Scottish football as it happened

Right that's enough from me. Celtic, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen, Hamilton and Dundee United all picked up maximum points, with the Jags in rampant form at Firhill.
It's nice to see Craig Gordon back. The Celtic keeper was playing his first competitive match in over two years and will be delighted with a clean sheet.
The season is now in full swing, so join us for more of the same at the weekend...
Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "We probably had the better chances in the second half but this is always a tough venue and I'm pleased with a point. When you are away from home you need to be solid and the players worked really hard. There could have been a penalty for handball at the end but we're not going to moan too much."
ICT boss John Hughes:"They sat in and tried to hit us on the counter. We were forcing the play and had a couple of chances to win but we couldn't find that bit of imagination to unlock the door. We need to be clever enough and patient enough to break teams down."
Kilmarnock boss Allan Johnston: "I'm hoping to bring in a new striker tomorrow and hopefully that will give us a different dimension.
"The goal right before half-time probably killed us a little bit. There wasn't much between the teams. We just needed that bit of composure in front of goal."
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I thought we were very hard working and limited them to very few chances, if anything.
"We were too reluctant to shoot in good areas but we know we have the quality to change games.
"Any win away from home is good and I still think there is a lot more to come."
Motherwell boss Stuart McCall: "I take a lot of positives out of the performance and I think we merited a point in a tough encounter. I set them out to be hard to beat and to a man they did me proud. We've got players to come back and new faces to come in so that will make the group stronger."
Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara: "Motherwell dug in but we kept going and I thought we deserved the win. It was a wonderful strike and that will do Mario's confidence wonders. You could see what he will bring to the team."
"That's a dive. That's embarrassing," the reaction from BBC Scotland's Tom English to seeing replays of the penalty awarded to Celtic's Dirk Boerrigter.
Celtic striker Anthony Stokes: "After we scored the first goal we broke them down and it was comfortable from then.
"The manager wants us to press hard and win the ball as high up the park as possible.
"I think tonight will be good for the confidence and good for the group."
Ross County manager Derek Adams: "I'm not going to make any excuses, Partick Thistle were the better side and deserved to win. We didn't defend as a team but I don't want to take anything away from Partick Thistle who played very well."
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It was a top class performance. We couldn't have asked for a better start. I just asked them to be relaxed since they were so desperate to get out there, get the ball down and play."
St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright: "I thought we were well on top when we gave away the goal. We were in the ascendancy then we should get a penalty to get back in it - but we don't. Then they get a penalty which wasn't and we have a man sent off. Celtic didn't start to cut us open until we were down to 10 men."
Hamilton player-manager Alex Neil: "We're delighted with how we performed. We didn't move the ball well enough against Inverness and that was our downfall, so it was nice to bounce back. We have a young squad but we can certainly compete at this level. We should have scored more tonight. It's an important win but I don't target any particular fixtures."
St Mirren boss Tommy Craig: "We were poor. We didn't get anywhere near the levels we had on Saturday. We have lacked consistency at St Mirren for some time. Hamilton were first to the ball in the early stages and that set the tone."
Celtic manager Ronny Deila after the 3-0 win at McDiarmid Park: "It was a first game and there were some nerves. Second half, we were much better but there is a long way to go."
On the contentious penalty decisions... "Over 38 matches it's going to be even-Steven, refs do good things and they make mistakes."
BBC Scotland's Tom English on Twitter: "Refs looking for more money in Scotland. John Beaton might want to consider a refund after this St Johnstone v Celtic game."
Our Tom reckons Mr Beaton is a bit "card happy" and had a couple of shockers at McDiarmid Park, denying Saints a penalty and awarding one to Celtic.
FULL-TIME
Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee
Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee
We're still playing in the Highlands but the prospect of a late goal is unlikely...
FULL-TIME
St Mirren 0-2 Hamilton
FULL-TIME
Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell
Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen
FULL-TIME
Partick Thistle 4-0 Ross County
St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic
GOAL
Partick Thistle 4-0 Ross County (O'Donnell)
Thistle are rampant. Stephen O'Donnell ventures forward and slams the ball past Antonio Reguero. Soon after the keeper saves with a foot to deny Ryan Stevenson, without knowing too much about the shot.
St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic
Callum McGregor connects with a much better shot than the one he scored with moments ago but Alan Mannus produces a good save to partially make up for his blunder.
Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Nicky Low sends Jonny Hayes through on goal but the Irishman isn't able to take the opportunity to slot it by Craig Samson.
TEXT 80295
Anonymous: "For the second time tonight Celtic are aided by poor referring! A blatant dive well after the tiniest of grazes. And that's from a Dons fan."
Well, St Johnstone appear determined to lose this one, having gifted Celtic two other goals.
GOAL
St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic (McGregor)
Suddenly Celtic are on Easy Street as Nir Bitton picks out Callum McGregor and the forward's low shot goes through the legs of an opponent before squirming right through the gloves of Saints keeper Alan Mannus. File under howler...
GOAL
Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell (Bilate)
Dundee United substitute Mario Bilate picks up the ball 25 yards out, sets himself and then thunders the ball past Dan Twardzik.
Dundee United 0-0 Motherwell
A rare opening at Tannadice as Gary Mackay-Steven centres for Ryan Dow but the United midfielder gets under the ball and scoops it over.
Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee
A Dundee free-kick confuses the home defence and presents Peter MacDonald with a great chance to open the scoring but the substitute striker fires over from seven yards.
GOAL
St Johnstone 0-2 Celtic (Biton)
Dave Mackay trudges off without too much fuss, although, having seen TV replays, it looks a very soft award. Nir Bitton is coolness personified as he converts from the spot.
PENALTY
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Derk Boerrigter collapses after mild contact with Dave Mackay and referee John Beaton points to the spot before showing the Saints captain a red card.
St Mirren 0-2 Hamilton
St Mirren continue to live dangerously as Accies striker Mikael Antoine-Curier fluffs his lines again from two successive crosses.
GOAL
Partick Thistle 3-0 Ross County (Fraser)
Ryan Stevenson's clever back heel sets off a sweeping Partick Thistle move that ends with Gary Fraser firing home.
Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee
Gary Warren is presented with a chance from a corner but heads wide of the Dundee goal.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen (Jack)
Niall McGinn, on the right-hand-side, picks out Ryan Jack's run into the Kilmarnock box and the Scotland under-21 midfielder bullets a header past Craig Samson to make the three points seem more secure for Derek McInnes's men.
PENALTY APPEAL
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
St Johnstone captain Dave Mackay claims he is fouled in the box by Virgil van Dijk's clumsy challenge but referee John Beaton is unmoved by the defender's sprawl.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Dundee United 0-0 Motherwell
Motherwell have the ball in the net but Lee Erwin is flagged offside at Tannadice.
St Mirren 0-2 Hamilton
Ali Crawford, looking for his hat-trick, finds space on the edge of the penalty box after a quick counter-attack but his shot is straight at keeper Marian Kello.
TEXT 80295
Anonymous: "C'mon Dundee, 3 points required tonight, top six is a must this season."
Please remember to add your name to text messages, we do like to credit you!
TEXT 80295
Anonymous: "Two matches in and I already have the rosary beads out! From a worried St Mirren fan."
