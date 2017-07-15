League Cup sets Scottish domestic season off

Summary

  1. League Cup kicks offs domestic season
  2. 15 group matches on Saturday
  3. East Kilbride v Hamilton at 14:00 BST
  4. Motherwell, Partick Th and Hibs secure leads
  5. Ayr beat Kilmarnock in Friday night game

By Keir Murray

All times stated are UK

GOAL Montrose 0-1 Hibernian

Simon Murray

Hibs' summer signing from Dundee United, the irrepressible Simon Murray, breaks the deadlock against Charlie Mann's nephew's boys...

GOAL Livingston 0-1 Partick Thistle

Chris Erskine

The Jags go in front at Almondvale, thanks to Chris Erskine's strike.

GOAL - Queen's Park 0-1 Motherwell

Chris Cadden

Motherwell take eight and a half minutes to get their first goal of the season. Chris Cadden runs on to Alex Fisher's lovely chest down and finishes beyond Queen's Park goalkeeper William Muir.

Avuncular Charlie

Montrose 0-0 Hibernian

Our reporter at Links Park, Charlie Mann, is struggling to contain his pride - and why should he - at the prospect of reporting on his nephew, Matthew Wallace. The youngster is on the Montrose bench for their match against Hibs and Charlie thinks he has a good chance of coming on as a sub.

New signing Lewis

Dundee United 0-0 Raith Rovers

Here's Harry Lewis, the man who Ray McKinnon insists he has signed for Dundee United as cover for Cammy Bell, who is injured at the moment.

Harry Lewis
SNS
LINE-UPS from Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Annan Athletic (15:00)

Clyde: Currie, Home, Stewart, McNiff, Breslin, Cuddihy, Miller, Flynn, Gormley, Goodwillie, Ramsay.

Subs:Bradley, Burbridge, Ferguson, Osadolor, Wilson, Wright

Annan: Atkinson, Brannan, Creaney, Murphy, Watson, Swinglehurst, Sinnamon, Owen, Smith, Stevenson, Orsi.

Subs: Mitchell, Krissian, Hooper, Sonkur, Rutkiewicz

KICK-OFF

Refs' whistles are a-peepin'. It's kick-off time.

Stair Park in all its majesty

Stranraer v St Mirren (15:00)

The photographer at SNS has captured Stranraer's Stair Park nicely, with the lush grass contrasting with the leaden skies. Beautiful!

Stranraer's Stair Park
SNS
LINE-UPS from East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Elgin City (15:00)

Dunfermline: Murdoch, Williamson, Morris, Ashcroft, Martin, Higginbotham, Paton, Wedderburn, Cardle, McManus, Clark.

Subs: Luke, Lochhead, Smith, Duthie, Morrison, Mvoto, Gill.

Elgin: Waters, Cooper, McHardy, Eadie, McKinnon, Reid, Cameron, McGovern, Dodd, Reilly, McLeish.

Subs: Bronsky, Dear, Alasdair Sutherland, Smith.

United 'just wanted cover' for Bell

Dundee United v Raith Rovers (15:00)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has played down suggestions that goalkeeper Cammy Bell is on his way to Kilmarnock.

Speculation has followed the signing of Harry Lewis on loan from Southampton and Deniz Mehmet from Port Vale and it is believed that negotiations have taken place with Killie with Bell keen to move.

"There is no situation," McKinnon told BBC Scotland.

"Cammy has an injury at the moment and we wanted to make sure we had plenty of cover."

Meanwhile, McKinnon revealed that he is still hoping to add a striker to his squad.

Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell
SNS
Cammy Bell played 49 times in goal for United last season
LINE-UPS from Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Buckie Thistle (15:00)

Cowdenbeath: McGurn, McInally, Rutherford, Pyper, Rumsby, Syme, Buchanan, Mullen, Muirhead, Miller, Whittaker.

Subs: McGovern, Thomson, Swann, Connelly, Kellichan, Turnbull.

Buckie Thistle: Bell, Skinner, McKinnon, Munro, Dorrat, McLean, Fraser, Cheyne, Angus, McLeod, Taylor.

Subs: Salmon, Anderson, Maitland, Urquhart, Murray, Copeland, Ross

LINE-UPS from Links Park

Montrose v Hibernian (15:00)

Montrose: Fleming, Webster, Dillon, Steeves, Callaghan, Johnston, Fotheringham, Watson, Masson, Fraser, Templeman.

Subs:Hay, Millar, Campbell, Thomson, Wallace, Willox.

Hibernian: Marciano, Gray, Fontaine, McGinn, McGeouch, S Murray, Stevenson, Boyle, McGregor, F Murray, Porteous.

Subs: Laidlaw, Bartley, Martin, Graham, Crane, Handling, Shaw.

LINE-UPS from Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South (15:00)

Stenhousemuir: Smith, Meechan, Michael Dunlop, Ross Dunlop, Gilmour, Ferry, Halleran, Donaldson, Scott, McGuigan, Longworth.

