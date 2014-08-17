Scottish football as it happened

That's almost it from me. There will be highlights of all of yesterday's Scottish Premiership matches on the BBC Sport website later today and on Sportscene at 22:25 BST on BBC One Scotland. The Edinburgh derby will also be featured on Sportscene and on the BBC Sport website thereafter.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson
"It was very tight and competitive. Sam's got great ability and technique and if he gets into those pockets, he can produce things like that. We rode our luck a little bit but over the piece we did enough to merit the win."
Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs
"At times, when we did pass it, we looked decent enough. But it's all about results. We showed some really encouraging signs today. We need to turn performances into results. We will look to strengthen if we can."
RED FOR ROBERTSON
Scott Robertson had a miserable day for Hibs - beaten for Hearts' first goal, penalised for the spot-kick that was converted by Buaben and sent off for two yellow cards.
PRINCE CROWNS HEARTS' WIN
Prince Buaben's penalty proved to be the winner.
#bbcsportscot
Andrew Priestley: "75 minutes of nothing; and then suddenly 3 goals, 2 red cards, a penalty and a whole lot of drama come along! Sheer madness! #bbcsportscot"
Tom English
BBC Scotland at Tynecastle
"Nicholson's goal was a terrific goal, a really class goal. Hibs, for the most part, were a dreadful disappointment. Seven yellow cards, it was a complete and utter battle."
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It's been a disappointing day ultimately for Hibs, it's all celebrations for Hearts."
FULL-TIME
Hearts 2-1 Hibernian
Not the best Edinburgh derby but it did generate plenty of talking points. Two stunning goals, two penalties - one missed - and two red cards. In the end, it's Hearts who take the points.
ADDED TIME
A minute left.
GOAL
Hearts 2-1 Hibernian (El Alagui)
Hibs have a lifeline. Farid El Alagui juggles the ball over Danny Wilson and volleys past Jack Hamilton. Excellent goal.
ADDED TIME
Four minutes of stoppage time begin.
#bbcsportscot
Robbie Devenney: "Scott Robertson, responsible for both goals should have subbed well before either #bbcsportscot"
Scott Allan's shot is deflected out off a Hibs team-mate. It's just not been the visitors' day.
RED CARD
Hearts' Osman Sow is dismissed for catching Michael Nelson with an elbow. Both sides now down to 10 men.
The 10 men of Hibs are having one of their best spells of the match with much more urgency in the final third but it all looks a little late with time running out.
James Keatings comes on for Sam Nicholson for Hearts as Hibs' Danny Handling makes way for Scott Allan.
GREAT SAVE!
Farid El Alagui has a great chance to reduce Hibs' lead with a free header from a free-kick but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton palms away.
Hearts are on course for maximum points in the Scottish Championship and three wins out of three in all competitions.
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It was a great penalty, excellent technique."
GOAL
Hearts 2-0 Hibernian (Buaben, pen)
Prince Buaben sends the ball high into the net to double Hearts' lead.
RED CARD
And Scott Robertson is sent off after receiving a second booking.
PENALTY
Now Hearts have a penalty after Scott Robertson pushes Prince Buaben in the box.
A superb strike by Nicholson, his first goal of the season.
GOAL
Hearts 1-0 Hibernian (Nicholson)
Sam Nicholson escapes Scott Robertson as he works his way into a central position and then batters the ball past Mark Oxley.
Less than 18 minutes of regulation time to go. Can either of these sides break the impasse?
Gary Oliver replaces Jason Holt for Hearts.
YELLOW CARD
And now Ozturk is booked for a lunge on Liam Craig.
Hearts win a free-kick in a good position and Alim Ozturk's shot is straight into the wall.
Jason Holt tries to take the game by the scruff of the neck but weaving into a shooting position but his weak effort is easily collected by Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
Another mis-placed pass breaks up a Hibs attack. There's a tendency for both sides to go long but it's not really working.
YELLOW CARD
Hibernian's David Gray is yellow-carded for tripping Jamie Walker.
Hearts withdraw Billy King and send on Jamie Walker.
This second half has really yet to form any sort of pattern. A lot of misplaced passes and little action in either penalty area.
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It really is untidy stuff."
Osman Sow for once gets away from his marker to get to the byline and cut the ball back but Hibs clear.
KICK-OFF
Hearts begin the second half.
Injured Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander on his broken cheekbone
"It's feeling a lot better than it was last week. I'm hoping to be back in three weeks."
Hibs defender Michael Nelson has played much of the first half with a bandaged head after suffering a cut.
