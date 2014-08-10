John Rankin and Peter Pawlett

Scottish football as it happened

Summary

  1. Dow, Mackay-Steven & Erskine score for United
  2. O'Halloran & MacLean gives Saints lead over County
  3. Jervis pulls one back for Ross County
  4. Wilson & Sow score as Hearts beat Rangers
  5. Law had equalised for Rangers

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

TABLE TOPPERS

Dundee United celebrate their victory at Pittodrie, which puts them top of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United players
SNS
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes

"United capitalised on a mistake and from then on they played with a bit of intelligence. Although we had the majority of the play in the second half, they looked dangerous on the break.."

The top flight resumes on Wednesday evening with a full round of fixtures, including champions Celtic's first league match against St Johnstone in Perth and Partick Thistle's opening game of the season against Ross County in Glasgow.

It's been mainly away wins on the first weekend of the Premiership season with Inverness triumphing at Hamilton yesterday and Dundee United and St Johnstone both picking up three points on the road today.

The Scottish Premiership table after the first weekend of matches, with Celtic and Partick Thistle still to play in the league.

Scottish Premiership table
BBC
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara

"I thought, to a man, we were very good today. Defensively, as a unit, we were outstanding. It's a great start for us, that's all it is."

FULL-TIME

Aberdeen 0-3 Dundee United

Dundee United go top of the Scottish Premiership with a convincing victory at Pittodrie.

FULL-TIME

Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone open their Scottish Premiership season with a hard-fought away victory over Ross County.

GOAL

Aberdeen 0-3 Dundee United (Erskine)

Well, that's that. Chris Erskine rolls the ball home to claim United's third of the day.

Closing Stages

Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone

Melvin de Leeuw's shot is saved by St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

Former United forward David Goodwillie heads wide with the goal at his mercy, much to Aberdeen's disappointment.

INJURY TIME

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

Three minutes of stoppage time at Pittodrie.

A series of set pieces in the St Johnstone half as Ross County try to force a leveller.

Niall McGinn's half-volley from a tight angle does not trouble Dundee United goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak.

PENALTY APPEAL

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

Dundee United defender Callum Morris appears to handle the ball in the box but referee Willie Collum waves play on.

Aberdeen's frustrations are summed up as Peter Pawlett works himself into a good position and delivers a decent ball but there is no-one there to attack it.

Craig Paterson

BBC Radio SCotland pundit

"It's just been a really, really flat day for Aberdeen."

Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone

Quite a few stoppages in Dingwall as both sides make changes. St Johnstone's first-half scorer Michael O'Halloran tries to add to his earlier strike but fires over.

PENALTY APPEAL

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

Adam Rooney goes down in the box under the challenge of goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak but referee Willie Collum awards a goal kick as the ball goes out.

Heading into the last 15 minutes in Aberdeen and Dingwall.

CLOSE!

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

United's Ryan Dow gets clear with another chance but fires wide. That could have finished the match.

Tam Scobbie slides in on Yoann Arquin at Victoria Park.

Yoann Arquin and Tam Scobbie
SNS
Paul Paton challenges Peter Pawlett and Pittodrie.

Paul Paton and Peter Pawlett
SNS
In Dingwall, there's been chances at both ends after County got a goal back. Rocco Quinn has fired wide for the hosts while Steven Anderson and Dave Mackay have threatened for Saints.

Aberdeen know they need to get the next goal but Dundee United remain a threat on the break.

GOAL

Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone (Jervis)

Debutant Jake Jervis fires past Alan Mannus to reduce Ross County's deficit. Game on.

CLOSE!

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

Dundee United threaten a break when Ryan Dow finds Nadir Ciftci but the striker cannot keep his effort down.

GOAL

Ross County 0-2 St Johnstone (MacLean)

Steven MacLean doubles St Johnstone's lead with a header high into the net.

YELLOW CARD

Paul Paton is fouled for taking out David Goodwillie and Aberdeen have a free-kick, from which Niall McGinn fires off target.

KICK-OFF

Scottish Premiership matches resuming.

Neilson added that goalkeeper Neil Alexander had been taken to hospital for treatment on his cheekbone.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson on beating Rangers

"Great for the players, I'm really, really pleased for them."

HALF-TIME

Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone

Michael O'Halloran's strike separates St Johnstone and Ross County at the break.

HALF-TIME

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United

Dundee United go in two up a the break with Ryan Dow and Gary Mackay-Steven on target in the first half.

CLOSE!

Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone

Graham Carey has missed a couple of chances for Ross County as they try to draw level against St Johnstone.

GOAL

Aberdeen 0-2 Dundee United (Mackay-Steven)

It's a second for United as Gary Mackay-Steven slips the ball home at the end of a swift break. Superb through ball by Nadir Ciftci.

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin tweets: "Celtic to turn down request from Legia Warsaw for a one-off match to decide who will play in the Champions League #BBCsportscot"

HITS THE WOODWORK

Aberdeen 0-1 Dundee United

Dundee United goalkeeper Radoslaw Cierzniak misses a cross and Niall McGinn tries to take advantage but his shot strikes the post.

