Scottish football as it happened

So, Celtic hit Dundee United with six of the best on the day Fergus McCann returned to Celtic Park to unfurl the championship flag.
That heavy defeat for United saw them vacate top spot in the table as John Hughes's Inverness scaled the summit.
Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies both recorded wins while Dundee fought back to draw with Partick Thistle.
Hamilton boss Alex Neil
"I always thought the boys would do well in the top flight. We've got a lot of good technical players, who move the ball really well
"I always believed we'd do well when we got into this league. Certainly, in the last two games, we've shown that."
Motherwell boss Stuart McCall
"It was a poor, poor performance from us. We didn't have an opportunity on goal and it's a very disappointing day for us. We're not anywhere near the level of last year.
"It's all about hard work."
GET INVOLVED
Rose leaving Motherwell heading for A9: "Magnificent performance from Caley Thistle today. Beautiful passing game and well deserve to be top of the league."
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
"A thoroughly deserved win for John Hughes's men, who were in control from start to finish and treated their fans to two fantastic finishes.
"Motherwell were as limp as the corner flags at a soggy Fir Park, with no creative spark and, perhaps more worryingly, no drive or direction."
FULL-TIME
League Two
Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park
Arbroath 1-0 Albion
East Fife 2-3 Berwick
East Stirling 2-1 Elgin
FULL-TIME
League One
Airdrieonians 0-2 Peterhead
Brechin 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Forfar 2-0 Dunfermline
Morton 4-0 Stranraer
Inverness CT boss John Hughes on going top of the Premiership
"We just take it as it comes and it was important to come here and put a show on. We were outstanding in the first half.
"We knew Motherwell would be a different animal in the second half and all credit to them. It was a cracking second goal from Aaron Doran."
FULL-TIME
Championship
Alloa 0-1 Raith Rovers
Dumbarton 0-4 Queen of the South
Livingston 2-1 Cowdenbeath
FULL-TIME
Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock
FULL-TIME
Dundee 1-1 Partick
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 0-2 Inverness CT
FULL-TIME
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
"The home fans are streaming for the exits to the taunts from the small pocket of Inverness fans as Aaron Doran is given far too much room on the left edge of the penalty area and plants a great strike into the opposite corner of the net."
PENALTY APPEAL
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
It's all happening at New Douglas Park. The ball pinballs around the hosts' penalty area and there's a claim for a penalty after Jesus Garcia Tena appears to use an arm but no spot-kick is awarded.
GOAL
Motherwell 0-2 Inverness CT (Doran)
Inverness will be heading back up the A9 with three points on the coach as Aaron Doran arrows a superb second goal to seal victory.
CLOSE!
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
Andy Ryan comes very close to doubling Hamilton's lead, his fierce shot whistling wide.
After that goal for County, Michael Ngoo had the chance to make the points secure for Kilmarnock, but for the second time this afternoon he shoots against goalkeeper Antonio Reguero's legs.
GOAL
Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock (Boyce)
Liam Boyce pulls a goal back for Ross County at home to Killie as he heads into the net. Can the Staggies find another for their first point of the season?
Tope Of The Pops
Tope Obadeyi doubled Kilmarnock's lead in Dingwall with a bullet header. Are Kilmarnock poised to secure maximum points in Dingwall?
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
Motherwell are having their best spell, which isn't really saying much. The home side are yet to test Caley Thistle keeper Dean Brill but there is more aggression on show and Caley Thistle are no longer having it all their own way as we approach the final 15 minutes.
BBC Radio Scotland commentator Scott Davie
"Ross County have six new players on the field today and it looks as though they are still getting to know one another. Kilmarnock have been in control from 30 minutes on."
Motherwell significantly improved from the first half - playing with more fight and asking questions of their opponents - but unable to find the breakthrough.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
Hamilton defender Martin Canning almost gifts St Johnstone an equaliser when his attempted clearance loops on to the top of the crossbar.
