Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games start at 15:00 BST unless stated

National League

Aldershot Town v Chester - BBC Surrey

Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde - BBC Tees

Leyton Orient v Eastleigh - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent

St Neots Town vs Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Torquay United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Devon

Wrexham v Woking - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Wales

National League North

AFC Telford United v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Radio Shropshire

Harrogate Town v Tamworth - BBC Radio York

Kidderminster Harriers v Alfreton - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Evostik Premier South

Hereford FC v Slough Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

