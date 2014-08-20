Maribor v Celtic as it happened

That's all from me folks. Thanks for your company.
Celtic can be pleased with their night's work but it's only the halfway stage and it will need another focused and disciplined performance in Glasgow next week to make sure of a place in the Champions League group stage.
And a bit more from Ronny Deila
"Maribor are always dangerous and they may be more dangerous away from home so we need to play with good balance.
"But I have a good feeling that we can reach it (the group stage)."
More from Ronny Deila
"Stefan Johansen worked very hard and is good on the ball and is a leader on the pitch. He was Maribor's best defender also!"
The Celtic midfielder inadvertently blocked a goal-bound header from team-mate Virgil van Dijk in the first half.
Celtic manager Ronny Deila
"We have a big chance now. We were prepared and the players were fantastic for 90 minutes; 1-1 is a good result but I think we could have won the game.
"You can see every day the hunger Craig Gordon has. He is a leader in the group now and that is so important. He has great experience and he is always so calm.
Former Celtic captain Stephen McManus on BBC Radio Scotland
"You can see what Ronny Deila is trying to do, you can see what attributes players need to play in that system. I think Anthony Stokes prefers a partnership. In the central role you need a bit of presence but all of the Celtic strikers are similar. For Celtic to go to the next level in Europe I think they need a fresh face to lift the place."
Join the debate at #bbcsportscot
John McEnerney on Twitter: "#bbcsportscot let's really take them to the cleaners next week at home! Stefan J put in a super shift tonight."
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Radio Scotland
"Craig Gordon has got great experience and the save he pulled off when it was going into the top corner was just wonderful."
Tom English
BBC Scotland
"It's job done for Celtic, although it was hairy at times. But there are issues. I still don't think they have someone who can play that lone striker role in the Champions League. Celtic also need another centre-half because if Efe Ambrose is your back-up, you're in trouble.
"Craig Gordon looks back to his best. What a piece of business; selling Fraser Forster for £10m and getting a top class replacement for nothing!"
Stefan Johansen was full of running from the centre of Celtic's midfield but a clumsy touch let him down when through on goal midway through the second half.
FULL-TIME
Maribor 1-1 Celtic
Celtic are in the driving seat with a vital away goal and in truth the visitors probably did enough to win the first leg. Maribor showed glimpses of quality but will need to deliver a much improved performance to upset the odds in Glasgow next week.
Celtic break and Leigh Griffiths slides a great pass into the path of Stefan Johansen but a defender in purple gets across to put in a sliding block for a corner.
Johansen has put in a real shift tonight, with some impressive running.
We'll have three minutes of stoppage time in Slovenia...
Callum McGregor scampers after a long ball over the top of the home defence but veteran keeper Jasmin Handanovic shows a neat turn of pace to beat the youngster to it and clear his lines.
SUBSTITUTION
Beram Kayal goes off (very slowly) and is replaced by Israel team-mate Nir Biton. Celtic may need to dig deep to maintain the 1-1 scoreline in these closing minutes.
Maribor appear to have found a second wind as Virgil van Dijk makes a vital headed interception at the near post.
GREAT SAVE!
Craig Gordon makes a fantastic flying save to claw away an absolute piledriver from all of 40 yards from substitute Ales Mertelj. That was travelling and it was travelling straight into the top corner until the keeper got his hand to it.
It's Leigh Griffiths's 24th birthday today. Can he make it one to remember in the these last 10 minutes?
SUBSTITUTION
Sintayehu Sallallich is on for Maribor goalscorer Damjan Bohar and Mertelj replaces Dervisevic, while Celtic withdraw Anthony Stokes for Leigh Griffiths.
YELLOW CARD
Callum McGregor goes in the book for a shirt tug, breaking up a Maribor counter-attack.
We know Virgil van Dijk can hit them and so does Maribor keeper Jasmin Handanovic now as the 36-year-old has to tip over a fierce 25-yard strike from the Celtic defender.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic send on defender Efe Ambrose for forward Jo Inge Berget and Maribor bring on French striker Mendy for Vrsic.
PENALTY APPEAL
Beram Kayal breaks into the penalty area on the right and topples under the challenge of Mitja Viler but referee Pavel Kralovec is not interested.
What a chance! Stefan Johansen makes a fantastic run from deep to leave two defenders for dead. He only has the keeper to beat but takes a clumsy touch, allowing Jasmin Handanovic to smother at his feet.
Anthony Stokes has definitely perked up in the last few minutes. Maybe he's seen some of your texts?
A tug on Jo Inge Berget leads to a free kick on the left of the Maribor penalty box but the home defence stand firm to deal with Anthony Stokes's curling delivery.
Text us on 80295
Chris, Cornwall: "Get them back to Parkhead I agree keep this tie alive and it will be a good nights work."
Nico: "Stokes is not at his best as a lone striker, Lee Griffiths is much better at leading the line and will hopefully be on soon."
Pete: Stokes is a disaster in European games. Always offside."
Anthony Stokes does well to control a long ball with his head and is able turn and run at the Maribor defence before drilling a shot on the stretch narrowly wide. Nice work from the Celtic striker.
