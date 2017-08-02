Tuesday's non-league football
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v Torquay United - BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Devon
Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Three Counties Radio
Gateshead v Guiseley - BBC Radio Leeds
Tranmere Rovers v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
National League North
AFC Telford United v Brackley Town - BBC Radio Shropshire
North Ferriby United v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Nuneaton Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester