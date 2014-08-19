Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid as it happened

A good draw for Atletico Madrid, where it's almost 1am. And that's late enough for us, we are out of here.
See you soon.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
All over! We go again on Friday night. Atletico - who didn't lose to Real or Barcelona last season - will be happy with that.
INJURY TIME
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Into added time...
PENALTY APPEAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Furious! They're furious! Real Madrid want a penalty, and you can see why. Dani Carvajal hammers in a low shot which hits the outstretched arm of Mario Suarez - nothing given...
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - Raul Garcia
Out of nothing! Atletico Madrid win a corner which is not cut out and midfielder Raul Garcia is open two yards out to flick home with the bottom of his boots! Terrible defending and an away goal for Atleti.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Ikram Miah: Real Madrid attacking is lethal with Bale, Ronaldo and Rodriguez, They will surely be favourites for winning the Champions League.Louis Theodossiou: New rule - If a player crosses the vanishing spray line and gets penalised, the captain of that players team should get booked.Paul Anthony Collins: Game full of stars and play actors trying get others sent off. Ramos should have gone though.
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
James Rodriguez will remember that goal for many reasons - but as it came at 12:40 am it must be the latest he's ever scored?
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
An immediate response from Atletico sees Koke fire in a dipping strike which forces Iker Casillas into a fine save. Last 10...
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid - James Rodriguez
There it is! Dani Carvajal crosses in, Karim Benzema sees his effort well blocked and new boy James Rodriguez is in the right place to steer the loose change home from 10 yards out. First goal for the club. It won't be his last!
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Karim Benzma floats a header on to the top of the net before Real bring on Angel Di Maria - who gets a huge, huge ovation from the stands. They don't want to see him sold.
Atletico hand new boy Raul Jimenez 13 minutes up front in place of Mario Mandzukic.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Another brilliant touch from Gareth Bale takes him away from two defenders, he finds Toni Kroos but the German's shot hits the back of a defender. Atletico are readying a few changes as we enter the final 15 minutes.
Gareth Bale takes the free-kick at the second attempt, hammered hard and low, Miguel Moya can only palm it out and Toni Kroos has the whole goal to aim at, and puts it over! Big chance.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Don't encroach the vanishing spray! Raul Garcia edges over the foam and is booked for his troubles. Sergio Ramos put the original effort over the bar but they get a second shy....
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sergio Ramos rises high to flick a header wide, before Atletico Madrid replace Guilherme Siqueira with Cristian Ansaldi. Siqueira was lucky not to be sent-off there for another foul on Gareth Bale.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A big collision as Mario Mandzukic and Sergio Ramos go up for the header, it's a heavy landing and the temperamental Ramos then appears to put his hand into Mandzukic's face!
It's not a punch, but more than a shove, and they are both booked. He's a touch lucky there.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Exciting addition to the Madrid scene - France midfielder Antoine Griezmann is on. He had a cracking World Cup.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Dani Carvajal takes aim from 25 yards but fizzes the shot high and wide. Not a bad dig from the Real Madrid full-back - this is a frustrating evening for the home side so far.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
James Rodriguez has attached himself just behind Karim Benzema, with Toni Kroos a bit of a fish out of water on the left-hand side. Wonder if Angel Di Maria may be a better option out there?
GREAT SAVE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Great stuff from Gareth Bale! He collects a cut back from Dani Carvajal, gets away from Diego Godin and thrashes in a right-footed effort which is well pushed clear by Miguel Angel Moya.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo must have an injury. Surely.
Anyway, we are back under way.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Here he is. Colombia's hottest export since Shakira is coming on - it's James Rodriguez on in place of Cristiano Ronaldo. I didn't expect that!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid gather in the tunnel - James Rodriguez has been going through a very rigorous warm-up, is he coming on?
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
It's midnight in Madrid. Wednesday.
We are about to have the second half.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
We asked who you think will win the Champions League.