Celtic make ground on the right flank and Callum McGregor has time to pick out Anthony Stokes with a fine cross. The striker gets a decent connection on his header but defender Aleksander Rajcevic takes some of the sting out of it and it's an easy save for Jasmin Handanovic.
Text us on 80295
Alan, Bo'ness: "Hi guys, Rony Deila says that Griffiths is the best finisher that he has seen so why does he not play him yes we all agree Stokes is good in Scotland but not proven in Europe so give Leigh the chance he can't be worse than Stokes in Europe I'm sure so his natural instinct will prove the difference."
Celtic are struggling to maintain possession as Maribor pile on the pressure. Emilio Izaguirre is guilty of a terrible pass straight to an opponent and suddenly Craig Gordon needs to make a flying save to keep out a header from Agim Ibraimi. Tavares had strayed into an offside position, though.
Text us on 80295
Nico: "The most important thing for Celtic is to keep this tie alive for the second leg. They are bound to tire and will have to hang on for the return in Glasgow."
Maribor goalscorer Damjan Bohar cuts inside from the left to have a pop but his shot from distance sails high and wide.
Alasdair Lamont
Senior football reporter, BBC Scotland
"One downside of Celtic playing a deeper three-man central midfield and therefore no obvious attacking midfielder is that Anthony Stokes has been rather isolated. He's really not been able to get into the game at all, with Stefan Johansen not often able to get up in support of him quickly enough."
Text us on 80295
Andy in Armagh: "The first leg of the Leiga Warsaw game in the last round was level at 1-1 before Celtic imploded and the tie was lost inside the space of 25 minutes in the second half in Poland. Ronny Deila and Celtic can't allow that to happen again tonight."
YELLOW CARD
Filipovic, sent off at the weekend, is cautioned for a late lunge at Celtic defender Jason Denayer in the centre circle.
Maribor have definitely picked up the pace. The home manager may have had a few choice words for his troops during the interval.
Maribor striker Marcos Tavares twists and turns on the edge of the area and blazes powerful strike narrowly wide of the top corner.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Anthony Stokes lofts a lazy shot over goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic and it sails perfectly into the net. Unfortunately, the Celtic striker was a mile offside, maybe two miles.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running again in Slovenia... No changes in personnel.
I'm sure Celtic boss Ronny Deila will be saying 'same again lads' as we near the second half. Charlie Mulgrew, Beram Kayal and Stefan Johansen have been solid in central midfield, while full-backs Mikael Lustig and Emilio Izaguirre are full of running.
Live Reporting
By Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from me folks. Thanks for your company.
Celtic can be pleased with their night's work but it's only the halfway stage and it will need another focused and disciplined performance in Glasgow next week to make sure of a place in the Champions League group stage.
And a bit more from Ronny Deila
"Maribor are always dangerous and they may be more dangerous away from home so we need to play with good balance.
"But I have a good feeling that we can reach it (the group stage)."
More from Ronny Deila
"Stefan Johansen worked very hard and is good on the ball and is a leader on the pitch. He was Maribor's best defender also!"
The Celtic midfielder inadvertently blocked a goal-bound header from team-mate Virgil van Dijk in the first half.
Celtic manager Ronny Deila
"We have a big chance now. We were prepared and the players were fantastic for 90 minutes; 1-1 is a good result but I think we could have won the game.
"You can see every day the hunger Craig Gordon has. He is a leader in the group now and that is so important. He has great experience and he is always so calm.
Former Celtic captain Stephen McManus on BBC Radio Scotland
"You can see what Ronny Deila is trying to do, you can see what attributes players need to play in that system. I think Anthony Stokes prefers a partnership. In the central role you need a bit of presence but all of the Celtic strikers are similar. For Celtic to go to the next level in Europe I think they need a fresh face to lift the place."
Join the debate at #bbcsportscot
John McEnerney on Twitter: "#bbcsportscot let's really take them to the cleaners next week at home! Stefan J put in a super shift tonight."
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Radio Scotland
"Craig Gordon has got great experience and the save he pulled off when it was going into the top corner was just wonderful."
Tom English
BBC Scotland
"It's job done for Celtic, although it was hairy at times. But there are issues. I still don't think they have someone who can play that lone striker role in the Champions League. Celtic also need another centre-half because if Efe Ambrose is your back-up, you're in trouble.
"Craig Gordon looks back to his best. What a piece of business; selling Fraser Forster for £10m and getting a top class replacement for nothing!"
Stefan Johansen was full of running from the centre of Celtic's midfield but a clumsy touch let him down when through on goal midway through the second half.
FULL-TIME
Maribor 1-1 Celtic
Celtic are in the driving seat with a vital away goal and in truth the visitors probably did enough to win the first leg. Maribor showed glimpses of quality but will need to deliver a much improved performance to upset the odds in Glasgow next week.
Celtic break and Leigh Griffiths slides a great pass into the path of Stefan Johansen but a defender in purple gets across to put in a sliding block for a corner.
Johansen has put in a real shift tonight, with some impressive running.
We'll have three minutes of stoppage time in Slovenia...
