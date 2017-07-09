Rooney returns to Everton - reaction

BBC Sport app users may need to use the link to view Ander Herrera's post.
Back in blue...
2015 was the last time we saw Rooney in royal blue.
He was in the Toffee's side for a testimonial match for former striker Duncan Ferguson - he only came on for 15 minutes and said after the match, "the fans gave me a great reception, which I was delighted with,” adding that “it was great for my kids to see me once in that Everton shirt”.
Well, Kai, Klay, and Kit will be seeing more where that came from...
It's been a long time coming...
We first heard of Rooney's possible return back in January when it seemed the Manchester United captain's future looked uncertain under Jose Mourinho.
It was understood at the time, there was "significant interest" from the Chinese Super League.
In February, Rooney's agent Paul Stretford even travelled to China to see if he can negotiate a deal for the forward to leave Manchester United but nothing materialised.
At the time, BBC Sport ran a vote to see what you thought Rooney's next move should have been...
Please feel free to correct me by sending us pictures of fully grown adults wearing football club pj's to #bbcfootball...
I will wait.
Don't expect an outpouring from Rooney's United team-mates just yet...
It might be a while before we see or hear any reaction from the Manchester United squad on their former leader's departure - they are currently all about 30,000 feet in the air on their way to the United States for their pre-season tour.
When Wayne Rooney left Everton for Manchester United in August 2004 in a £27m deal, he was departing a club wracked by financial crisis and low on optimism.
The then-18-year-old went on to enjoy a stellar Old Trafford career in the intervening years, eclipsing Sir Bobby Charlton as United's record scorer with 253 goals as well as winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three League Cups.
Rooney now makes the return journey to Goodison Park as a different player and man - but is also rejoining a vastly different club to the one he left behind almost 13 years ago.
Everton, under major shareholder Farhad Moshiri, are now fiercely ambitious, having already spent more than £90m on five players before Rooney's projected arrival, with more to come.
So how have Everton put together such a grand, bold plan to invade the top four? And what part will the 31-year-old play in it?
Pete Sears: I really don't see how he gets in the Everton line up.
Shane Daly: As a United fan, it's sad to see him go, but players have to move on, he didn't cash in & go to China, fair play to him.
Mike Walker: Wayne Rooney is back home!! Somebody pinch me!!!! Everton on for the title now!!!!!!
'Wonderboy's done it again'
While we are feeling nostalgic, have a watch of three of Rooney's goals from his early Everton years...
View from the stands
Manchester United
United We Stand editor Andy Mitten tells BBC Sport: "The move is best for all parties. Rooney will be remembered
well by United fans when the dust settles, a club legend who scored more goals
than anyone and was a leading light in one of United's greatest
sides.
"Reaching three European Cup finals in four years shows how good
that team was. At his best between 2004-2011, he was the finest British player
of his generation. Rooney's performances dropped and being linked with Chelsea
and Manchester City did his popularity no favours either, but he has scored some
of the greatest goals I have ever seen.
"As a journalist who has interviewed him several times over 12 years, I watched him mature, become more interesting and
grow into being a respected Manchester United captain."
Made his mark in the Premier League
Rooney's first Premier League strike will live long in
the memory of many-an-Everton fan - and probably some Arsenal fans too.
A dipping 25-yard shot at Goodison on 19 October 2002, five days before his 17th
birthday.
Social housekeeping...
Earlier this morning, Manchester United's official Twitter header had a giant photo of Wayne Rooney alongside Victor Lindelof and Paul Pogba wearing the new season's shirt...
They really are a well oiled machine...
About two minutes after the news was confirmed, it was replaced.
Pogba's hair has had a refresh too. Must be so hard to keep track of that...
'I’m happy he’s decided to come home'
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has emphasised Wayne Rooney’s “experience, winning mentality and ambition” as the key reasons behind his decision to bring England’s all-time leading goalscorer back to Goodison Park on a two-year deal.
"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home,” Koeman said.
“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here."
