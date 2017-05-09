Sunday's Premier League football

Summary

  1. 12:00 BST: Crystal Palace v Hull City
  2. 14:15 BST: West Ham United v Liverpool
  3. 16:30 BST: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United