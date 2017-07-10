Rooney's first Everton news conference
- Rooney speaking at Everton news conference
- He's announced his return to the Toffees 13 years after leaving for Manchester United
- Rooney: Return was a "no brainer"
- "I am not coming to a retirement home. I want to play, to win and be successful at this club."
- Rooney says his family are "delighted" to see him in a blue shirt again
By Louise Gwilliam
So Wayne Rooney is back at Everton, 13 years after he left the Merseyside club for Manchester United.
And the person most excited about his transfer? His dad.
He's now got a five-minute drive to watch his boy play.
Press conference highlights
Here's a round-up of Wayne Rooney's best quotes:
That's all from Wayne and Ronald.
They trot off the stage looking rather happy with themselves.
More Ronald Koeman: "Wayne was desperate to come back. He showed me he likes the pressure. We will have pressure next season more than last and he is used to that.
"At 31 he is still young for football. The quality and ambition he showed was enough."
And Koeman was asked how Rooney's arrival impacts the future of Ross Barkley. "That is for the next press conference," the Dutchman said.
And his England career?
"I am not focused on England - I am focused on Everton and playing well," says Wayne Rooney.
"If I do well then Gareth Southgate will have a decision to make."
'I hadn't gone stale'
Asked about his time at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney is defiant.
"I hadn’t gone stale," he says.
"I enjoyed my time there but I needed to play more games. I didn’t play that often - I know I am at my best when I am playing games consistently.
"I spoke to Jose and I knew it was the right time to leave to go and play somewhere else.
"There were other options but once I knew Ronald wanted me to come back it was the only place I was going to play football."
'Where I needed to be' - Rooney
Wayne Rooney is asked "did you always know you’d come back?"
"You never know in football and I never thought about it," he says.
"Speaking to Ronald and having the discussions I knew it was where I needed to be and I am excited cant wait to get back out there.
And on winning a trophy at Everton?
"It would be incredible - I was at the FA Cup final in 1995 when we won that. To win a trophy at Everton would be special moment."
Koeman hints at more transfers
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is asked about his club's prospects this year.
"Everybody knows you cannot do it in one season," he answers.
"The first season we did well now we need to take the next step. We have to get the type of players in who are used to that pressure."
'My family are delighted'
Wayne Rooney tells the media his Dad is "a huge Everton fan" and his whole family are "delighted to see me in a blue shirt again".
On the first match back in an Everton shirt he says: "It will be an emotional day but once I am on the pitch I need to focus.
"The build-up will be exciting and it's a day I am looking forward to it.
"My dad has come up to watch me in Manchester and now he will have five minute drive to watch me again so he is really happy."
On leaving Manchester United...
Wayne Rooney: "I had a great time at Manchester United but football moves on and players move on.
"I have come back to Everton, there are many fixtures in the calendar, not just against United but other tough games and we need to get training right.
Rooney seems to have a good relationship with Everton manager Ronald Koeman and the two are exuding confidence right now.
"You play football to win trophies - of course that is the target and aim. That is what we want to do.," he says.
"We don't want to limp around in the season. We want to be successful I know have right man to lead us to do that."
'Not coming to a retirement home'
Wayne Rooney is bullish about the fact that he is not coming to Everton to slow down.
"I am not coming to a retirement home," he says. "I want to play, to win and be successful at this club.
On his fitness: "I'm not fit at the minute but that will build up.
"I am excited I think the challenge at the right time and I am ready for it."
Rooney's first training session
Wayne Rooney is asked "Are you feeling fit?"
Rooney replies: "Not today!
The Evertonian seems in a good mood following his first training session.
He continues: "I enjoyed it (being back in training). As a player I want to be out there training - there were lots of new faces, some I have played with before but a lot that I haven’t."
Koeman on Rooney's position
Everton manager Ronald Koeman on where Rooney will play:
"Everyone knows the qualities of Wayne. We want to try to get more productivity and he is that striker.
"With those qualities he can play different positions but offensively he can be a 10 behind the striker, play a free role on the left, 9 or 7.
"They are positions Wayne will play."
Wayne Rooney - returning a 'no brainer'
"Once I knew he (Ronald Koeman) was interested it really was a no brainer.
"It is where I wanted to come and play I made them aware of that.
"It was getting it done thankfully it is done I am looking forward to it."
'We want trophies'
"We want to keep pushing and bring trophies to the club. That's what we all want and what we've got to try and do.
"My position? It's a big thing coming back here to play. The manager will assess me from the playing sessions and make decisions based on that."
'This could be a good year for us'
Wayne Rooney: "It feels great.
"I was excited this morning to come in and meet the lads and to get going.
"I think it's an exciting time for myself and an exciting time for Everton football club.
"We are moving forward signing the right players and we are all hoping this year could be good year for us.
He's just posing for about a million pictures with Ronald Koeman and his new shirt.
Rooney will wear the number 10 jersey previously worn by Romelu Lukaku.
Wayne Rooney is in the building.
He's sat up top alongside manager Ronald Koeman.
Wayne shares a secret
After Wayne Rooney's two-year-deal was confirmed, he quickly revealed he'd been wearing Everton pyjamas for years.
We're hoping he'll divulge a few more gems this afternoon...
But apparently we're not the only ones waiting.
From ESPN's senior football writer Mark Ogden...
Three of Rooney's Goodison goals
It's been 13 years since Wayne Rooney played at Goodison Park.
In case you've forgotten just what he could do in blue, you can take a look at his best Everton goals.
United's record goalscorer
Rooney played 559 times for Manchester United after signing from Everton in 2004, scoring 253 goals.
He won five Premier League titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup once.
In his 13 seasons with United, he also finished as top scorer five times and shared the honour with Cristiano Ronaldo in another campaign.
But the 31-year-old was often left out of United's starting line-up by manager Jose Mourinho last season, and only appeared in 25 league games
Everton beginnings
Wayne Rooney joined the Toffees at the age of nine and quickly built a reputation as a precocious talent.
He scored 114 goals in 29 matches for the under-10 and under-11 sides.
David Moyes gave him his first-team debut in August 2002, and he scored his first Premier League goal - a last-minute winner against Arsenal - five days before his 17th birthday.
But Rooney handed in a transfer request in August 2004, leading to him being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for £27m.
Remember this?
Wayne Rooney was given his very own statue in Beijing back in 2014. (We think it was temporary).
But should he be given a permanent one outside Old Trafford?
Another overhead kick? A knee slide? Or that iconic celebration?
#FarewellToALegend
So here's an emotional tribute to Wayne Rooney from Manchester United to help you through.
And here he is taking part in his first Everton training session earlier today.
The striker was all smiles...
Rooney returns!
We're here to bring you live video and text of Wayne Rooney's press conference.
Just in case you've been living under a rock, the 31-year-old re-signed for Everton yesterday, 13 years after leaving the Merseyside club.
We're expecting to hear from him anytime after 15:00 BST, so stay tuned.