Europe's number didn't celebrate immediately, preferring wait for official confirmation before clenching the fist and breaking out in a glorious smile.
BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Dens Park
"It's all kicked off here! Thistle defender Danny Seaborne brought down James McPake in the box for a penalty...but in the fall-out, Thistle keeper Scott Fox appeared to make contact with Paul McGowan and is sent-off by referee Craig Charleston. Paul Gallacher is now in goals and saves Gary Harkins's penalty with his trailing leg! Madness!"
MISSED PENALTY
Paul Gallacher saves Gary Harkins's penalty; it's all happening at Dens Park...
PENALTY
Dundee have a penalty
And Partick Thistle keeper Scott Fox has been sent off! Gallacher comes on for Lawless.
GOAL
Ross County 0-2 Kilmarnock (Obadeyi)
Tope Obadeyi takes advantage of poor County defending to double Kilmarnock's lead with a well-taken header.
GOAL
Dundee 1-1 Partick (Wighton)
Substitute Craig Wighton restores parity at Dens Park with a flashing drive to draw the hosts level. Jim McAlister burrowed through a few challenges on the edge of the box and Dundee-born Wighton kept his cool to roll the ball past on-rushing Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox.
Motherwell are struggling to make an impact, with Shinnie again proving the architect - Inverness look comfortable in possession and good for their lead.
The visitors are on the ascendancy at Fir Park, as Shinnie skews a shot just wide. Motherwell really need to up the tempo, here.
At Victoria Park in Dingwall, Ross County's Jake Jervis is denied the opening goal by a great saving tackle by Kilmarnock's 21-year-old full-back Ross Barbour inside the six-yard box.
Killie keeper Craig Samson played the ball straight to County's Melvin De Leeuw and he drew his marker before sliding the ball to Jervis who only had to tap the ball into the net - but Barbour was there to keep the Killie goal intact.
Thistle Do Nicely
Partick Thistle lead in Dundee, courtesy of Gary Fraser's early strike. Can the hosts respond?
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
The Motherwell fans have been very quiet so far but news of Henrik Ojamaa's introduction has lifted spirits. Will we see some rootin-tootin, sharp-shootin' celebrations from the Estonian, who is back on loan?
KICK-OFF
More goals in the second half please, and plenty of them!
FULL-TIME
League Two
Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park
Arbroath 1-0 Albion
East Fife 2-3 Berwick
East Stirling 2-1 Elgin
FULL-TIME
League One
Airdrieonians 0-2 Peterhead
Brechin 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Forfar 2-0 Dunfermline
Morton 4-0 Stranraer
Inverness CT boss John Hughes on going top of the Premiership
"We just take it as it comes and it was important to come here and put a show on. We were outstanding in the first half.
"We knew Motherwell would be a different animal in the second half and all credit to them. It was a cracking second goal from Aaron Doran."
FULL-TIME
Championship
Alloa 0-1 Raith Rovers
Dumbarton 0-4 Queen of the South
Livingston 2-1 Cowdenbeath
FULL-TIME
Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock
FULL-TIME
Dundee 1-1 Partick
FULL-TIME
Motherwell 0-2 Inverness CT
FULL-TIME
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
"The home fans are streaming for the exits to the taunts from the small pocket of Inverness fans as Aaron Doran is given far too much room on the left edge of the penalty area and plants a great strike into the opposite corner of the net."
PENALTY APPEAL
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
It's all happening at New Douglas Park. The ball pinballs around the hosts' penalty area and there's a claim for a penalty after Jesus Garcia Tena appears to use an arm but no spot-kick is awarded.
GOAL
Motherwell 0-2 Inverness CT (Doran)
Inverness will be heading back up the A9 with three points on the coach as Aaron Doran arrows a superb second goal to seal victory.
CLOSE!
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
Andy Ryan comes very close to doubling Hamilton's lead, his fierce shot whistling wide.
