it ends 3-1 to Reading.
Manager reaction
Man Utd 2-1 Valencia
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal told MUTV: "It was our worst match. There were a lot of wrong choices and wrong passes.
"We are fitter than our opponents.
"We have to pick the right time to pass. We have not done that."
Player reaction
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale: "We got the job done and got the trophy. We played well, it will take a little bit of time for everyone to settle in but we have plenty of time to improve.
"Cristiano Ronaldo shows every game what he can do. Everybody works hard for the team. It was great to be back in my hometown, it's a dream come true to win a trophy here. Everybody comes to Real Madrid to win trophies. We want to play for the best team in the world and we want to keep winning trophies."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
William Gough: New manager, new pitch, new team; Same old Bristol City losing to lower league teams in the cup.
Extra-time latest
Goals are flying in in the games which have gone to extra-time.
Birmingham now lead Cambridge 2-1, Huddersfield are 5-3 up at Chesterfield, It's 5-5 between Dagenham and Brentford and Leyton Orient are 3-2 up at Plymouth.
Five apiece!
See you later
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Sevilla fans, players and staff are all saying an emotional farewell to tearful left-back Alberto Moreno, who is set to join Liverpool.
Not the way he would have wanted to go but a good move.
League Cup latest
Striker Nick Blackman's solo effort looks to have killed the game at the Madejski Stadium where Reading lead Newport County 2-0 - a 20:00 BST kick-off there.
Elsewhere, Gillingham have held on for a 2-1 win in an all-League One clash at Yeovil Town while a shock could be on the cards at the Macron Stadium where League Two Bury lead Championship neighbours Bolton Wanderers 1-0 thanks to Ryan Lowe's first-half strike.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo stops on his way back down the steps for a quick chat with Sir Alex Ferguson - who signed him for Manchester United on this day in 2003. Fair to say that was a decent buy.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Iker Casillas hoists yet another trophy above his head - the Uefa Super Cup is in the bag. Gareth Bale gets the biggest cheer of all as the majority of the crowd celebrate Real Madrid's success.
FULL-TIME
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
BBC Sport's Chris Osborne at Stadium MK: "Matt Tubbs scores a late consolation from the spot. A couple of dozen AFC Wimbledon fans run on to the pitch to celebrate. I'm not sure why, they've just lost 3-1. They are shepherded off and the MK Dons fans revel in a job well done."
Full-time at Molineux where League Two Northampton Town, inspired by a debut brace from midfielder Lawson D'Ath, defeat Championship Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2. It's the Cobblers' first win at Wolves' famous home.
Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers have edged an all-Yorkshire affair at Bootham Crescent with Harry Forrester's strike giving them a 1-0 win over York City.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
The Sevilla players collect their Super Cup runners up medals - highly prized I'm sure.
A late Aaron McLean goal is enough to book Bradford's spot in the second round at the expense of Morecambe, while they will be joined in the draw by Middlesbrough, who eased past Oldham 3-0.
Millwall are also in the hat after edging past Wycombe 1-0 thanks to an early Matthew Briggs strike, though the debutant was later sent off. Port Vale thrashed Hartlepool 6-2 and League Two Portsmouth beat League One Peterborough 1-0.
Awittor Fred Kwame: Clear intent to retain the Ballon d'Or? Well, tonight's CR7 performance sends a certain Lionel Messi a message!!
FULL-TIME
Full-time whistles beginning to sound around the country. Check the right of your screen (desktop) or 'scores' tab (mobile) for the latest confirmed results.
League Cup latest
Doncaster Rovers striker Harry Forrester scores from just outside the box to give his side a late 1-0 lead at York City.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
First trophy of the season for Real Madrid. I doubt it will be their last.
INJURY TIME
Stoppage time in the League Cup and the Super Cup. Any late drama?
League Cup latest
A night for Hartlepool to forget at Vale Park, where Port Vale now lead 6-2 thanks to Tom Pope's second goal of the game.
Meanwhile Aaron McLean has given League One Bradford a late 1-0 advantage at Morecambe.
League Cup latest
Huddersfield are fighting back at Chesterfield as a Nahki Wells penalty means they trail 3-2 as the game enters the last five minutes.
Brentford look to have broken Dagenham & Redbridge hearts as Andre Gray's late strike means the Bees lead 4-3, while Bournemouth are beating Exeter 2-0.
Swindon have turned things round at Luton. They were trailing 1-0 but two Michel Smith goals means they lead 2-1.
FIVE GAMES going to extra-time as it stands...
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Two minutes to go and Sevilla have just woken up. Iker Casillas has to make a rare save to push the ball clear for a corner...
