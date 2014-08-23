Saturday's Scottish football as it happened

SNS Group

There were excellent wins for Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Dundee, Dundee United and Hamilton today. But top billing goes to Inverness who beat Celtic 1-0 to stay top of the pile.

John Hughes's side are unbeaten in four games and are yet to concede a goal.

Online highlights of the games will be available from 18:00 BST tomorrow.