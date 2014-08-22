Atletico beat Real Madrid to Super Cup

Those Atletico celebrations might carry on well into the early hours, but it is time for us to make our excuses and call it a night. But don't worry, we'll be raring to go again this weekend - for the opening round of La Liga fixtures. Make sure you join us on Sunday (from about 19:30 BST) when we will have live text commentary of Barcelona's first game against Elche. Adios!
ATLETICO WIN SUPERCOPA
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Plenty of pumped-up Atletico fans are still dancing in their seats at the Calderon. Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone is taking pictures of his adoring public, before urging them to make even more noise. Not sure that's even possible...
Stat attack
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid keeper Iker Casillas loses for the first time against Atletico Madrid after 29 games in all competitions.
ATLETICO WIN SUPERCOPA
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
As the Atletico players bounce around the Calderon - to the sound, naturally, of Queen's 'We Are the Champions' - on their lap of honour, their Real counterparts slope off into the dark Madrid night.
ATLETICO WIN SUPERCOPA
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
A huge roar goes up around the Calderon as the jubilant Atletico players collect the Supercopa trophy. Three men - Koke, Diego Godin and Raul Garcia - lift the shiny silverware before legging back on to the grass to join their team-mates for the first of many group photos.
ATLETICO WIN SUPERCOPA
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
It is only the second time that Atletico have won the Supercopa - the last time came way back in 1985. Many of their current crop were not even born!
Patrick: If Simeone keeps his players fit all season. I can't see why they can't defend their title. Raul Garcia and Koke are just gifted.Andrew Priestley: Real Madrid have spent a huge £65m on James Rodriguez, but are letting an arguably better player in Angel Di Maria leave.
ATLETICO WIN SUPERCOPA
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
The home bench races on to the Calderon pitch to celebrate with the red and white shirts already out there. Matchwinner Mario Mandzukic is beaming from ear-to-ear as the Atletico fans crank up the volume.
FULL-TIME
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
And it is all over. Referee David Fernandez toots the final whistle to spark joyous celebrations from the Atletico fans and players.
The La Liga champions win the Spanish Supercopa!
INJURY TIME
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas goes route one, launching up a goal kick which manages to force an away corner. It's like a WWE match in the Atletico box as the players grapple, push and shirt tug. No sharpshooters though. The referee gives a foul to Atletico and that should be about that.
RED CARD
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (Luka Modric)
And they must salvage something with just 10 men. Luka Modric - that angelic-looking midfielder - is the man to be ordered off as he clatters into Cristian Rodriguez. That earns him a second yellow card and a place alongside Atleti boss Diego Simeone in the seats behind the benches.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Another time-wasting trick, sorry substitution, for Atletico. Raul Garcia - a strong candidate for man of the match - is replaced by Saul. Four minutes of injury time to Real to deny their neighbours.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
More whistles as Cristiano Ronaldo lurks with intent on the edge of the Atletico area. But the home defence remain firm, a couple of Rojiblanco shirts diving in front of the Portuguese star's vicious shot. Two minutes, plus stoppage time, left.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Cristian Rodriguez - Atletico's very own supersub - trots on for his seemingly mandatory appearance from the bench. The Uruguyan, who made a whopping 32 substitute appearances last season replaces goalscorer Mario Mandzukic , who is given a standing ovation by the Calderon. Diego who?
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Frankly, I still don't know. Both teams have carved out chances, both teams are still playing at 90 miles an hour. It could, still, go either way. Gareth Bale sticks Real's latest half-chance wide - horribly miscuing an ambitious volley from a tight angle.
TEN TO GO
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Ten minutes left for Atletico to see out the win and claim the Supercopa. Ten minutes left for Real to nab at least an equaliser. Which is it going to be?
YELLOW CARD
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Real's Isco and Atletico rival Raul Jimenez have only been on the pitch for a matter of moments, but it doesn't take the two substitutes to get into a tangle. Isco becomes the latest name to be taken by referee David Fernandez. He might need a second notebook soon to put all these names in.
Andy: Atletico haven't beaten Real at home since 1999! That's 15 years without a home victory against their biggest rivals. The nerves will soon start to show.
Jenni: Cristiano Ronaldo to show us why he's the world's best in this second half, whether he's fully fit or not.
Tom in Newcastle: A sign of Spanish superiority over English teams, the luxury of replacing Toni Kroos with a certain Senor Ronaldo.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
And that's Griezmann's last action. The diddy Frenchman is replaced by towering Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who is making his Atletico debut after a recent £7m move from his homeland. A few moments earlier, Real made their last tactical switch - Marcelo replacing fellow left-back Fabio Coentrao. Hope Marcelo has got Brazil's 7-1 mauling against Germany out of his system...