GOAL
MK Dons 3-0 AFC Wimbledon
BBC Sport's Chris Osborne at Stadium MK: "If it wasn't over, it is now. The AFC Wimbledon defence gets in a right muddle and Benik Afobe, on loan from Arsenal, calmly finishes. Those Wimbledon fans who were agitated earlier have pretty given up. It's not worth it lads."
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the pitch and looks happy enough. He has six minutes to get another treble under his belt.
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
FULL-TIME
And that's the last tie of the night put to bed. Bolton have beaten Bury 3-2 after extra-time.
Manager reaction
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley: "I think they were better than us. They have a very brave, open philosophy. To concede from a set-piece is hard because you're chasing the game from that point.
"We want a cup run, but we would have liked to have put a smile on the face of our fans. But we're not defined by whether we can beat Milton Keynes, we're defined by what's happened over the last 12 years.
"[The mini pitch invasion] was disappointing. Obviously they want to celebrate the goal. But it is just a minority who have toppled over the edge with their emotion. I don't think there is too much malice in it."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Manager reaction
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
MK Dons boss Karl Robinson: "It was satisfactory. It's always a hard fixture. You have to give credit to Neal Ardley and his team for how they approached the game. But I thought we looked very clinical.
"It's going to be a very competitive fixture from here on in, regardless of where we play them or whatever league it is in.
"It will never be like the first one. But you have to be careful, because you don't want to undermine anybody and hopefully we've come out of this being very respectful to the opposition."
FULL-TIME
And Leyton Orient beat Plymouth 6-5 on penalties. Just Bolton v Bury still rolling then...
FULL-TIME
Brentford have finally shaken off Dagenham & Redbridge. The League Two side miss penalties in the shootout from Ashley Chambers and Jack Connors after an amazing 6-6 draw...
Manager reaction
Shrewsbury 1-0 Blackpool
Blackpool manager Jose Riga: "I knew this game could be difficult for us and it was. The best team won, for sure. We have many problems but this is a step more for us."
Text us on 81111
Anonymous: You think Brentford have never seen anything like it before...but they have!! Last season, we beat Wimbledon in the JPT 5-3 in the regular 90 mins. We loves a goal fest cup game!
PENALTY SHOOTOUTS
We have two penalty shootouts to endure then.
Plymouth drew 3-3 with Leyton Orient, while Dagenham and Redbridge drew 6-6 with Brentford. An extraordinary cup tie!
FULL-TIME
Birmingham 3-1 Cambridge
FULL-TIME
Rotherham 1-0 Fleetwood
FULL-TIME
Crawley 1-0 Ipswich
FULL-TIME
Chesterfield 3-5 Huddersfield
EXTRA TIME LATEST
A tie-break may be required at Dagenham!
It's 6-6 (SIX-ALL). Madness.
Harlee Dean heads home yet another leveller with three minutes left. Penalties?
EXTRA TIME LATEST
What a crazy game! Dagenham & Redbridge are now 6-5 up over Brentford, with Ashley Hemmings scoring his second of the night.
It's gone goal mad in Bolton too, the Championship side now 3-2 up over Bury after two quick goals from Neil Danns and one from Bury's Jimmy McNulty.
Plenty of time left in that one - which was a 20:00 BST kick-off.
EXTRA TIME LATEST
At the halfway point of extra-time Birmingham now lead Cambridge 3-1, Huddersfield remain 5-3 up over Chesterfield, Crawley and Ipswich remains goalless, Dagenham and Brentford are locked at five all and it's Plymouth 3-3 Leyton Orient.
Rotherham have taken a 1-0 lead over Fleetwood with Matt Derbyshire scoring a penalty, while Bolton are now 2-1 up over Bury at the start of that extra period.
League Cup latest
Six minutes of added time at the Macron Stadium and it's enough for Bolton, who win a penalty which Craig Davies scores to break Bury's hearts. 1-1 and extra-time.
Elsewhere, two late goals at the Madejski Stadium. Shaun Jeffers' header gives Newport County hope but Craig Tanner finishes a slick move on his debut and it ends 3-1 to Reading.
Manager reaction
Man Utd 2-1 Valencia
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal told MUTV: "It was our worst match. There were a lot of wrong choices and wrong passes.
"We are fitter than our opponents.
"We have to pick the right time to pass. We have not done that."
Player reaction
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale: "We got the job done and got the trophy. We played well, it will take a little bit of time for everyone to settle in but we have plenty of time to improve.
