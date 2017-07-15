League Cup sets Scottish domestic season off

Hibs' summer signing from Dundee United, the irrepressible Simon Murray, breaks the deadlock against Charlie Mann's nephew's boys...
GOAL Livingston 0-1 Partick Thistle
Chris Erskine
The Jags go in front at Almondvale, thanks to Chris Erskine's strike.
GOAL - Queen's Park 0-1 Motherwell
Chris Cadden
Motherwell take eight and a half minutes to get their first goal of the season. Chris Cadden runs on to Alex Fisher's lovely chest down and finishes beyond Queen's Park goalkeeper William Muir.
Avuncular Charlie
Montrose 0-0 Hibernian
Our reporter at Links Park, Charlie Mann, is struggling to contain his pride - and why should he - at the prospect of reporting on his nephew, Matthew Wallace. The youngster is on the Montrose bench for their match against Hibs and Charlie thinks he has a good chance of coming on as a sub.
New signing Lewis
Dundee United 0-0 Raith Rovers
Here's Harry Lewis, the man who Ray McKinnon insists he has signed for Dundee United as cover for Cammy Bell, who is injured at the moment.
Linfield say there will be "serious and lasting consequences for anyone involved" in throwing missiles at the Celtic players.
They released a statement: "The club will be reviewing our own footage and investigating an incident
that took place during the match where a number of objects were thrown on to
the pitch. We are obviously very disappointed that a small number of people
chose not to respect the club's wishes.
"Linfield FC strongly condemns these actions and will be taking all
necessary steps to identify any individual who was engaged in this activity."
Celtic win Euro opener
In case you missed it, Celtic began their competitive season yesterday with a Champions League qualifier against Linfield. Goals by Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic helped Celtic seal a 2-0 win over the Northern Irish champions at Windsor Park in Belfast.
I may just be in a mid-summer daze but there may be others who hadn't quite got their head around the format of the League Cup, which is sponsored by Betfred.
There are eight groups of five clubs, arranged in a rough geographical north/south split, to minimise travel. The 40 clubs comprises 38 Scottish Professional Football League teams plus Highland League champions Buckie Thistle and Lowland League champs East Kilbride.
In the groups, you get three points for a win. If you draw a group game, it goes to penalties and the winners get a bonus point, to make it two points. You get one point for losing on penalties and hee-haw if you lose the game plain and simple.
The SPFL website informs that "if clubs are level on points at the end of the group stage the criteria for separating them is 1) goal difference, 2) goals scored, 3) away goals scored, 4) matches won, 5) away matches won, 6) drawing of lots".
The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the second round, where they are joined by the four clubs who BEGAN competing in Europe - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone.
The seeded teams in the last 16 are the four European clubs and the four group winners with the highest points totals.
The tournament reverts to a traditional knock-out format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.
Hmm, now I know why my head was in a daze...
Crawford still in an Accies shirt
East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Accies
It's a bit of a surprise, though doubtless a relief to Accies fans, to see midfielder Ali Crawford still lining up for Hamilton at the start of the season. It looks a very settled team that Martin Canning has sent out today at K Park.
LINE-UPS from K Park
East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Academical
With six minutes gone in East Kilbride, neither side has made the breakthrough so far. Here's how the teams line up:
There are 15 matches this afternoon across eight groups. East Kilbride's game against Hamilton Accies is already under way - after four minutes it's goalless at K Park. At three o'clock, the 14 others kick off, including Partick Thistle's match away to Livingston and Raith Rovers' tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.
The first Saturday of season 2017-18
Welcome to the start of the domestic football season. OK, we had a Betfred Cup game last night but this is the first full card so there are lots of games for us to cover. Thanks for joining us.
Live Reporting
By Keir Murray
All times stated are UK
Get involved
GOAL Montrose 0-1 Hibernian
Simon Murray
Hibs' summer signing from Dundee United, the irrepressible Simon Murray, breaks the deadlock against Charlie Mann's nephew's boys...
GOAL Livingston 0-1 Partick Thistle
Chris Erskine
The Jags go in front at Almondvale, thanks to Chris Erskine's strike.
GOAL - Queen's Park 0-1 Motherwell
Chris Cadden
Motherwell take eight and a half minutes to get their first goal of the season. Chris Cadden runs on to Alex Fisher's lovely chest down and finishes beyond Queen's Park goalkeeper William Muir.
