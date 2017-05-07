Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - Forster stars as Reds frustrated
Summary
- Forster makes superb save from Milner penalty after Stephens handball
- Southampton did not have shot on target
- Liverpool move up to third with a point
By Jonathan Jurejko
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Southampton did not contribute anything in an attacking sense today, but boy did they defend.
Despite not managing a single shot on target, Saints earned a point which lifts them into the top half.
My fault we didn't win - Milner
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
James Milner is immediately collared by the television interviewers in the Anfield tunnel, and the amiable Yorkshireman, of course, obliges despite having a miserable afternoon..
I'd have been tempted to sneak down another corridor and avoid them.
"It's my fault we didn't get three points. And I have to live it," he says.
Full quotes on the way.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Here's why Liverpool have to rely on others now - starting with Arsenal in about 35 minutes time.
Because if Manchester City and Manchester United win all of their remaining matches - and that is a big 'if' - then Liverpool cannot finish in the top four,
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Reds skipper Milner shakes his head as he claps the Kop before heading down the Anfield tunnel.
His penalty miss means Liverpool's Champions League fate is out of their hands now.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
All over! You can virtually hear a pin drop inside Anfield. James Milner drops to his haunches in disappointment.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Phil Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both try to wriggle through the centre of the Saints defence. No dice.
Less than a minute for Saints to see out...
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool are camped in the Saints half.
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool almost get it! Sub Marko Grujic, who came on a few moments ago, sticks his head on James Milner's teasing cross...but guess who is there? Yep, Fraser Forster.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool need time and they have four more minutes to nab a winner...
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Now or never for Liverpool.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Ooooh! Dusan Tadic scampers after a hoof forward, Simon Mignolet has a rush of blood to the head and races out to meet the ball.
The Reds keeper wins it before Tadic - but did he handle it outside the box?? I think he did. The officials didn't spot it. Lucky boy.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Emre Can shoots, Liverpool think they should have a corner, Bobby Madley disagrees, Jurgen Klopp goes loco.
That's everything you need to know about that incident.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool knocking the ball around in the Saints half. The visitors look unruffled.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Final five. Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger will rubbing their hands together in glee somewhere in the bowels of the Emirates.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
If Liverpool's attacking play was as slick as Adam Lallana's hair then they would be 8-0 up.
The Reds sub has a pop with a left-foot shot from 25 yards but, again, Fraser Forster is not troubled. Easy save.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Another attack breaks down for Liverpool, Adam Lallana unable to make a great deal of Daniel Sturridge's pass.
Jurgen Klopp looks a tad worried. His hand covering his mouth is a giveaway sign.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Tick tock. Time running out for Liverpool. Into the final 10 minutes.
They are still on course to move back into third place...
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool had better be careful not to leave the back door open. Saints offer a warning sign as they counter quickly, Dusan Tadic picking up a long ball on the left but his pass towards Shane Long is too strong.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
James Milner looks to atone for that earlier penalty miss. He drives into the left side of the Saints area, only for Jack Stephens - who has been excellent - to be alert and cut out the cross.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Better. We know from his goal celebrations that Daniel Sturridge can move those hips. He does that with the ball at his feet, jinking into the Saints box. However he has to stretch to shoot before it reaches Maya Yoshida and the effort is again gathered by Fraser Forster.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
"Li-ver-pool, Li-ver-pooool!"
The home fans find their voice - now their side must respond and find a winner.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Who is going to unlock this sturdy Saints defence? Anyone? Phil Coutinho would be a decent bet and the Brazilian has a dig from 25 yards. But his curling effort is scooped up easily by Fraser Forster.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Into the final 15 minutes. Liverpool still huffing and puffing...
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Saints have had a shot! Nathan Redmond's eyes light up as a ball bounces nicely into his path on the right side of the Reds box, but the angle is too tight and he hammers high into the Anfield Road stand.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Less than 20 minutes for Liverpool to find a breakthrough. Remember: if they win all of their final three games they are assured of Champions League football next season.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Here come the big guns...
Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge come on to the pitch - to great acclaim from the edgy home fans. Off go Divock Origi and Lucas.
Meanwhile, Saints also make another switch. Shane Long, who will run more than an eager cockerspaniel, provides fresh legs as Manolo Gabbiadini goes off.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
That is James Milner's first missed Premier League penalty since November 2009. Gordon Brown was still the Prime Minister!
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
At least it was a shot on target...
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
David Thompson
Former Liverpool midfielder on BBC Radio Merseyside
It was a good save - he's such a top goalkeeper. I think Liverpool were lucky to get the penalty in the first place.
MISSED PENALTY
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
James Milner has missed it! What a save from Fraser Forster. The Saints keeper goes low to his right, pushing out the Reds skipper's drive. Milner never misses penalties!
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Fraser Forster is right in James Milner's face, chirping at him before the Liverpool skipper takes the kick...
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Here we go! Liverpool win a penalty. Jack Stephens gives it away when he sticks out an arm to block the ball after it loops off Divock Origi's shoulders in the Saints box....
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
We need something to happen. We need anything to happen.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Why am I showing you a blank pitch? Because that is Saints' shots map...
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Claude Puel beats Jurgen Klopp to the opening change. On comes Nathan Redmond, off goes Sofiane Boufal.
Boufal managed just 12 passes in his hour on the pitch. Not a great shift.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Emre Can - we need you. When a dire needed a moment of magic on Monday he delivered. But not so far today. The German spanks a long-range effort into Row H of the Kop.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Looks like I've lost in the what-time-does-Adam-Lallana-appear sweepstake.
Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Saints are looking rock solid at the back.