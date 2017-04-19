Champions League: Barca knocked out without scoring
- Barcelona head out without scoring in two legs
- Messi misses good chance on 67 mins but only one shot on target for Barca
- Higuain twice went close for Juventus who go into Friday's semi-final draw
- Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (6-3 agg)
- Mbappe, Falcao and Germain put Monaco through
By Stephan Shemilt
'We gave Barca no space'
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci: "We knew Barcelona were ready to risk everything tonight, but we closed down all the spaces.
"Scoring three in the first leg and not conceding at the Camp Nou is the evidence that we are a great team, a great group. Now we need to make another difficult step to reach the final in Cardiff.
"The draw? I think every team would like to avoid us now."
'The first goal was my mistake'
Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (agg 6-3)
Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki: "Our mistakes helped them to two early goals, which made things even more difficult.
"We tried everything after the break and I think we put in a good performance then, but it was over after their third goal.
"The first goal was my mistake, I should have used my fists to push it further away."
We didn't have the luck - Tuchel
Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (agg 6-3)
Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel: "Unfortunately we didn't have the quality, energy or the luck to get into the semi-finals."
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
The Juve boys have been busy tweeting from inside their Nou Camp dressing room. We can't understand Italian, but we think they're happy...
(And nice to see midfielder Claudio Marchisio spent a bit of time sticking a filter on his shared photo!)
Neil: Have Juve improved because Pogba left or because they spent the money wisely?
Gary Snoad: Juventus might have a great defence but they were only able to play that way after dominating Barca & winning 3-0 in 1st leg
BBC Radio 5 live
The European Football Show I told you about - it's on the air now.
You can listen to Mark Chapman as he reviews this week's Champions League matches by following the audio icon at the top of the page.
Before this season, Juventus had only twice made the Champions League semi-finals in this century. On the two occasions that they got to the last four, they went through to the final, but lost them both.
Freddie Caine: Incredible that the whole Vidal-Pirlo-Marchisio-Pogba midfield has been moved out and yet Juve have managed to improve.
Dave Wood: This Monaco team are seriously going places. Sadly the infrastructure at the club means the star players will always be sold.
Chris Leonard: Monaco v Juve semi please. Irresistible force versus immovable object! Bring it on.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barca huffed and puffed. But they couldn't blow down the Juve house over 180 minutes.
35 shots. Five on target. None bulging the onion bag.
The Spanish champions controlled the second leg tonight, with 65% possession and spending over a third of the game deep in Juventus territory.
It didn't matter.
BBC Radio 5 live will bring you reaction to tonight's games from 22:00 BST this evening. The semi-final draw is on Friday.
Strawberry Blonde: If Juve can keep out Monaco's relentless attack as well as Barcelona's then they absolutely deserve to win the Champions League
The Old Lady...
Juventus have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the seventh time, more than any other Italian side.
The New Kids on the Block...
Monaco are the first Ligue 1 team to reach the last four since Lyon in 2009-10.
Imagine if Juventus and Monaco meet in the semis or final. Breath-taking attack against the most miserly of defences. It would be like when Homer Simpson took up boxing, with his plan being taking so much punishment that his opponent eventually collapsed in a heap.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Neymar was in tears as he left the field. As a Brazilian who plays for Barcelona, he probably doesn't lose very often and certainly doesn't take it well.
FULL-TIME
Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (agg 6-3)
Monaco complete the Champions League semi-final line-up, outscoring Dortmund just like they did Manchester City. They are lightning going forward.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Stumped.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barcelona are out of the Champions League, thoroughly undone by a wonderful Juventus team. The other semi-finalists must figure out how to score against them.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Flags are being waved in the Nou Camp, Barca fans are not saying goodbye to the Champions League with a whimper. This will be the third time in four seasons they are out in the last eight.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barca, by the way, have had 19 shots. Only one has been on target. That tells a story.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barca's goose is cooked. They aren't getting through this Juve defence, even if they play all night. There are three added on.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
One a minute...
I've got 21 seconds to go...
Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (agg 6-3)
He's only been on the pitch for 21 seconds!
Valere Germain, a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, seals Monaco's place in the semi-finals. Dortmund give the ball away on the halfway line, Monaco break and Germain sticks it into the onion bag. Dortmund need three. It ain't happening.
GOAL - Monaco 3-1 Dortmund (agg 6-3)
Valere Germain
Sealed by the sub!
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
No wonder those Juventus defenders have got a sweat on. It's red hot in their penalty area.
The Italian side's heatmap shows where the bulk of their work is being done.
Juve centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has made eight clearances, only one fewer than the entire Barca team.
Juve have cleared their lines 39 times.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
There are some very, very worried home fans in the Nou Camp, while some other chaps draped in Barca scarves smile and wave at the camera. Must be football tourists. Juve have it at the right end from their point of view. Barca are going out.
Monaco 2-1 Dortmund (agg 5-3)
The ball is at the wrong end from a Dortmund point of view, as Kylian Mbappe continues to torment. Remember, this match kicked off five minutes late, so the Germans still have 15 minutes to get the two they need to send it into extras.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barca have got a little under 15 minutes to pull something from this one. They scored three in the final seven against PSG, but have now gone almost two hours without scoring against Juve. They have sent Gerard Pique up front, which reminds me of the time Manchester City put David James up top.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barcelona are not quite throwing the kitchen sink at Juventus yet. They are throwing plenty of cutlery and a few small plates though.
Barca have hogged possession and dominated territory since the break. Particularly in the past five minutes...
Monaco 2-1 Dortmund (agg 5-3)
Kylian Mbappe reminds me of when Jonah Lomu tore through defences at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Powerful, fast, frightening. He's the latest with the chance to put this one to bed, but drags his shot wide.
Chasey: All those people ripping Spurs for losing to Monaco..not so vocal now are they. Monaco are a very good team.
SUBSTITUTION
Monaco 2-1 Dortmund (agg 5-3)
That's Falcao's last action. He's replaced by Nabil Dirar.
Monaco 2-1 Dortmund (agg 5-3)
This one could have been in the books, but Radamel Falcao has fluffed his lines. Through on goal with bags of time, he checks back and tries to chip the keeper, only to put the ball over the bar. Dortmund still in this one. They've got 25 minutes to get two.
Messi miss!
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Got. To. Score. For the the first time the Juve defence is at sixes and sevens, with the ageless Gigi Buffon flapping at a corner. When the ball comes back, Buffon is nowhere to be seen, but Lionel Messi can only volley over. It's not going to be Barca's night.
Montymadman: Suddenly Man City's performance against Monaco doesn't look that bad What price Monaco to win the UCL?
YELLOW CARD
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Good lord, Luis Suarez has almost rolled into the front row here. To be fair, Sami Khedira was so late with the challenge it was almost posthumous. In the book.
Monaco 2-1 Dortmund (agg 5-3)
I tell you what, Dortmund have a sniff here. Monaco are pegged back, a swarm of yellow shirts trying to get down the left, then down the right. At the minute, the Germans look more likely to pull off the remarkable than Barcelona.
Mark Richardson: France are going to have Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on each wing for the next 10 years... A scary thought...
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Ivan Rakitic off, Paco Alcacer on. The ball hasn't been in the Barca half for a long time, but this Juventus defence could push waves back into the ocean.
Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (agg 0-3)
Barca are knocking, the Nou Camp is noisy. Lionel Messi from the edge of the box, cutting the daisies and taking a coat of paint off the post. Luis Enrique, in a very sharp grey suit, can't even watch,