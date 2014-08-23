Saturday's Scottish football as it happened

There were excellent wins for Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Dundee, Dundee United and Hamilton today. But top billing goes to Inverness who beat Celtic 1-0 to stay top of the pile.
John Hughes's side are unbeaten in four games and are yet to concede a goal.
That's enough from me. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and thanks for your company on another action-packed Saturday.
Online highlights of the games will be available from 18:00 BST tomorrow.
BBC Radio Scotland's Derek Ferguson at Rugby Park
"Kilmarnock were excellent and in complete control. It was a complete cruise. I can't believe Josh Magennis didn't get on the scoresheet; he had three great chances in the first half and another right at the end.
"Motherwell could do with some of the character shown by their Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton."
Ross County boss Derek Adams on BBC Radio Scotland
"We were in total command of the game and had two open goals we haven't taken at 1-1. Performance-wise I thought we were excellent. Dundee United have stolen the points today and that has been the story of our season so far."
Hamilton celebrate Jason Scotland's late, late winner at Firhill. That's three wins on the spin for Alex Neil's newly-promoted side. Nice work...
Anonymous: "So much for the Sportsound team saying that Aberdeen would be up there this season - once again wrong."
Sheelagh: "Hamilton are showing incredible fight and bravery at the start of the season. They will stay up without a doubt. Top effort boys!"
Come on Anonymous, give your gloating a name check...
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes
"I thought we were quite indulgent in our play, knocking it around without causing them problems. St Johnstone are aggressive and very well organised but we had a couple of opportunities, so it's a poor afternoon's work for us."
BBC Scotland's Chick Young at Firhill
"I think Partick Thistle just switched off after they scored, thinking it was job done. I tipped Accies to go down and I think I've got that one spectacularly wrong."
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright on BBC Radio Scotland
"Steven MacLean is a leader for us on and off the pitch. He knows how to link play and he probably doesn't get enough goals due to all of the unselfish work he does outside the box. We were competitive from the first whistle and that helped us."
Former Aberdeen skipper Willie Miller at McDiarmid Park
"St Johnstone were the better team over the 90 minutes. In the first 30 minutes they totally dominated. The Dons did come back in that first half but in the second half there wasn't much flowing football from either side. Steven MacLean was outstanding again in that lone striker's role, he set up a number of chances and got the crucial goal."
And what about the Championship - did you all think Queen of the South would be above Rangers and Hibs would be in eighth place? Hearts are looking good value at the top after demolishing Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.
Right, hands up all of you who had Inverness Caley Thistle and Hamilton Accies as 1-2 in the league after four games...
FULL-TIME
CHAMPIONSHIP
Cowdenbeath 0-3 Alloa
Hibernian 0-1 Falkirk
Queen of Sth 1-1 Livingston
Raith Rovers 0-4 Hearts
Rangers 4-1 Dumbarton
LEAGUE ONE
Ayr 2-0 Forfar
Dunfermline 3-0 Airdrieonians
Peterhead 1-2 Morton
Stenhousemuir 4-5 Stirling
Stranraer 2-2 Brechin
LEAGUE TWO
Albion Rovers 2-0 East Fife
Berwick 5-0 East Stirling
Elgin 1-0 Clyde
Montrose 2-0 Annan Athletic
Queen's Park 0-2 Arbroath
What a flurry of late goals! Dundee striker Peter MacDonald was among the scorers in the final few minutes giving Paul Hartley's side their first win of the season.
St Mirren and Ross County are stuck at the bottom of the table, without a point.
FULL-TIME
St Johnstone 1-0 Aberdeen
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
Partick Thistle 1-2 Hamilton
Dundee United 2-1 Ross County
Kilmarnock 2-0 Motherwell
GOAL
Partick Thistle 1-2 Hamilton (Scotland)
I think that means the Accies are up to second in the table as veteran striker Jason Scotland steals in to steal the points.
John: "Aberdeen are really struggling at the start of this season that promised so much."
GOAL
Partick Thistle 1-1 Hamilton (Andreu)
Well, the Jags lead didn't last long as Hamilton substitute Tony Andreu strikes the ball from 12 yards to beat Jags keeper Paul Gallacher.