Avuncular Charlie
Montrose 0-0 Hibernian
Our reporter at Links Park, Charlie Mann, is struggling to contain his pride - and why should he - at the prospect of reporting on his nephew, Matthew Wallace. The youngster is on the Montrose bench for their match against Hibs and Charlie thinks he has a good chance of coming on as a sub.
New signing Lewis
Dundee United 0-0 Raith Rovers
Here's Harry Lewis, the man who Ray McKinnon insists he has signed for Dundee United as cover for Cammy Bell, who is injured at the moment.
LINE-UPS from Broadwood Stadium
Clyde v Annan Athletic (15:00)
Clyde: Currie, Home, Stewart, McNiff, Breslin, Cuddihy, Miller, Flynn, Gormley, Goodwillie, Ramsay.
Subs:Bradley, Burbridge, Ferguson, Osadolor, Wilson, Wright
Annan: Atkinson, Brannan, Creaney, Murphy, Watson, Swinglehurst, Sinnamon, Owen, Smith, Stevenson, Orsi.
Subs: Mitchell, Krissian, Hooper, Sonkur, Rutkiewicz
KICK-OFF
Refs' whistles are a-peepin'. It's kick-off time.
Stair Park in all its majesty
Stranraer v St Mirren (15:00)
The photographer at SNS has captured Stranraer's Stair Park nicely, with the lush grass contrasting with the leaden skies. Beautiful!
LINE-UPS from East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic v Elgin City (15:00)
Dunfermline: Murdoch, Williamson, Morris, Ashcroft, Martin, Higginbotham, Paton, Wedderburn, Cardle, McManus, Clark.
Subs: Luke, Lochhead, Smith, Duthie, Morrison, Mvoto, Gill.
Elgin: Waters, Cooper, McHardy, Eadie, McKinnon, Reid, Cameron, McGovern, Dodd, Reilly, McLeish.
Subs: Bronsky, Dear, Alasdair Sutherland, Smith.
United 'just wanted cover' for Bell
Dundee United v Raith Rovers (15:00)
Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has played down suggestions that goalkeeper Cammy Bell is on his way to Kilmarnock.
Speculation has followed the signing of Harry Lewis on loan from Southampton and Deniz Mehmet from Port Vale and it is believed that negotiations have taken place with Killie with Bell keen to move.
"There is no situation," McKinnon told BBC Scotland.
"Cammy has an injury at the moment and we wanted to make sure we had plenty of cover."
Meanwhile, McKinnon revealed that he is still hoping to add a striker to his squad.
LINE-UPS from Central Park
Cowdenbeath v Buckie Thistle (15:00)
Cowdenbeath: McGurn, McInally, Rutherford, Pyper, Rumsby, Syme, Buchanan, Mullen, Muirhead, Miller, Whittaker.
Subs: McGovern, Thomson, Swann, Connelly, Kellichan, Turnbull.
Buckie Thistle: Bell, Skinner, McKinnon, Munro, Dorrat, McLean, Fraser, Cheyne, Angus, McLeod, Taylor.
Subs: Salmon, Anderson, Maitland, Urquhart, Murray, Copeland, Ross
LINE-UPS from Links Park
Montrose v Hibernian (15:00)
Montrose: Fleming, Webster, Dillon, Steeves, Callaghan, Johnston, Fotheringham, Watson, Masson, Fraser, Templeman.
Subs:Hay, Millar, Campbell, Thomson, Wallace, Willox.
Hibernian: Marciano, Gray, Fontaine, McGinn, McGeouch, S Murray, Stevenson, Boyle, McGregor, F Murray, Porteous.
Subs: Laidlaw, Bartley, Martin, Graham, Crane, Handling, Shaw.
LINE-UPS from Ochilview Park
Stenhousemuir v Queen of the South (15:00)
Stenhousemuir: Smith, Meechan, Michael Dunlop, Ross Dunlop, Gilmour, Ferry, Halleran, Donaldson, Scott, McGuigan, Longworth.
Subs: Gracie, McMinn, Sinclair, Paterson.
Queen of South: Martin, Rooney, Fordyce, Brownlie, Marshall, Stirling, Tapping, Rankin, Jacobs, Dobbie, Dykes.
Subs: Akubuine, Lyle, Leighfield, Murray, Bell.
LINE-UPS from Tannadice
Dundee United v Raith Rovers (15:00)
Dundee United: Deniz, Scobbie, Edjenguele, Durnan, Toshney, Fraser, Briels, Allardice, McMullan, King, Keatings.
Subs: H.Lewis, C.Donaldson, Stanton, N'Koyi, Thomas, Robson, Ballantyne.
