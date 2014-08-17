Liam Craig and Billy King

Scottish football as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, DAB, online

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Nicholson stunner & Buaben penalty for hosts
  2. El Alagui pulls one back for Hibs
  3. Hibs' Robertson & Hearts' Sow dismissed
  4. Craig missed first-half spot-kick for Hibs
  5. First Edinburgh derby of the season

Live Reporting

By Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Thank you and goodbye.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

That's almost it from me. There will be highlights of all of yesterday's Scottish Premiership matches on the BBC Sport website later today and on Sportscene at 22:25 BST on BBC One Scotland. The Edinburgh derby will also be featured on Sportscene and on the BBC Sport website thereafter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson

"It was very tight and competitive. Sam's got great ability and technique and if he gets into those pockets, he can produce things like that. We rode our luck a little bit but over the piece we did enough to merit the win."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs

"At times, when we did pass it, we looked decent enough. But it's all about results. We showed some really encouraging signs today. We need to turn performances into results. We will look to strengthen if we can."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED FOR ROBERTSON

Scott Robertson had a miserable day for Hibs - beaten for Hearts' first goal, penalised for the spot-kick that was converted by Buaben and sent off for two yellow cards.

Hibernian's Scott Robertson is sent off by referee Willie Collum
SNS
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PRINCE CROWNS HEARTS' WIN

Prince Buaben's penalty proved to be the winner.

Prince Buaben scores a penalty for Hearts against Hibernian
SNS
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

#bbcsportscot

Andrew Priestley: "75 minutes of nothing; and then suddenly 3 goals, 2 red cards, a penalty and a whole lot of drama come along! Sheer madness! #bbcsportscot"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tom English

BBC Scotland at Tynecastle

"Nicholson's goal was a terrific goal, a really class goal. Hibs, for the most part, were a dreadful disappointment. Seven yellow cards, it was a complete and utter battle."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rob Maclean

BBC Radio Scotland commentator

"It's been a disappointing day ultimately for Hibs, it's all celebrations for Hearts."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Hearts 2-1 Hibernian

Not the best Edinburgh derby but it did generate plenty of talking points. Two stunning goals, two penalties - one missed - and two red cards. In the end, it's Hearts who take the points.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

ADDED TIME

A minute left.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Hearts 2-1 Hibernian (El Alagui)

Hibs have a lifeline. Farid El Alagui juggles the ball over Danny Wilson and volleys past Jack Hamilton. Excellent goal.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

ADDED TIME

Four minutes of stoppage time begin.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

#bbcsportscot

Robbie Devenney: "Scott Robertson, responsible for both goals should have subbed well before either #bbcsportscot"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Scott Allan's shot is deflected out off a Hibs team-mate. It's just not been the visitors' day.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED CARD

Hearts' Osman Sow is dismissed for catching Michael Nelson with an elbow. Both sides now down to 10 men.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The 10 men of Hibs are having one of their best spells of the match with much more urgency in the final third but it all looks a little late with time running out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

James Keatings comes on for Sam Nicholson for Hearts as Hibs' Danny Handling makes way for Scott Allan.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Farid El Alagui has a great chance to reduce Hibs' lead with a free header from a free-kick but goalkeeper Jack Hamilton palms away.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hearts are on course for maximum points in the Scottish Championship and three wins out of three in all competitions.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rob Maclean

BBC Radio Scotland commentator

"It was a great penalty, excellent technique."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Hearts 2-0 Hibernian (Buaben, pen)

Prince Buaben sends the ball high into the net to double Hearts' lead.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

RED CARD

And Scott Robertson is sent off after receiving a second booking.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PENALTY

Now Hearts have a penalty after Scott Robertson pushes Prince Buaben in the box.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A superb strike by Nicholson, his first goal of the season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL

Hearts 1-0 Hibernian (Nicholson)

Sam Nicholson escapes Scott Robertson as he works his way into a central position and then batters the ball past Mark Oxley.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Less than 18 minutes of regulation time to go. Can either of these sides break the impasse?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gary Oliver replaces Jason Holt for Hearts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

And now Ozturk is booked for a lunge on Liam Craig.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hearts win a free-kick in a good position and Alim Ozturk's shot is straight into the wall.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jason Holt tries to take the game by the scruff of the neck but weaving into a shooting position but his weak effort is easily collected by Hibs goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Another mis-placed pass breaks up a Hibs attack. There's a tendency for both sides to go long but it's not really working.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Hibernian's David Gray is yellow-carded for tripping Jamie Walker.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hearts withdraw Billy King and send on Jamie Walker.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

This second half has really yet to form any sort of pattern. A lot of misplaced passes and little action in either penalty area.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rob Maclean

BBC Radio Scotland commentator

"It really is untidy stuff."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Osman Sow for once gets away from his marker to get to the byline and cut the ball back but Hibs clear.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

Hearts begin the second half.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Injured Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander on his broken cheekbone

"It's feeling a lot better than it was last week. I'm hoping to be back in three weeks."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hibs defender Michael Nelson has played much of the first half with a bandaged head after suffering a cut.

Hibernian defender Michael Nelson
SNS
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top