Harvey Wright: Liverpool to go far given their history.Michael Tombs: Chelsea will go very close to winning #ChampionsLeague this year.Dr Holmes: I am looking forward to Liverpool this season in the Champions League too. Entertainment guaranteed!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone will be happy enough with this showing, the second leg is over the city at the Vicente Calderon on Friday night.Real have one trophy in the bank and want six altogether this season.
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti meets the referee on the side of the pitch. He's not happy, but it's goalless at the interval. Almost midnight in Madrid.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A few whistles around the ground as we approach half-time. When you assemble a team of so many stars you maybe expect a supernova of a performance.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
We asked who you think will win the Champions League.
John McEnerney: Bayern will be the team to beat. Do you think those WCup winners will sit back on their laurels? No chance! Unstoppable!Zak Bakur: Apart from Real Madrid and Barca. Closest challenger to the CL has to be Jose's Chelsea! There's quality in every positionStephen Shaw: CL final Chelsea-Real. You probably didn't hear that here first
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
It's not so often you see Gareth Bale out on the left wing any more, but he made a goal from there in Cardiff last week and almost does again, whipping in a brilliant cross which Cristiano Ronaldo attacks, only to head wide.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Toni Kroos and Luka Modric link up smartly in the midfield, before Modric spins out of a tackle, leaves one man for dead with a bodyswerve and then hits a low shot which deflects wide. Outstanding stuff. Xabi Alonso is then booked for the hosts for a cynical check.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Godin scored a header in the Champions League final between these two sides back in May, and he causes havoc again, flicking a header back into the middle and Iker Casillas flaps at it, Mario Mandzukic then tries to lift the ball back over the top but Casillas grabs it.
Atletico a real threat in the air.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Who can Stop Real?
It's extraordinarily early days - of course - but who are you backing to win the Champions League this season?
Can anyone get near Real Madrid or Barcelona? Bayern Munich in with a chance? Jose Mourino capable of steering Chelsea all the way?
Let us know. You can text in to 81111 (UK Only), tweet us at
Andrew: Real Madrid look frightening on the break, they could sweep all before them this season. The pace of Ronaldo and Bale is scary to see.
Sheelagh: After his heroics at the World Cup this summer, James Rodriguez still has to settle for a place on the bench! That just goes to show the sheer strength, depth and quality of this Real Madrid squad.
Andrew, Richhill: I know no team has ever retained the Champions League trophy, not the great Juventus team of the late 90s, not the untouchable Barcelona team of 2009-12 nor the ruthless Bayern Munich of the last two seasons. Having said that, I can't look past this Real Madrid side retaining their CL crown this season. Their already strong side has been strengthened even further in the summer. Beware Europe!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Still all Real in the Bernabeu, but they don't look at their most incisive best this early in the season. James Rodriguez could well make a difference at some stage.
A bit of late transfer news which has come through this evening, Brazil's World Cup goalkeeper Julio Cesar has joined Benfica after being released by Queens Park Rangers.
The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Portuguese club.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
No Thibaut Courtois for Atletico Madrid this season of course, and they've gone for Miguel Angel Moya in nets tonight. He came in from Getafe, and they also have big-money signing Jan Oblak available. That could be a battle throughout the season.
Gareth Bale beats his man for pace and spins in a cross which Karim Benzema can't get on the end of.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Is Sami Khedira off then? There will be a large queue of suitors for the German midfielder, but I can't see him getting much football for Real. Toni Kroos, Xabi Alonso and Luka Modric will all take some shifting.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The visitors have been penned in but they go direct and it works, Mario Mandzukic finding space on the corner of the penalty area and hitting a dipping shot which is held by Iker Casillas. Decent hit by the Croatian.
And then a bigger chance! Mistake at the back from Sergio Ramos and Saul is in, he hits it early but Casillas saves again.
Better ball Saul...
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
I'm going to stick my neck out here and predict at least one red card in this one. Gareth Bale is taken out in full flight by Guilherme Siqueira and goes in the book. That was high and rash by the Brazilian left-back, who has replaced Chelsea's new man Luis Felipe.