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Back up to the other end....Koke whizzes a long-range effort over the Real bar, before sloppy defending from the visitors gifts possession to Antoine Griezmann. But the young Frenchman, a summer signing from Real Sociedad, loses his head and scuffs one across the face of goal.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Whistles ring out around the Calderon as Cristiano Ronaldo hovers over a 25-yard free-kick. Perhaps it is because referee David Fernandez appears to have forgotten to bring his vanishing spray with him. Those jeers turn to cheers as Ronaldo's dipping shot bashes the head of one member of the Atletico wall.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
If things aren't quite happening for Real Madrid - and they're not at the moment - then Carlo Ancelotti knows he has plenty of ammunition on the bench. Off goes £70m World Cup star James Rodriguez. On comes Spain attacking midfielder Isco, who signed for a meagre £23m last summer.
PENALTY APPEAL
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Penalty for Real? Gareth Bale thinks so. The Welshman is sent sprawling just inside the Atletico box, throwing his arms into the air in protest to the referee after he tries to bamboozle a sliding Tiago with a Zidane-inspired Marseilles turn. The man in the middle is having none of it. Play on...
UnSimpleSimon: Real's over reliance on CR7 gives some weight to Barca's wisdom of having Messi, Neymar, & Suarez in the same team.Hector Emerick: There is no way Real Madrid will be able to win the sextuple. Lets not forget that they didnt win the La liga.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
The noise volume inside the Calderon goes up another notch as the home side pile on the pressure. A corner comes to nothing and then we see our first glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo. The world player of the year flies past Atletico full-back Miranda, whipping in a low cross from the left to force a corner. But team-mate Raphael Varane cannot hit the target.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Raul Garcia is having some Friday night fun tonight. Now he just needs to take a goal home with him. He goes close again as he spins a first-time time shot from Juanfran's lay-off just away from Iker Casillas's far post. Anxious times for Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
End to end stuff at the moment. I'm struggling to get my breath. Another Atleti chance as Koke steams into the Real penalty area and, just as he is about to pull the trigger, sees away right-back Daniel Carvajal nip in to stop him.
YELLOW CARD
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Atletico's Raul Garcia has been in the thick of the action tonight and here he is again. He tries a cheeky 'knock and run' around Real's Xabi Alonso - who cleans him out. Yellow card.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Oooh - almost an Atletico second goal. Koke, with that wand of a right foot, picks out the head of Raul Garcia from a free-kick on the right and the crossbar comes to Real's rescue. A couple of home players look to pounce on the rebound but Real keeper Iker Casillas reacts quickest to claw the ball away from his net. Top goalkeeping from the recently under-fire veteran.
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
You can't a get a good man down, they say. You certainly can't get Diego Simeone to sit down. The Atletico boss seems to have shifted a whole row of seated home fans so he can prowl around his new spot in the main stand on his feet.
KICK-OFF
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
The referee blows his whistle, Real striker Karim Benzema taps the ball to James Rodriguez and that means the second half is under way. Game on.
SUBSTITUTION
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Here he is. Who? You know who. Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real Madrid superstar replaces Toni Kroos at the break.
What history tells us
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
After Mandzukic's opener for Atletico, only a 1-1 draw will send this tie into extra-time. However, history tells us that the Supercopa does not usually go all the way to that gut-wrenching spectacle we call a penalty shootout.
None of the previous 30 Supercopa finals have gone to penalties, although each of the last two ties have been decided by the away goals rule.
Last year Barcelona won a record 11th Super Cup on away goals as they drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid after Lionel Messi's late penalty miss.
Chaz in Derby: Madrid are undoubtedly missing Ronaldo. It just shows how important he is to them as they can't seem to break down this stubborn Atletico Madrid defence. But I can't help but wonder if Ronaldo makes a team of world class players tick, what does that make Ronaldo?
Chris in Surrey: Simeone's red card reminds me...How did Uefa only give him a one match ban for his ridiculous behaviour at the Champions League final. Laughable leniency for Spanish clubs as always.
Stat attack
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Mario Mandzukic's goal has been officially clocked at 81 seconds - the fastest Supercopa goal ever. Quick.
HALF-TIME
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Having another look at the Atletico goal - route one football at its finest. You could swap Atletico's Miguel Angel Moya, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic for Wimbledon trio Dave Beasant, Alan Cork and John Fashanu and no-one would be the wiser. Ex-Crazy Gang boss Dave Bassett will be sat somewhere watching with a beaming smile.
Stephen Milward: Anyone doubting if Bale is a match winner hasn't watched him for the last five years.Peter Collins: I hope Real don't bring on Ronaldo. If he was fit he would have started, and they should try to protect their talisman.
Stat Attack
Diego Simeone has been sent off in two of the last three matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who starts on the bench tonight, has scored in three of his last four derbies against Atletico Madrid.
HALF-TIME
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid
Play quickly switches to the other end as James Rodriguez flicks a teasing shot inches past the Atletico post on the stroke of half-time. That's almost the last action as referee David Fernandez blows for the break. Advantage Atletico.