Raith Rovers: Lennox, Thomson, Callachan, Murray, Benedictus, Spence, Robertson, Buchanan, Vaughan, Barr, Davidson.
Subs: Brian, Thorsen, Matthews, Osei, Court, McKay, Berry
Honest Men take Killie scalp
They must have been dancing in the streets of Maidens, Maybole and Mossblown last night as Ayr United put one over on Ayrshire rivals Kilmarnock in Group E, Andy Geggan with the only goal of the game.
Read Andrew Southwick's match report.
GOAL East Kilbride 0-1 Hamilton
Darian MacKinnon
Midfielder Darian MacKinnon has put Accies ahead against their South Lanarkshire rivals as we near the end of the first half at K Park.
LINE-UPS from Shieldfield Park
Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton (15:00)
Berwick Rangers: McCrorie, Fleming, Thomson, McDonald, Rutherford, Phillips, Irving, Stewart, Donaldson, Cook and Scullion
Subs: Chapman, Fairbairn, Orru, Murrell and Brennan
Greenock Morton: Gaston, Murdoch, Lamie, Doyle, Oliver, Quitongo, McHugh, Tidser, Harkins, Russell, Barr.
Subs: Forbes, Tiffoney, Langan, Armour, Hynes, McGowan.
LINE-UPS from Balmoor Stadium
Peterhead v East Fife (15:00)
Peterhead: Fleming, Jason Brown, Robertson, McCracken, Stevenson, Ferry, Scott Brown, Cairney, Jordon Brown, Gibson, McAllister.
Subs: McLean, Gabriel, Hobday, Smith, Ross, Adams, Lawrence.
East Fife: Goodfellow, Dunsmore, Watson, Gordon, Docherty, Flanagan, Kane, Slattery, Willis, Mutch, Duggan.
Subs: Wilson, Reilly, Cordery, Young.
Linfield response to crowd disturbance
Linfield say there will be "serious and lasting consequences for anyone involved" in throwing missiles at the Celtic players.
They released a statement: "The club will be reviewing our own footage and investigating an incident that took place during the match where a number of objects were thrown on to the pitch. We are obviously very disappointed that a small number of people chose not to respect the club's wishes.
"Linfield FC strongly condemns these actions and will be taking all necessary steps to identify any individual who was engaged in this activity."
Celtic win Euro opener
In case you missed it, Celtic began their competitive season yesterday with a Champions League qualifier against Linfield. Goals by Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic helped Celtic seal a 2-0 win over the Northern Irish champions at Windsor Park in Belfast.
LINE-UPS from the Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk v Stirling Albion (15:00)
Falkirk: Thomson, Muirhead, Grant, McKee, Taiwo, Austin, Gasparotto, Harris, Gallacher, Craigen, Loy.
Subs: Mitchell, Hippolyte, Watson, Miller, Shepherd, O'Hara.
Stirling Albion: Binnie, McGeachie, Noble, Davidson, McNeil, Robertson, Caddis, MacDonald, Smith, Kavanagh, Dickson.
Subs: Fallen, Morrison, Banner, Black, McMullen, Henderson, Cameron
Time to change our football season?
Whittaker to Hibs as Stanton joins United
The crazy transfer season is in full flow, with Albion Rovers, who are not playing today in Group G, announcing three signings this morning.
Defender Michael McMullin comes in from Partick Thistle, while former Rangers centre-half Ross Perry and midfielder Scott McLaughlin arrive after leaving Clyde.
Of course, the big news this morning was Scotland cap Steven Whittaker signing for Hibernian after the right-back's summer release by Norwich City.
Meanwhile, Dundee United have taken midfielder Sam Stanton on loan from Hibs.
We have compiled a comprehensive list of the summer arrivals and departures here.
