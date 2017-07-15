League Cup sets Scottish domestic season off

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has played down suggestions that goalkeeper Cammy Bell is on his way to Kilmarnock.

Speculation has followed the signing of Harry Lewis on loan from Southampton and Deniz Mehmet from Port Vale and it is believed that negotiations have taken place with Killie with Bell keen to move.

"There is no situation," McKinnon told BBC Scotland.

"Cammy has an injury at the moment and we wanted to make sure we had plenty of cover."

Meanwhile, McKinnon revealed that he is still hoping to add a striker to his squad.