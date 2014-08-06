Celtic v Legia Warsaw as it happened
Summary
- FT: Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (Zyro, Kucharczyk)
- Legia win 6-1 on aggregate and reach Champions League play-off
- Celtic drop into Europa League play-off
- Second leg was played at Murrayfield
By Andy Campbell
Anonymous: "This is a blessing in disguise. Could you imagine playing Real Madrid with this team. Ronny no dae that."
Gregg the Red, Glasgow: "Why do you assume a very poor Celtic side will win the league ? We will run them close."
What now for Fraser Forster? The England cap has been heavily linked with Southampton and tonight's result may hasten the goalkeeper's departure from Celtic Park.
Robert Spencer: "#bbcsportscot who could Celtic be paired with in the Europa league and will they be seeded. Could they get Everton???
Celtic will be seeded and will thus avoid Tottenham Hotspur.
Stuart King: "#bbcsportscot Remember Artmedia Bratislava. Wee Gordy turned it round afterwards."
Celtic miss out on a third straight Champions League group stage campaign and will need to negotiate a play-off to get into a Europa League group.
The goals of Michal Zyro and Michal Kucharczyk beat Celtic on the night, adding to the 4-1 win Legia Warsaw recorded in last week's first leg.
FULL-TIME
Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (agg 1-6)
Legia Warsaw complete a resounding aggregate win to progress to the Champions League play-off round. It's the Europa League play-off for Celtic.
Closing stages now. Not long left.
Final two substitutions for Legia Warsaw. Helio Pinto and Bartosz Bereszynski come on for Michal Zyro and Ondrej Duda.
James Forrest draws a save from Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Dusan Kuciak. The winger has at least injected some pace to the Celtic attack.
Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths try their best to give the Celtic fans something to cheer but neither finds their way to goal.
This was the scene in the Celtic penalty area following that second Legia Warsaw goal. It's been a miserable night at Murrayfield for the Scottish champions.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield
"Swathes of Celtic fans leaving the ground, resigned to the fact their team has not been good enough over the two legs. It's a rude awakening, having enjoyed some really great European nights over the past two seasons."
Anytime Celtic go forward they come up against a brick wall. Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, spread the ball around freely once they get over halfway.
Legia Warsaw force a couple of corners in quick succession and make a change with Jakub Kosecki coming on to replace Michael Kucharczyk.
Conor Healy: "#bbcsportscot Only Ronny's 4th competitive game. Lennon and Strachan suffered big defeats in Europe when they started, give the man a chance"
More changes for Celtic. Anthony Stokes and Kris Commons make way for James Forrest and Teemu Pukki.
Marc Thomson: "#bbcsportscot this is dreadful. I understand balancing the books but to be gubbed like this must wake the board up"
Anthony Stokes has had little joy in attack for Celtic this evening.
Gerry from Woodilee: "Any Celtic Supporter who criticised Neil Lennon might now understand the Terrific job he did with both hands tied to his back."
Anonymous: "Ronny Deila? would have been better off with Ronny Corbett!"
BBC Scotland's Tom English: "Legia walked in that second goal. Celtic don't have a clue what they're doing at the back. Out-played. Out-coached. Out."
YELLOW CARD
Celtic's Stefan Johansen is booked for tripping Ondrej Duda.
With still around 25 minutes left, Celtic are coming to terms with playing in the Europa League play-off round.
Billy Dodds
BBC Radio Scotland
"They [Legia Warsaw] have gone about their business. I don't think they're the best team but they're certainly not a bad team. They have carried out their jobs to the letter of the law."
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield
"Legia Warsaw waltz through the Celtic defence and double their lead through Kucharczyk. There was some lovely passing from the Poles, but Celtic just stood back in apparent admiration."
GOAL
Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (Kucharczyk)
Michael Kucharczyk rounds Fraser Forster after some sloppy Celtic defending allows the forward in and the inevitable finish doubles Legia Warsaw's lead on the night.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield
"Anthony Stokes' curling shot forces Kuciak into a decent save low to his right and then Kris Commons sends a shot just wide. Better but not good enough."
Moments after Kris Commons volleys across the face of the Legia Warsaw goal, Leigh Griffiths comes on for Mikael Lustig for the hosts.
GREAT SAVE!
Anthony Stokes tests Dusan Kuciak with curving, bouncing shot from the edge of the box. The Legia Warsaw got down well to push the ball away to his left.
YELLOW CARD
Legia Warsaw forward Miroslav Radovic is booked for putting the ball into the net after an offside flag had been raised.
More frustration for Celtic as they break. Kris Commons over-hits a pass and Anthony Stokes cannot retrieve on the right flank.
Legia Warsaw manager Henning Berg has got it right tactically so far at Murrayfield.
Celtic yet to really get a foothold in this second half. They still lack urgency, despite their need for goals.
David Terrasidius: "Why aren't #Celtic playing Griffith's?!?! We need goals and he provides them. #bbcsportscot""
KICK-OFF
Legia Warsaw begin the second half.
Plenty to ponder for Celtic manager Ronny Deila after a disappointing first half.
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Alasdair Lamont at Murrayfield
"Really uninspiring stuff from Celtic in that first half. No spark, very little creativity or goal threat. Legia are a decent team and haven't allowed Celtic to play, but the Scottish champions look like they're going backwards at the moment rather than progressing."
I am Me: "I hope Peter Lawell finally understands that you can't get into the Champion's League for free. Utterly embarrassing. #bbcsportscot"
Michael Zyro's goal separates the two sides on the night but gives Legia Warsaw a 5-1 advantage on aggregate.