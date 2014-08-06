Celtic players looking dejected

Celtic v Legia Warsaw as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and DAB only

Summary

  1. FT: Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (Zyro, Kucharczyk)
  2. Legia win 6-1 on aggregate and reach Champions League play-off
  3. Celtic drop into Europa League play-off
  4. Second leg was played at Murrayfield

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Time for me to go. Thank you for your contributions and please join us again tomorrow evening for live coverage of Spartak Trnava v St Johnstone and Aberdeen v Real Sociedad in the Europa League qualifiers.

Click here to read Alasdair Lamont's report from Murrayfield.

TEXT 80295

Anonymous: "This is a blessing in disguise. Could you imagine playing Real Madrid with this team. Ronny no dae that."

Gregg the Red, Glasgow: "Why do you assume a very poor Celtic side will win the league ? We will run them close."

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster
SNS

What now for Fraser Forster? The England cap has been heavily linked with Southampton and tonight's result may hasten the goalkeeper's departure from Celtic Park.

#bbcsportscot

Robert Spencer: "#bbcsportscot who could Celtic be paired with in the Europa league and will they be seeded. Could they get Everton???

Celtic will be seeded and will thus avoid Tottenham Hotspur.

Stuart King: "#bbcsportscot Remember Artmedia Bratislava. Wee Gordy turned it round afterwards."

Celtic miss out on a third straight Champions League group stage campaign and will need to negotiate a play-off to get into a Europa League group.

Michal Zyro and Michal Kucharczyk
SNS

The goals of Michal Zyro and Michal Kucharczyk beat Celtic on the night, adding to the 4-1 win Legia Warsaw recorded in last week's first leg.

FULL-TIME

Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (agg 1-6)

Legia Warsaw complete a resounding aggregate win to progress to the Champions League play-off round. It's the Europa League play-off for Celtic.

Closing stages now. Not long left.

Final two substitutions for Legia Warsaw. Helio Pinto and Bartosz Bereszynski come on for Michal Zyro and Ondrej Duda.

James Forrest draws a save from Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Dusan Kuciak. The winger has at least injected some pace to the Celtic attack.

Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths try their best to give the Celtic fans something to cheer but neither finds their way to goal.

Celtic players looking dejected
SNS

This was the scene in the Celtic penalty area following that second Legia Warsaw goal. It's been a miserable night at Murrayfield for the Scottish champions.

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield

"Swathes of Celtic fans leaving the ground, resigned to the fact their team has not been good enough over the two legs. It's a rude awakening, having enjoyed some really great European nights over the past two seasons."

Anytime Celtic go forward they come up against a brick wall. Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, spread the ball around freely once they get over halfway.

Legia Warsaw force a couple of corners in quick succession and make a change with Jakub Kosecki coming on to replace Michael Kucharczyk.

#bbcsportscot

Conor Healy: "#bbcsportscot Only Ronny's 4th competitive game. Lennon and Strachan suffered big defeats in Europe when they started, give the man a chance"

More changes for Celtic. Anthony Stokes and Kris Commons make way for James Forrest and Teemu Pukki.

#bbcsportscot

Marc Thomson: "#bbcsportscot this is dreadful. I understand balancing the books but to be gubbed like this must wake the board up"

Dusan Kuciak and Anthony Stokes
SNS

Anthony Stokes has had little joy in attack for Celtic this evening.

TEXT 80295

Gerry from Woodilee: "Any Celtic Supporter who criticised Neil Lennon might now understand the Terrific job he did with both hands tied to his back."

Anonymous: "Ronny Deila? would have been better off with Ronny Corbett!"

#bbcsportscot

BBC Scotland's Tom English: "Legia walked in that second goal. Celtic don't have a clue what they're doing at the back. Out-played. Out-coached. Out."

YELLOW CARD

Celtic's Stefan Johansen is booked for tripping Ondrej Duda.

With still around 25 minutes left, Celtic are coming to terms with playing in the Europa League play-off round.

Billy Dodds

BBC Radio Scotland

"They [Legia Warsaw] have gone about their business. I don't think they're the best team but they're certainly not a bad team. They have carried out their jobs to the letter of the law."

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield

"Legia Warsaw waltz through the Celtic defence and double their lead through Kucharczyk. There was some lovely passing from the Poles, but Celtic just stood back in apparent admiration."

GOAL

Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (Kucharczyk)

Michael Kucharczyk rounds Fraser Forster after some sloppy Celtic defending allows the forward in and the inevitable finish doubles Legia Warsaw's lead on the night.

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield

"Anthony Stokes' curling shot forces Kuciak into a decent save low to his right and then Kris Commons sends a shot just wide. Better but not good enough."

Moments after Kris Commons volleys across the face of the Legia Warsaw goal, Leigh Griffiths comes on for Mikael Lustig for the hosts.

GREAT SAVE!

Anthony Stokes tests Dusan Kuciak with curving, bouncing shot from the edge of the box. The Legia Warsaw got down well to push the ball away to his left.

YELLOW CARD

Legia Warsaw forward Miroslav Radovic is booked for putting the ball into the net after an offside flag had been raised.

More frustration for Celtic as they break. Kris Commons over-hits a pass and Anthony Stokes cannot retrieve on the right flank.

Legia Warsaw manager Henning Berg
SNS

Legia Warsaw manager Henning Berg has got it right tactically so far at Murrayfield.

Celtic yet to really get a foothold in this second half. They still lack urgency, despite their need for goals.

#bbcsportscot

David Terrasidius: "Why aren't #Celtic playing Griffith's?!?! We need goals and he provides them. #bbcsportscot""

KICK-OFF

Legia Warsaw begin the second half.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila
SNS

Plenty to ponder for Celtic manager Ronny Deila after a disappointing first half.

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield

"Really uninspiring stuff from Celtic in that first half. No spark, very little creativity or goal threat. Legia are a decent team and haven't allowed Celtic to play, but the Scottish champions look like they're going backwards at the moment rather than progressing."

#bbcsportscot

I am Me: "I hope Peter Lawell finally understands that you can't get into the Champion's League for free. Utterly embarrassing. #bbcsportscot"

Michael Zyro scores for Legia Warsaw against Celtic
SNS

Michael Zyro's goal separates the two sides on the night but gives Legia Warsaw a 5-1 advantage on aggregate.