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
A good draw for Atletico Madrid, where it's almost 1am. And that's late enough for us, we are out of here.
See you soon.
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
All over! We go again on Friday night. Atletico - who didn't lose to Real or Barcelona last season - will be happy with that.
INJURY TIME
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Into added time...
PENALTY APPEAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Furious! They're furious! Real Madrid want a penalty, and you can see why. Dani Carvajal hammers in a low shot which hits the outstretched arm of Mario Suarez - nothing given...
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - Raul Garcia
Out of nothing! Atletico Madrid win a corner which is not cut out and midfielder Raul Garcia is open two yards out to flick home with the bottom of his boots! Terrible defending and an away goal for Atleti.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
James Rodriguez will remember that goal for many reasons - but as it came at 12:40 am it must be the latest he's ever scored?
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid
An immediate response from Atletico sees Koke fire in a dipping strike which forces Iker Casillas into a fine save. Last 10...
GOAL
Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid - James Rodriguez
There it is! Dani Carvajal crosses in, Karim Benzema sees his effort well blocked and new boy James Rodriguez is in the right place to steer the loose change home from 10 yards out. First goal for the club. It won't be his last!
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Karim Benzma floats a header on to the top of the net before Real bring on Angel Di Maria - who gets a huge, huge ovation from the stands. They don't want to see him sold.
Atletico hand new boy Raul Jimenez 13 minutes up front in place of Mario Mandzukic.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Another brilliant touch from Gareth Bale takes him away from two defenders, he finds Toni Kroos but the German's shot hits the back of a defender. Atletico are readying a few changes as we enter the final 15 minutes.
Besiktas 0-0 Arsenal
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Gareth Bale takes the free-kick at the second attempt, hammered hard and low, Miguel Moya can only palm it out and Toni Kroos has the whole goal to aim at, and puts it over! Big chance.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Don't encroach the vanishing spray! Raul Garcia edges over the foam and is booked for his troubles. Sergio Ramos put the original effort over the bar but they get a second shy....
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Sergio Ramos rises high to flick a header wide, before Atletico Madrid replace Guilherme Siqueira with Cristian Ansaldi. Siqueira was lucky not to be sent-off there for another foul on Gareth Bale.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A big collision as Mario Mandzukic and Sergio Ramos go up for the header, it's a heavy landing and the temperamental Ramos then appears to put his hand into Mandzukic's face!
It's not a punch, but more than a shove, and they are both booked. He's a touch lucky there.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Exciting addition to the Madrid scene - France midfielder Antoine Griezmann is on. He had a cracking World Cup.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Dani Carvajal takes aim from 25 yards but fizzes the shot high and wide. Not a bad dig from the Real Madrid full-back - this is a frustrating evening for the home side so far.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
James Rodriguez has attached himself just behind Karim Benzema, with Toni Kroos a bit of a fish out of water on the left-hand side. Wonder if Angel Di Maria may be a better option out there?
GREAT SAVE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Great stuff from Gareth Bale! He collects a cut back from Dani Carvajal, gets away from Diego Godin and thrashes in a right-footed effort which is well pushed clear by Miguel Angel Moya.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo must have an injury. Surely.
Anyway, we are back under way.
SUBSTITUTION
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Here he is. Colombia's hottest export since Shakira is coming on - it's James Rodriguez on in place of Cristiano Ronaldo. I didn't expect that!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid gather in the tunnel - James Rodriguez has been going through a very rigorous warm-up, is he coming on?
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
It's midnight in Madrid. Wednesday.
We are about to have the second half.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
We asked who you think will win the Champions League.Harvey Wright: Liverpool to go far given their history.Michael Tombs: Chelsea will go very close to winning #ChampionsLeague this year.Dr Holmes: I am looking forward to Liverpool this season in the Champions League too. Entertainment guaranteed!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone will be happy enough with this showing, the second leg is over the city at the Vicente Calderon on Friday night.Real have one trophy in the bank and want six altogether this season.