Live Reporting
By Andy Campbell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thank you and goodbye.
That's almost it from me. There will be highlights of all of yesterday's Scottish Premiership matches on the BBC Sport website later today and on Sportscene at 22:25 BST on BBC One Scotland. The Edinburgh derby will also be featured on Sportscene and on the BBC Sport website thereafter.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson
"It was very tight and competitive. Sam's got great ability and technique and if he gets into those pockets, he can produce things like that. We rode our luck a little bit but over the piece we did enough to merit the win."
Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs
"At times, when we did pass it, we looked decent enough. But it's all about results. We showed some really encouraging signs today. We need to turn performances into results. We will look to strengthen if we can."
RED FOR ROBERTSON
Scott Robertson had a miserable day for Hibs - beaten for Hearts' first goal, penalised for the spot-kick that was converted by Buaben and sent off for two yellow cards.
PRINCE CROWNS HEARTS' WIN
Prince Buaben's penalty proved to be the winner.
#bbcsportscot
Andrew Priestley: "75 minutes of nothing; and then suddenly 3 goals, 2 red cards, a penalty and a whole lot of drama come along! Sheer madness! #bbcsportscot"
Tom English
BBC Scotland at Tynecastle
"Nicholson's goal was a terrific goal, a really class goal. Hibs, for the most part, were a dreadful disappointment. Seven yellow cards, it was a complete and utter battle."
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It's been a disappointing day ultimately for Hibs, it's all celebrations for Hearts."
FULL-TIME
Hearts 2-1 Hibernian
Not the best Edinburgh derby but it did generate plenty of talking points. Two stunning goals, two penalties - one missed - and two red cards. In the end, it's Hearts who take the points.
ADDED TIME
A minute left.
GOAL
Hearts 2-1 Hibernian (El Alagui)
Hibs have a lifeline. Farid El Alagui juggles the ball over Danny Wilson and volleys past Jack Hamilton. Excellent goal.
ADDED TIME
Four minutes of stoppage time begin.
#bbcsportscot
Robbie Devenney: "Scott Robertson, responsible for both goals should have subbed well before either #bbcsportscot"
Scott Allan's shot is deflected out off a Hibs team-mate. It's just not been the visitors' day.
RED CARD
Hearts' Osman Sow is dismissed for catching Michael Nelson with an elbow. Both sides now down to 10 men.
The 10 men of Hibs are having one of their best spells of the match with much more urgency in the final third but it all looks a little late with time running out.
James Keatings comes on for Sam Nicholson for Hearts as Hibs' Danny Handling makes way for Scott Allan.
GREAT SAVE!
Farid El Alagui has a great chance to reduce Hibs' lead with a free header from a free-kick but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton palms away.
Hearts are on course for maximum points in the Scottish Championship and three wins out of three in all competitions.
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It was a great penalty, excellent technique."
GOAL
Hearts 2-0 Hibernian (Buaben, pen)
Prince Buaben sends the ball high into the net to double Hearts' lead.
RED CARD
And Scott Robertson is sent off after receiving a second booking.
PENALTY
Now Hearts have a penalty after Scott Robertson pushes Prince Buaben in the box.
A superb strike by Nicholson, his first goal of the season.
GOAL
Hearts 1-0 Hibernian (Nicholson)
Sam Nicholson escapes Scott Robertson as he works his way into a central position and then batters the ball past Mark Oxley.
Less than 18 minutes of regulation time to go. Can either of these sides break the impasse?
Gary Oliver replaces Jason Holt for Hearts.
YELLOW CARD
And now Ozturk is booked for a lunge on Liam Craig.
Hearts win a free-kick in a good position and Alim Ozturk's shot is straight into the wall.
Jason Holt tries to take the game by the scruff of the neck but weaving into a shooting position but his weak effort is easily collected by Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
Another mis-placed pass breaks up a Hibs attack. There's a tendency for both sides to go long but it's not really working.
YELLOW CARD
Hibernian's David Gray is yellow-carded for tripping Jamie Walker.
Hearts withdraw Billy King and send on Jamie Walker.
This second half has really yet to form any sort of pattern. A lot of misplaced passes and little action in either penalty area.
Rob Maclean
BBC Radio Scotland commentator
"It really is untidy stuff."
Osman Sow for once gets away from his marker to get to the byline and cut the ball back but Hibs clear.
KICK-OFF
Hearts begin the second half.
Injured Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander on his broken cheekbone
"It's feeling a lot better than it was last week. I'm hoping to be back in three weeks."
Hibs defender Michael Nelson has played much of the first half with a bandaged head after suffering a cut.