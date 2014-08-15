David Templeton and Liam Dick

Falkirk v Rangers as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, DAB, online

Summary

  1. Deflected Macleod strike puts Rangers ahead
  2. Clark nets close-range second for visitors

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Time for me to sign off. Good night and please join us again tomorrow and Sunday for more Scottish football coverage.

Peter Houston

Falkirk manager

Falkirk manager Peter Houston
SNS

"For 78 minutes or so, we were the better team. You look at the first goal, it was a wicked deflection.

"I'm very proud of a very young side tonight because at times we dominated."

Billy Dodds

BBC Radio Scotland

"Falkirk looked the more likely at the start of the second half. They're a decent outfit. They'll be right up there pushing for the play-off spots."

Before then, we'll be back tomorrow with coverage of the Scottish Premiership matches, including Celtic's first home league match of the season against Dundee United.

We'll provide more live Scottish Championship coverage on Sunday with the Edinburgh derby, Hearts v Hibernian.

Rangers resume their Championship campaign against Dumbarton next Saturday, when Falkirk will travel to face Hibernian.

The game was heading for a goal-less draw until Lewis Macleod's opener.

Lewis Macleod scores for Rangers against Falkirk
SNS
Rob Maclean

BBC Radio Scotland commentator

"A badly needed three points for the title favourites, Rangers."

FULL-TIME

Falkirk 0-2 Rangers

Certainly not a polished performance from Rangers but a win nonetheless. Falkirk impressed in spells but lacked cutting edge when it mattered and were also frustrated by some excellent goalkeeping by Cammy Bell.

ADDED TIME

Not long left. Three minutes of stoppage time begin.

#bbcsportscot

bringthemonjpn: "#bbcsportscot in the nick of time..."

DISALLOWED GOAL

Falkirk goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald makes a stunning save to keep out Lee McCulloch's powerful strike. Kris Boyd races in to net the rebound but the offside flag cuts short his celebrations.

GOAL

Falkirk 0-2 Rangers (Clark)

Rangers double their lead with Nicky Clark using his body to knock the ball over the line after Nicky Law had fired Lewis Macleod's corner towards goal.

GREAT SAVE!

Fraser Aird tries to force the ball home twice but both times Jamie MacDonald does well. A scramble in the box ensues before the ball eventually goes out for a corner.

Rangers look a more assured side following that goal and are keeping the ball in the Falkirk half going in to the last eight minutes.

Craig Sibbald replaces Alex Cooper for Falkirk.

GOAL

Falkirk 0-1 Rangers (Macleod)

Lewis Macleod breaks the deadlock with a bit of help from a deflection. The midfielder lines up the shot 25 yards out and hits it low, with a nick of Will Vaulks carrying the ball past Jamie MacDonald.

YELLOW CARD

Experienced Falkirk defender Alan Maybury is booked for grappling with Rangers defender Lee Wallace.

TEXT 80295

David, Elgin: "I can't fathom how such an experienced, well paid group of players can consistently play so badly."

Falkirk have made a substitution with last week's goalscorer against Falkirk Botti Bia Bi coming on for Olumide Durojaiye.

These two sides met in the Scottish Cup last season, Rangers winning 2-0. Nicky Law and David Templeton were on target late in that match at the Falkirk Stadium. Will there be late drama this evening?

Another change for Rangers. Fraser Aird is on for David Templeton.

CLOSE!

Kris Boyd chips the ball towards the back post for Rangers team-mate Nicky Clark and his header is collected by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Terrific chance for Falkirk. Rory Loy does the spade work with a burst towards the byline but his cut-back finds neither of his team-mates racing into the middle.

A Rangers free-kick curves into the Falkirk area and eventually drops to Lee McCulloch, who cannot keep his shot down.

Into the last half-hour now. Falkirk look the more likely to score at this stage.

Billy Dodds

BBC Radio Scotland

"I think Kenny Miller has picked up a knock."

Rangers forward Kenny Miller makes way for Nicky Clark.

YELLOW CARD

Rangers winger David Templeton picks up a caution for a clumsy foul.

GREAT SAVE!

From the resulting corner, Cooper's delivery is headed downwards by David McCracken and only a superb save by Bell keeps the score level.

GREAT SAVE!

Falkirk win a free-kick after Bilel Mohsni's foul on Conor McGrandles. Alex Cooper's curling free-kick is clawed over by goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

Fairly flat start to the second half with neither side able to keep the ball for any length of time.

KICK-OFF

Falkirk get the second half underway.

Chick Young

BBC Radio Scotland pitchside reporter

"I just wonder if Rangers are going to make a change. Dean Shiels has definitely been given instructions."

#bbcsportscot

Robbie Devenney: "This rangers team would need a real overhaul at the end of the season if they were to compete even for the top six next season #bbcsportscot"

Stephen Hay: "Surely this Rangers squad is miles better than any other in this league, yet they aren't playing that way. Baffling. #bbcsportscot"

Richard Wilson

BBC Scotland at the Falkirk Stadium

"A low-key first-half, dominated by bursts of lively intent from Blair Alston and a display of the inadequacies of Bilel Mohsni's game.

"The defender sent one pass out of the ground, and Rangers have lacked confidence and authority, failing to create chances for Kris Boyd or Kenny Miller.

"Both sides need to improve, but the visitors need to produce a coherent game plan."

Falkirk's Alan Maybury closes down Lewis Macleod during the first half.

Alan Maybury and Lewis Macleod
SNS
HALF-TIME

Falkirk 0-0 Rangers

The first half ends with Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell plucking a downward header from Conor McGrandles out of the air. The Bairns started and finished the half strongly, Rangers only occasionally threatening to take control.

Falkirk forward Alex Cooper and Rangers defender Darren McGregor clash after the home side win a foul. Referee Callum Murray takes no action.

Blair Alston is in the thick of things again, this time stretching to try and direct the ball towards Cammy Bell's goal from the right-hand side of the Rangers penalty, the ball drifting across the face of goal.