Callum McGregor scampers after a long ball over the top of the home defence but veteran keeper Jasmin Handanovic shows a neat turn of pace to beat the youngster to it and clear his lines.
SUBSTITUTION
Beram Kayal goes off (very slowly) and is replaced by Israel team-mate Nir Biton. Celtic may need to dig deep to maintain the 1-1 scoreline in these closing minutes.
Maribor appear to have found a second wind as Virgil van Dijk makes a vital headed interception at the near post.
GREAT SAVE!
Craig Gordon makes a fantastic flying save to claw away an absolute piledriver from all of 40 yards from substitute Ales Mertelj. That was travelling and it was travelling straight into the top corner until the keeper got his hand to it.
It's Leigh Griffiths's 24th birthday today. Can he make it one to remember in the these last 10 minutes?
SUBSTITUTION
Sintayehu Sallallich is on for Maribor goalscorer Damjan Bohar and Mertelj replaces Dervisevic, while Celtic withdraw Anthony Stokes for Leigh Griffiths.
YELLOW CARD
Callum McGregor goes in the book for a shirt tug, breaking up a Maribor counter-attack.
We know Virgil van Dijk can hit them and so does Maribor keeper Jasmin Handanovic now as the 36-year-old has to tip over a fierce 25-yard strike from the Celtic defender.
SUBSTITUTION
Celtic send on defender Efe Ambrose for forward Jo Inge Berget and Maribor bring on French striker Mendy for Vrsic.
PENALTY APPEAL
Beram Kayal breaks into the penalty area on the right and topples under the challenge of Mitja Viler but referee Pavel Kralovec is not interested.
What a chance! Stefan Johansen makes a fantastic run from deep to leave two defenders for dead. He only has the keeper to beat but takes a clumsy touch, allowing Jasmin Handanovic to smother at his feet.
Anthony Stokes has definitely perked up in the last few minutes. Maybe he's seen some of your texts?
A tug on Jo Inge Berget leads to a free kick on the left of the Maribor penalty box but the home defence stand firm to deal with Anthony Stokes's curling delivery.
Text us on 80295
Chris, Cornwall: "Get them back to Parkhead I agree keep this tie alive and it will be a good nights work."
Nico: "Stokes is not at his best as a lone striker, Lee Griffiths is much better at leading the line and will hopefully be on soon."
Pete: Stokes is a disaster in European games. Always offside."
Anthony Stokes does well to control a long ball with his head and is able turn and run at the Maribor defence before drilling a shot on the stretch narrowly wide. Nice work from the Celtic striker.
Celtic make ground on the right flank and Callum McGregor has time to pick out Anthony Stokes with a fine cross. The striker gets a decent connection on his header but defender Aleksander Rajcevic takes some of the sting out of it and it's an easy save for Jasmin Handanovic.
Text us on 80295
Alan, Bo'ness: "Hi guys, Rony Deila says that Griffiths is the best finisher that he has seen so why does he not play him yes we all agree Stokes is good in Scotland but not proven in Europe so give Leigh the chance he can't be worse than Stokes in Europe I'm sure so his natural instinct will prove the difference."
Celtic are struggling to maintain possession as Maribor pile on the pressure. Emilio Izaguirre is guilty of a terrible pass straight to an opponent and suddenly Craig Gordon needs to make a flying save to keep out a header from Agim Ibraimi. Tavares had strayed into an offside position, though.
Text us on 80295
Nico: "The most important thing for Celtic is to keep this tie alive for the second leg. They are bound to tire and will have to hang on for the return in Glasgow."
Maribor goalscorer Damjan Bohar cuts inside from the left to have a pop but his shot from distance sails high and wide.
Alasdair Lamont
Senior football reporter, BBC Scotland
"One downside of Celtic playing a deeper three-man central midfield and therefore no obvious attacking midfielder is that Anthony Stokes has been rather isolated. He's really not been able to get into the game at all, with Stefan Johansen not often able to get up in support of him quickly enough."
Text us on 80295
Andy in Armagh: "The first leg of the Leiga Warsaw game in the last round was level at 1-1 before Celtic imploded and the tie was lost inside the space of 25 minutes in the second half in Poland. Ronny Deila and Celtic can't allow that to happen again tonight."
YELLOW CARD
Filipovic, sent off at the weekend, is cautioned for a late lunge at Celtic defender Jason Denayer in the centre circle.
Maribor have definitely picked up the pace. The home manager may have had a few choice words for his troops during the interval.
Maribor striker Marcos Tavares twists and turns on the edge of the area and blazes powerful strike narrowly wide of the top corner.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Anthony Stokes lofts a lazy shot over goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic and it sails perfectly into the net. Unfortunately, the Celtic striker was a mile offside, maybe two miles.
KICK-OFF
We're up and running again in Slovenia... No changes in personnel.
I'm sure Celtic boss Ronny Deila will be saying 'same again lads' as we near the second half. Charlie Mulgrew, Beram Kayal and Stefan Johansen have been solid in central midfield, while full-backs Mikael Lustig and Emilio Izaguirre are full of running.