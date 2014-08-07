Europa League as it happened
BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW and DAB
Summary
- FT Aberdeen 2-3 Real Sociedad (agg 2-5)
- FT: Spartak Trnava 1-1 St Johnstone (agg 3-2)
- FT: Hull City 2-1 AS Trencin (agg 2-1)
- St Johnstone and Aberdeen out of Europe, Hull through
By Keir Murray
It's time to step away from the PC, stretch and wonder when we'll see a few Scottish teams getting beyond the qualifying rounds of Europe's football competitions. Thanks very much indeed for navigating to BBC Sport's offering this evening. It's very much appreciated. All the best.
OK, so well done to Hull City on their 2-1 win this evening. For Scottish football fans, there is only one team left in Europe - Celtic. As things stand, they are in the play-off round for the Europa League, but they might possibly receive a Champions League reprieve, depending on how Uefa punish Legia Warsaw forfielding an ineligible player.
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright
"In the second half we didn't control the ball enough but didn't look in any danger. I can't praise the players enough for what they put in. To be unbeaten in four away games in Europe is some achievement but unfortunately it is not enough tonight. The squad isn't the biggest in terms of senior players. Their goal was a mistake - Gary (Miller) knows. There were a few tired legs out there tonight. They put in a shift. They have just fallen short. In reality, we lost the game at home. We'll regroup and we'll go again. If it is (Stevie May's last match for Saints), he has given us everything again tonight. He is a pleasure to work with."
BBC Scotland football pundit Willie Miller
"When you come up against quality like that, there is very little you can do when they pass it by you like that."
Hull will discover who they'll meet in the Europa League play-off round when the draw is made on Friday. It should be a cracking atmosphere at their next home tie, with the group stages of the Europa League the prize. Well done, Sone Aluko!
Derek McInnes continued
"We chased that next goal as if it was the last two or three minutes of the game. I said to the players that if Sociedad were going to put us out of Europe they would need to scrap for it and I think they did that. We have our heads held high. We have the supporters with us. We'll get the legs rested and get ready to go again."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes
"It was a magnificent goal by Reynolds. We wanted to make sure they had moments of doubt. We were a bit too enthusiastic. We were rushing it. We tried to score right away when we needed cool heads. They picked us off. We pushed a good side. I know they were concerned. I was delighted to watch my team play with such confidence and enthusiasm."
Mctimmy: "#bbcsportscot what an effort from aberdeen considering real sociedad will at least get to the last 32."
Mark Reynolds rises to head home Aberdeen's second goal, giving the fans hope, albeit short-lived, of a comeback.
BBC Scotland football pundit Willie Miller
"It was a fabulous performance by Aberdeen."
Craig Watson: "#bbcsportscot Scotland needs a stronger League set-up so that teams in Europe will handle Euro competitions better. Dons look as though they could have a great season ahead... Looking forward to them making a serious league challenge."
Jack in Edinburgh: "The SPLF should ban these horrible horns immediately. Nothing more likely to empty football grounds."
FULL-TIME
Aberdeen 2-3 Real Sociedad (agg 2-5)
The home fans give Aberdeen a standing ovation for their efforts against the team that finished seventh in La Liga last season. An excellent effort by the Scots but they ran out of steam and had no answer to the guile of Sociedad sub Canales.
GOAL
Aberdeen 2-3 Real Sociedad (Bergara) (agg 2-5)
It's a sore one for Aberdeen to take as Sergio Canales flights a ball from the right on to the head of Bergara who gives Jamie Langfield no chance.
FULL-TIME
Hull City 2-1 AS Trencin (agg 2-1)
Steve Bruce takes his men into the play-off round for the Europa League with a victory at home to the Slovaks, who gave the English side an almighty fright with a second-minute goal.
GOAL
Aberdeen 2-2 Real Sociedad (Prieto pen) (agg 2-4)
Xabi Prieto scores from the spot with a casual chip into the middle of the goal, as Jamie Langfield dives helplessly to his left.
PENALTY
Real Sociedad have a penalty after Shaleum Logan concedes the spot kick.
Sone Aluko slams home Hull's second against AS Trencin to put the home side in control of the tie.