"Cristiano Ronaldo shows every game what he can do. Everybody works hard for the team. It was great to be back in my hometown, it's a dream come true to win a trophy here. Everybody comes to Real Madrid to win trophies. We want to play for the best team in the world and we want to keep winning trophies."
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Extra-time latest
Goals are flying in in the games which have gone to extra-time.
Birmingham now lead Cambridge 2-1, Huddersfield are 5-3 up at Chesterfield, It's 5-5 between Dagenham and Brentford and Leyton Orient are 3-2 up at Plymouth.
Five apiece!
See you later
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Sevilla fans, players and staff are all saying an emotional farewell to tearful left-back Alberto Moreno, who is set to join Liverpool.
Not the way he would have wanted to go but a good move.
League Cup latest
Striker Nick Blackman's solo effort looks to have killed the game at the Madejski Stadium where Reading lead Newport County 2-0 - a 20:00 BST kick-off there.
Elsewhere, Gillingham have held on for a 2-1 win in an all-League One clash at Yeovil Town while a shock could be on the cards at the Macron Stadium where League Two Bury lead Championship neighbours Bolton Wanderers 1-0 thanks to Ryan Lowe's first-half strike.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo stops on his way back down the steps for a quick chat with Sir Alex Ferguson - who signed him for Manchester United on this day in 2003. Fair to say that was a decent buy.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Iker Casillas hoists yet another trophy above his head - the Uefa Super Cup is in the bag. Gareth Bale gets the biggest cheer of all as the majority of the crowd celebrate Real Madrid's success.
FULL-TIME
MK Dons 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
BBC Sport's Chris Osborne at Stadium MK: "Matt Tubbs scores a late consolation from the spot. A couple of dozen AFC Wimbledon fans run on to the pitch to celebrate. I'm not sure why, they've just lost 3-1. They are shepherded off and the MK Dons fans revel in a job well done."
Full-time at Molineux where League Two Northampton Town, inspired by a debut brace from midfielder Lawson D'Ath, defeat Championship Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2. It's the Cobblers' first win at Wolves' famous home.
Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers have edged an all-Yorkshire affair at Bootham Crescent with Harry Forrester's strike giving them a 1-0 win over York City.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
The Sevilla players collect their Super Cup runners up medals - highly prized I'm sure.
A late Aaron McLean goal is enough to book Bradford's spot in the second round at the expense of Morecambe, while they will be joined in the draw by Middlesbrough, who eased past Oldham 3-0.
Millwall are also in the hat after edging past Wycombe 1-0 thanks to an early Matthew Briggs strike, though the debutant was later sent off. Port Vale thrashed Hartlepool 6-2 and League Two Portsmouth beat League One Peterborough 1-0.
EXTRA TIME
Who's going to extra-time then?Birmingham 1-1 CambridgeChesterfield 3-3 HuddersfieldCrawley 0-0 IpswichDagenham 4-4 BrentfordPlymouth 2-2 Leyton OrientRotherham 0-0 Fleetwood
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
FULL-TIME
Full-time whistles beginning to sound around the country. Check the right of your screen (desktop) or 'scores' tab (mobile) for the latest confirmed results.
League Cup latest
Doncaster Rovers striker Harry Forrester scores from just outside the box to give his side a late 1-0 lead at York City.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
First trophy of the season for Real Madrid. I doubt it will be their last.
INJURY TIME
Stoppage time in the League Cup and the Super Cup. Any late drama?
League Cup latest
A night for Hartlepool to forget at Vale Park, where Port Vale now lead 6-2 thanks to Tom Pope's second goal of the game.
Meanwhile Aaron McLean has given League One Bradford a late 1-0 advantage at Morecambe.
League Cup latest
Huddersfield are fighting back at Chesterfield as a Nahki Wells penalty means they trail 3-2 as the game enters the last five minutes.
Brentford look to have broken Dagenham & Redbridge hearts as Andre Gray's late strike means the Bees lead 4-3, while Bournemouth are beating Exeter 2-0.
Swindon have turned things round at Luton. They were trailing 1-0 but two Michel Smith goals means they lead 2-1.
FIVE GAMES going to extra-time as it stands...
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Two minutes to go and Sevilla have just woken up. Iker Casillas has to make a rare save to push the ball clear for a corner...
GOAL
MK Dons 3-0 AFC Wimbledon
BBC Sport's Chris Osborne at Stadium MK: "If it wasn't over, it is now. The AFC Wimbledon defence gets in a right muddle and Benik Afobe, on loan from Arsenal, calmly finishes. Those Wimbledon fans who were agitated earlier have pretty given up. It's not worth it lads."
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the pitch and looks happy enough. He has six minutes to get another treble under his belt.