Subs: Gracie, McMinn, Sinclair, Paterson.

Queen of South: Martin, Rooney, Fordyce, Brownlie, Marshall, Stirling, Tapping, Rankin, Jacobs, Dobbie, Dykes.

Subs: Akubuine, Lyle, Leighfield, Murray, Bell.

LINE-UPS from Tannadice

Dundee United v Raith Rovers (15:00)

Dundee United: Deniz, Scobbie, Edjenguele, Durnan, Toshney, Fraser, Briels, Allardice, McMullan, King, Keatings.

Subs: H.Lewis, C.Donaldson, Stanton, N'Koyi, Thomas, Robson, Ballantyne.

Raith Rovers: Lennox, Thomson, Callachan, Murray, Benedictus, Spence, Robertson, Buchanan, Vaughan, Barr, Davidson.

Subs: Brian, Thorsen, Matthews, Osei, Court, McKay, Berry

Honest Men take Killie scalp

They must have been dancing in the streets of Maidens, Maybole and Mossblown last night as Ayr United put one over on Ayrshire rivals Kilmarnock in Group E, Andy Geggan with the only goal of the game.

Read Andrew Southwick's match report.

Ayr's Andy Geggan (left), Declan McDaid and Ross Docherty (centre) celebrate at full time
SNS
GOAL East Kilbride 0-1 Hamilton

Darian MacKinnon

Midfielder Darian MacKinnon has put Accies ahead against their South Lanarkshire rivals as we near the end of the first half at K Park.

LINE-UPS from Shieldfield Park

Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton (15:00)

Berwick Rangers: McCrorie, Fleming, Thomson, McDonald, Rutherford, Phillips, Irving, Stewart, Donaldson, Cook and Scullion

Subs: Chapman, Fairbairn, Orru, Murrell and Brennan

Greenock Morton: Gaston, Murdoch, Lamie, Doyle, Oliver, Quitongo, McHugh, Tidser, Harkins, Russell, Barr.

Subs: Forbes, Tiffoney, Langan, Armour, Hynes, McGowan.

LINE-UPS from Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead v East Fife (15:00)

Peterhead: Fleming, Jason Brown, Robertson, McCracken, Stevenson, Ferry, Scott Brown, Cairney, Jordon Brown, Gibson, McAllister.

Subs: McLean, Gabriel, Hobday, Smith, Ross, Adams, Lawrence.

East Fife: Goodfellow, Dunsmore, Watson, Gordon, Docherty, Flanagan, Kane, Slattery, Willis, Mutch, Duggan.

Subs: Wilson, Reilly, Cordery, Young.

Linfield response to crowd disturbance

Linfield say there will be "serious and lasting consequences for anyone involved" in throwing missiles at the Celtic players.

They released a statement: "The club will be reviewing our own footage and investigating an incident that took place during the match where a number of objects were thrown on to the pitch. We are obviously very disappointed that a small number of people chose not to respect the club's wishes.

"Linfield FC strongly condemns these actions and will be taking all necessary steps to identify any individual who was engaged in this activity."

Celtic win Euro opener

In case you missed it, Celtic began their competitive season yesterday with a Champions League qualifier against Linfield. Goals by Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic helped Celtic seal a 2-0 win over the Northern Irish champions at Windsor Park in Belfast.

LINE-UPS from the Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Stirling Albion (15:00)

Falkirk: Thomson, Muirhead, Grant, McKee, Taiwo, Austin, Gasparotto, Harris, Gallacher, Craigen, Loy.

Subs: Mitchell, Hippolyte, Watson, Miller, Shepherd, O'Hara.

Stirling Albion: Binnie, McGeachie, Noble, Davidson, McNeil, Robertson, Caddis, MacDonald, Smith, Kavanagh, Dickson.

Subs: Fallen, Morrison, Banner, Black, McMullen, Henderson, Cameron

Time to change our football season?

The Betfred Cup is a bit innovative. Believe me, I've been at these meetings: trying to get people to agree to change is unbelievably difficult, it's a big barrier in our game

Willie MillerFormer Aberdeen manager
Whittaker to Hibs as Stanton joins United

The crazy transfer season is in full flow, with Albion Rovers, who are not playing today in Group G, announcing three signings this morning.

Defender Michael McMullin comes in from Partick Thistle, while former Rangers centre-half Ross Perry and midfielder Scott McLaughlin arrive after leaving Clyde.

Of course, the big news this morning was Scotland cap Steven Whittaker signing for Hibernian after the right-back's summer release by Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Dundee United have taken midfielder Sam Stanton on loan from Hibs.

We have compiled a comprehensive list of the summer arrivals and departures here.

