Scottish football as it happened
Summary
- SPFL season begins
- FT: Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock (Harkins, pen) (Slater)
- FT: Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT (McKay, Christie)
- FT: Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren (Erwin)
- Goalkeeper scores in Hibs' Championship win
By Andy Campbell
Elsewhere, Hibs held off Livingston to record a 2-1 Championship win - goalkeeper Mark Oxley's first-half goal proving to be the winner.
Mainly draws in League One, including Dunfermline's goal-less match with Brechin City.
In League Two, Barry Ferguson's Clyde came from behind to record a late win against Queen's Park.
Allan Johnston
Kilmarnock manager
"To be fair, I think a point was a fair result. There were a lot of encouraging signs there. It was really, really good game."
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Paul Hartley
Dundee manger
"It was a great game of football. I think we're a great addition to the league. I thought we dominated in the second half. We're off the mark, I'm really proud of the effort."
FULL-TIME
Scottish League Two
Albion Rovers 2-1 Annan Athletic
Berwick Rangers 1-2 Arbroath
Elgin City 1-0 East Fife
Montrose 4-1 East Stirlingshire
Queen's Park 1-2 Clyde
FULL-TIME
Scottish League One
Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton
Dunfermline 0-0 Brechin City
Peterhead 1-1 Stirling Albion
Stenhousemuir 1-0 Airdrieonians
Stranraer 1-1 Forfar Athletic
FULL-TIME
Scottish Championship
Cowdenbeath 2-2 Falkirk
Hibernian 2-1 Livingston
Queen of the South 2-0 Alloa Athletic
Raith Rovers 3-1 Dumbarton
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren
Not so comfortable for Motherwell given St Mirren's chances throughout the match but the three points go to Stuart McCall's side.
FULL-TIME
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT
Comfortable opening-day win for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Premiership newcomers Hamilton Academical.
FULL-TIME
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
That free-kick effort proves to be the last one at Dens Park as Dundee and Kilmarnock take a point apiece from their Scottish Premiership opener.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Peter MacDonald sizes up a stoppage-time free-kick at Dens Park and his effort is touched on tot he frame of the goal by Kilmarnock goalkeeper.
TEXT 80295
Text from Gordy in Paisley: "Back off Jim Goodwin, nobody in the ground seems to know what he's actually been sent off for! And there have been similar challenges to his booking from Motherwell players that have gone unpunished. Here we go again with these refs!"
GOALS
Some late goals in Leagues One and Two. Stenhousemuir have taken the lead against Airdrieonians while Clyde are now in front having previously trailed to Queen's Park.
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park
"Great save by McGovern to deny Marley Watkins, who's looked bright since his introduction."
#bbcsportscot
Simon Boendermaker tweets: "Cant say I'm too surprised Goodwin gets the first red of the season, doubt it'll be his last... #bbcsportscot"
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Dundee are inches away once more, as Gary Harkins powers in on goal, with goalkeeper Craig Samson the Kilmarnock hero yet again. It's down to him that his team are still in the game.
CLOSING STAGES
Time beginning to run out in today's Scottish fixtures. Few sides have a comfortable lead across the four divisions so goals now could definitely prove decisive.
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Craig Samson beats the ball away to keep Kilmarnock level after Luka Tankulic batters in a shot for Dundee.
Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren
Jim Goodwin was dismissed for St Mirren, his second yellow card for dissent coming after a first-half booking for a poor tackle.
Goodwin has been shown 51 yellow cards and four reds in his time at St Mirren.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park
"Marley Watkins, just off the bench, clatters the crossbar from just inside the box. Clearly a Caley Thistle goal now would finish this as a contest."
RED CARD
Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren
Jim Goodwin picks up the first red card of the Scottish Premiership season, the St Mirren player-coach receiving a second yellow card for dissent.
Hamilton 0-2 Inverness
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park
"Big shout from Accies for a penalty there. Beautiful back-heel by Mickael Antoine-Curier puts Imrie in on goal. He tries to play the ball across the box and it appears to come off a Caley Thistle arm but the referee says no penalty. Then Antoine-Curier gets a chance himself but Brill saves well."
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Killie have a go this time, as Josh Magennis finds some space, but skews his strike wide. Both teams are really going for it.
Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren
St Mirren are pushing for an equaliser and Motherwell goalkleeper Dan Twardzik has to look sharp to tip away a Jason Naismith shot.
GREAT SAVE!
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT
Dean Brill makes a fine save after Mikael Antoine Curier goes clean through on the Inverness goal.
PENALTY APPEAL
Hamilton Academical 0-2 Inverness CT
Hamilton's Dougie Imrie tries to force his way through the Inverness defence and there are claims of a handball in the box but no spot-kick is awarded.
RED CARD
Greenock Morton's Jordan Allan receives the first red card of the Scottish Professional Football League season for serious foul play in the match against Ayr United.
Jim Spence
BBC Sport at Dens Park
"Dundee have looked very decent indeed."
GOAL
Motherwell 1-0 St Mirren (Erwin)
Motherwell take the lead as Lee Erwin pounces on a rebound after Marian Kello had parried Lionel Ainsworth's shot.
GOAL
Hibernian 2-1 Livingston (Gallacher)
Declan Gallacher side-foots the ball home to halve the Livi deficit.
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock's Alexei Eremenko comes on for the final half-hour. The visitors will hope his craft can unlock the Dundee defence.
Hamilton 0-2 Inverness
Alasdair Lamont
BBC Scotland senior football reporter at New Douglas Park
"This is really very comfortable for Inverness Caley Thistle. Ali Crawford has made a bit of a difference for Accies since coming on at the start of the second half, but this looks like a match between an experienced Premiership side and one with very little top-flight experience, which it is.
"Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern gets down to his right to keep out a Greg Tansey free-kick."
Hamilton 0-2 Inverness CT
Ryan Christie's tap-in doubled the Inverness lead at Hamilton.
Motherwell 0-0 St Mirren
Still no goals at Fir Park but St Mirren have edged it on chances.
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock
Craig Slater and Gary Harkins were both on target during the first half at Dens Park.
Motherwell 0-0 St Mirren
Dan Twardzik is called into action again as he saves from striker St Mirren Calum Ball's left-footed effort.