And it's the same player, the elegant Canales, who slides through the Dons' defence and cracks a shot just wide of the other side of the Aberdeen goal. Aberdeen can't get hold of the ball just now.
Real Sociedad's Sergio Canales gets on the ball on the edge of the box and curls a lovely shot just wide of Jamie Langfield's right-hand post. That would have killed the tie off had it gone in but the Dons have 11 minutes to score twice.
Toniwater: "#bbcsportscot Canales on to close this out, he's a class player but has been hampered by injuries. Super effort by The Dons!"
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes punches the air in delight as Mark Reynolds heads home the Dons' second goal.
GOAL
Hull City 2-1 AS Trencin (Aluko)
What a precious goal that could be for Hull by Sone Aluko. There are only 10 minutes to go at the KC Stadium.
Real Sociedad are resorting to hoofing the ball up the park. They are definitely rattled but as the Reds push forward they will be a danger on the counter-attack.
Real Sociedad's Castro is off to be replaced by Sergio Canales. For the Dons, Adam Rooney comes on for Peter Pawlett. Rooney will team up with David Goodwillie up front.
Peter Pawlett follows up on David Goodwillie's saved effort to score Aberdeen's first goal at Pittodrie.
The attendance at Pittodrie is 17,676, all but 200 of whom are roaring Aberdeen on. "If they get another goal this stadium is just going to explode," opines BBC Scotland football pundit Billy Dodds.
GOAL
Aberdeen 2-1 Real Sociedad (Reynolds)
Well, well. Niall McGinn makes a tremendous run down the left wing and lofts the ball over for Mark Reynolds, who rises well to nod the ball home. Pittodrie goes bonkers. Now they need two more in the final 33 minutes.
So, a quick summary. Hull are tied at 1-1 with Slovak side AS Trencin on the night and on aggregate. The Tigers must score again or they are heading out on the away goals rule. Aberdeen are level with Real Sociedad at Pittodrie this evening - it's 1-1 - but they trail 3-1 on aggregate so they must score three goals in the remaining 36 minutes without conceding. St Johnstone drew 1-1 in Slovakia with Sparta Trnava but are out 3-2 on aggregate. Not a great situation all round.
YELLOW CARD
Jonny Hayes is shown a yellow card for a bad tackle, lunging in on the Real Sociedad player after being denied a soft penalty claim.
It's great to see Pittodrie so busy but my-oh-my, those hooters are murder. At least they'll keep the seagulls at bay. Aberdeen kick off for the second half. They require three goals.
Jenni: "Tonight could have been the last time we saw Stevie May in a St Johnstone shirt. I hope it's not, but if it is he has been a tremendous player for the Saints, and he would leave with the best wishes of all our club's fans."
Rian Hoskins: "If Hull do go out of the EUROPA League, it could help their PL survival bid but many Hull players will want to play in Europe #bbcsportscot"
BBC Scotland football pundit Willie Miller
"If Aberdeen get another goal anything is possible but it's a huge ask because of that away goal."
Xabi Prieto's goal for Real Sociedad looks to have ended Aberdeen's chances in the Europa League unless they can score three without reply in the second half.
HALF-TIME
Aberdeen 1-1 Real Sociedad (agg 1-3)
GOAL
Aberdeen 1-1 Real Sociedad (Pawlett) (agg 1-3)
David Goodwillie half-hits a shot at goal in a congested penalty area and his shot is parried by the Spanish goalkeeper, but in steps Peter Pawlett to smash the ball into the net and level the score on the night. Aberdeen need
David Goodwillie passes for Niall McGinn and his final ball is as honking as the 5,000 Aberdeen hooters as it floats into the arms of the Real Sociedad keeper.
HALF-TIME
Hull 1-1 AS Trencin
FULL-TIME
Spartak Trnava 1-1 St Johnstone (agg 3-2)
It was a brave effort by Saints and they were given a boost when Stevie May scored before half-time. However, a mistake by Gary Miller allowed the Slovakians in on goal and they proceed to the play-off round of the Europa League. We'll have reaction on the website as soon as possible. Our reporter Jim Spence will be chasing Saints boss Tommy Wright for a word.