Rooney returns to Everton - your reaction
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Daz Llewellyn: Will miss Wayne Rooney in the red shirt. Whoever says otherwise needs to switch colours. Glad he's stayed in the PL. Good luck!
Adam Shougee: Although he had a quiet season last, all United fans should respect and appreciate a legend and top goalscorer. World class.
Lloyd Evans: As neutral, Rooney deserves more respect for what he achieved at Utd. Great for Everton; he'll no doubt help out off the field.
In a statement on the club website, Rooney has said he is "ecstatic" to be back at his boyhood club.
"The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it."
'He will remain in the history books'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to the departing forward:
"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.
"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."
Live Reporting
By Libby Dawes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Farewell Wayne...
So Wayne Rooney is back at his former club.
Click/tap here for everything you need to know about the two-year deal.
Is it a footballing move or a romantic one?
Suppose only time and performances will tell.
Read Phil McNulty's analysis of the move here.
That's one big Manchester United/ Everton move done and dusted. Next?
'Undervalued by the prawn sandwich set'
#bbcfootball
SJ Ismvil: Wouldn't be surprised if Rooney scores 20 next year at Everton, a class act and often undervalued by the prawn sarnie set.
Stuart Mitchell: I respect Rooney's career at Old Trafford and wish him well. But he lost legend status when he made the double transfer requests.
Stephen Waters: Rooney to score more Premier League goals than Lukaku!
Going to hear some of your thoughts before we head off...
Threw some chords together...
The last time Wayne Rooney was an official Everton player, Natasha Beddingfield was number one in the chart (ask your Mum), with "These words".
This research has made us realise 2004 was not a vintage music year.
Or fashion year by the looks of it....
An emotional day for some....
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Rajan Paudel: Thank you legend for everything.My heart is crying seeing you in a blue shirt. But it is for your best. You will be missed.
"One day I will be able to tell my grand kids I played with you. All the best and thank you Wayne Rooney #FarewellToALegend"
BBC Sport app users may need to use the link to view Ander Herrera's post.
Back in blue...
2015 was the last time we saw Rooney in royal blue.
He was in the Toffee's side for a testimonial match for former striker Duncan Ferguson - he only came on for 15 minutes and said after the match, "the fans gave me a great reception, which I was delighted with,” adding that “it was great for my kids to see me once in that Everton shirt”.
Well, Kai, Klay, and Kit will be seeing more where that came from...
It's been a long time coming...
We first heard of Rooney's possible return back in January when it seemed the Manchester United captain's future looked uncertain under Jose Mourinho.
It was understood at the time, there was "significant interest" from the Chinese Super League.
In February, Rooney's agent Paul Stretford even travelled to China to see if he can negotiate a deal for the forward to leave Manchester United but nothing materialised.
At the time, BBC Sport ran a vote to see what you thought Rooney's next move should have been...
This was the result at the time:
Let's look back for a moment...
Neville Jr is pleased...
'I've never actually seen him play in a blue shirt'
It's been 13 years since Rooney left Everton and many - shall we say - 'adolescent' fans have no vivid memory of him playing for the Merseyside club, including 19-year-old Sam here.
Not sure you should have admitted that Wayne...
I'm not even sure Everton fans will approve of actual Everton pyjamas...
Are they silk? Towelling? Are there matching slippers?
So many questions...
Please feel free to correct me by sending us pictures of fully grown adults wearing football club pj's to #bbcfootball...
I will wait.
Don't expect an outpouring from Rooney's United team-mates just yet...
It might be a while before we see or hear any reaction from the Manchester United squad on their former leader's departure - they are currently all about 30,000 feet in the air on their way to the United States for their pre-season tour.
Hope they all remembered their flight-socks...
Unfinished business for Rooney
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
When Wayne Rooney left Everton for Manchester United in August 2004 in a £27m deal, he was departing a club wracked by financial crisis and low on optimism.
The then-18-year-old went on to enjoy a stellar Old Trafford career in the intervening years, eclipsing Sir Bobby Charlton as United's record scorer with 253 goals as well as winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three League Cups.