GOAL
Dundee United 2-1 Ross County (Erskine)
Dundee United substitute Chris Erskine catches Antonio Reguero off his line with a smart left-foot shot.
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee United 1-1 Ross County
Gary Mackay-Steven finds John Rankin, who draws a block from Ross County goalkeeper Antonio Reguero.
GOAL
Partick Thistle 1-0 Hamilton (Higginbotham)
It's not been much of a game but Kallum Higginbotham delivers a moment of real quality with a blistering shot on the volley from 25-yards out, leaving Michael McGovern rooted to the spot.
YELLOW CARD
St Johnstone 1-0 Aberdeen
Peter Pawlett is booked for diving this time. He was warned earlier on and after he hits the deck again this time Craig Thomson reaches for a card.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Hamilton
Hamilton's Ali Crawford is presented with a golden chance to roll the ball into the back of Partick Thistle's open net from close-range, but somehow side-foots it wide. File under shocker...
GOAL
St Johnstone 1-0 Aberdeen (MacLean)
Saints are ahead as Steven MacLean breaks the deadlock at McDairmid Park. Michael O'Halloran's cross wasn't great but the Dons defence don't deal with it and the experienced striker strokes the ball into the net.
GOAL
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee (MacDonald)
Peter MacDonald takes down a long ball calmly slots into the net to give Dundee the lead. Could they be on their way to their first league win of the season?
Dundee United 1-1 Ross County
Ross County scorer Jake Jervis shapes to shoot in the six-yard box but gets it all wrong, the ball going high over the bar.
GOAL
Kilmarnock 2-0 Motherwell (Clingan)
Is that game over in Ayrshire? With the Steelemen down to 10 men, Sammy Clingan rubs further salt in the wound by netting from a free-kick.
PENALTY APPEAL
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee
The visiting fans want a penalty as Craig Wighton goes down under a hefty challenge from Ellis Plummer but play is waved on.
RED CARD
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
The visitors are down to 10 men as Fraser Kerr is sent for an early bath for a dangerous challenge on the edge of the penalty box.
St Johnstone 0-0 Aberdeen
It's a first sighting for the St Johnstone fans of new signing Simon Lappin as he comes off the bench. Can he make an impact with the game stuck in a stalemate rut after such an exciting first half?
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell's Henrik Ojamaa dispossesses Killie defender Mark Connolly and bears down on goal, but fails to get his shot away before other defenders tidy up the Irishman's mistake.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Hamilton
BBC Scotland's Chick Young at Firhill: "There's more chance of seeing a unicorn, a woolly mammoth and Lord Lucan than a goal, the way this match is going."
Dundee United 1-1 Ross County
Dundee United are eager for a second and Mario Bilate threatens with a fierce shot before an offside flag curtails the Tangerines' latest foray forward.
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee
Dundee hit back straight away with a swift move up the park and a shot from Dundee substitute Peter MacDonald but Marian Kello is equal to it with a stretching save.
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee
Buddies substitute Steven Thompson flicks it on for Kenny McLean, who clips a great ball to Adam Drury who somehow volleys over from six yards...
St Johnstone 0-0 Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller on BBC Radio Scotland: "Aberdeen have had the bulk of possession in this second half but haven't done anything with it. Neither side are creating any chances since the break, it's just so tight in the midfield."
St Johnstone 0-0 Aberdeen
Peter Pawlett hits the deck but referee Craig Thomson deems it a dive. He doesn't book the Aberdeen midfielder, who has previous in this department, but does take the opportunity to have a quiet word in his ear after a break in play.
CLOSE!
Dundee United 1-1 Ross County
Mario Bilate drifts away from his marker and gets in a shot but the Dundee Untied forward cannot find the net.
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee
St Mirren striker Calum Ball threatens again with a wicked shot that fizzes across the face of goal. He's looking lively up front for the Buddies.
Championship update
Take a bow James Keatings! The Hearts forward curls in a fabulous free-kick for his hat-trick. The Tynecastle side lead 3-0 at Raith Rovers. Rangers are also 3-0 up on Dumbarton, with Nicky Clark on target.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Hamilton
Fresh from that fine save, Michael McGovern almost blunders by dropping a simple cross ball but the Accies keeper recovers well to save his blushes.
