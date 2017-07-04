FT Progres Niederkorn 2-0 Rangers (agg 2-1) - Rangers crash out
Summary
- Francoise & Thill net for Progres
- Europa League qualifying first round, second leg
- Rangers hold 1-0 first-leg lead courtesy of Kenny Miller
- Three changes for Rangers: Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos come in
- Jason Holt, Dalcio and Martyn Waghorn make way
- Eduardo Herrera on Gers' bench
By Keir Murray
'A shambles'
'A shameful performance'
Chick Young
"That was a shameful performance by Rangers. Not one player that they have signed answered the call tonight. Some of them performed like amateur players. You have to applaud Progres Niederkorn. They had a belief at half time."
An utter shocker
Rangers hit the bar three times in the second half but have no answer to the two strikes by the part-timers of Niederkorn. What a shocker.
FULL-TIME
Progres Niederkorn have knocked Rangers out of Europe! It must surely be the worst result for a Scottish club in continental competition.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Kenny Miller hits the bar with a looping shot! Rangers are heading out.
Last-chance saloon
Rangers have hit the bar twice in the second half. They need to go closer than that in the next 60 seconds or they are out of Europe at the first hurdle.
Gers on the brink
Sub keeper Charly Schinker, not the tallest, rises well to punch a teasing cross clear. We are into the three minutes of injury time. It is excruciating for the Light Blues.
Time running out
Rangers need a touch of genius or a major stroke of fortune if they are to avoid a cripplingly embarrassing defeat in Luxembourg. They are throwing everything at it but Progres are defending for their lives.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Josh Windass hits the Progres crossbar with a diving header from eight yards! This is absolute agony for Rangers.
Gers' worst ever?
There was that painful away-goals defeat for Rangers in 2002 by Viktoria Zizkov but this, surely, would be the Ibrox club's worst ever in continental competition.
Desperate times for Gers
Antonio Herrera is on for Jordan Rossiter and he rises to meet Niko Kranjcar's corner kick from the left. The big Mexican leans back too far and the ball drifts over the Progres crossbar.
66.6% of Progres goals...
Here's one way to look at what an upset this could be: tonight Progres have scored two-thirds of all the goals they have ever scored in European competition. This is their seventh European campaign since their debut in 1977-78.
GOAL Progres Niederkorn 2-0 Rangers (agg 2-1)
Sebastian Thill
It's a stunner for Rangers! Sebastian Thill curls in a free-kick that defies Wes Foderingham in the visitors' goal. Somehow it found a way past the Rangers wall, leaving the Gers keeper exposed. The home fans are ecstatic!
How will Rangers respond?
Rangers settle by stringing together 15 or so passes but they cannot find the killer ball to pierce the solid Progres defence.
CLOSE!
Niko Kranjcar wins a free-kick for Rangers on the edge of the D and takes on the set-piece. However, his dipping effort is just not dippy enough and it skims the roof of the net. Rangers are potentially one error away from being knocked out by the Luxembourg minnows.
Gers facing a battle
GOAL Progres Niederkorn 1-0 Rangers (agg 1-1)
Emmanuel Francoise
Emmanuel Francoise scores his club's second goal in European competition as he steers Olivier Thill's cross beyond Wes Foderingham. Good grief.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Lee Wallace crosses to the back post from the left for Niko Kranjcar but the Croatian hits the crossbar with his header from four yards.
Jack in the box
Ryan Jack rises to meet Niko Kranjcar's corner kick from the right but heads the ball directly at the substitute goalie. The Gers midfielder ought to have done better, considering he had a free header from eight yards.
Windass on
Pedro Caixinha makes another switch, with Josh Windass on for Daniel Candeias.
Progres showing belief
Progres's Sebastian Thill tries his luck from 30 yards as he picks up on a poor headed clearance. It's desperately wild but indicates the threat Rangers are facing. Rangers are having to defend.
Painful viewing
Jordan Rossiter is penalised for a studs-up challenge on Armenia striker Alexander Karapetyan. My, this is heavy-going. You wouldn't rule out a goal for the home team, while Rangers do not appear to be enjoying this match.
No flow to Rangers
Hmm. Rangers are slack. To state the obvious, considering the amount of new faces in their ranks, they are not playing as a team. Simple passes are going awry. The Bears in the crowd of 5,500 must be restless.
CLOSE!
Progres break at pace down the right and the Gers are exposed as Emmanuel Francoise cracks a shot towards the far corner. Wes Foderingham gets down quickly to finger-tip it away. The hosts have had the best two chances of the match.
Rangers sub
Rangers have made one change, Dalcio on for Alfredo Morelos.
KICK-OFF
Rangers get the second half going.
Can Progres break their Euro duck?
This is the Luxembourg club's seventh European campaign. They have yet to win a game...
Rangers looking flat
Chick Young
BBC Scotland
"Rangers' finishing has been dreadful. There is nothing about them; luckily there is nothing about Progres Niederkorn either. Niko Kranjcar looks the guy most likely to change the game. He sees things, he makes a pass but he has no pace to get away."
A tough watch
BBC Scotland football pundit Alex Rae: "It's been tough to watch. There hasn't been any fluency by either side, no tempo. You're looking for the new guys and you're just not seeing anything from anyone to get excited about."
HALF-TIME
That's it for the first 45 minutes. Rangers have had 59% of the possession and two shots on target to the hosts' one. A goal for the Glasgow side would leave Progres Niederkorn needing to score three times, but if they concede the next goal they could be in trouble.
ADDED TIME
There are four minutes of added time, one of which has been played.
Half-time approaches
Daniel Candeias is fouled in the middle of the Progres half. Niko Kranjcar curls in a free-kick that is cleared for a corner by the rapidly retreating Adrian Ferino. However, the Light Blues cannot make anything from the set piece.
Broadfoot joins Killie
Progres Niederkorn 0-0 Rangers (agg 0-1)
Earlier I mentioned that it is only nine years since Rangers played in the Uefa Cup final. One of their number from the 2008 campaign was Kirk Broadfoot - Kilmarnock have just announced that he has signed a three-year deal with them.
Rangers forge a chance
Jordan Rossiter tugs a shot a couple of feet past the Progres post. Rangers need to reassert themselves on the opposition, who will be boosted by that shot a moment ago from Olivier Thill.
CLOSE!
Progres number 10 Olivier Thill spins away from his marker and produces the best effort of the game so far. His meaty right-foot drive has Wes Foderingham scampering across his goal-line...only to see the ball flash past his right-hand post.
Progres forced to change goalkeeper
Our commentator Liam McLeod tells us it's 24 degrees in Luxembourg City, as Progres goalie Sebastian Flauss has to go off injured. Short-sleeved Charly Schinker enters the fray.
Gers need a craftsman
Miller in the thick of it
Niko Kranjcar is taking Rangers' set pieces. His corner kick drifts to the opposite corner where Lee Wallace is lurking to knock the ball across the face of goal where Kenny Miller attempts a diving header...and fails.
Risky from Morelos
Alfredo Morelos tests the patience of the Icelandic referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson as he makes a head-butting motion towards his opponent off the ball. There wasn't much in it but you've seen red cards shown for that sort of thing.
Progres threaten
The yellow-shirted hosts give the travelling fans cause for alarm as they make their way into the Rangers box. Rangers clear it but only as far as Mike Schneider who shoots over the bar from 18 yards when he had time, surely, to get it on target.