Steven Whittaker celebrates scoring for Norwich City
SNS
Steven Whittaker has joined Hibs after leaving Norwich City
LINE-UPS from Stair Park

Stranraer v St Mirren (15:00)

Stranraer: Belford, Robertson, Dick, Neill, Lang, Bell, Anderson, Hamill, Thomson, Agnew, Wallace

Subs:Currie, Barron, Woods, McGowan, Okoh, Turner, Stoney

St Mirren: Samson, Irvine, Buchanan, MacKenzie, Stelios, Smith, McGinn, McShane, Morgan, Stewart, Reilly

Subs: Stewart, Baird, Quinn, MacPherson, O'Keefe, Kirkpatrick, Sutton

LINE-UPS from Hampden

Queen's Park v Motherwell (15:00)

Queen's Park: Muir, Millen, R. Docherty, McVey, Green, Cummins, Galt, D. Docherty, Orr, Brady, Burns

Subs: Duff, Wharton, D.Green Bailey, Mortimer, MacPherson, White

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hammell, Heneghan, Bigirimana, Cadden, McHugh, Frear, Fisher, Kipré, Tanner

Subs: Griffiths, McManus, Rose, Moult, McMillan, Bowman, Gordon

LINE-UPS from the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness CT v Brechin City (15:00)

Inverness CT: Ridgers, Warren, Polworth, Draper, Baird, Vigurs, Oakley, Mulraney, Calder, Seedorf, McKay

Subs: Esson, Raven, Chalmers, Elsdon, Stark, Wilson, MacDonald

Brechin City: Smith, McLean, Dyer, Fusco, Crichton, Spark, Orsi, Lynas, Jackson, Layne, Love

Subs: O'Neil, Ford, Sinclair, Dods

LINE-UPS from the Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Alloa (15:00)

Ross County: Fox, Naismith, Schalk, Davies, Lindsay, Kelly, Fraser, Dow, Chow, Curran, Gardyne.

Subs: McCarey, Van Der Weg, Routis, Mikkelsen, Morrison, Dykes, Keillor-Dunn

Alloa: McDowall, Taggart, Meggat, McKeown, Graham, Robertson, Cawley, Flannigan, Malcolm, Fleming, Cook.

Subs: Wilson, Hetherington, Renton, Grant, Hoggan, McDonald, Martin.

LINE-UPS from the Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Partick Thistle (15:00)

OK, are you ready for some team news from around Scotland? Here we go...

Livingston: Alexander, Lithgow, Halkett, Gallagher, Byrne, Pittman, Knox, Jacobs, De Vita, Mullen, Carrick

Subs: Maley, Longridge, Niko, Mackin. Hamilton, Mullin, Peters

Partick Thistle: Cerny, Spittal, Bannigan, Doolan, Erskine, Lawless, Barton, Elliot, Devine, Edwards, Penrice.

Subs: Scully, Nisbet, McCarthy, Lamont, McLaughlin.

The League Cup format

I may just be in a mid-summer daze but there may be others who hadn't quite got their head around the format of the League Cup, which is sponsored by Betfred.

There are eight groups of five clubs, arranged in a rough geographical north/south split, to minimise travel. The 40 clubs comprises 38 Scottish Professional Football League teams plus Highland League champions Buckie Thistle and Lowland League champs East Kilbride.

In the groups, you get three points for a win. If you draw a group game, it goes to penalties and the winners get a bonus point, to make it two points. You get one point for losing on penalties and hee-haw if you lose the game plain and simple.

The SPFL website informs that "if clubs are level on points at the end of the group stage the criteria for separating them is 1) goal difference, 2) goals scored, 3) away goals scored, 4) matches won, 5) away matches won, 6) drawing of lots".

The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the second round, where they are joined by the four clubs who BEGAN competing in Europe - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone.

The seeded teams in the last 16 are the four European clubs and the four group winners with the highest points totals.

The tournament reverts to a traditional knock-out format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Hmm, now I know why my head was in a daze...

Crawford still in an Accies shirt

East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Accies

It's a bit of a surprise, though doubtless a relief to Accies fans, to see midfielder Ali Crawford still lining up for Hamilton at the start of the season. It looks a very settled team that Martin Canning has sent out today at K Park.

LINE-UPS from K Park

East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Academical

With six minutes gone in East Kilbride, neither side has made the breakthrough so far. Here's how the teams line up:

East Kilbride: McGinley, Stevenson, Proctor, Howie, Russell, McCann, Gibbons, McBride, Strachan, Winter, Ferris.

Subs: Hughes, Coogans, McNeil, Kean, Coll, McLeish, Caldwell.

Hamilton Academical: Woods, Gillespie, Gogic, Sarris, McMann, Imrie, MacKinnon, Docherty, Longridge, Crawford, Bingham.

Subs: Redmond, Jamieson, Lyon, Want, Boyd, Tierney, Hughes.

Referee: Craig Napier

It's a 15-game Saturday

There are 15 matches this afternoon across eight groups. East Kilbride's game against Hamilton Accies is already under way - after four minutes it's goalless at K Park. At three o'clock, the 14 others kick off, including Partick Thistle's match away to Livingston and Raith Rovers' tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The first Saturday of season 2017-18

Welcome to the start of the domestic football season. OK, we had a Betfred Cup game last night but this is the first full card so there are lots of games for us to cover. Thanks for joining us.