Rooney now makes the return journey to Goodison Park as a different player and man - but is also rejoining a vastly different club to the one he left behind almost 13 years ago. Everton, under major shareholder Farhad Moshiri, are now fiercely ambitious, having already spent more than £90m on five players before Rooney's projected arrival, with more to come.
So how have Everton put together such a grand, bold plan to invade the top four? And what part will the 31-year-old play in it?
Your (incredibly mixed) reactions...
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Rooney's return is certainly dividing opinions...
Pete Sears: I really don't see how he gets in the Everton line up.
Shane Daly: As a United fan, it's sad to see him go, but players have to move on, he didn't cash in & go to China, fair play to him.
Mike Walker: Wayne Rooney is back home!! Somebody pinch me!!!! Everton on for the title now!!!!!!
'Wonderboy's done it again'
While we are feeling nostalgic, have a watch of three of Rooney's goals from his early Everton years...
View from the stands
Manchester United
United We Stand editor Andy Mitten tells BBC Sport: "The move is best for all parties. Rooney will be remembered well by United fans when the dust settles, a club legend who scored more goals than anyone and was a leading light in one of United's greatest sides.
"Reaching three European Cup finals in four years shows how good that team was. At his best between 2004-2011, he was the finest British player of his generation. Rooney's performances dropped and being linked with Chelsea and Manchester City did his popularity no favours either, but he has scored some of the greatest goals I have ever seen.
"As a journalist who has interviewed him several times over 12 years, I watched him mature, become more interesting and grow into being a respected Manchester United captain."
Made his mark in the Premier League
Rooney's first Premier League strike will live long in the memory of many-an-Everton fan - and probably some Arsenal fans too.
A dipping 25-yard shot at Goodison on 19 October 2002, five days before his 17th birthday.
Social housekeeping...
Earlier this morning, Manchester United's official Twitter header had a giant photo of Wayne Rooney alongside Victor Lindelof and Paul Pogba wearing the new season's shirt...
They really are a well oiled machine...
About two minutes after the news was confirmed, it was replaced.
Pogba's hair has had a refresh too. Must be so hard to keep track of that...
'I’m happy he’s decided to come home'
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has emphasised Wayne Rooney’s “experience, winning mentality and ambition” as the key reasons behind his decision to bring England’s all-time leading goalscorer back to Goodison Park on a two-year deal.
"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home,” Koeman said.
“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here."
Rooney returns to Everton - your reaction
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Daz Llewellyn: Will miss Wayne Rooney in the red shirt. Whoever says otherwise needs to switch colours. Glad he's stayed in the PL. Good luck!
Adam Shougee: Although he had a quiet season last, all United fans should respect and appreciate a legend and top goalscorer. World class.
Lloyd Evans: As neutral, Rooney deserves more respect for what he achieved at Utd. Great for Everton; he'll no doubt help out off the field.
Former team-mates begin to wish him well...
'The club can move forward and be successful'
In a statement on the club website, Rooney has said he is "ecstatic" to be back at his boyhood club.
"The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it."
'He will remain in the history books'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to the departing forward:
"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.
"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."
'Can't wait to put the blue shirt on again'
Anyone going to tell him he is already wearing it....?
'Thank you Wayne'
From the man himself...
"Delighted"
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
So, join in the conversation...
Use #bbcfootball or text us on 81111
A legend departs...
Signed, sealed and delivered.
It's not the biggest shock we have read about in football, but a highly significant one.
Wayne Rooney, after 13 years, 559 games, 253 goals and 16 pieces of shiny silverware added to his fireplace, has left Manchester United to rejoin his boyhood club Everton.
Rooney arrived at Old Trafford as a boy and leaves the club as a legend.
"Once a blue...."
Everton made the announcement on Twitter moments ago...
Rooney returns to Everton
So it has been confirmed Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney has returned to his boyhood club Everton on a two-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.
We think this is news worthy of bringing you the latest reaction and analysis as it happens, so let’s get straight to it.
BreakingWayne Rooney rejoins Everton
#bbcfootball
Well there you have it.
Romance in football does exist...