LINE-UPS from Stair Park
Stranraer v St Mirren (15:00)
Stranraer: Belford, Robertson, Dick, Neill, Lang, Bell, Anderson, Hamill, Thomson, Agnew, Wallace
Subs:Currie, Barron, Woods, McGowan, Okoh, Turner, Stoney
St Mirren: Samson, Irvine, Buchanan, MacKenzie, Stelios, Smith, McGinn, McShane, Morgan, Stewart, Reilly
Subs: Stewart, Baird, Quinn, MacPherson, O'Keefe, Kirkpatrick, Sutton
LINE-UPS from Hampden
Queen's Park v Motherwell (15:00)
Queen's Park: Muir, Millen, R. Docherty, McVey, Green, Cummins, Galt, D. Docherty, Orr, Brady, Burns
Subs: Duff, Wharton, D.Green Bailey, Mortimer, MacPherson, White
Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hammell, Heneghan, Bigirimana, Cadden, McHugh, Frear, Fisher, Kipré, Tanner
Subs: Griffiths, McManus, Rose, Moult, McMillan, Bowman, Gordon
LINE-UPS from the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Inverness CT v Brechin City (15:00)
Inverness CT: Ridgers, Warren, Polworth, Draper, Baird, Vigurs, Oakley, Mulraney, Calder, Seedorf, McKay
Subs: Esson, Raven, Chalmers, Elsdon, Stark, Wilson, MacDonald
Brechin City: Smith, McLean, Dyer, Fusco, Crichton, Spark, Orsi, Lynas, Jackson, Layne, Love
Subs: O'Neil, Ford, Sinclair, Dods
LINE-UPS from the Global Energy Stadium
Ross County v Alloa (15:00)
Ross County: Fox, Naismith, Schalk, Davies, Lindsay, Kelly, Fraser, Dow, Chow, Curran, Gardyne.
Subs: McCarey, Van Der Weg, Routis, Mikkelsen, Morrison, Dykes, Keillor-Dunn
Alloa: McDowall, Taggart, Meggat, McKeown, Graham, Robertson, Cawley, Flannigan, Malcolm, Fleming, Cook.
Subs: Wilson, Hetherington, Renton, Grant, Hoggan, McDonald, Martin.
LINE-UPS from the Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston v Partick Thistle (15:00)
OK, are you ready for some team news from around Scotland? Here we go...
Livingston: Alexander, Lithgow, Halkett, Gallagher, Byrne, Pittman, Knox, Jacobs, De Vita, Mullen, Carrick
Subs: Maley, Longridge, Niko, Mackin. Hamilton, Mullin, Peters
Partick Thistle: Cerny, Spittal, Bannigan, Doolan, Erskine, Lawless, Barton, Elliot, Devine, Edwards, Penrice.
Subs: Scully, Nisbet, McCarthy, Lamont, McLaughlin.
The League Cup format
I may just be in a mid-summer daze but there may be others who hadn't quite got their head around the format of the League Cup, which is sponsored by Betfred.
There are eight groups of five clubs, arranged in a rough geographical north/south split, to minimise travel. The 40 clubs comprises 38 Scottish Professional Football League teams plus Highland League champions Buckie Thistle and Lowland League champs East Kilbride.
In the groups, you get three points for a win. If you draw a group game, it goes to penalties and the winners get a bonus point, to make it two points. You get one point for losing on penalties and hee-haw if you lose the game plain and simple.
The SPFL website informs that "if clubs are level on points at the end of the group stage the criteria for separating them is 1) goal difference, 2) goals scored, 3) away goals scored, 4) matches won, 5) away matches won, 6) drawing of lots".
The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the second round, where they are joined by the four clubs who BEGAN competing in Europe - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone.
The seeded teams in the last 16 are the four European clubs and the four group winners with the highest points totals.
The tournament reverts to a traditional knock-out format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.
Hmm, now I know why my head was in a daze...
Crawford still in an Accies shirt
East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Accies
It's a bit of a surprise, though doubtless a relief to Accies fans, to see midfielder Ali Crawford still lining up for Hamilton at the start of the season. It looks a very settled team that Martin Canning has sent out today at K Park.
LINE-UPS from K Park
East Kilbride 0-0 Hamilton Academical
With six minutes gone in East Kilbride, neither side has made the breakthrough so far. Here's how the teams line up:
East Kilbride: McGinley, Stevenson, Proctor, Howie, Russell, McCann, Gibbons, McBride, Strachan, Winter, Ferris.
Subs: Hughes, Coogans, McNeil, Kean, Coll, McLeish, Caldwell.
Hamilton Academical: Woods, Gillespie, Gogic, Sarris, McMann, Imrie, MacKinnon, Docherty, Longridge, Crawford, Bingham.
Subs: Redmond, Jamieson, Lyon, Want, Boyd, Tierney, Hughes.
Referee: Craig Napier
It's a 15-game Saturday
There are 15 matches this afternoon across eight groups. East Kilbride's game against Hamilton Accies is already under way - after four minutes it's goalless at K Park. At three o'clock, the 14 others kick off, including Partick Thistle's match away to Livingston and Raith Rovers' tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.
The first Saturday of season 2017-18
Welcome to the start of the domestic football season. OK, we had a Betfred Cup game last night but this is the first full card so there are lots of games for us to cover. Thanks for joining us.