After that goal for County, Michael Ngoo had the chance to make the points secure for Kilmarnock, but for the second time this afternoon he shoots against goalkeeper Antonio Reguero's legs.
GOAL
Ross County 1-2 Kilmarnock (Boyce)
Liam Boyce pulls a goal back for Ross County at home to Killie as he heads into the net. Can the Staggies find another for their first point of the season?
Tope Of The Pops
Tope Obadeyi doubled Kilmarnock's lead in Dingwall with a bullet header. Are Kilmarnock poised to secure maximum points in Dingwall?
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
Motherwell are having their best spell, which isn't really saying much. The home side are yet to test Caley Thistle keeper Dean Brill but there is more aggression on show and Caley Thistle are no longer having it all their own way as we approach the final 15 minutes.
BBC Radio Scotland commentator Scott Davie
"Ross County have six new players on the field today and it looks as though they are still getting to know one another. Kilmarnock have been in control from 30 minutes on."
Motherwell significantly improved from the first half - playing with more fight and asking questions of their opponents - but unable to find the breakthrough.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone
Hamilton defender Martin Canning almost gifts St Johnstone an equaliser when his attempted clearance loops on to the top of the crossbar.
BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Dens Park
"It's all kicked off here! Thistle defender Danny Seaborne brought down James McPake in the box for a penalty...but in the fall-out, Thistle keeper Scott Fox appeared to make contact with Paul McGowan and is sent-off by referee Craig Charleston. Paul Gallacher is now in goals and saves Gary Harkins's penalty with his trailing leg! Madness!"
MISSED PENALTY
Paul Gallacher saves Gary Harkins's penalty; it's all happening at Dens Park...
PENALTY
Dundee have a penalty
And Partick Thistle keeper Scott Fox has been sent off! Gallacher comes on for Lawless.
GOAL
Ross County 0-2 Kilmarnock (Obadeyi)
Tope Obadeyi takes advantage of poor County defending to double Kilmarnock's lead with a well-taken header.
GOAL
Dundee 1-1 Partick (Wighton)
Substitute Craig Wighton restores parity at Dens Park with a flashing drive to draw the hosts level. Jim McAlister burrowed through a few challenges on the edge of the box and Dundee-born Wighton kept his cool to roll the ball past on-rushing Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox.
Motherwell are struggling to make an impact, with Shinnie again proving the architect - Inverness look comfortable in possession and good for their lead.
The visitors are on the ascendancy at Fir Park, as Shinnie skews a shot just wide. Motherwell really need to up the tempo, here.
At Victoria Park in Dingwall, Ross County's Jake Jervis is denied the opening goal by a great saving tackle by Kilmarnock's 21-year-old full-back Ross Barbour inside the six-yard box.
Killie keeper Craig Samson played the ball straight to County's Melvin De Leeuw and he drew his marker before sliding the ball to Jervis who only had to tap the ball into the net - but Barbour was there to keep the Killie goal intact.
Thistle Do Nicely
Partick Thistle lead in Dundee, courtesy of Gary Fraser's early strike. Can the hosts respond?
BBC Scotland's Colin Moffat at Fir Park
The Motherwell fans have been very quiet so far but news of Henrik Ojamaa's introduction has lifted spirits. Will we see some rootin-tootin, sharp-shootin' celebrations from the Estonian, who is back on loan?
KICK-OFF
More goals in the second half please, and plenty of them!
HALF-TIME
League Two
Annan Athletic 0-1 Queen's Park
Arbroath 0-0 Albion
East Fife 0-2 Berwick
East Stirling 1-0 Elgin
HALF-TIME
Championship
Alloa 0-1 Raith Rovers
Dumbarton 0-1 Queen of the South
Livingston 0-0 Cowdenbeath
League One
Airdrieonians 0-0 Peterhead
Brechin 1-0 Stenhousemuir
Forfar 0-0 Dunfermline
Morton 3-0 Stranraer
Stirling 0-1 Ayr
HALF-TIME
Hamilton 1-0 St Johnstone