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti meets the referee on the side of the pitch. He's not happy, but it's goalless at the interval. Almost midnight in Madrid.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
A few whistles around the ground as we approach half-time. When you assemble a team of so many stars you maybe expect a supernova of a performance.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
We asked who you think will win the Champions League.John McEnerney: Bayern will be the team to beat. Do you think those WCup winners will sit back on their laurels? No chance! Unstoppable!Zak Bakur: Apart from Real Madrid and Barca. Closest challenger to the CL has to be Jose's Chelsea! There's quality in every positionStephen Shaw: CL final Chelsea-Real. You probably didn't hear that here first
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
It's not so often you see Gareth Bale out on the left wing any more, but he made a goal from there in Cardiff last week and almost does again, whipping in a brilliant cross which Cristiano Ronaldo attacks, only to head wide.
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Toni Kroos and Luka Modric link up smartly in the midfield, before Modric spins out of a tackle, leaves one man for dead with a bodyswerve and then hits a low shot which deflects wide. Outstanding stuff. Xabi Alonso is then booked for the hosts for a cynical check.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Godin scored a header in the Champions League final between these two sides back in May, and he causes havoc again, flicking a header back into the middle and Iker Casillas flaps at it, Mario Mandzukic then tries to lift the ball back over the top but Casillas grabs it.
Atletico a real threat in the air.
Join the debate at #bbcfootball
Who can Stop Real?
It's extraordinarily early days - of course - but who are you backing to win the Champions League this season?
Can anyone get near Real Madrid or Barcelona? Bayern Munich in with a chance? Jose Mourino capable of steering Chelsea all the way?
Let us know. You can text in to 81111 (UK Only), tweet us at#bbcfootball, post on our Facebook page or message us on our Google+ page.
Text us on 81111
Andrew: Real Madrid look frightening on the break, they could sweep all before them this season. The pace of Ronaldo and Bale is scary to see.
Sheelagh: After his heroics at the World Cup this summer, James Rodriguez still has to settle for a place on the bench! That just goes to show the sheer strength, depth and quality of this Real Madrid squad.
Andrew, Richhill: I know no team has ever retained the Champions League trophy, not the great Juventus team of the late 90s, not the untouchable Barcelona team of 2009-12 nor the ruthless Bayern Munich of the last two seasons. Having said that, I can't look past this Real Madrid side retaining their CL crown this season. Their already strong side has been strengthened even further in the summer. Beware Europe!
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Still all Real in the Bernabeu, but they don't look at their most incisive best this early in the season. James Rodriguez could well make a difference at some stage.
A bit of late transfer news which has come through this evening, Brazil's World Cup goalkeeper Julio Cesar has joined Benfica after being released by Queens Park Rangers.
The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Portuguese club.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
No Thibaut Courtois for Atletico Madrid this season of course, and they've gone for Miguel Angel Moya in nets tonight. He came in from Getafe, and they also have big-money signing Jan Oblak available. That could be a battle throughout the season.
Gareth Bale beats his man for pace and spins in a cross which Karim Benzema can't get on the end of.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Is Sami Khedira off then? There will be a large queue of suitors for the German midfielder, but I can't see him getting much football for Real. Toni Kroos, Xabi Alonso and Luka Modric will all take some shifting.
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The visitors have been penned in but they go direct and it works, Mario Mandzukic finding space on the corner of the penalty area and hitting a dipping shot which is held by Iker Casillas. Decent hit by the Croatian.
And then a bigger chance! Mistake at the back from Sergio Ramos and Saul is in, he hits it early but Casillas saves again.
Better ball Saul...
YELLOW CARD
Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
I'm going to stick my neck out here and predict at least one red card in this one. Gareth Bale is taken out in full flight by Guilherme Siqueira and goes in the book. That was high and rash by the Brazilian left-back, who has replaced Chelsea's new man Luis Felipe.