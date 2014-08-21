Hull in action in the Europa League

Thursday football - as it happened

Local commentaries on BBC London 94.9 & BBC Radio Humberside

Summary

  1. First-leg result: AEL Limassol 1-2 Tottenham
  2. Winners of play-off ties into group stage
  3. Result: Wales women 0-4 England women
  4. England qualify for Women's World Cup

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

We will be back with live coverage of that one and Tottenham's return against AEL Limassol in seven days.

Before then though there is the thrills and spills of the Premier League, not least Liverpool's visit to Manchester City on Monday. Will firework safety spokesman and

sticker album perfectionist Mario Balotelli be in the red ranks?

BBC Radio Humberside are still hoovering around for post-match reaction in Belgium, but it is goodnight from us.

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

The return fixture is a week today: Thursday 28 August.

FULL-TIME

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull will have to overturn a first-leg deficit at the KC if their European jaunt is to continue.

Wales women 0-4 England women

England
@england

England: Pitchside as England celebrate their qualification for 2015 World Cup...

Into injury-time

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

We are into injury-time as Lokeren's Koen Persoons takes his time getting to his feet.

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

James Chester zonks Sone Aluko's cross downward with a pulse of his neck muscles but his header is wide. That was a very presentable chance.

YELLOW CARD

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull City"s player Paul McShane vies for the ball
Getty Images

Paul McShane picks up the first yellow card of the game, pinged for a challenge on Giorgios Galitsios.

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull are peppering the Lokeren goal now. David Meyler's sweetly-struck effort is palmed over the top by Davino Verhulst before Tom Ince calls the Lokeren keeper into action once again.

Five minutes to go.

SUBSTITUTION

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Mohamed Essa trots on in place of George Boyd in Hull's third and final change.

Ten minutes to go.

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull are building a bit of pressure now.

Tom Ince's low drilled effort is blocked by the outstretched ankle of Davino Verhulst before Harry Maguire, rolling up from the back, heads wide from the resulting corner.

CLOSE!

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull's Liam Rosenoir gets into a pocket of space at the back post, but his downward header lacks power and is gathered by Davino Verhulst in the Lokeren goal.

SUBSTITUTION

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

A double switch from Hull as Tom Ince and Nikica Jelavic replace Yannick Sagbo and Robbie Brady.

Wales women 0-4 England women

Former England captain Faye White on BBC Three: "Mark Sampson will be very happy to have 75-80% possession, but you have to keep your concentration. Against better sides than Wales those second-half lapses will be punished."

England celebrate
Getty Images
Wales women 0-4 England women

England coach Mark Sampson: "It is a special moment for the group and in the first half we were outstanding for spells. We are going to keep going as we are until Canada and keep working hard. There is that hunger in this side."

FULL-TIME

Wales women 0-4 England women

England coach Mark Sampson applauds his team off the pitch, keeping a relative poker face. Behind him the England substitutes are not so restrained, leaping up and embracing as they look forward to Canada 2015.

GREAT SAVE!

Lokeren 1-0 Hull

Hull are being pinned back now.

Allan McGregor partly redeems his earlier error with a splendid save before George Boyd flings himself in the way of a shot from Nils De Pauw.

Five minutes to go

Wales women 0-4 England women

Time to take the bubbly out of the chiller.

England's place at Canada 2015 will be assured in a little less than five minutes.

You can get across to BBC Three or

watch online to see the celebrations.

GOAL

Lokeren 1-0 Hull - Hans Vanaken

Someone get Danny Baker/Nick Hancock/Tim Lovejoy on the blower. We have a grade-A blooper ready for your next video compilation.

Allan McGregor passes the ball straight to Hans Vanaken who doesn't return the favour. Instead the Lokeren man smashes the ball back past McGregor and into the Hull net.

Hull had looked good until then.

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Hull"s player David Meyler and Lokeren's player Alexander Scholz vie for the ball
Getty Images

Hull's third strip looks only marginally less comfortable than playing in a shirt and tie.

Wales women 0-4 England women

Rob Westall

BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium

"The rain is lashing down here now but it is doing little to dampen the spirits of the England supporters. Manager Mark Sampson is still venturing to the edge of his technical area to bark instructions. To be fair to the Welsh fans they have not left early despite the scoreline - but perhaps that's got more to do with the shelter the stand roof provides."

Great save!

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Lokeren come out for the second half showing a lot more intent than before the break. Nils De Pauw's right-foot blast requires a full-length save from Allan McGregor to keep the scoreline blank.

