Cathro Hearts departure reaction
- Hearts part company with head coach Ian Cathro
- Cathro, 31, had been in charge for seven months
- Tynecastle praise outgoing Cathro following 'difficult decision'
- Move comes ahead of opening weekend of Scottish Premiership season
Cathro's Hearts reign...
'Thunder in the Tynecastle stands'
Tom English
Chief sports writer, BBC Scotland
"Tynecastle was an angry place on Saturday in the wake of Hearts' exit from the Betfred Cup. The thunder screamed out of the stands at Ian Cathro who cut a lonely figure as he exited the stage for what turned out to be the last time. Maybe he knew in his heart of hearts that the game was up. When your own fans turn against so completely then there's nowhere to go but the exit door.
"Cathro's appointment was a gamble worth taking, but clearly it's been an awful failure. Over the course of his reign Hearts have performed like relegation fodder instead of a side trying to push towards European football. There isn't a single thing you can offer in his defence. This experiment had to end."
John Clark: I'm a Celtic fan and I think that this is a joke. We all have our own views and mine was I honestly thought in this coming season he would improve them.
Steve Brockie: Probably the right call but a total shambles they've got themselves into, days before the league season starts. No manager and a bunch of his [Cathro's] signings to work with. Craig Levein should have left as well - his appointment - his responsibility ultimately.
Scottie Taylor: Peter Houston in with a shout if it's Craig Levein's call - he and Levein have history at Dundee United and did well there. Tough for a new guy going in, will have to work with what he's got and get a good start.
Costly League Cup campaign...
Former Newcastle United, Valencia and Rio Ave coach Ian Cathro was appointed head coach at Tynecastle in December, working under the club's director of football Craig Levein.
The Scot oversaw a 2-0 defeat away to Rangers in his first game, and in the 22 Premiership matches he was in charge last term his side lost 13, drew four and won five.
As a result, the Jambos finished fifth and missed out on a spot in Europe.
His side were also knocked out of the Scottish Cup in a replay against city rivals Hibernian.
Cathro was backed in the summer as the club brought in a number of new faces, including Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty and Scotland defender Christophe Berra.
The Gorgie men open their Premiership campaign at Celtic Park on Saturday, but results in the League Cup appear to have cost Cathro.
Hearts started the group stage with wins over Elgin City and East Fife but lost at League One outfit Peterhead and then drew 2-2 with Dunfermline, losing the resulting penalty shootout and crashing out of the tournament.
Darren Knowles: Now the pressure is on whoever comes in because it'll be Cathro's signings he'll need to deal with. There won't be much money in the pot for new signings after having to pay to get shot of the manager!
Morag Abercrombie: I think we have a decent squad with another midfielder and new goalkeeper. I'm certain a more experienced manager will get more out of them. I would like to see Michael O'Neill considered and keep Austin McPhee but not sure he would work with Craig Levein in the background. As long as it's not another experiment.
Cathro was coy over his future
Cathro's final game in charge was the League Cup draw with second-tier Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday - followed by a penalty shoot-out defeat - a result that saw the Edinburgh club out of the competition.
Following the game, Cathro declined to comment on his future.
"Of course things need to improve," Cathro, 31, told BBC Scotland.
"It's important that today we just talk about today's game. It doesn't need to be anything that's more grand than that."
When asked if he had a message for the fans who made their feelings known as Cathro headed down the tunnel following the Dunfermline defeat, he said he will "not waste my time making comments or asking for anything".
He added: "I don't say anything, I will quietly continue to do my job professionally, believing in the work that we do.
"If we had the urgency and intensity that we did when we felt that we needed to push at the end for the entirety of the 90 minutes then we'd be discussing a different situation."
Hearts supporters: what do you think about Cathro's departure? Who do you want to see succeed him in the Tynecastle hotseat?
Cathro leaves Hearts
Hearts have parted company with head coach Ian Cathro after seven months in charge.
The 31-year-old, who was in his first managerial role, appears to have paid the price for a shock League Cup exit.
A Hearts statement read: "The board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the board recognises Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future.
"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future."