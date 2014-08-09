Hibernian players celebrating

Scottish football as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM, 810MW, DAB, online

Summary

  1. SPFL season begins
  2. FT: Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock (Harkins, pen) (Slater)
  3. FT: Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT (McKay, Christie)
  4. FT: Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren (Erwin)
  5. Goalkeeper scores in Hibs' Championship win

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

This is what the Premiership table looks like after the first day's games. Long, long way to go...

Scottish Premiership table
BBC
We'll be back tomorrow with live coverage of Rangers v Hearts in the Championship and the two Premiership fixtures: Aberdeen v Dundee United and Ross County v St Johnstone.

Elsewhere, Hibs held off Livingston to record a 2-1 Championship win - goalkeeper Mark Oxley's first-half goal proving to be the winner.

Mainly draws in League One, including Dunfermline's goal-less match with Brechin City.

In League Two, Barry Ferguson's Clyde came from behind to record a late win against Queen's Park.

Allan Johnston

Kilmarnock manager

"To be fair, I think a point was a fair result. There were a lot of encouraging signs there. It was really, really good game."

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Paul Hartley

Dundee manger

"It was a great game of football. I think we're a great addition to the league. I thought we dominated in the second half. We're off the mark, I'm really proud of the effort."

FULL-TIME

Scottish League Two

Albion Rovers 2-1 Annan Athletic

Berwick Rangers 1-2 Arbroath

Elgin City 1-0 East Fife

Montrose 4-1 East Stirlingshire

Queen's Park 1-2 Clyde

FULL-TIME

Scottish League One

Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton

Dunfermline 0-0 Brechin City

Peterhead 1-1 Stirling Albion

Stenhousemuir 1-0 Airdrieonians

Stranraer 1-1 Forfar Athletic

FULL-TIME

Scottish Championship

Cowdenbeath 2-2 Falkirk

Hibernian 2-1 Livingston

Queen of the South 2-0 Alloa Athletic

Raith Rovers 3-1 Dumbarton

FULL-TIME

Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren

Not so comfortable for Motherwell given St Mirren's chances throughout the match but the three points go to Stuart McCall's side.

FULL-TIME

Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT

Comfortable opening-day win for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Premiership newcomers Hamilton Academical.

FULL-TIME

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

That free-kick effort proves to be the last one at Dens Park as Dundee and Kilmarnock take a point apiece from their Scottish Premiership opener.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Peter MacDonald sizes up a stoppage-time free-kick at Dens Park and his effort is touched on tot he frame of the goal by Kilmarnock goalkeeper.

TEXT 80295

Text from Gordy in Paisley: "Back off Jim Goodwin, nobody in the ground seems to know what he's actually been sent off for! And there have been similar challenges to his booking from Motherwell players that have gone unpunished. Here we go again with these refs!"

GOALS

Some late goals in Leagues One and Two. Stenhousemuir have taken the lead against Airdrieonians while Clyde are now in front having previously trailed to Queen's Park.

Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park

"Great save by McGovern to deny Marley Watkins, who's looked bright since his introduction."

#bbcsportscot

Simon Boendermaker tweets: "Cant say I'm too surprised Goodwin gets the first red of the season, doubt it'll be his last... #bbcsportscot"

CLOSE!

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Dundee are inches away once more, as Gary Harkins powers in on goal, with goalkeeper Craig Samson the Kilmarnock hero yet again. It's down to him that his team are still in the game.

CLOSING STAGES

Time beginning to run out in today's Scottish fixtures. Few sides have a comfortable lead across the four divisions so goals now could definitely prove decisive.

GREAT SAVE!

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Craig Samson beats the ball away to keep Kilmarnock level after Luka Tankulic batters in a shot for Dundee.

Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren

Jim Goodwin was dismissed for St Mirren, his second yellow card for dissent coming after a first-half booking for a poor tackle.

Jim goodwin tackles Lee Erwin
SNS

Goodwin has been shown 51 yellow cards and four reds in his time at St Mirren.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park

"Marley Watkins, just off the bench, clatters the crossbar from just inside the box. Clearly a Caley Thistle goal now would finish this as a contest."

RED CARD

Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren

Jim Goodwin picks up the first red card of the Scottish Premiership season, the St Mirren player-coach receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

Hamilton 0-2 Inverness

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park

"Big shout from Accies for a penalty there. Beautiful back-heel by Mickael Antoine-Curier puts Imrie in on goal. He tries to play the ball across the box and it appears to come off a Caley Thistle arm but the referee says no penalty. Then Antoine-Curier gets a chance himself but Brill saves well."

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Killie have a go this time, as Josh Magennis finds some space, but skews his strike wide. Both teams are really going for it.

Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren

St Mirren are pushing for an equaliser and Motherwell goalkleeper Dan Twardzik has to look sharp to tip away a Jason Naismith shot.

GREAT SAVE!

Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT

Dean Brill makes a fine save after Mikael Antoine Curier goes clean through on the Inverness goal.

PENALTY APPEAL

Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT

Hamilton's Dougie Imrie tries to force his way through the Inverness defence and there are claims of a handball in the box but no spot-kick is awarded.

RED CARD

Greenock Morton's Jordan Allan receives the first red card of the Scottish Professional Football League season for serious foul play in the match against Ayr United.

Jim Spence

BBC Sport at Dens Park

"Dundee have looked very decent indeed."

GOAL

Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren (Erwin)

Motherwell take the lead as Lee Erwin pounces on a rebound after Marian Kello had parried Lionel Ainsworth's shot.

GOAL

Hibernian 2-1 Livingston (Gallacher)

Declan Gallacher side-foots the ball home to halve the Livi deficit.

Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock's Alexei Eremenko comes on for the final half-hour. The visitors will hope his craft can unlock the Dundee defence.

Hamilton 0-2 Inverness

Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park

"This is really very comfortable for Inverness Caley Thistle. Ali Crawford has made a bit of a difference for Accies since coming on at the start of the second half, but this looks like a match between an experienced Premiership side and one with very little top-flight experience, which it is.

"Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern gets down to his right to keep out a Greg Tansey free-kick."

Hamilton 0-2 Inverness CT

Ryan Christie's tap-in doubled the Inverness lead at Hamilton.

Ryan Christie scores for Inverness against Hamilton
SNS
Motherwell 0-0 St Mirren

Still no goals at Fir Park but St Mirren have edged it on chances.

Josh Law and Kenny McLean
SNS
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Craig Slater and Gary Harkins were both on target during the first half at Dens Park.

Craig Slater and Gary Harkins
SNS
Motherwell 0-0 St Mirren

Dan Twardzik is called into action again as he saves from striker St Mirren Calum Ball's left-footed effort.