Mijat Maric hooks over the top from the resulting corner.

KICK-OFF

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Referee Matej Jug peeps his whistle to re-start hostilities. It has been a bit of a phoney war so far though.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Wales women 0-4 England women

That is a miss to haunt Jodie Taylor....

Karen Carney's rasping effort comes back off Wales goalkeeper Nicola Davies and Washington Spirit striker Taylor has an age and acres to convert the rebound. But her shot bounces back off the post and into grateful arms of Davies.

If you are going to miss one of those, 4-0 up is a good time to do it.

Join the debate at #bbcfootball

Tom Miskowski: England Women looking very good, switching formations with ease, Fara Williams dropping back to make a back three, full backs bombing on

Wales women 0-4 England women

England's concentration lapses with the game already won. Wales's Sarah Wiltshire is alive to the chance to mend the scoreline and twice she goes close bringing a save out of Karen Bardsley from 18 yards and then slashing a shot into the "wrong" side of the side-netting.

Just over an hour gone.

Text us on 81111

John in London via text: You'd have thought Champions League matches would be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Europa League games on Wednesdays. Champions league teams have bigger squads, better suited to two games in four days.

HALF-TIME

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

A clean sheet away from home is never a bad result, but Hull head for their half-time pep talk knowing that Steve Bruce might have Yannick Sagbo in his sights after an eyesore of a miss inside the first 10 minutes.

Wales women 0-4 England women

As if to prove the point a stat pops up on the BBC Three coverage showing that England have had 71% of the ball.

It is difficult to pull back a four-goal deficit with the remaining 29%.

Wales women 0-4 England women

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs lets fly with a solid effort from 20 yards, but it is always clearing the bar. England still making all the running, starving Wales of the ball.

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Yannick Sagbo flicks a header over the bar from Robbie Brady's free-kick. Clever idea, slightly less smart execution.

Five minutes until the break. To call it a slow burner would be kind.

KICK-OFF

Wales women 0-4 England women

The second half is off and running at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales women 0-4 England women

Lianne Sanderson
Getty Images

If there is a cooler haircut in football today than Lianne Sanderson's I don't know it.

Feel free to text and tweet any nominations, but they will have to be good.

Wales women 0-4 England women

BBC Sport's Rob Westall at the Cardiff City Stadium: "The party has begun now for England. Their supporters are waving flags, hugging and dancing to the music here at half-time, knowing that their side have surely booked their place at Canada 2015."

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Lokeren striker Nill De Pauw punts a dipping shot just over the bar from distance. Allan McGregor was more confident than the home fans that it was too high.

That is why he gets the big bucks.

LMA on Mackay

The League Managers' Association has released a statement following claims that former Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay sent texts of a racist, sexist and homophobic nature while employed by the Welsh club.

"The LMA wish to clarify the position in relation to recent reports and speculation regarding matters alleged to have arisen during Malky Mackay's time at Cardiff City FC.

"In the course of a search by the club in early 2014 of 10,000 private text messages sent to and from another member of staff during Mr Mackay's employment at Cardiff, in relation to other matters, it emerged that Malky had, it seems, sent a couple of one line texts that were, with the benefit of hindsight, very regrettable and disrespectful of other cultures.

"These were two text messages sent in private at a time Malky felt under great pressure and when he was letting off steam to a friend during some friendly text message banter. That said, Malky believes he could and should have conducted himself better on these two isolated occasions. The precise details need to remain private for the time being until any FA process is complete."

You can read more soon on the

BBC Sport football page.

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Lokeren v Hull
@thecurtisdavies

Hull City captain Curtis Davis

on Twitter: A brilliant following from our fans tonight. Playing their part in a great atmosphere.

Just a shade over 28 minutes gone.

Lokeren 0-0 Hull

Still scoreless over in Belgium, but Hull boss Steve Bruce will be pleased with the Tigers' work so far.

The visitors have been assured in defence and have applied plenty of pressure without opening up Lokeren as they did for Yannick Sagbo's early chance.

HALF-TIME

Wales women 0-4 England women

GOAL

Wales women 0-4 England women - Lianne Sanderson

England are picking over the carcass now.

A pin-point cross from Alex Scott, a bullet header from Lianne Sanderson and the half-time oranges will taste extra sweet for England.

GOAL

Wales women 0-3 England women - Laura Bassett

Laura Bassett
Getty Images

Pack those bags.

Laura Bassett prods in a deep corner as the Wales defence allow the ball to bounce and that is surely their place in next summer's World Cup booked.

